Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

51 East Market Street

Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa V
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

Starters

Andra Chili Chicken

$10.00

Andra Region. Boneless chicken in a spicy sauce with ginger and garlic with peppers

Boti Kebab - GF

$12.00

Specialty of the Andra region. Chunks of lamb marinated in ginger and garlic for 24 hours

Calamari - GF

$12.00

Crispy chickpea battered calamari in a tamarind sauce

Lasuni Gobi- V

$10.00

Chinese influence. Crispy Cauliflower with special Tomato Sauce

Palak Chaat AV, GF

$10.00

Contemporary dish. crisp fried spinach leaves topped with sev (crisp noodles), chopped onions and fresh tomatoes drizzled with cilantro & mint chutney, tamarind sauce, and yogurt

Vegetable Samosa V

$9.00

South Indian Style. Indian Pastry stuffed with vegetables

Soups/Salads

Mango Salad- V, GF

$8.00

Contemporary Dish. curried chickpeas, cauliflower and spinach

Mulligatawny Soup- V, GF

$7.00

Brittish in uence. pureed vegetables & lentils drizzled with yogurt

Tomato Rasam-V, GF

$7.00

South Indian. spicy tomato soup with flavors of ginger and garlic

Dosa - GF

South Indian crispy pancake made with black lentils and rice flour, served with coconut chutney and lentil-based vegetable stew.

PLAIN DOSA- V, GF

$10.00

South Indian specialty. crispy crepe made with black lentils and rice flour served with coconut chutney and lentil-based vegetable stew.

MASALA DOSA- V, GF

$15.00

South Indian specialty. crispy crepe made with black lentils and rice flour stuffed with a flavorful potato, cashew, and onion, served with coconut chutney and lentil-based vegetable stew.

Entrees/Poultry - GF

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

tandoori grilled boneless chicken in a tomato cream sauce with mild spices

MURGH SHAHI KORMA

$23.00

North Indian Recipe. Tandoori grilled boneless chicken braised in a light sauce of ground cashews, almonds and spices

RAJASTHAN MURGHI

$21.00

Specialty of Rajastan. Boneless chicken in a sauce of tomatoes, ginger, garlic and garam masala with dried red chilies

KODI VEPPUDU

$21.00

Specialty of Andra Region. Boneless chicken dry cooked with Hyderabad sauce, a thick sauce of peanuts, ginger, garlic and red onion

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$22.00

Classic Indian Dish. Tandoori grilled chicken on the bone, served dry in a 24-hour marinade of yogurt with ajwain and fenugreek leaves,with grilled vegetables (local, pasture-raised)

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$21.00

Chettinad Region. Boneless chicken in a yogurt sauce made from coconut and toasted black peppercorns with a mix of hand-ground dark-roasted spices

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$21.00

Specialty of Bombay Region. Saffron basmati rice, scented with rosewater, turmeric, cardamon, star anise, and cinnamon, mixed with curried boneless chicken

Entrees/Seafood - GF

GOAN FISH CURRY

$23.00

Specialty of Region of Goa. Cubed halibut in a sauce of coconut milk, tamarind, sesame seeds, green chilies and indian spices

SHRIMP MALAI KEBAB

$24.00

Specialty of North India. Tandoori grilled jumbo prawns served dry, marinated in saffron and yogurt, served with grilled vegetables

MACHILI TANDOOR

$30.00

House Specialty. Tandoori grilled sea bass filet served dry with indian spices and grilled vegetables

SHRIMP MAPAS

$24.00

Specialty of the Kerala Region. Jumbo prawns in a coconut tamarind sauce with turmeric, ginger, and other spices

Entrees/Lamb

LAMB ULATIYATHU - GF

$22.00

Specialty of the Kerala Region. Cubed lamb with thick sauce of coconut, curry leaves, onion and spices

MIXED GRILL - GF

$32.00

Northern Indian Influence. An assortment of tandoori grilled lamb, chicken, and sea-food kebabs served dry with grilled vegetables

LAMB PHAAL - GF

$22.00

British Influence. Spicy cubed lamb in a sauce of garam masala and turmeric with tomato, onions and red chilies

LAMB MASALAWALA - GF

$32.00

House Specialty. Tandoori grilled, grass-fed rack of lamb in a 24-hour mari-nade of ground cashews and yogurt with fresh mint, ginger, garlic served with grilled vegetables

LAMB BIRYANI - GF

$22.00

Specialty of Bombay Region. Saffron basmati rice, scented with rosewater, cardamon,star anise, and cinnamon, folded with curried lamb

LAMB SHANK ROGAN JOSH

$27.00

Persian Influence. Lamb shank, slow-cooked in a sauce of saffron, garam masala and a blend of chilies

Entrees/Vegetable

Mushroom , sweet peppers, onion, simmered in sauce of tomato,ginger, turmeric

BAGARA BAIGAN - AV, GF

$17.00

Specialty of Hyderabad Region. Indian eggplant in a thick sauce of tamarind and toasted peanuts with ginger, garlic, turmeric and fresh curry leaves

