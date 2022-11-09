Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

6328 West Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Choose from

Water

Fountain

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Pina, Pineapple

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica, Hibiscus

$4.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Choose from

Cheese Empanadas

$8.00

(3) Fried corn dough, cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, and queso fresco served with green avocado salsa.

Veggie Empanadas

$8.00

(3) Fried corn dough, cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, and queso fresco served with green avocado salsa.

Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$9.00

(3) Fried corn dough, cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, and queso fresco served with green avocado salsa.

Shrimp Corn Empanadas

$10.00

(3) Fried corn dough, cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, and queso fresco served with green avocado salsa.

Tequila's Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Avocados, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and chicharrones.

(6) Wings

$9.00

(6) Wings tossed with Cholula buffalo or mango habanero sauce, served on a bed of lettuce, with a side of Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Queso Blanco & Chips

$6.00+

White cheese, a hint of roasted tomatillos, and jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips.

Choriqueso

$10.00

White cheese, chorizo, with a hint of roasted jalapeños.

Bean Dip

$6.00+

Asada Fries

$12.00

Fries, Asada steak, topped with queso sauce, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole salsa.

Mexican Street Nachos

$12.00

Chips, choice of meat, queso, elote, mayo, cotija, Tajín, and topped with cilantro.

Tequila's Nachos

$12.00

Chips, choice of meat, topped with queso sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Choose from

Guajillo Hamburguesa

$11.00

A marinated beef patty with guajillo adobo, onions, and cilantro. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepper jack, topped with grilled jalapeños, and a side of fries.

Tortas

$13.00

Telera bread, chipotle mayo, refried beans, choice of protein, melted Oaxaca cheese, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, and homemade pickled jalapeños. Served with fries.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla shell, choice of protein, romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, lime roasted corn, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Monterey jack. Chicken Tinga, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Cochinita Pibil, Grilled

Pozole Rojo (Soup)

$8.00

Hominy, red chiles, oregano, garlic, chicken, topped with lettuce, radishes, and onions, served with a tostada with refried beans, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Sopa Azteca/Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Shredded chicken with guajillo broth, topped with Monterey jack cheese, tortilla strips, and cilantro.

Garlic Shrimp Taco Salad

$14.00

Tortilla shell, romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, lime roasted corn, red onion, grape tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, and avocado slices.

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Monterey jack cheese.

Choose from

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Corn tortillas, grilled steak, guac, cilantro, onion, lime, served with salsa serrano Verde. Chorizo Corn tortillas, guac, chorizo, cilantro, onions, limes, and served with roasted tomatillo salsa. Al Pastor Sliced pork with adobo guajillo sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, pineapple, and pina habanero salsa. Cochinita Pibil Roasted pork with guajillos, orange & lime juice, achiote, garlic, served with cilantro, and pina habanero salsa. Grilled Guajillo Chicken Grilled chicken with guajillo chiles, orange juice, oregano, garlic. Served with guacamole, cilantro, lime, and guac salsa. Pork Belly Homemade tortillas, slow-roasted pork belly, pickled red cabbage, mayo chipotle, and mango salsa. Quesabirria Fried crisp corn tortillas, cheese, birria, onions, cilantro, lime, served with consommé dipping sauce and tomatillo salsa.

(2) à la carte Enchiladas

$10.00

Flour or corn tortillas with a choice of protein, topped with verde salsa or red salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red onions, and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

(L) Arroz con Queso

$10.00

Choice of steak or chicken, Spanish rice, grilled red peppers, green peppers, onion, topped with queso sauce, cilantro, and a choice of tortillas.

(L) Fajitas

$11.00

Steak or chicken grilled with red and green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

(L) Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, and choice of protein. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

(L) Tamales

$9.00

Verdes: Green tomatillo sauce, and chicken. Rojos: Red guajillo sauce, and chicken. Served with Spanish rice.

(2) Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$10.00

(2) Corn or flour tortillas, with shredded chicken tinga, topped with traditional mole sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Fried corn tortilla chips simmered in green or red sauce, choice of protein, onions, cilantro, sour cream, queso fresco, and topped with two sunny-side-up eggs. Served with refried beans.

