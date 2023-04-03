Terrapin Restaurant, Bistro & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Restaurant | Bistro | Bar From far-flung origins, the world’s most diverse flavors meet and mingle here, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, at your table. From elements both historic and eclectic comes something surprising, fresh, and dynamic: dishes to delight both the body and soul.
Location
6426 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572
