Pi Bon Pan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
462 N Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill - 777 Plymouth St
No Reviews
777 Plymouth St Holbrook, MA 02343
View restaurant