Taiz Restaurant___ 7209 N Canton Center Rd

No reviews yet

7209 N Canton Center Rd

Canton, MI 48187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Haneeth
Sandwich Chicken Shawarma
Hummus

Meat Sandwiches

Sandwich Chicken Shawarma

Sandwich Chicken Shawarma

$5.95

Layers of chicken marinated with garlic and pickles.

Sandwich Meat Shawarma

Sandwich Meat Shawarma

$5.95Out of stock

Layers of meat marinated and roller broiled with tomato, onione, pickles, and tahini sauce .

Sandwich Mixed Shawarma

$5.95Out of stock

Layers of Mixed meat and chicken marinated and roller broiled with tomato, onione, pickles, and tahini sauce .

Sandwich Shish Tawook

$5.95

Chunks of chicken with garlic and pickles .

Sandwich Shish Kabob

$5.95

Meat tender rolled with onions, tomatoes, pickles.

Sandwich Shish Kafta

$5.95

Ground meat with onions, tomatoes, pickles and hommous.

Veggie Sandwiches

Sandwich Falafel

Sandwich Falafel

$4.95

Chick peas and fava beans patties rolled with vegetables and tahini sauce.

Sandwich Hummas w/ Falafel

$5.95

Sandwich Hummas & Fattoush

$4.95

Sandwich Hummas & Tabouli

$4.95

Sandwich Beans

$5.95

Sandwich Veggie Taiz

$4.95

Sandwich Veggie Grape Leaves

$5.95Out of stock

Taiz Subs

Taiz Sub

$8.95+

Grilled chicken with turkey bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, cheese

Chicken Sub

$8.45+

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese & mayo

Crispy Chicken

$8.45+

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mayo

Chicken Fajita

$8.45+

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mushroom, grilled, mayo, bell pepper, with fajita sauce

Steak

Steak

$8.95+Out of stock

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mayo, with grilled onions, pepper, mushroom.

Veggie

$6.45+

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickles, mayo & cheese.

ESCALOPE

$8.45+

Chicken Escalope rolled in pita bread with Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Fransisco

$8.45+

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, cheese, corn

Burgers

Taiz Burger

Taiz Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, grilled mushrooms,onions,turkey bacon,cheese, served French Fries .

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, cheese, ketchup, served French Fries .

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$8.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, cheese, ketchup, served French Fries .

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, grilled mushrooms, onions, served French Fries .

Desserts

Royal Fattah

Royal Fattah

$11.95

Tanoor bread blended with dates and butter, topped with cream cheddar Cheese and nuts & honey.

Areeka Fatta

Areeka Fatta

$9.95

Blended tanoor bread topped with cream and honey.

Fatah w/Honey

Fatah w/Honey

$9.95

Blended tanoor bread, dates and butter.

Sabaya

Sabaya

$5.95+Out of stock
Dates Fatta

Dates Fatta

$9.95
Maasoob Fatta

Maasoob Fatta

$9.95

Banana with blended tanoor bread and topped with cream & honey.

Masoob Malaki

Masoob Malaki

$11.95

Keshta cream, banana, honey and cheddar cheese and nuts

Konafa

Konafa

$3.95+Out of stock

Biscoff Pudding

$3.95

Layers of biscoff cookies with heavy whip cream topped with caramel.

Turkish Baklava (PC)

$3.49

Mixed Baklava Tray

$15.95

whole tray Baklava 16 PC

$59.95

Biscoff Cake

$4.95

Double Chocolate cake

$4.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.95

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$4.95+
Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$4.95+
Mixed Appetizer

Mixed Appetizer

$16.95

Hummus , baba ghanoush , tabbouleh, vine leaves, salad, olive salad, sahak and tahini muttabal

Hummus With Shawarma

Hummus With Shawarma

$12.95+

Hummus with Mix Shawarma

$12.95+Out of stock

With chicken and meat shawarma

Appetizer Fahsah

Appetizer Fahsah

$9.95
Potato Balls

Potato Balls

$9.95+
Falafel

Falafel

$6.95+
Samboosa 4 (pc)

Samboosa 4 (pc)

$5.95
Tanoor Bread

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Sides

Hot Tanoor Bread

Hot Tanoor Bread

$1.00
Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$3.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95+
Side Rice

Side Rice

$5.95+

Side Haneeth Chicken

$8.95+

Side Lamb Haneeth

$18.95

Side kabab

$4.95

Side kaftah

$4.95

side Chicken Kabob

$4.95

Cup Sahwaq

$3.95

Homemade Sauce.

extra sahwaq/besbas

$1.95

extra garlic sauce

$1.95

feta cheese

$1.95

Vegetarian Plates

Taiz Vegetarian

Taiz Vegetarian

$14.95
Vegetarian Ghallaba

Vegetarian Ghallaba

$11.95
Seltah

Seltah

$10.95
Mushakal

Mushakal

$3.95+
Okra

Okra

$5.95
Grape Leaves (6pcs)

Grape Leaves (6pcs)

$7.95Out of stock

Cauliflower

$9.95

Sauteed with fried onions, topped with tahini sauce.

