Ted's Bulletin - Reston

11948 Market Street

Reston, VA 20190

Order Again

Popular Items

Ted's Tart.
Make Your Mark.
Breakfast Burrito.

Breakfast.

Avocado Toast.

Avocado Toast.

$13.89

Poached eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomato, pickled chilies, radish, fried garlic, lime, 7 grain toast, (Vegetarian)

Big Mark Breakfast.

Big Mark Breakfast.

$15.95

Three eggs, two slices of applewood bacon, two sausages, hash browns, toast, and Ted’s tart.

Breakfast Burrito.

Breakfast Burrito.

$16.49

Choice of chorizo or marinated flank steak, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado cream, roasted tomato salsa, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and hash browns.

Chicken 'N' Biscuits.

Chicken 'N' Biscuits.

$14.89

Three biscuits, hand-breaded chicken tenders, honey drizzle, mumbo sauce, and hash browns.

Crabcake Benedict.

Crabcake Benedict.

$21.89

Crab cakes, poached egg*, house-made hollandaise, English muffin, hashbrowns

Croque Madame.

Croque Madame.

$16.79

ham, gruyere, sausage gravy, sunny egg*, dijon frisée salad

Garden Omelet.

Garden Omelet.

$13.69

Egg whites*, spinach, broccoli, diced red onion, tomato, side of fruit

Grain Bowl.

Grain Bowl.

$13.89

Sunny egg*, sautéed spinach, rice, farro, crispy quinoa, cotija cheese, pickled chiles, micro cilantro, pumpkin seeds, green chile sauce

Huevos Ranchero.

Huevos Ranchero.

$15.29

Corn tostadas, 3 sunny eggs*, chorizo, refried black beans, chile de arbol salsa, cotija cheese, crema, pico de Gallo (Vegetarian)

Jon's Omelet.

Jon's Omelet.

$13.79

Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.

Kids Mr. Breakfast.

Kids Mr. Breakfast.

$5.99
Make Your Mark.

Make Your Mark.

$11.95

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Side of Toast, Side of Hashbrowns

Nana's Biscuits and Sausage Gravy.

Nana's Biscuits and Sausage Gravy.

$13.89Out of stock

Two eggs and hash brown.

Pancake Stack.

Pancake Stack.

$13.89

Two eggs and hash browns. (Vegetarian)

Salmon Toast.

Salmon Toast.

$15.89

Salt cured salmon, creme fraiche, lemon zest, fried capers, everything seasoning, 7 grain toast

Spiced Apple Cider Pancakes.

Spiced Apple Cider Pancakes.

$11.89

cinnamon apple ancient grain pancakes, whipped cream

Steak & Eggs.

Steak & Eggs.

$21.89

(GS) Flatiron steak*, 2 eggs*, garlic home fries, chipotle demi glace, chimichurri, dijon frisée salad

T.U.B.S (Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich).

T.U.B.S (Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich).

$12.89

Applewood bacon, sausage, fried egg, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled toast, and hash browns.

Ted's Hash.

Ted's Hash.

$16.89

Corned beef, 2 eggs, potatoes, choice of toast. (GS)

Ted's Tart Pancake.

Ted's Tart Pancake.

$14.95

Crushed strawberry Ted’s tarts mixed in. 2 eggs, hash browns, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. (Vegetarian)

Thick Cut French Toast.

Thick Cut French Toast.

$13.89

Two eggs and hash browns. (Vegetarian)

Brunch Kit.

$60.00

Your choice of pancakes or thick cut french toast, scrambled eggs, choice of 2 breakfast meats, and home fries. Includes 4 assorted Ted's Tarts. Serves 4

Breakfast Sides.

Applewood Bacon.

Applewood Bacon.

$5.99
Biscuit and Sausage Gravy.

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy.

$5.99Out of stock
Chicken Sausage Links.

Chicken Sausage Links.

$5.99
Fruit & Granola Parfait.

Fruit & Granola Parfait.

$5.99

Home Fries.

$5.99
Impossible Sausage.

Impossible Sausage.

$6.99
Sausage Patties.

Sausage Patties.

$5.99
1 Pancake.

1 Pancake.

$2.49
2 Eggs.

2 Eggs.

$3.99
French Toast.

French Toast.

$2.99
Sausage Gravy.

Sausage Gravy.

$2.99
Teds Hash.

Teds Hash.

$7.49
Toast.

Toast.

$1.99
Seasonal Fruit.

Seasonal Fruit.

$5.99

Hash Browns.

$3.29
Tillamook Cheddar Grits.

Tillamook Cheddar Grits.

$5.99
Virginia Ham.

Virginia Ham.

$5.99

Bakery.

Ted's Tart.

Ted's Tart.

$4.00
Cake Slice.

Cake Slice.

$11.00
Mini Pie.

Mini Pie.

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll As Big As Ya Head

$9.89

available weekends only (while they last)

Horchata Tres Leches.

Horchata Tres Leches.

$11.00

horchata rice milk custard , cinnamon sugar, caramel

Cookie Sundae.

Cookie Sundae.

$9.00

Salted Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Apple Cheesecake.

Apple Cheesecake.

$8.00
Apple Hand Pie.

Apple Hand Pie.

$9.00
Campfire S'mores Sundae.

Campfire S'mores Sundae.

$8.00

layers of marshmallow, chocolate, & Nutella custard, whipped cream

Coffee.

Americano.

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait.

$5.00

Cappuccino.

$4.00

Chai.

$4.50

Coffee.

$3.00

Hot Chocolate.

$4.50

ICED Coffee.

$3.00

Latte.

$5.00

Mocha.

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice Cream Cloud Cold Brew.

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cloud Cold Brew.

$5.00

Cold brew topped with freshly whipped infused cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin Spice Latte.

$5.49

Beverages.

Coke.

$3.50

Diet Coke.

$3.50

Hot Tea.

$3.59

Iced Tea.

$3.99

Ginger Ale.

$3.50

Ginger Beer.

$4.00

Milk.

$3.50

Root Beer.

$3.50

Sprite.

$3.50

Water.

$2.00

ToGo Apple LG.

$4.50

ToGo Cran LG.

$4.50

ToGo Grape Fruit LG.

$4.50

ToGo Orange LG.

$4.50

ToGo Pineaple LG.

$4.50

ToGo Tomato LG.

$4.50
Hot Cider.

Hot Cider.

$5.00

Local cider & Caramel

Milkshakes.

Vanilla Shake.

Vanilla Shake.

$7.99
Coffee Shake.

Coffee Shake.

$7.99
Strawberry Shake.

Strawberry Shake.

$7.99
Chocolate Shake.

Chocolate Shake.

$7.99
S'mores Shake.

S'mores Shake.

$8.99
Nanner MS.

Nanner MS.

$8.99
Chocolate Peppermint.

Chocolate Peppermint.

$8.99
Vanilla Peppermint.

Vanilla Peppermint.

$8.99
Caramel Mach MS.

Caramel Mach MS.

$8.99
Heath Almond MS.

Heath Almond MS.

$8.99
Oreo Shake.

Oreo Shake.

$8.99
PB&J Shake.

PB&J Shake.

$8.99
Strawberry Banana.

Strawberry Banana.

$8.99
Seasonal Shake.

Seasonal Shake.

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ted's Bulletin is a place to savor The Every Day. We are your neighborhood restaurant, serving up modern American food and drink—from all-day breakfast, to fine lunches, dinners, desserts, inspired cocktails, and weekend brunch.

Location

11948 Market Street, Reston, VA 20190

Directions

Main pic

