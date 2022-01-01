Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Moon Cafe ADK 55 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

55 Main Street

Saranac Lake, NY 12983

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Bar

Small Coffee

$1.62

12 OZ

Medium Coffee

$1.85

16 OZ

Large Coffee

$2.08

20OZ

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.27

12 OZ

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.55

16OZ

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.01

20OZ

Small Latte

$3.24

12oz

Medium Latte

$3.47

16OZ

Large Latte

$3.70

20OZ

Small Cappuccino

$3.24

12OZ

Medium Cappuccino

$3.47

16OZ

Large Cappuccino

$3.70

20OZ

Single Espresso

$1.85

Double Espresso

$2.55

Small Chai

$3.70

12OZ

Medium Chai

$3.93

16OZ

Large Chai

$4.17

20OZ

Small Hot Tea

$1.62

12OZ

Medium Hot Tea

$1.85

16OZ

Large Hot Tea

$2.08

24OZ

Small Cafe Au Lait

$2.55

12OZ

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$3.24

16OZ

Large Cafe Au Lait

$3.47

24OZ

Real Maple Syrup

$1.00

Flavor syrup

$0.85+

Bottle Beverages

Pepsi Products

$3.00

20 OZ

Boylans Soda

$3.25

Nantucket Nectars

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.25

Pelligrino sparkling

$3.25

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Baked Goods

1 Dz Engligh Muffin

$18.00

1\2 DZ English Muffin

$10.00

1 Dz Bagels

$18.00

1/2 Dz Bagels

$10.00

Bagel

$1.75

Bagel Cream Cheese

$2.75

Bagel Butter

$2.25

Bagel Hummus

$3.25

Bagel Peanut Butter

$3.25

Bagel Speciality Cream Cheese

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Day Old

English Muffin

$2.25

English Muffin Peanut Butter

$2.75

Large Cream Cheese

$5.00

Large Speciality Cream Cheese

$6.00

Muffin grilled

$3.00

Muffin in house

$2.75

Muffin togo

$2.75

Scone

$3.50

Small Cream Cheese

$4.00

Small Speciality Cream Cheese

$5.00

Toast Butter

$1.75

Toast Dry

$1.75

Toast Peanut Butter

$2.50

Retail Bakery

Speciality Cakes

Specialty Pies

White

$8.00

Retail Bread

Wheat

$8.00

Rye

$8.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.00

Speciality Bread

$9.00

Cookies & Bars

Brownie

$2.25

Keylime Raspberry Bar

$4.00

Maple Pecan Bar

$4.00

Walnut Chocolate Chip Bar

$4.00

Speciality Bar

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

Molasses Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Speciality Cookie

$3.00

Retail Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce #1

Hot Sauce #2

Hot Sauce #3

Retail Coffee & Tea

1/2# Saranac Special

$6.50

1 # Saranac Special

$12.50

1/2# Deepwoods Dark Roast

$6.50

1# Deep Woods Dark Roast

$12.50

1/2# Buenos Dias

$6.50

1# Buenos Dias

$12.50

1/2# Ranch House Decaf

$6.50

1# Ranch House Decaf

$12.50

1/2# High Peaks Hazelnut

$6.50

1# High Peaks Hazelnut

$12.50

1/2# Bavarian Chocolate

$6.50

1# Bavarian Chocolte

$12.50

!/2 Speciality Coffee

$6.50

1# Speciality Coffee

$12.60

1/2# Espresso

$6.50

1# Espresso

$12.50

1/2# Cocoa

$5.00

1# Cocoa

$10.00

Harney 20 Ct Tin

$9.00

Harney 50 Ct Foil Wrap

$15.00

Harney Speciality

Newspapers

Adk Enterprise Mon-fri

$1.00

Adk Enterprise Sat/sun

$1.50

Lake Placid News

$1.25

Press Republican Mon-fri

$1.00

Press Republican Sat/sun

$3.00

Usa Today

$3.25

Ny Times Mon-sat

$3.25

Ny Times Sunday

$7.00

Times Union Mon-fri

$3.25

Times Union Sat

$4.25

Times Union Sun

$4.25

Ny Post Mon-sun

$2.35

Daily News Mon-sat

$3.25

Daily News Sun

$3.75

Retail Clothing Etc

Ladies Tee

$20.00

Guys Tee

$20.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Retail Bread (Copy)

