Chinese
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Tea Station Asian Bistro 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard

378 Reviews

$$

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard

Prospect, KY 40059

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Side Salad with Ginger dressing
Steam Dumplings

Appetizers

BBQ Spare Ribs

$7.75

Cheese Wontons

$6.25

Chicken Egg Roll

$2.75

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$7.25

Ground chicken with chopped Water Chestnuts, Black Mushrooms and green onions served with 4 leaves of romaine lettuce

Crab Rangoon

$6.45

French Fries

$3.65

Fried Dumplings

$7.75

Fried pork filled dumplings

Hacked Chicken

$7.45

Chicken with carrots, celery, and onions tossed in sesame oil and house spices and served cold

Shrimp Tempura

$7.25

Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Spicy Chicken Wings

$7.25

Steam Dumplings

$7.75

Steamed pork filled dumplings

Teriyaki Chicken

$7.25

4 Skewers of dark meat chicken served in a teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.75

Soup and Salad

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

Our chef's special beef noodle soup with Carrots, Bok Choy, chili, green onions, carrots, and pickled mustard greens

Egg Drop Soup

$2.75

Hot and Sour Soup

$2.75

Hot spicy rich chicken broth with bean curd, bamboo shoots, mushroom and carrots

Miso Soup

$2.75

Our house made miso soup with steamed tofu

Phoenix Soup (For Two)

$7.75

Chicken broth with shrimp, chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Water Chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms, broccoli, napa, and baby corn

Side Salad with Ginger dressing

$4.00

Sizzling Rice Soup (For Two)

$7.75

Rich chicken broth with shrimp, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms, napa, baby corn and broccoli topped with sizzling golden rice

Wonton Soup

$2.75

Ground Pork filled dumplings in chicken broth

Chicken and Corn Soup (for two)

$7.75

Poultry

Almond Chicken

$12.25

Chicken sauteed with water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, and almonds in a light sauce

Bourbon Chicken

$16.45

Grilled dark meat chicken in a special sauce with bourbon whisky and green onion

Cashew Chicken

$12.25

Stir fried chicken with celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and cashews in a brown sauce

Chicken with Broccoli

$12.25

Sliced chicken with fresh broccoli, bamboo shoots, carrots and water chestnuts

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$12.25

Shredded chicken with black mushrooms, green onion and water chestnuts in a spicy garlic sauce

Chicken with Snow Peas

$12.25

Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and carrots

Cumin Chicken

$13.45

Curry Chicken

$12.25

Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce

General Tso's Chicken

$15.45

Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions

Honey Chicken

$16.45

Breaded chicken with a honey glaze served with carrots

Hunan Chicken

$12.25

Sliced chicken breast with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.

Jalapeno Chicken

$13.45

Breaded chicken with a jalapeno glaze and fresh sliced jalapenos

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.25

Chicken sauteed with peanuts in a hot red pepper sauce with celery, bamboo, water chestnuts, green pepper and carrots.

Lemon Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken with our special lemon sauce

Mongolian Chicken

$12.45

Shredded chicken sauteed with scallions and yellow onions in a chef special sauce

Moo Goo Gai-Pan

$12.25

Sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce

Moo Shu Chicken Pancakes

$12.45

Shredded Chicken cooked in a delicious hoison sauce with carrots, Black mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, green and yellow onion, cabbage, and egg. Comes with four pancakes

Orange Chicken

$15.45

Breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels and broccoli

Pineapple Chicken

$16.45

Breaded chicken stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl

Sesame Chicken

$15.45

Breaded chicken in a chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken with bell peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple served with our special sweet and sour sauce on the side

Szechuan Spicy Chicken

$12.25

Shredded Chicken combined with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce

Wor Shu Gai

$13.45

Tender breaded chicken breast stir-fried with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, bamboo shoots and napa

Tangy Chicken

$13.45

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

$13.45

Sliced tender beef cooked with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots in a delicious brown sauce

Beef with Garlic Sauce

$13.45

Shredded beef sauteed with water chestnuts, black mushrooms, and green onion in a hot garlic sauce

Beef with Green Peppers

$13.45

Sliced Beef, fresh bell peppers, onions, carrots, and black beans cooked in rich broth

Beef with Snow Peas

$13.50

Tender Beef cooked with Snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce

Beef with Vegetables

$13.45

Sliced Beef sauteed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce

Curry Beef

$13.45

Sliced beef with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce

General Tso's Beef

$15.75

Breaded beef in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions

Hunan Beef

$13.45

Beef with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.