BHINDI MASALA- V, GF

$16.00

Specialty of Punjab. Fresh okra in a dry sauce of ginger, turmeric, mango powder, dried red chilis, fenugreek leaves with sweet red peppers, and onions

DINGIRI JALFREZI - AV , GF

$17.00

A specialty of Bengal Region. Oyster, crimini and shitake mushroomwith sweet peppers, onion and spices

MALAI KOFTA

$17.00

Specialty of Punjab. Handmade dumplings of homemade paneer with ground vegetables simmered in a cashew and almond sauce with turmeric and fenugreek leaves

NAVARATHNA KORMA - GF

$16.00

Specialty of Kashmir. Vegetables and homemade paneer simmered in a mild creamy sauce of ground cashews and almonds with turmeric and dried fenugreek leaves

SAAG PANIR - AV, GF

$17.00

Specialty of Punjab. Chopped spinach simmered in a creamy sauce of ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin with panir cheese

SABZI BHAJI - AV, GF

$16.00

Specialty of Bengal Region Potatoes, chickpeas, cauliflower, green peas and seasonalvegetables simmered in a sauce of ginger, cumin, turmericwith curry leaves

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$17.00

Specialty of Bombay Region. Saffron basmati rice, scented with rosewater, cardamon, star anise and cinnamon gently mixed with sauteed vegetables, homemade paneer, cashews, and raisins

Breads

Plain Naan

$5.00

the classic punjab bread topped with melted butter

Garlic Naan

$5.00

the classic punjab bread topped with melted butter, garlic and cilantro

Goat Cheese Naan

$6.00

naan stuffed with a rich filling of organic fresh goat cheese from acorn hill farm (walker valley) flavored with a mild chaat masala spice mix

Peshawari Naan

$6.00

naan stuffed with a mildly sweet filling of ground cashews and pistachios

Chapati- V

$5.00

simple, unleavened, whole-wheat bread cooked on a high-heat, flat grill

Desserts

Mango kulfi

$5.00

Rice Kheer

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$5.00

Cocktails

Mango Chili Margarita

$15.00

Ginger Mojito

$13.00

Crimson Manhattan

$15.00

English Rose

$15.00

Lynchee Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Bombay Coffee

$10.00

Virgin

$6.00

Applerita

$15.00

Sparkling Wines/Rose

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Champagne Bottle

$85.00

Sparkling Rose Btl

$30.00

Rose Special release btl

$65.00

Lrg prosecco btl

$28.00

French rose gls

$11.00

French rose btl

$22.00

White Wine

GRUNER VELTLINER BTL

$34.00

CHARDONNAY BTL

$30.00

ALSTIAN BLEND BTL

$75.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$30.00

REISLING BTL

$34.00

BOURGOGNE BTL

$45.00

GEWURZTRAMINER

$34.00

CHENIN BLANC

$30.00

Gruner gls

$13.00

Chardonnay gls

$12.00

Sauvignon blc gls

$12.00

Reisling gls

$12.00

Corkage fee

$15.00

Red Wine

ZINFANDEL

$45.00

CÔTES DU RHÔNE

$45.00

CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE

$120.00

PINOT NOIR BTL

$40.00

MALBEC BTL

$30.00

FUERZA

$65.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Pine Ridge BTL

$100.00

JUGGERNAUT BTL

$35.00

Pinot noir gls

$12.00

Malbec gls

$11.00

Cabernet gls

$12.00

Corkage fee

$15.00

Fuerza organic glass

$15.00

Craft Beers

Southern Tier IPA

$6.00

Founders Porter

$8.00

Allagash

$6.00

Troegs

$6.00

1947

$7.00

Taj mahal

$7.00

Hard cider

$6.00

Other Bev

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

Still water

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Black coffee

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Erdinger N/A

$6.00

Shirley temple

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Unexpected, understated, and fundamentally authentic. In an alchemical feat of flavor and flare, Cinnamon manages to be both authentic and innovative. Whereas most Indian restaurants ply you with a predictable list of Sub-Continental All Stars, Cinnamon offers a tour of almost every Indian state. - Chronogram, February 2017

Location

51 East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Directions

Gallery
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine image
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Del's Roadside - 6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD RHINEBECK, NY 12572
View restaurantnext
Mariner's Harbor
orange star4.3 • 1,104
1 Broadway Kingston, NY 12401
View restaurantnext
Port Ewen Diner - FamCruz
orange star4.3 • 105
295 broadway Port Ewen, NY 12466
View restaurantnext
Hana Sushi
orange star4.5 • 117
7270 S Broadway Red hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
orange starNo Reviews
7496 South Broadway Red Hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext
Flatiron Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 193
7488 South Broadway Red Hook, NY 12571
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rhinebeck
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston