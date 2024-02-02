TeaDA, Inc
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fast foods and drinks take out restaurant. Vietnamese sandwich, Boba tea, milkshakes, coffee, ice cream, fry chicken wings, and other fry foods and snacks.
Location
49 North Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368
Gallery