Wheat

$8.00

Rye

$8.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.00

Speciality Bread

$9.00

Retail Bakery (Copy)

Speciality Cakes

Specialty Pies

White

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Just Eggs

egg & cheese

$6.00

Meat & Cheese

$6.00

egg & meat sand

$6.25

Egg Meat And Cheese

$6.75

J&J

$8.25

Chorizo, Hot and Sweet Pepper, Scrambled Egg, Topped With Bacon and Provolone Cheese

Mackenzie

$7.75

Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Egg Anyways

Moody Pond

$7.75

Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Egg Anyways

Lower Lox

$9.00

House Cured Gravlox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Greens and Fresh Tomato.

Upper Lox

$10.00

Add an Egg Anyways to the Lower Lox

Eggs, Scrambles & Omelets

2 Eggs Anyways

$6.50

2 eggs, homemade toast

3 Eggs Anyways

$7.00

3 eggs, homemade toast

Full Breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs, cafe taters, breakfast meat

Bernies

$10.00+

Ham, Onion & Pepper, American Cheese.

Bernies No Hog

$10.00+

Western

$10.00+

Ham, Onion & Pepper, American Cheese.

Farmers

$10.00+

Ham, Tomato, Onions and Peppers, Cheddar Jack

Irish

$11.00+

Corned Beef, Potato, Cheddar

Corpus Christi

$11.00+

Hot Peppers, Homemade Chorizo Sausage, Fresh Tomato.

Mexicali

$11.00+

Homemade Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Jack, Dollop of Sour Cream

Mediterainian

$10.00+

Ham, Onion & Pepper, American Cheese.

Florentine

$10.00+

Ham, Onion & Pepper, American Cheese.

French Toast / Pancake

Harper Cake

$5.00

1 single pancake, perfect for a child or a side.

Sarastack

$8.25

2 pancakes,

Cafe French Toast

$8.25

white, wheat, cinnamon raisin

Breakfast Favorites

Homemade Hash & Eggs

$12.00

House Prepared Corned Beef, Shredded With Potato and Onion, Finished on the Griddle.

Rondack Lox Plate

$16.50

House Cured Gravlax, on a Homemade Bagel, With Red Onion, Capers, Greens, Tomato

Scottish Omelette

$13.00

House Cured Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion. Served Over Greens With Fresh Tomato.

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

Choice Ny Sirloin, Cafe Taters, 2 Eggs Anyways.cafe Toast

San Antonio Bowl

$13.00

Homemade Chorizo Sausage, Fresh Tomato, Cooked Up With a Pile of Eggs.topped With Cheddar Jack Cheese, Topped With Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.

Denver Bowl

$13.00

Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Onion and Pepper, Scrambled With Lottsa Egg, Topped With Cheddar Jack Cheese and a Touch of Pico De Gallo. All Piled Into a Baked Tortilla Bowl

Two Moons Over Saranac

$13.00

Tricias Homemade English Muffin, Topped With 2 Eggs Anyways, Fresh Spinach and Mushroom, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. A Few Taters an the Side.

Eggs Benny

$13.00

Tricias Homemade English Muffin, Grilled Natural Cure Ham, Two Eggs Anyways and Homemade Hollandaise. A Few Cafe Taters on the Side.

Ranch House Breakfast

$15.00

Buttermilk Pancakes or French Toast, Cafe Taters, Choice of Breakfast Meats,2 Eggs Anyways

Breakfast Bowls

Irish Steel Cut Oats, Cup

$5.00

Add Bb's or Cc's if You Like

Irish Steel Cut Oats, Bowl

$6.25

Add Bb's or Cc's if You Like

Cafe Special Oats

$8.00

Mixed With Warm Spices, Brown Sugar, Topped With a Dollop of Cranberry Compote. Topped With Candied Pecans.