Kid's Meals

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries (8 pcs)

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries (8 pcs)

$8.45
Chicken Strips w/ Fries (4pc)

Chicken Strips w/ Fries (4pc)

$8.45
Chicken Wings w/ Fries (5pc)

Chicken Wings w/ Fries (5pc)

$8.45
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95+
Potato Balls

Potato Balls

$9.95+
Apple Juice (Kids Size)

Apple Juice (Kids Size)

$2.45
Orange Juice (Kids Size)

Orange Juice (Kids Size)

$2.45
Fruit Punch(Kids Size)

Fruit Punch(Kids Size)

$2.45

Authentic Dishes

Seltah

Seltah

$10.95

Fresh root vegetables combined with whipped fenugreek. served bubbling hot in a clay bowl with fresh tanoor bread.

Fahsah

Fahsah

$14.95

Traditional dish of shredded lamb and mashed potatoes. served bubbling hot in a clay bowl with fresh clay oven bread.

Mushakal

Mushakal

$3.95+

A vegetable stew full of healthy starches, root veggies, zucchini, celery, okra, and a rich savory broth.

Tanoor Bread

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

Cultural Platters

Lamb Haneeth

Lamb Haneeth

$24.95

The ultimate yemeni lamb roast. the fall off the bone lamb is ultra tender and slowly roasted. served over mandi or zorbian rice

Taiz Galabah

$19.95

Diced lamb sautéed with onions, tomato sauce. served over a bed of mandi or zorbian rice.

Chicken Galabah

$17.95

Diced chicken mixed with root vegetables, sautéed and served with zorbian rice.

Shrimp Galabah

$21.95

Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes & seasoned with our special seasoning. served over a bed of mandi or zorbian rice.

Lamb Fattah

$21.95

Chunks of lamb sautéed with chopped oven clay bread, in a lamb broth served in bowl.

Lamb Agdah

$21.95

A yemeni style stew cooked with chunks of lamb, carrots, potatoes, onion & parsley. served with your choice of zorbian rice or tanoor bread.

Lamb Zorbain

$23.95

Marinated chunks of lamb cooked with zorbian rice, potato, parsley & scallion.

Chicken Zorbain

$17.95

Marinated chunks of boneless chicken mixed with zorbian rice, parsley & scallion.

Chicken Agdah

$18.95

A yemeni style stew cooked with chunks of chicken, carrots, potatoes, onions & parsley served with your choice of mandi rice or hot tanoor bread.

Chicken Haneeth

$14.95+

Slow roasted chicken seasoned with our special spices with mandi rice.

Taiz Grill Trays

Turkish Chef Zalman For Two

$37.45

1 skewer shish kabob, 1 shish tawook, 2 shish kafta, chicken and meat shawarma, served with salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & hummus or baba ghanouj.

Chef Zalman Combo For Two

$49.95Out of stock

Mixed Turkish grills and Yemeni food 1 skewer shish kafta, 1 shish tawook, lamb haneeth or chicken haneeth, chicken and meat shawarma,Fahsah served with salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & Md hummus or baba ghanouj.

Turkish Chef Zalman for Four

$67.95

2 skewers shish kabob, 2 shish kafta, 2 shish tawook, chicken and meat shawarma, 2 Deboned chicken, served with large salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & large hummus or large baba ghanouj.

Chef Zalman Combo For Four Mixed Turkish grills and Yemeni food

$84.95Out of stock

Mixed Turkish grills and Yemeni food.. 2 skewers shish kabob, 1 shish kafta, 1 shish tawook, chicken and meat shawarma, 1 deboned chicken, lamb haneeth, Fahsah, served with large salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & large hummus or large baba ghanouj.

Turkish chef Zalman for Eight

$99.95

3 skewers shish kabob, 3 shish tawook, 3 shish kafta ,3 deboned chicken, chicken and meat shawarma, served with 2 large salad, zorbian or mandi rice & large hummus , large baba ghanouj.

Authentic Platters

Taiz for Two

$46.95

A mix platter of haneeth, galabah or seltah or fahsah served with choice of zorbian or mandi rice.

Taiz for Four

$89.95

Lamb haneeth, chicken haneeth, & galabah served with zorbian or mandi rice and a bowl of fahsah or seltah, salad, Hummus...

Taiz Family Platter for (8-10)

$155.95

Lamb haneeth, chicken haneeth, & Galabah served with zorbian or mandi rice and 2 bowls of fahsah , salad, Hummus...

Mediterranean Entrees

Shish Combo

$19.95

1 shish kabob, 1 shish kafta, 1 chicken kabob served mandi

Chicken Tawook

$17.95

2 skewers of cubed chicken with onion & green peppers grilled to perfection.

Whole Chicken Grilled

$23.95

Tender and plump seasoned chicken grilled to golden perfection with 2 sides.

Shawarma Plate

$17.95

Deboned Chicken

$15.95+

Marinated deboned chicken grilled with peppers, & onions

Shish Kabob

$21.95

2 skewers of cubed beef with onion & green peppers grilled to perfection.

Shish Kafta

$18.95

3 skewers ground lamb mixed with fresh parsley and onions served with tahini sauce.

Taiz Shawarma

$14.95

Seafood

Moufa Salmon

Moufa Salmon

$22.95

Salmon Galabah

$23.95

Shrimp Galabah

$21.95

Tuna Galabah

$13.95

Seltah Tuna

$13.95

Soups

Lamb Soup

Lamb Soup

$1.95
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$2.45

Salads

Taiz House Salad

Taiz House Salad

$6.95+

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, scallion onions , parsley, cucumbers & feta cheese, topped with our home made dressing and tahini sauce.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$3.95+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread.

Fattoush with Grilled Chicken

Fattoush with Grilled Chicken

$9.95+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread mixed with special home dressing with grilled chicken breast marinated with our signature sauce.

Fattoush with Shawarma

Fattoush with Shawarma

$9.95+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread mixed with special home dressing with chicken or meat shawarma.

Arabian Salad

Arabian Salad

$6.95+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives and feta cheese

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$3.95+
Chef Garden Salad

Chef Garden Salad

$2.95+

Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, topped with our fresh homemade dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Feast Entree's

WHOLE LAMB WITH RICE

$550.00

HALF LAMB WITH RICE

$280.00

WHOLE LAMB NO RICE

$500.00

HALF LAMB NO RICE

$250.00

Whole Lamb Cooking

$175.00

Half Lamb Cooking

$100.00

Tray of rice (10-12)

$55.00

Half Tray of Rice

$25.00

breakfast

Fassolia

$9.95

KIDNEY BEANS SAUTEED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES TOPPED WITH TAHINI

ful

ful

$9.95

FINE MASHED FAVA BEANS WITH SAUTEED ONIONS, TOMATOES, TOPPED WITH TAHINI AND OLIVE OIL.

Shak-Shookah

$9.95

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH SAUTEED TOMATOES, ONION & PARSLEY.

Mathlooth

$9.95

FUL, FASOOLIA, AND EGGS, ALL MIXED IN A CLAY BOWL AND TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL AND TAHINI SAUCE.

Lamb Liver

$14.95

SAUTEED CUBED OF LAMB LIVER, WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES & YEMENI SPICES.

Lamb Gallabah

$14.95

DICED LAMB, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE.

Hummus With Lamb

$15.95

DICED LAMB, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE, DRESSED WITH HUMMUS.

Chicken Galabah

$12.95

DICED CHICKEN, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE.

Hummus With Chicken

$14.95

DICED CHICKEN, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE, DRESSED WITH HUMMUS.

Tanoor Bread

Tanoor Bread

$1.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

Lunch Lamb Haneeth

$18.95

THE ULTIMATE YEMENI LAMB ROAST. THE FALL OFF THE BONE LAMB IS ULTRA TENDER AND SLOWLY ROASTED. SERVED OVER MANDI

Lunch Fahsah

Lunch Fahsah

$9.95

TRADITIONAL DISH OF SHREDDED LAMB AND MASHED POTATOES. SERVED BUBBLING HOT IN A CLAY BOWL WITH FRESH CLAY OVEN BREAD.

Lunch Seltah

Lunch Seltah

$9.95

FRESH ROOT VEGETABLES COMBINED WITH WHIPPED FENUGREEK. SERVED BUBBLING HOT IN A CLAY BOWL WITH FRESH TANOOR BREAD.

Lunch Haneeth Chicken

Lunch Haneeth Chicken

$9.95

SLOW ROASTED CHICKEN SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL SPICES WITH MANDI RICE.

Lunch Deboned Chicken With Fattouch Salad

$9.95

(2pcs ) Deboned Chicken With Fattouch Salad

Lunch 8" SUB With FRIES

$7.45
Lunch Burger W/ Fries

Lunch Burger W/ Fries

$7.45

Lunch Shawarma W/ Fries

$7.45
Lunch Chicken Wings W/ Fries

Lunch Chicken Wings W/ Fries

$7.45

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Lunch Lavash With Fries

$9.95

Lunch Quesadilla With Fries

$9.95

soft Drinks

coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

pepsi

$1.95

pitcher

$12.00

Hot Drinks

tea

$1.45

Adeni tea

$2.45

Juices & Smoothies

Fruit Punch

$2.00+Out of stock

mango smoothie

$4.95

Strawberry smoothie

$4.95

Taiz Cocktail

$5.95

apple juice

$3.95

orange juice

$4.95

lemonade

$2.45

pomegranate juice

$4.95Out of stock

banana shake

$4.95Out of stock

fruit Cocktail

$6.95

avocado Drink

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The best Ethnic Cusine is served in our Restaurant "Taiz Restaurant" Join us and enjoy your dinner in a friendly environment full of friendly people and beautiful Ethnic dishes Our Restaurant A relaxing place in the heart of the city

Website

Location

7209 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187

Directions

