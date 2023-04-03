Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terrapin Restaurant, Bistro & Bar

6426 Montgomery St

Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Kids & Sides

Kids Meals

All Along the Pizza Watchtower

$11.95

Stacked tortillas, marinara and mozzarella

Jack Straw Applegate Farms Uncured Hot Dog (Beef or Turkey)

$10.95

Samson and Delilah Mahi Mahi Crispy Fish Sticks with Tartar Sauce

$12.95

Shakedown Street Mini Cheeseburgers (3)

$12.95

3 pieces

Terrapin Lovelight Mac n' Cheese Cup

$11.95

Throwing Stones Chicken Breast Nuggets and Maple Mustard Sauce

$11.95

Maggie's Farm Fresh Eggs and Bacon with Toast

$11.95

Maggie's farm fresh eggs and bacon with toast

Terrapin Station Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Rhythm Devil's Natural Peanut Butter and Jelly

$9.95

grape or strawberry

Ripple Spaghetti with Marina or Butter

$9.95

Kids Drinks

Horizon 2% Milk Box

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk Box

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice Box

$3.50

Kids Fruit Punch Juice Box

$2.95

Dessert

Hudson Valley Cheese Plate (v)

$19.00

Daily selection of three local cheeses

Hudson Valley Apple Crisp

$12.00Out of stock

Warm Molten Center Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Molten Center Chocolate Cake (tapas portion)

$8.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$13.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$13.00

Chocolate Coconut Caramel Tart (vegan)

$13.00

Warm Berry Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Tiramisu

$13.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich (mwf)

$11.00

Ice Cream Sandwich (mwf) (tapas portion)

$7.50

Sorbet

$9.00

Sorbet (tapas portion)

$6.50

Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream (tapas portion)

$6.50

Beer

Beer Bottles

2X Mas 12 Oz Bottle

$7.50

Allagash White

$6.50

Amstel Light

$7.00

Pumpkinhead

$6.50

Bitburger Non Alco

$6.50

Black Chocolate Stout

$9.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Citra Dreams IPA

$8.50

Corona

$7.00

Doc's Cider

$7.00

Triple Horse

$11.00

Estrella Damm Daura

$7.50

Fruit Punch Sour

$6.00Out of stock

Grass Wagon IPA Can

$9.00

Hallows Stout

$8.50Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Hibiskus Cider

$7.50

Joe Mamas Bottle

$7.50

Juice Bomb Can

$7.00

Kold Kolsh

$8.00

Mad Elf

$7.50

Mega Boss IPA Can

$8.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite Can

$6.00

Millhouse Pk Pale

$8.50

Newburg Brown Ale

$7.50

Peach Mango Cider

$7.00

Pear Cider Can

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale A

$7.00

Six Point Crisp Can

$6.50

Sixpoint Bengali IPA

$7.50

Sour Peach Sloop

$7.00Out of stock

Two Roads Passion Sour

$8.00Out of stock

Watermelon Sour

$7.50

PINT Draft

FARMERS DAUGHTER PINT

$7.50

OMMEGANG WITTE PINT

$8.00

CIDER PINT

$8.00

GUINNESS PINT

$7.50

IPA PINT

$8.50

OLD BROWN PINT

$7.50

PILSNER PINT

$8.00

PORTER PINT

$7.50

STELLA PINT

$7.50

TSD LAGER PINT

$7.50

Wine

Wine by the Glass - Sparkling, Rosé & White

Prosecco - Maschio, Italy

$12.00

Lively sparkle with fruit forward peach and almond flavors

Pinot Grigio - Santa Marina - 8 oz

$13.00

2021 Italy elegant and crisp with a delicate bouquet

Rosé D'oc - Marius by M. Chapoutier - 8 oz

$14.00

2021 pays d'oc, France bright, nicely balanced rosé with notes of rose petal and white fruit

Inzolia Blend - Feudo Zirtari - 8 oz

$14.00

2020 Sicily, Italy light, floral, fruity, balanced blend of varietal local to the Sicilian hills

Chardonnay - Buehler Vineyards - 8 oz

$16.00

2019 Russian river valley, California creamy, full and balanced with aromas and flavor of ripe peach

Riesling Blend - Tousey Winery Queen of Clermont - 8 oz

$15.00

Clermont, NY award winning blend of Riesling, Cayuga and traminette

Sauvignon Blanc - Dom. Cassagnoles - 8 oz

$15.00

2021 France aromatic, herbal and luscious blended white with pineapple notes

Albariño-vinos Marinos El Neptuno - 8 oz

$16.00

2021 Spain clean mineral backbone and a fresh citrusy finish

Wine by the Glass - Red

Côtes-du-rhône - Vidal-fleury - 8 Oz

$16.00

2019 France bold grenache-syrah blend with dark fruit and roasted nut flavor

Chianti Classico Riserva - Nozzole - 8 Oz

$18.00

2019 Chianti, Italy flavors and aromas of red fruit with a vibrant, fresh acidity

Nerello Mascalese - Duca Di Salaparuta Lavico - 8 Oz

$16.00

2018 Sicily, Italy robust with rich fruit and a touch of spice, balanced by soft tannins

Dave Phinney Locations Red Blend - CA - 8 Oz

$16.00

Release no. 9, California jammy with notes of blackberry, fine tannins and a long finish

Pinot Noir - The Seeker - 8 Oz

$15.00

2021 France bright fruit melds with earth & spice with a long smooth finish

Malbec - Alta Vista Vive - 8 Oz

$14.00

2021 Mendoza, Argentina plummy with notes of cocoa and berries and round tannins

Cabernet Sauvignon - Grayson Cellars - 8 Oz

$15.00

2021 California round with a soft lingering finish and hints of toasted French oak

Cocktails

Cocktails

Almond Cherry Bellini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Apple Spice

$12.00Out of stock

Black Currant Lemonade

$13.00

Bluberry Bramble

$15.00

Bourbon Cherry Manhattan

$16.00

Bourbon on the Hudson

$16.00

Chamomile Hot Toddy

$13.00

Cranberry Mojito

$15.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Fig Sidecar

$16.00

First Class Margarita

$15.00

Guava Peach Bellini

$13.00

Jalapenos Margarita

$16.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$13.00

Pampelmousse Fizz

$14.00

Beefeater gin, pampelmousse liqueur, fresh lime juice topped with grapefruit soda

Peachy Arnold Palmer

$13.00

jim beam peach bourbon, iced tea and fresh lemonade

Pomegranate Margarita

$16.00

Pomegranate Martini

$15.00

Sinpatch & Soda

$11.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$14.00

Taconic Old Fashioned

$15.00

Virgin Drinks

Boylan's Bottled Orange Soda

$5.50

Boylan's Bottled Root Beer

$5.50

Ginger Pineapple Virgin Mule

$8.00

Pineapple juice topped with ginger beer and a splash of lime juice

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Maple Lemonade

$6.00

Reed's Extra Ginger Beer

$5.50

Virgin

Non-Alcoholic

Beverages

7 Up

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Boylan's Bottled Orange Soda

$5.50

Boylan's Bottled Root Beer

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Horizon 2% Milk Box

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk Box

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice Box

$3.50

Kids Fruit Punch Juice Box

$2.95

Lemonade

$4.50

Maple Lemonade

$6.00

Panna Large

$7.50

Pellegrino Large

$7.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant | Bistro | Bar From far-flung origins, the world’s most diverse flavors meet and mingle here, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, at your table. From elements both historic and eclectic comes something surprising, fresh, and dynamic: dishes to delight both the body and soul.

Website

Location

6426 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Directions

