The Pines Tap & Table

review star

No reviews yet

135 Bare Hill Road

Malone, NY 12953

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.00

Irish Pub Nachos

$11.00

Wings & Things

$14.00

Homemade Chips

$7.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Adirondack Poutine

$12.00

Pines Wings

$13.00

Pines Boneless Wings

$13.00

Soups & Salad

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Avocado Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Pizza, Flatbread, & 'Zoners'

Homemade Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00+

Margarita Pizza

$12.00+

Tomatoes & Basil

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$15.00+

Supreme Pizza

$15.00+

Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Olive, Pepperoni

ADK Lumberjack's Pie

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Carmelized Onions

Garlic Pizza

$12.00+

Mozzarella & Garlic Butter

Bruschetta Flatbread

$10.00

Fresh Bruschetta & Balsamic Glaze

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Cheddar, Onions, Crispy Bbq Chicken

California Chicken Flabread

$12.00

Mozzarella, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Crispy Chicken, Ranch

'Franklin' Zoner

$13.00

Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Shaved Steak. Mozzarella

'Bare Hill' Zoner

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

'Upstate' Zoner

$13.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella

Burgers, Sandwiches, & More

Hamburger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, Onion Rings, Bourbon Bbq, Bacon

'Bark' Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Carmelized Onions, 'Secret Sauce'

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.00

Worchestershire Mayo, Mushrooms, Swiss

Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mayo, House Made Pickles

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sourdough, Cheddar, Gruyere, Bacon, Carmelized Onions

Jenni's Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Pork, Carmelized Onion, House Made Pickles, Mustard, Swiss

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Cheddar

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer Battered Fish, House Cole Slaw, Tartar

Philly Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Onion, Peppers, Mushroom, Swiss

Quesadilla

$10.00

Carmelized Onion, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

BLT

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pastas & Large Plates

House Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Gruyere, Smoked Gouda, Parmesean, Bacon

Grilled Chicken Parmesean

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesean

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Lobster & Ricotta Ravioli, Garlic Creme Sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Cole Slaw, Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Cilanto Aoili

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Lettuce, Grilled Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Bone-In Ribeye

$28.00

Steak Fries, Seasonal Vegetable

Sides & Kid's Items

French Fries

$4.50

Poutine

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

++EXTRA++

Ranch

$1.50

HR

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

House Vin.

$2.00

Balsamic Vin.

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bark sauce

$2.00

Medium

$1.50

Hot

$1.50

BBQ

$2.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Garlic Parm.

$1.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy

$1.50

Gravy

$1.50

Curds

$3.00

French

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Marinara

$1.50

Cilantro Aioli

$1.50

Chimichurri

$2.00

Worst. Mayo

$1.50

Tartar

$1.50

Boom Boom

$1.50

Maple Cajun

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Pickles

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Feta

$1.50

Cheese

$1.50

Shaved Steak

$3.00

Fish Tender

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

Pork

$2.50

Chicken

$3.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Steak

$7.00

Beef Patty

$6.00

Demi Glace

$2.00

Caramelized Onions

$1.50

Jalepenos

$0.50

Shirts

T-Shirt

$28.00

Long Sleeve

$28.00

Hoodies

Hoodie

$34.00

Hats

Hat

$24.00

Beanies

Beanie

$26.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
American Style Bar & Restaurant

