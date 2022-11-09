Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Corn tortillas, grilled steak, guac, cilantro, onion, lime, served with salsa serrano Verde. Chorizo Corn tortillas, guac, chorizo, cilantro, onions, limes, and served with roasted tomatillo salsa. Al Pastor Sliced pork with adobo guajillo sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, pineapple, and pina habanero salsa. Cochinita Pibil Roasted pork with guajillos, orange & lime juice, achiote, garlic, served with cilantro, and pina habanero salsa. Grilled Guajillo Chicken Grilled chicken with guajillo chiles, orange juice, oregano, garlic. Served with guacamole, cilantro, lime, and guac salsa. Pork Belly Homemade tortillas, slow-roasted pork belly, pickled red cabbage, mayo chipotle, and mango salsa. Quesabirria Fried crisp corn tortillas, cheese, birria, onions, cilantro, lime, served with consommé dipping sauce and tomatillo salsa.