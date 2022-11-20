Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lisa G's 6125 Sentinel Road

6125 Sentinel Road

Lake Placid, NY 12946

Popular Items

Burgermeister

Appetizer

Cheese Treat

Cheese Treat

$13.00

broiled feta, spicy brown sugar marinade, arugula, jalapenos, grilled bread

Fry Baby

$10.00

our house-cut fries served with your choice of three home-made (mostly) sauces -- if you want 'em

Homemade Salsa and Chips

$7.00

so the chips aren't homemade... so what?!

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

seasoned ground pork, sweet thai chili, pickled veggies

Moroccan Nachos

$16.00

corn chips, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, spinach, onions, scallions, cheddar, feta, sour cream, salsa

Salads

Large Basic Salad

$9.00

greens, tomatoes, onion, carrot, cucumber

Large Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, fresh goat cheese, almonds, blueberries, balsamic onions, spicy honey, house vinaigrette

Large Greek Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, house vinaigrette

Large Lemon Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, lemon, garlic, oil, house-made croutons, and parmesan

Large Lentil Salad

$13.00

green lentils, green olives, carrots, shallots, red onion, walnuts, feta, greens, thyme-sherry vinaigrette

Small Basic Salad

$5.00

greens, tomatoes, onion, carrot, cucumber

Small Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, fresh goat cheese, almonds, blueberries, balsamic onions, spicy honey, house vinaigrette

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, house vinaigrette

Small Lemon Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, lemon, garlic, oil, house-made croutons, and parmesan

Small Lentil Salad

$8.00

green lentils, green olives, carrots, shallots, red onion, walnuts, feta, greens, thyme-sherry vinaigrette

Wings

Full Order

$15.00

Half Order

$8.00

Sandwiches and Stuff

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

american, cheddar, fries

Burgermeister

Burgermeister

$12.00

beef patty cooked to your liking with LTO... and whatever else ya' want!

Chunky Chicken

$12.00

cold chicken salad made with roasted chicken thighs, bacon, lettuce, pepperoncini, tomato, mayo, wrapped in naan

Fish-N-Fries

$15.00

fried haddock, garlic-scallion fries, caper-dill tartar, coleslaw, lemon

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.00

crispy chicken, spicy honey, mayo, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, bun

Moroccan Burrito

$13.00

chickpeas, roasted red peppers, onions, spinach, shallot, feta & tahini wrapped in a tortilla and topped with tzatziki

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

breaded and fried baby shrimp, sweet thai chili sauce, greens, spicy mayo, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla

Smack Burger

$8.00

a thin 3 oz beef patty griddled (sorry, no temp) with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Stack additional patties and extra goodies with reckless a-BUN-don!

Steak & Swiss Sammy

$16.00

worcestershire & hot sauce marinated cube steak, sautéed onion, melted swiss, arugula, horseradish mayo, ciabatta

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Scallion Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauces

Kid Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Kraft....

Pasta Butter

$6.00

Pasta Plain

$6.00

Pasta Sauce

$6.00

Pita Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Pita Pizza

$7.00

Tenders

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home-cooked, heart-felt, and sometimes quirky America food and drink, with influences from across the world, Lisa G's is a local hangout as well as a tourist oasis 'off the beaten path' of main street. Always friendly, always fresh, always fun, always dog friendly, and always located on the Chubb River with plenty of outdoor seating (even in the winter)!

Website

Location

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid, NY 12946

Directions

