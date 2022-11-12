Taiz Restaurant___ 7209 N Canton Center Rd
No reviews yet
7209 N Canton Center Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Meat Sandwiches
Sandwich Chicken Shawarma
Layers of chicken marinated with garlic and pickles.
Sandwich Meat Shawarma
Layers of meat marinated and roller broiled with tomato, onione, pickles, and tahini sauce .
Sandwich Mixed Shawarma
Layers of Mixed meat and chicken marinated and roller broiled with tomato, onione, pickles, and tahini sauce .
Sandwich Shish Tawook
Chunks of chicken with garlic and pickles .
Sandwich Shish Kabob
Meat tender rolled with onions, tomatoes, pickles.
Sandwich Shish Kafta
Ground meat with onions, tomatoes, pickles and hommous.
Veggie Sandwiches
Taiz Subs
Taiz Sub
Grilled chicken with turkey bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, cheese
Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese & mayo
Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mayo
Chicken Fajita
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mushroom, grilled, mayo, bell pepper, with fajita sauce
Steak
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mayo, with grilled onions, pepper, mushroom.
Veggie
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickles, mayo & cheese.
ESCALOPE
Chicken Escalope rolled in pita bread with Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Fransisco
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, cheese, corn
Burgers
Taiz Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, grilled mushrooms,onions,turkey bacon,cheese, served French Fries .
Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, cheese, ketchup, served French Fries .
Chicken Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, cheese, ketchup, served French Fries .
Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, grilled mushrooms, onions, served French Fries .
Desserts
Royal Fattah
Tanoor bread blended with dates and butter, topped with cream cheddar Cheese and nuts & honey.
Areeka Fatta
Blended tanoor bread topped with cream and honey.
Fatah w/Honey
Blended tanoor bread, dates and butter.
Sabaya
Dates Fatta
Maasoob Fatta
Banana with blended tanoor bread and topped with cream & honey.
Masoob Malaki
Keshta cream, banana, honey and cheddar cheese and nuts
Konafa
Biscoff Pudding
Layers of biscoff cookies with heavy whip cream topped with caramel.
Turkish Baklava (PC)
Mixed Baklava Tray
whole tray Baklava 16 PC
Biscoff Cake
Double Chocolate cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Appetizers
Hummus
Baba Ghanouj
Mixed Appetizer
Hummus , baba ghanoush , tabbouleh, vine leaves, salad, olive salad, sahak and tahini muttabal
Hummus With Shawarma
Hummus with Mix Shawarma
With chicken and meat shawarma
Appetizer Fahsah
Potato Balls
Falafel
Samboosa 4 (pc)
Tanoor Bread
Sides
Vegetarian Plates
Kid's Meals
Authentic Dishes
Seltah
Fresh root vegetables combined with whipped fenugreek. served bubbling hot in a clay bowl with fresh tanoor bread.
Fahsah
Traditional dish of shredded lamb and mashed potatoes. served bubbling hot in a clay bowl with fresh clay oven bread.
Mushakal
A vegetable stew full of healthy starches, root veggies, zucchini, celery, okra, and a rich savory broth.
Tanoor Bread
Cultural Platters
Lamb Haneeth
The ultimate yemeni lamb roast. the fall off the bone lamb is ultra tender and slowly roasted. served over mandi or zorbian rice
Taiz Galabah
Diced lamb sautéed with onions, tomato sauce. served over a bed of mandi or zorbian rice.
Chicken Galabah
Diced chicken mixed with root vegetables, sautéed and served with zorbian rice.
Shrimp Galabah
Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes & seasoned with our special seasoning. served over a bed of mandi or zorbian rice.
Lamb Fattah
Chunks of lamb sautéed with chopped oven clay bread, in a lamb broth served in bowl.
Lamb Agdah
A yemeni style stew cooked with chunks of lamb, carrots, potatoes, onion & parsley. served with your choice of zorbian rice or tanoor bread.
Lamb Zorbain
Marinated chunks of lamb cooked with zorbian rice, potato, parsley & scallion.
Chicken Zorbain
Marinated chunks of boneless chicken mixed with zorbian rice, parsley & scallion.
Chicken Agdah
A yemeni style stew cooked with chunks of chicken, carrots, potatoes, onions & parsley served with your choice of mandi rice or hot tanoor bread.
Chicken Haneeth
Slow roasted chicken seasoned with our special spices with mandi rice.
Taiz Grill Trays
Turkish Chef Zalman For Two
1 skewer shish kabob, 1 shish tawook, 2 shish kafta, chicken and meat shawarma, served with salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & hummus or baba ghanouj.
Chef Zalman Combo For Two
Mixed Turkish grills and Yemeni food 1 skewer shish kafta, 1 shish tawook, lamb haneeth or chicken haneeth, chicken and meat shawarma,Fahsah served with salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & Md hummus or baba ghanouj.
Turkish Chef Zalman for Four
2 skewers shish kabob, 2 shish kafta, 2 shish tawook, chicken and meat shawarma, 2 Deboned chicken, served with large salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & large hummus or large baba ghanouj.
Chef Zalman Combo For Four Mixed Turkish grills and Yemeni food
Mixed Turkish grills and Yemeni food.. 2 skewers shish kabob, 1 shish kafta, 1 shish tawook, chicken and meat shawarma, 1 deboned chicken, lamb haneeth, Fahsah, served with large salad, zorbian or mandi rice, & large hummus or large baba ghanouj.
Turkish chef Zalman for Eight
3 skewers shish kabob, 3 shish tawook, 3 shish kafta ,3 deboned chicken, chicken and meat shawarma, served with 2 large salad, zorbian or mandi rice & large hummus , large baba ghanouj.
Authentic Platters
Taiz for Two
A mix platter of haneeth, galabah or seltah or fahsah served with choice of zorbian or mandi rice.
Taiz for Four
Lamb haneeth, chicken haneeth, & galabah served with zorbian or mandi rice and a bowl of fahsah or seltah, salad, Hummus...
Taiz Family Platter for (8-10)
Lamb haneeth, chicken haneeth, & Galabah served with zorbian or mandi rice and 2 bowls of fahsah , salad, Hummus...
Mediterranean Entrees
Shish Combo
1 shish kabob, 1 shish kafta, 1 chicken kabob served mandi
Chicken Tawook
2 skewers of cubed chicken with onion & green peppers grilled to perfection.
Whole Chicken Grilled
Tender and plump seasoned chicken grilled to golden perfection with 2 sides.
Shawarma Plate
Deboned Chicken
Marinated deboned chicken grilled with peppers, & onions
Shish Kabob
2 skewers of cubed beef with onion & green peppers grilled to perfection.
Shish Kafta
3 skewers ground lamb mixed with fresh parsley and onions served with tahini sauce.
Taiz Shawarma
Seafood
Salads
Taiz House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, scallion onions , parsley, cucumbers & feta cheese, topped with our home made dressing and tahini sauce.
Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread.
Fattoush with Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread mixed with special home dressing with grilled chicken breast marinated with our signature sauce.
Fattoush with Shawarma
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread mixed with special home dressing with chicken or meat shawarma.
Arabian Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives and feta cheese
Tabbouleh Salad
Chef Garden Salad
Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, topped with our fresh homemade dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Feast Entree's
breakfast
Fassolia
KIDNEY BEANS SAUTEED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES TOPPED WITH TAHINI
ful
FINE MASHED FAVA BEANS WITH SAUTEED ONIONS, TOMATOES, TOPPED WITH TAHINI AND OLIVE OIL.
Shak-Shookah
SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH SAUTEED TOMATOES, ONION & PARSLEY.
Mathlooth
FUL, FASOOLIA, AND EGGS, ALL MIXED IN A CLAY BOWL AND TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL AND TAHINI SAUCE.
Lamb Liver
SAUTEED CUBED OF LAMB LIVER, WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES & YEMENI SPICES.
Lamb Gallabah
DICED LAMB, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE.
Hummus With Lamb
DICED LAMB, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE, DRESSED WITH HUMMUS.
Chicken Galabah
DICED CHICKEN, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE.
Hummus With Chicken
DICED CHICKEN, SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PARSLEY AND YEMENI SPICE, DRESSED WITH HUMMUS.
Tanoor Bread
LUNCH SPECIAL
Lunch Lamb Haneeth
THE ULTIMATE YEMENI LAMB ROAST. THE FALL OFF THE BONE LAMB IS ULTRA TENDER AND SLOWLY ROASTED. SERVED OVER MANDI
Lunch Fahsah
TRADITIONAL DISH OF SHREDDED LAMB AND MASHED POTATOES. SERVED BUBBLING HOT IN A CLAY BOWL WITH FRESH CLAY OVEN BREAD.
Lunch Seltah
FRESH ROOT VEGETABLES COMBINED WITH WHIPPED FENUGREEK. SERVED BUBBLING HOT IN A CLAY BOWL WITH FRESH TANOOR BREAD.
Lunch Haneeth Chicken
SLOW ROASTED CHICKEN SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL SPICES WITH MANDI RICE.
Lunch Deboned Chicken With Fattouch Salad
(2pcs ) Deboned Chicken With Fattouch Salad
Lunch 8" SUB With FRIES
Lunch Burger W/ Fries
Lunch Shawarma W/ Fries
Lunch Chicken Wings W/ Fries
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lunch Lavash With Fries
Lunch Quesadilla With Fries
soft Drinks
Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! The best Ethnic Cusine is served in our Restaurant "Taiz Restaurant" Join us and enjoy your dinner in a friendly environment full of friendly people and beautiful Ethnic dishes Our Restaurant A relaxing place in the heart of the city
7209 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187