Kung Pao Beef

$13.45

Sliced tender beef with peanuts, green peppers, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, carrots and green pepper cooked with dried chili peppers in kung pao sauce

Mongolian Beef

$13.45

Sliced beef sauteed with scallions and yellow onions in a chef special sauce

Moo Shu Beef

$13.45

Orange Beef

$15.45

Breaded beef sauteed with orange peel and carrots

Sesame Beef

$15.45

Breaded beef in chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli

Sizzling Beef

$15.45

Tender Beef slices stir fried with yellow onions, green onions, chinese red chili and peanuts all on a sizzling plate

Szechuan Spicy Beef

$13.45

Shredded beef combined with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce

Beef with Cashew Nut

$13.45

Seafood

Curry Shrimp

$14.75

Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce

General Tso's Shrimp

$17.45

Hunan Shrimp

$14.75

Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.

Kung Pao Scallops

$17.45

A special for scallops cooked with peanuts, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, green pepper and carrots in a chef's sweet and spicy sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp

$14.45

Shrimp sauteed with peanuts, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, carrots and green peppers in a chef's sweet and spicy sauce

Mongolian Shrimp

$14.75

Steamed and sauteed shrimp with green onions, yellow onions, and red chili pepper in a spicy sauce

Moo Shu Shrimp

$14.45

Orange Shrimp

$17.45

Breaded Shrimp with broccoli and onions in an orange sauce

Peking Shrimp

$14.45

An unbelievablly great meal! Shrimp, baby corn, snow peas, napa, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms in brown sauce

Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$17.45

Scallops, black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion with our chef's special hot garlic sauce

Sesame Shrimp

$17.45

Breaded Chicken with Broccoli and sesame seeds in a chef's special sauce

Shrimp with Broccoli

$14.45

Shrimp cooked with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots in a delicious white sauce

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$14.45

Shrimp sauteed with crispy cashew nuts, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots and carrots in a brown sauce

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$14.45

Shrimp in hot garlic sauce with black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onions in a hot garlic sauce

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$15.45

Shrimp, carrots, green peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and egg in a lobster sauce

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$14.45

Shrimp with snow peas, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots in a light sauce

Shrimp with Vegetables

$14.45

Steamed shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$14.45

Large shrimp breaded and deep fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots and pineapple served with a side of sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Shrimp

$14.45

Shrimp with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce

Two Kind Shrimp

$17.45

The chef's special dish with two different sauces! Shrimp, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, broccoli andecarrots in a white sauce in tandem with steamed shrimp and garlic sauce with black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion

Pork

Mongolian Pork

$12.45

Sliced sauteed with green onions, yellow onions, and red chili pepper in a spicy sauce

Moo Shu Pork

$13.45

Shredded pork cooked in a delicious hoison sauce with carrots, Black mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, green and yellow onion, cabbage, and egg. Comes with four pancakes

Pork with Garlic Sauce

$12.45

Shredded pork sauteed with water chestnuts, black mushrooms, green onion, and spicy garlic sauce

Sweet and Sour Pork

$12.45

Deep fried pork with onions, bell peppers, carrots and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce

Twice Cooked Pork

$12.45

Sliced pork with cabbage, green peppers, and carrots in a hot bean sauce

Vegetables

Bean Curd Home Style

$11.45

Fried tofu with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, bamboo, napa baby corn, snow peas and mushrooms in a delicious brown sauce

Bean Curd Szechuan Style

$11.45

Steamed tofu with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a special szechuan sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$11.45

Fresh eggplant cut and sauteed in a spicy garlic sauce with green onions

Kung Pao Tofu

$11.45

Fried Tofu sauteed with peanuts in a hot red pepper sauce with celery, bamboo, water chestnuts, green pepper and carrots.

Szechuan Spicy Green Beans

$11.45

Fresh green beans sauteed in a tasty szechuan sauce. Goes great with chicken or pork added!

Vegetable Deluxe

$11.45

Vegetable lovers rejoice! Broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, napa, bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts and snow peas in a delicious white sauce

Side of Broccoli

$3.50

Moo Shu Vegetables

$12.45

Rice & Noodles

House Fried Rice

$13.45

Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.25

Chicken, peas, carrots, egg and onion fried rice

Pork Fried Rice

$12.25

Pork, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.25

Beef, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.45

Shrimp, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.25

Fried rice with peas, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, napa, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and onions

Pineapple fried rice

$12.25

Pineapple, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice

House Lo Mein

$13.45

Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.25

Chicken lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage

Pork Lo Mein

$12.25

Pork lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage

Beef Lo Mein

$12.25

Beef lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.25

Lo mein noodles with broccoli, onions, napa, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.45

Shrimp lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage

Side Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Side White Rice

$2.50

Side Lo Mein

$3.00

Chef's Specialties

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

Our chef's special beef noodle soup with Carrots, Bok Choy, chili, green onions, carrots, and pickled mustard greens

Beef with Scallops

$17.45

Beef and scallops stirred in a savory brown sauce with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots

Bourbon Chicken

$16.45

Grilled dark meat chicken in a special sauce with bourbon whisky and green onion

Crispy Calamari

$13.45

Breaded calamari with bell peppers and onions

Crispy Shrimp

$17.45

Breaded shrimp covered with white pepper, bell peppers and onions

General Tso's Chicken

$15.45

Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions

Honey Chicken

$16.45

Breaded chicken with a honey glaze served with carrots

Honey Seared Shrimp

$17.45

Fried shrimp covered with our creamy honey sauce, served with carrots

House Pad Thai

$14.45

Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir fried with flat noodles, napa, carrots, onions, and covered in peanuts

Hunan Fish

$17.45

Breaded fish with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots, snow peas, and water chestnuts in a hunan sauce

Jalapeno Fish

$16.45

Breaded fish stir fried with jalapenos in brown sauce

Kung Pao Noodles

$14.45

Chicken, beef, and shrimp in a kung pao sauce with napa, carrots, onion and chilis

Mongolian Lamb

$16.45

Sliced Lamb with scallions, hyellow onions with rice noodles on top in chef's special sauce

Mongolian Triple Delight

$17.45

Sliced breaded beef, breaded shrimp, and deep fried chicken with scallions, yellow onions, and rice nhoodles on top in a chef's special sauce

Orange Beef

$15.45

Breaded beef sauteed with orange peel and carrots

Orange Chicken

$15.45

Breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels and broccoli

Pan Fried Noodles

$15.45

Pan fried noodles topped with chicken beef, shrimp, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, and napa

Pineapple Chicken

$16.45

Breaded chicken stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl

Pineapple Shrimp

$17.45

Breaded Shrimp stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl

Scallop Bowl

$12.45

Scallop, snow peas, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a teriyaki sauce covered over the steamed rice

Seafood Combination

$24.45

Shrimp, Scallops, and lobster in a tasty white sauce with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and

Sesame Beef

$15.45

Breaded beef in chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli

Sesame Chicken

$15.45

Breaded chicken in a chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli

Singapore Rice Noodles

$15.45

Chicken, shrimp, and beef stir fried with rice noodles, carrots, napa, and onion in a curry sauce

Sizzling Beef

$15.45

Tender Beef slices stir fried with yellow onions, green onions, chinese red chili and peanuts all on a sizzling plate

Sizzling Happy Family

$15.45

Chicken, beef, and shrimp with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa on a sizzling plate

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$12.45

Chicken Egg Foo Young with napa onion, and carrots

Beef Egg Foo Young

$12.45

Beef Egg Foo Young with napa, onion, and carrots

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$13.45

Shrimp Egg Foo Young with napa, onion, and carrots

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$12.45

Egg Foo Young with broccoli, snow peas, napa, carrots, onion, and mushrooms

House Egg Foo Young

$13.45

Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp egg foo young with napa, onion, and carrots

Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.45

Pork Egg Foo Young with Napa, Onion, and Carrots

Desserts

Donuts

$4.45

Extras

Chili Oil

Chopsticks

Duck Sauce

Fortune Cookies

House Duck Sauce

House Mustard

House Sweet and Sour

Sriracha

Ketchup

Moo Shu Pancake Individual

$0.35

Mustard

Pot Sticker Sauce

Plasticware

Plates

Plum Sauce

Salad Dressing

Soy Sauce

Crispy Noodle

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$6.00

Kids portion of our chicken fried rice entree

Kids Beef Fried Rice

$6.50

Kids portion of our beef fried rice entree

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids portion of our shrimp fried rice entree

Kids Chicken Lo Mein

$6.00

Kids portion of our Chicken Lo Mein Entree

Kids Beef Lo Mein

$6.50

Kids portion of our beef lo mein entree

Kids Shrimp Lo Mein

$7.00

Kids portion of our shrimp lo mein entree

Kids Sweet and Sour Chicken

$6.00

Kids portion of our sweet and sour chicken with sweet and sour sauce on the side

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

$12.45

Sautéed Chicken with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .

Beef Chow Mein

$12.45

Sautéed Beef with Napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .

Shrimp Chow Mein

$12.70

Sauteed Shrimp with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .

House Chow Mein

$13.45

Shrimp, Beef, and Chicken with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .

Pork Chow Mein

$12.45

Sliced pork with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .

SUSHI-Pickup Available @ 5 pm. May take longer than quoted online

Alaska Roll

$10.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Angry Dragon Roll (shrimp)

$13.45

$13.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

California Roll

$9.45

$9.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Churchill Downs Roll

$15.45

$15.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Crunch Munch Roll

$12.45

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Crunch Roll (shrimp)

$10.45

$10.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Derby Roll (shrimp)

$16.45

$16.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Fire Dragon Roll

$14.45

$14.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Heart Shape Tempura roll (shrimp)

$15.45

$15.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Japanese Roll

$9.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Kentucky Roll

$10.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Lion King Roll

$11.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Mississippi Roll

$12.45

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

New Orleans Roll

$10.45

$10.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Ninja Roll

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

No Name #1

$16.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

No Name #2

$15.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Ocean Roll (shrimp)

$15.45

$15.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Philadelphia Roll

$11.45

Smoked Salmon and cream cheese on the inside

Playboy Roll (shrimp)

$15.45

$15.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Pretty Lady Roll

$12.45

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Ronnie's Roll

$17.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online (especially this one)

Salmon Nigiri

$5.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Salmon Sashimi

$11.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Shrimp Tempura Roll (shrimp)

$10.45

$10.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Sunday Morning Roll

$12.45

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Tea Station Roll

$13.45

$13.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Texas Roll

$12.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Thai Roll (shrimp)

$12.45

Tsunami Roll

$12.45

VIP roll

$14.95Out of stock

Volcano Roll

$15.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Waterfall Roll (shrimp)

$14.45

$14.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.95

$5.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Yellowtail Sashimi

$11.95

$11.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Yum Yum Roll

$10.45

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Eel Roll

$8.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Super White Tuna Sashimi

$11.95Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

$11.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Super White Tuna Nigiri

$5.95Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

$5.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Poke Bowl

$18.95

Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online

Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.95

Breanna's Roll

$13.95

Avacado Roll

$6.50

Vegetable (AAC) Roll

$8.00

Sushi

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$6.00

Yum Yum Roll

$6.00

Alaska Roll

$6.00

Japanese Roll

$6.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam

$4.45

Titos

$5.25

Grey Goose

$6.25

sky

$5.25

DBL New Amsterdam

$7.50

DBL Titos

$9.50

DBL Grey Goose

$11.50

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.45

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

DBL New Amsterdam

$7.50

Bacardi

$4.45

DBL Bacardi

$7.90

Pepe Lopez

$5.25

Number Juan Blanco

$11.00

DBL Pepe Lopez

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Crown Royal

$5.50

Old Forrester

$4.45

Maker's Mark

$5.25

Four Roses Premium

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.45

Buffalo Trace

$5.50

Sazerac Rye

$5.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Old Forrester

$7.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$9.50

DBL Four Roses Premium

$12.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$10.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Dewars

$5.25

Dewars

$9.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary Well

$7.25

Bloody Mary Call

$8.25

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$9.25

Cosmopolitan Well

$6.25

Cosmopolitan Call

$6.75

Cosmopolitan Top Shelf

$7.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Mango Delight With Banana Rum

$7.25

Manhattan Old Forrester

$6.25

Manhattan Maker's

$7.00

Manhattan Woodford

$8.00

Margarita

$7.25

Martini Well

$6.00

Martini Call

$7.25

Martini Top Shelf

$7.75

Mimosa

$6.75

Old Fashioned Well

$6.00

Old Fashioned Call

$7.25

Old Fashioned Top Shelf

$7.75

Tropical Rum

$6.25

Almond Joy Rum

$6.25

Strawberries and Cream

$6.25

Peaches and Cream Rum

$6.25

Cucumber Sake-tini

$7.00

Pineapple Sake-tini

$7.00

Kyoto Breeze

$7.00

Shanghai Mark

$7.25

Screwdriver Well

$5.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Beer

Asahi

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona Light

$3.25Out of stock

Heineken

$4.25

Kirin

$4.25Out of stock

Large Kirin

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Orion

$9.50

Samuel Adams

$4.25

Sapporo

$4.25

Tiger

$4.45Out of stock

Truly

$3.50Out of stock

Tsing Tao

$4.25Out of stock

Yuengling

$3.25

High Noon

$4.50

Bud Bucket

$20.00

Mich ultra bucket

$20.00

Wine

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bogle Merlot

$9.00

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.50

Rex Goliath Pinot Noir

$10.50

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir Bottle

$33.00

Bogle Merlot Bottle

$29.00

Apothic Red Blend Bottle

$24.00

Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$17.50

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$33.00

Rex Goliath Bottle

$33.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$9.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50

Murphy Goode Suavignon Blanc

$9.00

Fetzer Chardonnay

$6.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$12.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling Bottle

$29.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Murphy Goode Suavignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Fetzer Chardonnay Bottle

$17.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$37.00

William Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Dark Horse Rose Glass

$6.50

Dark Horse Rose Bottle

$19.00

Korbel Brut Glass

$6.00

Small Sake

$4.25

Medium Sake

$4.50Out of stock

Large Sake

$7.00

Plum Wine Glass

$4.50

Plum Wine Bottle

$10.00

N/A Drinks

Bubble Tea

$4.20

Slushie

$4.20

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Half Cut Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Hot Oolong Tea

$2.50

Hot Rose Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great Asian Food including Sushi.

Location

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect, KY 40059

Directions

Gallery
Tea Station Asian Bistro image

Map
