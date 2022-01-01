Tea Station Asian Bistro 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
378 Reviews
$$
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
Prospect, KY 40059
Appetizers
BBQ Spare Ribs
Cheese Wontons
Chicken Egg Roll
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken with chopped Water Chestnuts, Black Mushrooms and green onions served with 4 leaves of romaine lettuce
Crab Rangoon
French Fries
Fried Dumplings
Fried pork filled dumplings
Hacked Chicken
Chicken with carrots, celery, and onions tossed in sesame oil and house spices and served cold
Shrimp Tempura
Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Spicy Chicken Wings
Steam Dumplings
Steamed pork filled dumplings
Teriyaki Chicken
4 Skewers of dark meat chicken served in a teriyaki sauce
Vegetable Spring Roll
Soup and Salad
Beef Noodle Soup
Our chef's special beef noodle soup with Carrots, Bok Choy, chili, green onions, carrots, and pickled mustard greens
Egg Drop Soup
Hot and Sour Soup
Hot spicy rich chicken broth with bean curd, bamboo shoots, mushroom and carrots
Miso Soup
Our house made miso soup with steamed tofu
Phoenix Soup (For Two)
Chicken broth with shrimp, chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Water Chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms, broccoli, napa, and baby corn
Side Salad with Ginger dressing
Sizzling Rice Soup (For Two)
Rich chicken broth with shrimp, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms, napa, baby corn and broccoli topped with sizzling golden rice
Wonton Soup
Ground Pork filled dumplings in chicken broth
Chicken and Corn Soup (for two)
Poultry
Almond Chicken
Chicken sauteed with water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, and almonds in a light sauce
Bourbon Chicken
Grilled dark meat chicken in a special sauce with bourbon whisky and green onion
Cashew Chicken
Stir fried chicken with celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and cashews in a brown sauce
Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced chicken with fresh broccoli, bamboo shoots, carrots and water chestnuts
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Shredded chicken with black mushrooms, green onion and water chestnuts in a spicy garlic sauce
Chicken with Snow Peas
Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and carrots
Cumin Chicken
Curry Chicken
Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions
Honey Chicken
Breaded chicken with a honey glaze served with carrots
Hunan Chicken
Sliced chicken breast with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.
Jalapeno Chicken
Breaded chicken with a jalapeno glaze and fresh sliced jalapenos
Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken sauteed with peanuts in a hot red pepper sauce with celery, bamboo, water chestnuts, green pepper and carrots.
Lemon Chicken
Breaded chicken with our special lemon sauce
Mongolian Chicken
Shredded chicken sauteed with scallions and yellow onions in a chef special sauce
Moo Goo Gai-Pan
Sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce
Moo Shu Chicken Pancakes
Shredded Chicken cooked in a delicious hoison sauce with carrots, Black mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, green and yellow onion, cabbage, and egg. Comes with four pancakes
Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels and broccoli
Pineapple Chicken
Breaded chicken stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl
Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken in a chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Breaded chicken with bell peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple served with our special sweet and sour sauce on the side
Szechuan Spicy Chicken
Shredded Chicken combined with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce
Wor Shu Gai
Tender breaded chicken breast stir-fried with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, bamboo shoots and napa
Tangy Chicken
Beef
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced tender beef cooked with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots in a delicious brown sauce
Beef with Garlic Sauce
Shredded beef sauteed with water chestnuts, black mushrooms, and green onion in a hot garlic sauce
Beef with Green Peppers
Sliced Beef, fresh bell peppers, onions, carrots, and black beans cooked in rich broth
Beef with Snow Peas
Tender Beef cooked with Snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce
Beef with Vegetables
Sliced Beef sauteed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce
Curry Beef
Sliced beef with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
General Tso's Beef
Breaded beef in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions
Hunan Beef
Beef with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.
Kung Pao Beef
Sliced tender beef with peanuts, green peppers, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, carrots and green pepper cooked with dried chili peppers in kung pao sauce
Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef sauteed with scallions and yellow onions in a chef special sauce
Moo Shu Beef
Orange Beef
Breaded beef sauteed with orange peel and carrots
Sesame Beef
Breaded beef in chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli
Sizzling Beef
Tender Beef slices stir fried with yellow onions, green onions, chinese red chili and peanuts all on a sizzling plate
Szechuan Spicy Beef
Shredded beef combined with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce
Beef with Cashew Nut
Seafood
Curry Shrimp
Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
General Tso's Shrimp
Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.
