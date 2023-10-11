Popular Items

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.50+

creamy almond flavor made with a black tea base.

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.50+

DRINK

NEW Launch

Custard Cream Puff

Custard Cream Puff

$3.50+

Basque cake

$2.99

A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream. Irresistibly delightful.

Frozen Virgin Pina Colada

Frozen Virgin Pina Colada

$4.75+

blended with coconut and pineapple flavor

Pumpkin Oreo Smoothie

$4.50+

Pumpkin Milk Tea

$4.25+

Pumpkin Coffee Latte (M only)

$4.50
Grapefruit Oolong

Grapefruit Oolong

$5.50
Oreo Wood bran Cup (Dessert)

Oreo Wood bran Cup (Dessert)

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$4.75+Out of stock

Strawberry Slush w. Cheese Foam

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lime Tea

$4.75+Out of stock

Brown Sugar Series

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Volcannno w. Foam

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk and snow cream (sweet cream) on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Volcannno

Volcannno

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (with Tapioca)

$5.25+

Milk Tea (non-dairy creamer) with Brown Sugar Tapioca (Bubble), comes with snow cream (foam) on top. Only serves every Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte (with Tapioca)

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte (with Tapioca)

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Tapioca (bubble) with Matcha Latte (Lactose-free whole milk) and Snow Cream on top (Foam). Only serves every Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm.

Brown Sugar Peppermint MT (with Tapioca)

$5.50+

Special Drink

Hawaii Iced Tea

Hawaii Iced Tea

$5.75

Tropical Fruit Flavor w. Black Tea, comes with Fresh Pineapple, Orange Slices, Lime in drink. (One Size only, Tapioca does not included)

Yatsuhashi

Yatsuhashi

$4.50+

Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)

Yatsuhashi w. Cheese

Yatsuhashi w. Cheese

$4.75+

Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping and salt cheese foam on top. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)

Milk Tea

Tap Tea (House Milk Tea)

$4.50+

House special milk tea using de cafeina tea, non-dairy creamer. (bubble doesn't included)

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.25+

Classic bubble tea, Rich & Savory (bubble doesn't included)

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.25+

are infused with a green tea base made from authentic green tea leaves (Bubble does not include)

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50+

light & earthy flavor with a hint of sweetness

Taro Black MilkTea

Taro Black MilkTea

$4.50+

flavor similar to "sugar cookie", black tea base brings up a stronger taro flavor

Taro Green Milk Tea

Taro Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Flavoring similar to "sugar cookie", green tea base brings a hint of jasmine and is sweeter.

Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.75+

Sweet floral flavor made with black tea base

Winter Melon MT

Winter Melon MT

$4.75+

Flavor similar to Caramel it is made with decaffeinated tea, which is recommended when brown sugar is not available

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.50+

creamy almond flavor made with a black tea base.

Coconut Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

Coconut Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.75+

creamy coconut flavor made with a black tea base

Ginger Milk Tea

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.50+

the sweet spiced ginger flavor made with a black tea base

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50+

sweet, floral melon flavor with jasmine green tea base

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.75+

Japanese concentrated green tea flavor, earthy and slightly bitter

Red Bean Milk Tea

Red Bean Milk Tea

$4.75+

black milk tea base with a red bean topping

Chai Milk Tea

Chai Milk Tea

$4.25+

sweet chai with a bit of spice; creamy

Salt Cheese / Snow Cream

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75+

classic brewed black tea with sugar, no milk

Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.75+

sweet brew black tea with foam on top (snow cream/salt cheese)

Rose Oolong

Rose Oolong

$4.95

Peach Oolong

$4.95

Tapioca are not included

Classic Tea (w/o Milk)

TG Black Tea

TG Black Tea

$3.00+

classic brewed black tea with sugar, no milk

TG Jasmine Green Tea

TG Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00+

classic brewed jasmine green tea with sugar, no milk

TG Oolong Tea

TG Oolong Tea

$3.00+

classic brewed high mountain oolong tea with sugar, no milk

Flavor Tea

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.50+
Kumquat & Lemon Green Tea

Kumquat & Lemon Green Tea

$4.50+

sweet and citrusy kumquat & lemon flavor jasmine green tea. Kumquat is a kind of citrus fruit, which is sourer and smaller than tangerine.

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50+

sweet and tangy passionfruit flavor jasmine green tea

Honey Green Tea

$4.25+

Honey & Lemon Green Tea

$4.50+

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.50+

Kiwi Green Tea

$4.25+

Peach Green Tea

$4.25+
Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$4.25+

lychee flavor with jasmine green tea

Winter Melon Green Tea

$4.50+

Rose Green Tea

$4.50+
Green Apple Green Tea

Green Apple Green Tea

$4.25+

green apple flavor with jasmine green tea base, sweet & sour

Caffeine

Colombian Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cappuccino with non-dairy creamer, recommend topping; tapioca/coffee jelly (toppings does not included)

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Thai drink made from tea, half & half and sugar, served with cold. Not Thai Tea Powder (Tapioca are not included)

Hot Colombian Coffee (16oz)

$4.00

Hot Colombian Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Latte

Honeydew Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.25
Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$4.25

sweet taro flavor latte with lactose-free whole milk

Chai Latte

$4.25

Yogurt

Green Apple Yogurt

Green Apple Yogurt

$4.25+

green apple flavor caffeine-free yogurt based drink

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.25+

Mango Yogurt

$4.25+

Lychee Yogurt

$4.25+

Passion Fruit Yogurt

$4.25+

Shave Ice

TG Galaxy

TG Galaxy

$4.25+

Shave Ice Drink in Lemon Flavor & Butterfly Pea Tea; **Not Recommend to pregnant women.

TG Sunset

TG Sunset

$4.50+

Shave Ice Drink in Strawberry and Mango Flavor & Butterfly Pea Tea; **Not Recommend to pregnant women.

Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Real Fruit Mango and Strawberry Mix. (Tapioca does not included) Large only

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie (made with real fruit) Tapioca does not included, OZ only

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie (made with real fruit) One size only, Tapioca does not included.

Oreo & Cappuccino

Oreo & Cappuccino

$4.75+

Cappuccino Smoothie with Oreo Crush, (made with half & half)Tapioca does not included. Cappuccino contain caffeine.

Oreo Smoothie

Oreo Smoothie

$4.75+

Oreo Creamer Smoothie, (contain half & half ) Tapioca does not included.

Rose & Lychee

Rose & Lychee

$4.50+

sweet lychee and floral rose blended smoothie drink (FYI: Smoothies sweet itself)

Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.75+

Smoothie with Honeydew flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included.)

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$4.75+

Smoothie with Taro Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)

Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$4.75+

Smoothie with Coconut Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)

Taro Coconut Smoothie

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.75

taro and coconut combined flavor blended smoothie drink (Large Only)

Matcha Smoothie

$4.75+
Passion Fruit Smoothie

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

passion fruit flavored blended ice drink, sweet & sour taste

Green Apple Smoothie

Green Apple Smoothie

$5.50

sweet & sour green apple flavored blended ice drink

Red Bean Smoothie

Red Bean Smoothie

$4.75+

red bean blended with ice and half & half

Red Bean & Cream

$4.50+

Special Hot Drink

Comes in Large size only

Tropical Heat

$5.25

Pineapple, Orange,Passion Fruit, Black Tea

Winter Rose Tea

$5.25

Rose , Lychee, Green Tea

Honey Lemon Ginger

$5.25

Honey,Lemon juice,Ginger,Green Tea

Winter - Lemon

$5.00

Winter-melon,Lemon juice, Black Tea

Oreo Coconut Milk tea

$5.50

Dessert Drink

Fairy Grass

Fairy Grass

$5.25Out of stock

made with 80% of Herbal Jelly, comes with some bubble and Lychee Jelly, Evaporated milk, and Almond Slice on top. (One Size only)

BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.22

Monster

$2.25Out of stock

Perrier

$2.15Out of stock

Dessert

Custard Cream Puff

Custard Cream Puff

$3.50+

Light and crisp cream puffs, filled with your choice of rich pastry cream, a simple classic French dessert that balances sweet, rich, soft, and crunchy all in one fluffy little bite

Basque cake

$2.99

A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream. Irresistibly delightful.

Basque cake with panna cotta

$5.49Out of stock

A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream with Italian panna cotta which is a pudding consisting of good quality cream with possibly some milk, a minimal amount of gelatine and some sugar. This is the best thing to tickle your taste buds!

Tiramisu

$7.99Out of stock

classic Italian dessert and authentic no-bake recipe made with espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder to finish

FOOD

Side Order

Dirty Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Cookies

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$2.75
Lemon Poppyseed

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.75
Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$2.75Out of stock
Oatmeal Rasin

Oatmeal Rasin

$2.75

walnuts included

Espresso Chip

Espresso Chip

$2.75Out of stock
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Pumpkin Spice

$2.75

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Oatmeal Choco Chip

$2.75

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

TG Souvenir

TG Key chain

TG Logo Key Chain

TG Logo Key Chain

$2.50Out of stock

Sticker

Class of 2018 sticker

Class of 2018 sticker

$0.50Out of stock
Class of 2019 sticker

Class of 2019 sticker

$0.50Out of stock
Class of 2020 Sticker

Class of 2020 Sticker

$0.50Out of stock

TG Logo Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

2nd Birthday Sticker

$0.50Out of stock