(L) Chimichanga

$10.00

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, grilled onions, and shredded cheese. All rolled up, fried, and topped with queso. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Chorizo & Eggs Burrito

$10.00

Homemade chorizo, eggs, tater tots, Monterey jack, and topped with queso sauce. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

Double Fajitas

$24.00

Steak or chicken grilled with red and green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Tortilla shell, choice of protein, romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, lime roasted corn, red onion, grape tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese.

Tequila Bowl

$9.00

Choice of protein, with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterey jack cheese.

Tequila Burrito Special

$10.00

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, Spanish rice, grilled onions, lime roasted corn, and topped with queso sauce. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Tostadas

$9.00

(2) Corn tostadas with refried beans, choice of protein, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with Spanish rice and avocado salsa.

à la carte Burrito

$9.00

à la carte Nachos

$10.00

à la carte Taco

$4.00

Arroz Con Mole

$10.00

Choose from

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Corn tortillas, grilled steak, guac, cilantro, onion, lime, served with salsa serrano Verde. Chorizo Corn tortillas, guac, chorizo, cilantro, onions, limes, and served with roasted tomatillo salsa. Al Pastor Sliced pork with adobo guajillo sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, pineapple, and pina habanero salsa. Cochinita Pibil Roasted pork with guajillos, orange & lime juice, achiote, garlic, served with cilantro, and pina habanero salsa. Grilled Guajillo Chicken Grilled chicken with guajillo chiles, orange juice, oregano, garlic. Served with guacamole, cilantro, lime, and guac salsa. Pork Belly Homemade tortillas, slow-roasted pork belly, pickled red cabbage, mayo chipotle, and mango salsa. Quesabirria Fried crisp corn tortillas, cheese, birria, onions, cilantro, lime, served with consommé dipping sauce and tomatillo salsa.

à la carte Taco

$4.00

à la carte Burrito

$12.00

Ranchero Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, grilled steak and onions, guacamole, corn, topped with Baja sauce, and queso. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

Birria Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, birria shredded beef, guacamole, onion, and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, al pastor pork, refried beans, mayo-chipotle sauce, onions, cilantro, and grilled pineapple. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

Shrimp & Asada Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla, guacamole, garlic shrimp, steak, grilled onions, pineapple pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

California Burrito

$14.00

Grilled steak or chicken, fiesta cheese, tater tots, pico de gallo, guacamole, and mayo chipotle sauce. Served with french fries.

Sopes

$12.00

(2) Fried corn masa, refried beans, choice of protein, queso fresco, sour cream, and served with Spanish rice.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, spinach, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla, cheese, birria shredded beef, grilled onions, cilantro, and served with consommé dipping sauce.

(D) Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of protein, served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

(3) à la carte Enchiladas

$13.00

(3) Flour or corn tortillas, choice of protein, topped with verde salsa, red salsa, or mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice or refried beans.

(D) Arroz con Queso

$13.00

Choice of steak or chicken, Spanish rice, grilled red pepper, green pepper, onion, topped with queso sauce, cilantro, and choice of tortillas

Huarache

$13.00

Fried masa with spread refried beans, covered with tomatillo salsa, choice of protein, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and a sunny-side-up egg. Served with Spanish rice.

(D) Tamales

$12.00

(2) Tamales served with green, red salsa, or mole sauce. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice.

Pollo A la Parrilla

$15.00

8 oz. Marinated chicken breast with chimichurri sauce, garnished with cambray onions, and jalapeño toreado. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

Poblano Pasta

$15.00

Fettuccine, poblano rajas, tossed with creamy poblano sauce, a choice of protein, and topped with parmesan cheese.

