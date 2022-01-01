Deer Valley Trails imageView gallery

Deer Valley Trails 4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524

review star

No reviews yet

4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524

St. Regis Falls, NY 12980

Order Again

Popular Items

ADK Salad
Poutine
Delmonico

Appetizers

BONELESS Wings

$11.00+

Chicken Wings

$16.00+

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Combo Platter

$18.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Nachos

$14.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Poutine

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$10.00

served with ranch seasoned tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

$14.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Scallops on a Crustini

$7.00

Salads

ADK Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Burgers

Maple Bacon Burger

$14.00
Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Jammin' Burger

$16.00

Bacon jam, house sauce, & cheddar cheddar

South Side Torch Burger

$14.00

Tiki Burger

$14.00

grilled pineapple, honey BBQ glaze, grilled red onion & house sauce

Cowgirl Burger

$15.00

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, onion ring, & blue cheese crumble

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$15.00

Reuben

$15.00

Prime Rib Open Faced

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Delmonico

$25.00

Fish Fry

$15.00

Turkey Dinner

$16.00

Scallop Linguini

$20.00

Sauce Robert Pork Loin

$20.00

Mussel's Portuguese

$20.00

Prime Rib

$25.00

Fall Specials

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Roasted Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Braised Prime Rib Stew

$17.00

Apple Tart

$7.00

French Macarons

$7.00

Beet Tar-Tar

$12.00

Pizza

Chicken & Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Neapolitan Pizza

$18.00

Football Sunday Special

$30.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Dessert

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Hot Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Blueberry Cheesecake Rounds

$6.50

Strawberry Creme Cake

$7.50

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Apple Tart

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Kids

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Veggie

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Clamato

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Pumkinhead Ale

$6.00

Mango Wheat Pitcher

$20.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Octoberfest

$6.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

STONYBROOK

Buffet Meal

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

WELCOME TO DEER VALLEY TRAILS Deer Valley Trails rests in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, offering 12 rustic cabins and a full-service restaurant and bar. Enjoy the many activities the Adirondacks has to offer during your stay with us.

Location

4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524, St. Regis Falls, NY 12980

Directions

Deer Valley Trails image

