Talk of the Town Pizzeria

171 East Main Street

Chateaugay, NY 12920

Order Again

2 liter

Gingerale (2)

$3.00

Orange (2)

$2.50

Mountain Dew (2)

$2.50

Diet MountainDew (2)

$2.50

Pepsi (2)

$2.50

Diet Pepsi (2)

$2.50

RootBeer (2)

$2.50

Sierra (2)

$2.50

Dr Pepper (2)

$3.00

20 oz

20 oz. Aquafina

$2.00

20 oz. Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20 oz. Gingerale

$2.00

20 oz. Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

20 oz. Mtn Dew

$2.00

20 oz. Orange

$2.00

20 oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz. Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.00

20 oz. Code Red

$2.00

20 oz Voltage

$2.00

20 Oz Sierra Mist

$2.00

20 oz. Baja Blast

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

20 Oz. Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

Sweet

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Lemon

$2.00

Raspberry

$2.00

G

Gatorade

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Yellow Gatorade

$2.00

Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Juice & Milk

Orange

$2.00

Apple

$2.00

Small 12"

make your own pizza 12"

$12.00

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onions,

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Small Margherita

$14.00

Small Meat Craver Pizza

$15.00

Small Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Small Pulled Pork & Pineapple Pizza

$16.00

small Roni

$13.00

Small Roni Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella, traditional pepperoni, old world pepperoni

Small Spicy Salami Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, pickled Fresno chilies

Small Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Small White Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta, garlic, and olive oil base. Shredded mozzarella

Large 16"

build your own large 16"

$16.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, onions,

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo sauce base, crispy or grilled chicken, mozzarella

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Large Margherita

$18.00

Large Meat Craver Pizza

$19.00

Large Pulled Pork & Pineapple Pizza

$19.00

Large Roni

$17.50

Large Roni Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Shredded mozzarella, traditional pepperoni, old world pepperoni

Large Spicy Salami

$19.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$19.00

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$19.00

Large White Pizza

$19.00

Ricotta, garlic, and olive oil base. Shredded mozzarella

Lg Mexican Pizza

$18.00

Calzones

3 topping calzone

$10.00

deluxe calzone

$12.00

slice

Cheese slice

$2.50

pepperoni slice

$2.75

special

Small Pizza & 6 Wings

Small Pizza & 6 Wings

$20.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$8.00

Buff Chix Poutine Lg

$8.00

Buff Chix Poutine Sm

$7.00

Cauliflower

$8.00Out of stock

Fries

$5.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos & Cheese

$9.00

Nachos Buff Chx

$11.00

Nachos Traditional

$11.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Poutine

$6.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Truffle Fries Lg

$7.00

Truffle Fries Sm

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$9.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Club

$11.00

Chicken Philly

$11.00

French Dip

$11.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

Rodeo Burger

$9.00

Steak Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Tacos

(2) Chicken Tacos

$7.00

(2) Ground Beef Tacos

$7.00

(2) Pulled Pork Tacos

$7.00

Wings

6 wings

$8.00

12 wings

$15.00

24 wings

$29.00

Chicken Tendies

$9.00+

Wraps

Antipasto Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Caesar Wrap

$6.00

Cobb Wrap

$6.00

Garden Wrap

$6.00

Taco Salad Wrap

$11.00

Salad

Add Fries For $3

$3.00

Antipasto salad

$11.00

Beef Taco Salad Bowl

$13.00

Buffalo Chx Salad

$6.00

Chx Taco Salad

$13.00

Cobb salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Kale Caesar

$8.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

171 East Main Street, Chateaugay, NY 12920

Directions

Gallery
Talk of the Town Pizzeria image