Yogurt Bowl

$5.00

When Available, Add Fruit Nuts Etc.

Homemade Granola

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

$5.00+

Breakfast Side

Ham

$4.50

Bacon

$5.00

Maple Link Sausage

$5.00

Homemade Country Sausage

$5.00

Homemade Chorizo Sausage

$5.00

White Toast

$2.25

Wheat Toast

$2.25

Rye Toast

$2.25

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$2.25

Homemade English Muffin

$2.75

Soulshine Bagel

$2.75

Cream Cheese

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.75

Hummus

$1.00

Hollandaise

$3.25

Homefries

$2.75

Side Hash

$5.00

Side Lox

$7.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Specialty Spreads

$2.50

One Egg side

$2.75

Real Maple Syrup

$1.00+

NA Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi Diet

$1.50+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Ginger Ale

$1.50+

root Beer

$1.50+

sierra mist

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Club Soda

$1.00

Tonic

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$1.75+

Cranberry

$2.00+

Tomato JC

$2.00+

Pineapple

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Cup coffee in house

$2.25

Milk

$2.25+

Choc Milk

$2.25+

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Brunch Beverages

Cafe Mimosa

$9.00

Spanish Dry Sparkling Wine With Fresh Oj

Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

Cafe Mimosa Fixed Up With Tequila, Herbal Liqueur and an Amarino Cherry.

Blackberry Peach Mimosa

$9.50

Strawberry Lime Mimosa

$11.00

Red Moon

$9.00

a Pint of Our Cafe Bloody Mary

VIRGIN RED MOON

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Blue Radler

$8.00

Blue Moon White Topped With Fresh Lemonade

White Claw Shandy

$8.00

River Runner

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Fresh Orange and Lime Tequila, Mandarin Liqueur and a Splash of Sour.

Favorites

Adirondack Lox plate

$16.50

Lower Lox

$9.00

Upper Lox

$10.00

BLT Maximus

$12.00

Bird on Brown

$12.00

Reuben

$13.00

Rachel

$13.00

Cafe Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Quesadillas

Saraburger Nekid

$12.00

Saraburger Cheese

$13.00

Saraburger Bacon and cheese

$14.00

Blues Moody Wrap

$12.00

Light Bytes L

Cuppa soup

$5.00

Bowla Soup

$6.00

Quarta Soup

$11.50

House salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Buffalo Dip

$13.00

Turkish Meze

$14.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

B.E.B. salad

$13.00

Tricia Chopped Salad

$17.00

Deli Salad

$4.50

Add to Salad

Homemade Pickle Chips

$5.00+

NA Beverages

Pepsi Diet

$1.50+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Ginger Ale

$1.50+

root Beer

$1.50+

sierra mist

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Club Soda

$1.00

Tonic

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$1.75+

Tomato JC

$2.00+

Pineapple

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Cup coffee in house

$2.25

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Brunch Beverages (Copy)

Cafe Mimosa

$9.00

Spanish Dry Sparkling Wine With Fresh Oj

Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

Cafe Mimosa Fixed Up With Tequila, Herbal Liqueur and an Amarino Cherry.

Blackberry Peach Mimosa

$9.50

Strawberry Lime Mimosa

$11.00

Red Moon

$9.00

a Pint of Our Cafe Bloody Mary

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Blue Radler

$8.00

Blue Moon White Topped With Fresh Lemonade

White Claw Shandy

$8.00

River Runner

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Fresh Orange and Lime Tequila, Mandarin Liqueur and a Splash of Sour.

