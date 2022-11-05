Cinnamon Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Unexpected, understated, and fundamentally authentic. In an alchemical feat of flavor and flare, Cinnamon manages to be both authentic and innovative. Whereas most Indian restaurants ply you with a predictable list of Sub-Continental All Stars, Cinnamon offers a tour of almost every Indian state. - Chronogram, February 2017
Location
51 East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Del's Roadside - 6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
No Reviews
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD RHINEBECK, NY 12572
View restaurant