Pollo Poblano

$16.00

8 oz. Marinated chicken breast with chimichurri sauce, poblano rajas, corn, tossed with creamy poblano sauce, and garnished with parmesan cheese, Cambray onions, and jalapeño toreado. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

Carne Asada Chimichurri Ribeye

$22.00

8 oz. USDA choice marinated steak with chimichurri, homemade chorizo, Cambray onions, and a jalapeño toreado. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

Garlic Shrimp Poblano Ribeye

$26.00

8 oz. USDA choice marinated steak with chimichurri, homemade chorizo, Cambray onions, jalapeño toreado, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, salsa Roja and choice of tortillas. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

(D) Fajitas

$15.00

Choice of protein, red and green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

Alambre

$16.00

Steak, chorizo, red and green peppers, onions, and mushrooms all grilled together, topped with melted cheese, and cilantro. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

Double Fajitas

$24.00

Steak or chicken grilled with red and green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Birria Chimichanga

$14.00

Flour tortilla, birria shredded beef, onions, and cheese. Rolled up, fried, and topped with queso. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, and refried beans.

(D) Chimichanga

$14.00

Mole Pablano Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla with shredded chicken, refried beans, topped with queso, and mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice.

Choripollo

$16.00

8 oz. Chicken breast, topped with grilled red peppers and onions, then topped with queso and chorizo. Garnished with Cambray onions, and jalapeño toreado. *Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.

Choose from

Shrimp Al Ajillo Tacos

$15.00

(3) Corn tortillas, sautéed shrimp with guajillo garlic butter, then flamed with tequila, topped with pickled shredded red onion, cabbage carrots, pico de gallo, onion, Ensenada Baja sauce served with white rice roasted tomatillo salsa.

Ensenada Tacos

$14.00

(3) Flour tortilla, breaded tilapia with Baja style beer batter, shredded cabbage, carrots, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, and Ensenada Baja sauce. Served with white rice and roasted tomatillo salsa.

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.00

Three enchiladas, shrimp, tilapia, crab meat sautéed with garlic butter, then flamed with tequila, topped with queso, served with white rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Tilapia Mexicana

$15.00

Grilled tilapia, topped with grilled mushrooms, red/green peppers, and topped with creamy poblano sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Seafood Tacos

$12.00

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.00

Flour tortilla, shrimp, tilapia, crab, onions, and cheese. Rolled up, fried, and topped with queso and Baja sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Camaromes a la Diabla

$16.00

Grilled garlic shrimp, tossed with guajillo and pasilla peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Coctel de Camarones

$16.00

Shrimp cooked with house spices, mixed with lime, ketchup, clamato, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Baja Nachos

$15.00

Chips, shrimp, tilapia, crab, topped with queso, Baja sauce, pickled red cabbage, and pico de gallo.

Choose from

Kids Taquito

$6.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, choice of meat, served with rice.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, served with rice.

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Choice of meat with Spanish rice and cheese.

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Choose from

Three Milk Cake

$5.00

Sponge cake drenched in a three-milk mixture then topped off with homemade whipped cream.

Flan Napolitano

$5.00

A sweet, creamy custard smothered in a rich caramel sauce.

Helado Tempura

$5.00

Fried dough, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar, and topped with chocolate sauce, strawberries, and blueberries.

Churros

$5.00

Fried dough, cinnamon, sugar, served with vanilla ice cream, and Abuelita chocolate sauce.

Creme Brule

$5.00

A vanilla/cinnamon custard base with a caramelized sugar top.

Choose from

Refried Beans

$2.50

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Grilled Onion and Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Mexican Street Elote

$6.00

Lime roasted corn, mayo, lime,Tajin, and cotija cheese.

Hot Salsa

$0.75

4 oz Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Side of Avacado

$2.00+

(4) Side Of Limes

$1.00

Choose from

MINIMUM ORDER OF 10

Taco Bar

$10.50

MINIMUM ORDER OF 10

Choose from

Chips

$2.50+

Queso

$3.00+

Guacamole

$2.50+

Tequila House Salsa

$3.00+

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$3.00+

Serrano Verde Salsa

$3.00+

Morita Salsa

$3.00+

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

$3.00+

Roasted Habanero Tomatillo Salsa

$3.00+

Guacamole Salsa

$3.00+

Pico de Gallo

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