Light Bytes

Cuppa soup

$5.00

Bowla Soup

$6.00

Quarta Soup

$11.50

House salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Buffalo Dip

$13.00

Turkish Meze

$14.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

B.E.B. salad

$13.00

Tricia Chopped Salad

$17.00

Deli Salad

$4.50

Homemade Pickle Chips

$5.00+

Add to Salad

Tapas

TAPAS # 1

$10.00

TAPAS # 2

$12.00

TAPAS # 3

$14.00

TAPAS # 4

$16.00

TAPAS # 5

$18.00

Dinner Entree

NY Sirloin

$26.00

Meat Entree 2

$28.00

Fresh Fish

$26.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Carbonara Romana

$17.00

Pasta Entree 2

$24.00

Dessert

Special Dessert 1

$9.00

Special Dessert 2

$9.00

Special Dessert 3

$9.00

Special Dessert 4

$9.00

NA Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi Diet

$1.50+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Ginger Ale

$1.50+

root Beer

$1.50+

sierra mist

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Club Soda

$1.00

Tonic

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$1.75+

Tomato JC

$2.00+

Pineapple

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Cup coffee in house

$2.25

Bottle List

Raquette River Beer

$8.50

16 Oz Can Rotating Selection, Locally Brewed

Raquette River Special

$8.50

16 Oz Can Selections Rotate

Great Adirondack Beer

$7.25

12 Oz Can, Locally Brewed

Blue Moon White Ale

$5.50

American White Ale

Sam Adams Seasonal Lager

$6.00

Changes Seasonally

Sam Adams Boston

$6.00

American Lager

Sam Smiths Oatmeal Stout

$7.75

15.9 Oz Can With Nitrogen for a True Guinness Pour!

Molson Canadian

$4.75

Canadian Lager

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

It Almost Tastes Like Beer!

White Claw Spiked Seltzer

$6.00

Selections Rotate

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.25

Stone Salt and Lime Lager

$5.75

Victory Summer Love

$6.25

Sparkling Wine

Frexinet Cava

$7.00

Dry Spanish sparkling wine

Torresella Blush Prosecco

$8.50

Dry and fruity sparkling rose

Rose

Ciro, Rose

$8.00+

A refreshing representation of southeastern growing region.

White Wine

La Fleur du Roy

$9.00+

A wonderful white Bordeaux in the style of Sauvignon Blanc.

Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Notes of pear and apple. A lush long finish.

Di Leonardo Chardonnay

$9.00+

Italy, very light oak, soft notes of toasted bread and green apple

Martin Codax Albarino

$10.00+

Ripe citrus, floral overtones, well balanced

Red Wine

Negroamaro Contrade

$9.00+

Red fruit a touch of vanilla and oak

Mirrasou Pinot Noir

$9.50+

Dark fruit, soft tannins, mild toasty oak.

Rock & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

A Puglia heritage grape, has been propagated and produced as is for centuries

Dessert Wine

Beau Jobert Fat Pig

$12.00

Aged 10 yr, wonderful tawny color deep notes of flavor

Dows 10 year Tawny Port

$16.00

Aged 20 years, a noticable escalation in color, and depth of flavor

Remy Martin XO Cognac

$26.00

Cocktails

Blackberry Peach Mimosa

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Blue Radler

$8.00

Blue Moon White Topped With Fresh Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

Cafe Caffetini

$11.00

Reyka Vodka, Kahlua, Dbl Espresso and Agave

Cafe Mimosa

$9.00

Spanish Dry Sparkling Wine With Fresh Oj

Coffee Drinks

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Moon

Gimlet

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Hurricane

Mulemosa

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

Margarita

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashioned

Red Moon

$9.00

a Pint of Our Cafe Bloody Mary

River Runner

$10.00

Passion Fruit, Pineapple, and Citrus Shaken With Light and Dark Rum.

Rob Roy

Saranac 75

$9.00

Brokers Gin, Fresh Lemon, Agave & Cava

Sazerac

Sugar Bush

$9.00

Rough Rider Bourbon, Gingerette, Fresh Lime and a Splash of Soda

Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

Cafe Mimosa Fixed Up With Tequila, Herbal Liqueur and an Amarino Cherry.