Kung Pao Scallops
A special for scallops cooked with peanuts, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, green pepper and carrots in a chef's sweet and spicy sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with peanuts, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, carrots and green peppers in a chef's sweet and spicy sauce
Mongolian Shrimp
Steamed and sauteed shrimp with green onions, yellow onions, and red chili pepper in a spicy sauce
Moo Shu Shrimp
Orange Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with broccoli and onions in an orange sauce
Peking Shrimp
An unbelievablly great meal! Shrimp, baby corn, snow peas, napa, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms in brown sauce
Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Scallops, black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion with our chef's special hot garlic sauce
Sesame Shrimp
Breaded Chicken with Broccoli and sesame seeds in a chef's special sauce
Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp cooked with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots in a delicious white sauce
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Shrimp sauteed with crispy cashew nuts, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots and carrots in a brown sauce
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp in hot garlic sauce with black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onions in a hot garlic sauce
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, carrots, green peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and egg in a lobster sauce
Shrimp with Snow Peas
Shrimp with snow peas, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots in a light sauce
Shrimp with Vegetables
Steamed shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Large shrimp breaded and deep fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots and pineapple served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Shrimp
Shrimp with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce
Two Kind Shrimp
The chef's special dish with two different sauces! Shrimp, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, broccoli andecarrots in a white sauce in tandem with steamed shrimp and garlic sauce with black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion
Pork
Mongolian Pork
Sliced sauteed with green onions, yellow onions, and red chili pepper in a spicy sauce
Moo Shu Pork
Shredded pork cooked in a delicious hoison sauce with carrots, Black mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, green and yellow onion, cabbage, and egg. Comes with four pancakes
Pork with Garlic Sauce
Shredded pork sauteed with water chestnuts, black mushrooms, green onion, and spicy garlic sauce
Sweet and Sour Pork
Deep fried pork with onions, bell peppers, carrots and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce
Twice Cooked Pork
Sliced pork with cabbage, green peppers, and carrots in a hot bean sauce
Vegetables
Bean Curd Home Style
Fried tofu with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, bamboo, napa baby corn, snow peas and mushrooms in a delicious brown sauce
Bean Curd Szechuan Style
Steamed tofu with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a special szechuan sauce
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Fresh eggplant cut and sauteed in a spicy garlic sauce with green onions
Kung Pao Tofu
Fried Tofu sauteed with peanuts in a hot red pepper sauce with celery, bamboo, water chestnuts, green pepper and carrots.
Szechuan Spicy Green Beans
Fresh green beans sauteed in a tasty szechuan sauce. Goes great with chicken or pork added!
Vegetable Deluxe
Vegetable lovers rejoice! Broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, napa, bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts and snow peas in a delicious white sauce
Side of Broccoli
Moo Shu Vegetables
Rice & Noodles
House Fried Rice
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, peas, carrots, egg and onion fried rice
Pork Fried Rice
Pork, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice
Beef Fried Rice
Beef, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, napa, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and onions
Pineapple fried rice
Pineapple, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice
House Lo Mein
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp
Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage
Pork Lo Mein
Pork lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage
Beef Lo Mein
Beef lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage
Vegetable Lo Mein
Lo mein noodles with broccoli, onions, napa, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts
Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage
Side Fried Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side White Rice
Side Lo Mein
Chef's Specialties
Beef with Scallops
Beef and scallops stirred in a savory brown sauce with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots
Crispy Calamari
Breaded calamari with bell peppers and onions
Crispy Shrimp
Breaded shrimp covered with white pepper, bell peppers and onions
Honey Seared Shrimp
Fried shrimp covered with our creamy honey sauce, served with carrots
House Pad Thai
Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir fried with flat noodles, napa, carrots, onions, and covered in peanuts
Hunan Fish
Breaded fish with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots, snow peas, and water chestnuts in a hunan sauce
Jalapeno Fish
Breaded fish stir fried with jalapenos in brown sauce
Kung Pao Noodles
Chicken, beef, and shrimp in a kung pao sauce with napa, carrots, onion and chilis
Mongolian Lamb
Sliced Lamb with scallions, hyellow onions with rice noodles on top in chef's special sauce
Mongolian Triple Delight
Sliced breaded beef, breaded shrimp, and deep fried chicken with scallions, yellow onions, and rice nhoodles on top in a chef's special sauce
Pan Fried Noodles
Pan fried noodles topped with chicken beef, shrimp, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, and napa
Pineapple Chicken
Breaded chicken stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl
Pineapple Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl
Scallop Bowl
Scallop, snow peas, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a teriyaki sauce covered over the steamed rice
Seafood Combination
Shrimp, Scallops, and lobster in a tasty white sauce with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and
Singapore Rice Noodles
Chicken, shrimp, and beef stir fried with rice noodles, carrots, napa, and onion in a curry sauce
Sizzling Happy Family
Chicken, beef, and shrimp with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa on a sizzling plate
Egg Foo Young
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Chicken Egg Foo Young with napa onion, and carrots
Beef Egg Foo Young
Beef Egg Foo Young with napa, onion, and carrots
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Shrimp Egg Foo Young with napa, onion, and carrots
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Egg Foo Young with broccoli, snow peas, napa, carrots, onion, and mushrooms
House Egg Foo Young
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp egg foo young with napa, onion, and carrots
Pork Egg Foo Young
Pork Egg Foo Young with Napa, Onion, and Carrots
Desserts
Extras
Kids Meals
Kids Chicken Fried Rice
Kids portion of our chicken fried rice entree
Kids Beef Fried Rice
Kids portion of our beef fried rice entree
Kids Shrimp Fried Rice
Kids portion of our shrimp fried rice entree
Kids Chicken Lo Mein
Kids portion of our Chicken Lo Mein Entree
Kids Beef Lo Mein
Kids portion of our beef lo mein entree
Kids Shrimp Lo Mein
Kids portion of our shrimp lo mein entree
Kids Sweet and Sour Chicken
Kids portion of our sweet and sour chicken with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mein
Sautéed Chicken with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .
Beef Chow Mein
Sautéed Beef with Napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .
Shrimp Chow Mein
Sauteed Shrimp with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .
House Chow Mein
Shrimp, Beef, and Chicken with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .
Pork Chow Mein
Sliced pork with napa, carrots, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo and snow peas with crunchy chow mein noodles .
SUSHI-Pickup Available @ 5 pm. May take longer than quoted online
Alaska Roll
Angry Dragon Roll (shrimp)
California Roll
Churchill Downs Roll
Crunch Munch Roll
Crunch Roll (shrimp)
Derby Roll (shrimp)
Fire Dragon Roll
Heart Shape Tempura roll (shrimp)
Japanese Roll
Kentucky Roll
Lion King Roll
Mississippi Roll
New Orleans Roll
Ninja Roll
No Name #1
No Name #2
Ocean Roll (shrimp)
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon and cream cheese on the inside
Playboy Roll (shrimp)
Pretty Lady Roll
Rainbow Roll
Ronnie's Roll
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Shrimp Tempura Roll (shrimp)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sunday Morning Roll
Tea Station Roll
Texas Roll
Thai Roll (shrimp)
Tsunami Roll
VIP roll
Volcano Roll
Waterfall Roll (shrimp)
Yellowtail Nigiri
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yum Yum Roll
Eel Roll
Super White Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Super White Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Poke Bowl
Crab Stick Nigiri
Breanna's Roll
Avacado Roll
Vegetable (AAC) Roll
Liquor
New Amsterdam
Titos
Grey Goose
sky
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
New Amsterdam Gin
Bombay Sapphire
DBL New Amsterdam
Bacardi
DBL Bacardi
Pepe Lopez
Number Juan Blanco
DBL Pepe Lopez
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Old Forrester
Maker's Mark
Four Roses Premium
Woodford Reserve
Buffalo Trace
Sazerac Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Old Forrester
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Four Roses Premium
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Sazerac Rye
Dewars
Cocktails
Bloody Mary Well
Bloody Mary Call
Bloody Mary Top Shelf
Cosmopolitan Well
Cosmopolitan Call
Cosmopolitan Top Shelf
Long Island Iced Tea
Mango Delight With Banana Rum
Manhattan Old Forrester
Manhattan Maker's
Manhattan Woodford
Margarita
Martini Well
Martini Call
Martini Top Shelf
Mimosa
Old Fashioned Well
Old Fashioned Call
Old Fashioned Top Shelf
Tropical Rum
Almond Joy Rum
Strawberries and Cream
Peaches and Cream Rum
Cucumber Sake-tini
Pineapple Sake-tini
Kyoto Breeze
Shanghai Mark
Screwdriver Well
Tequila Sunrise
Kentucky Mule
Moscow Mule
Beer
Asahi
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Heineken
Kirin
Large Kirin
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Orion
Samuel Adams
Sapporo
Tiger
Truly
Tsing Tao
Yuengling
High Noon
Bud Bucket
Mich ultra bucket
Wine
Murphy Goode Pinot Noir
Bogle Merlot
Apothic Red Blend
Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
Rex Goliath Pinot Noir
Murphy Goode Pinot Noir Bottle
Bogle Merlot Bottle
Apothic Red Blend Bottle
Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Rex Goliath Bottle
Leonard Kreusch Riesling
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Murphy Goode Suavignon Blanc
Fetzer Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
William Hill Chardonnay
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Leonard Kreusch Riesling Bottle
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Bottle
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Murphy Goode Suavignon Blanc Bottle
Fetzer Chardonnay Bottle
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
William Hill Chardonnay Bottle
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle
Dark Horse Rose Glass
Dark Horse Rose Bottle
Korbel Brut Glass
Small Sake
Medium Sake
Large Sake
Plum Wine Glass
Plum Wine Bottle
N/A Drinks
Bubble Tea
Slushie
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Sweet Iced Tea
Half Cut Tea
Lemonade
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Hot Oolong Tea
Hot Rose Tea
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Soda Water
Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy great Asian Food including Sushi.
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect, KY 40059