Tequila Sunrise

Whiskey Sour

White claw Shandy

$8.25

White Russian

White Sangria

Strawberry Lime Mimosa

$11.00

Vodka

Amsterdam

$6.00

1.25 oz

Reyka

$6.50

1.25 oz

46 Peaks

$7.50

Tequila

Phils Sexy Tequila

$6.50Out of stock

Pueblo Viejo Silver

$6.50

Pueblo Viejo reposado

$6.50

1.25 oz

Pueblo Viejo Anejo

$7.25

1.25 oz

Gin

Brokers

$5.00

1.25 oz

Breckenridge

$5.50

1.25 oz

Blue Line

$6.00

1.25 oz

Rum

Plantation Silver

$5.50

1.25 oz

Meyers Dark

$6.00

1.25 oz

Blue Chair Bay Spiced

$5.00

1.25 oz

Whiskey

Tenjaku

$8.50

1.25 oz

Crown Royal

$6.50

1.25 oz

Sazerack Rye

$7.50

1.25 oz

Catskill honey

$7.25

1.25 oz

Firetower

$7.25

1.25 oz

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

1.25 oz

Bourbon

Breckenridge

$6.00

1.25 oz

Rough Rider

$6.00

1.25 oz

Michters

$7.50

1.25 oz

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

1.25 oz

E.H. Taylor

$7.50

1.25 oz

Eagle Rare

$7.50

1.25 oz

Scotch

Grants

$5.00

1.25 oz

Lagavullin 10

1.25 oz

Lagavullin 16

$12.00

1.25 oz

Highland Park Viking Heart

$13.00

1.25 oz

Glenfiddich

$9.00

1.25 oz

Macallans

$13.00

Cordials

Blackberry

$5.00

1.25 oz

Casis

$5.00

1.25 oz

Peach

$5.00

1.25 oz

Pomegranate

$5.00

1.25 oz

Grapefruit

$5.00

1.25 oz

Sambuca

$6.25

1.25 oz

Amaretto

$6.25

1.25 oz

Frangellico

$6.25

1.25 oz

Kahlua

$6.25

1.25 oz

Mandarin orange

$6.50

1.25 oz

Five farms Cream liquor

$6.25

1.25 oz

Montenegro Bitter

1.25 oz

Specials am (Copy)

CHEFS SCRAMBLE

$10.00

FRITATTA

$11.00

Blue Plate fixed

$13.00

Chefs Mac n Cheese.

$9.00+

Chefs Tacos

$12.00

AUSTRAIN BREAKFAST

$14.00

Popcorn Scallops

$11.00

SPECIALS PM

Mussels

$12.00

Shrimp Argos

$12.00

Kofte

$13.00

Spanakopita

$12.00

Galette

$13.00

Kakavia,24.00

$24.00

Mousaka, 21.00

$21.00

Grilled Ribeye with shrimp, 26.00

$26.00

Peasants Pasta, 18.00

$18.00

Peasants add seafood, 24.00

$24.00

Portkalopita, 8.50

$8.50

Flourless chocolate cake,,8.50

$8.50

BEVERAGE SPECIALS

True Color

$6.50

Red Moon

$9.00

a Pint of Our Cafe Bloody Mary

Mulemosa

$9.50

Cafe Mimosa

$9.00

Spanish Dry Sparkling Wine With Fresh Oj

Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

Cafe Mimosa Fixed Up With Tequila, Herbal Liqueur and an Amarino Cherry.

Blackberry Peach Mimosa

$9.50

VIRGIN RED MOON

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Main Street, Saranac Lake, NY 12983

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lake Clear Lodge
orange star4.8 • 4
6319 State Route 30 Lake Clear, NY 12945
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club, etc
orange starNo Reviews
2431 Main Street Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road
orange starNo Reviews
6125 Sentinel Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
orange star4.2 • 2,739
813 Mirror Lake Drive Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
orange star4.3 • 860
5686 Cascade Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Deer Valley Trails - 4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524
orange starNo Reviews
4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524 St. Regis Falls, NY 12980
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saranac Lake
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston