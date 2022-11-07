Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terry's Cafe

No reviews yet

101 Woodcrest Road

Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Wrap
Latte
Burger

Mains

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich. We supply the goods and you pick your favorite options!

Omelette

Omelette

$4.50

Omelette with choice of cheese and optional meat with side of breakfast potatoes

Egg & Cheese Wrap

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$2.75

Eggs with your choice of cheese on a flour tortilla and optional breakfast meats

Sides

Potatoes

Potatoes

$2.00
Breakfast Meats

Breakfast Meats

Artisanal Oatmeal

Artisanal Oatmeal

$3.00

Hearty oat mix, brown sugar, and cinnamon with dried fruit and nuts

Bagels & Breads

Prepared Bagels & Breads

Prepared Bagels & Breads

$2.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast with avocado, roasted pepper mayo, and arugula on a toasted ciabatta roll

Terry's French Dip

Terry's French Dip

$15.00

Terry's signature sandwich! House roasted beef with swiss cheese, beefy onions, tiger sauce (horseradish cream) on toasted baguette with side of au jus

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$14.00

House roasted turkey with herb mayo, bacon, romaine lettuce, and Jersey tomato on Merzbacher's sourdough bread

Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Your choice of House Made Chicken or Tuna salad with shredded romaine and tomato on Merzbacher's sourdough bread

Burger

Burger

$13.00

Classic style burger: 6 oz patty with cooper sharp american cheese, special pub sauce, pickle, tomato, and shredded lettuce on a sesame seed bun

Salads & Soup

Garden Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, olive, and red onion with your choice of house made dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion with your choice of house made dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan and Italian croutons with a side of house made caesar dressing

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

12 oz home made chicken noodle with marinated chicken, carrots, celery and spices

Sides

Tomato and cucumber

$4.00

Jersey tomato, cucumber, red onion, oregano, red wine vinaigrette

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

German style potato salad, whole grain mustard, olive oil, thyme

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Creamy cole slaw

Sweet

Baked fresh daily!
Muffin

Muffin

$3.25

House baked daily

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Sweet and tart lemon bar

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Baked fresh daily

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Baked fresh daily

Cookies

Cookies

$1.50

Baked fresh daily

Donut

Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate glazed donut

Savory

Focaccia Tomato Pie

Focaccia Tomato Pie

$3.50Out of stock

House made foccacia with Mom's gravy

Focaccia Pizza

Focaccia Pizza

$3.50

House made focaccia, moms gravy, mozzarella & asiago cheese

Pepperoni Bread

Pepperoni Bread

$2.50

Cheese and pepperoni infused bread topped with marinara sauce

Ham & Cheese Turnover

Ham & Cheese Turnover

$4.25

Ham and cheddar stuffed croissant topped with everything seasoning

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

Drip Coffee

Enjoy your choice of Terry's Special Blend Dark Roast by Evermore or Dunkin' Donuts Medium Roast

Latte

$3.75

Evermore's special Terry's Blend Espresso with your choice of milk. Add an extra shot to increase drink size.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Evermore's special Terry's Blend Espresso with your choice of milk. Add an extra shot to increase drink size.

Espresso

$2.25

Double shot of Evermore's special Terry's Blend

Americano

$3.00

Evermore's special Terry's Blend Espresso with water. Add an extra shot to increase drink size.

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

16oz hot water with choice of Tazo tea packet on the side

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate sauce melted to perfection with your choice of milk

Cold Beverages

Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50

12oz Coca-Cola can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$2.50
Zenify

Zenify

$4.00
Celsius

Celsius

$3.00
Nerd Focus

Nerd Focus

$4.50

Zero Calorie Energy Drink- Nootropics and Essential Vitamins for Mental Clarity, Concentration and Focus 12 Fl Oz

Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.50
Redbull

Redbull

$3.00
Polar Seltzer

Polar Seltzer

$0.75
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$8.00

Health-Ade Kombucha; A bubbly probiotic tea for a healthy gut

V8 Splash Berry Blend

V8 Splash Berry Blend

$1.50
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50
Fiji

Fiji

$2.00
Water

Water

$1.00
Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$2.25

Grab & Go

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.00

Merzbacher's multigrain, creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam

Marinated Mozzarella

Marinated Mozzarella

$3.00

Marinated mozzarella with broccoli rabe and roasted pepper. Great with bagel chips!

Chobani Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt

$1.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Mixed fruit cup with watermelon, pineapple and melon

Olli Charcuterie Snack Pack

Olli Charcuterie Snack Pack

$5.00

Genoa salame, fontina cheese, crackers

Chicken Salad Side

Chicken Salad Side

$5.00

House made chicken salad with celery

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Fusilli pasta, mozzarella cheese, salami, olives, and pickled peppers with a red wine vinaigrette

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$5.50

House made hummus, shredded carrots, cucumber slices, mixed olives and gem lettuce wrapped in flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Roasted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing in flour wrap

Italian Hoagie Wrap

$7.00

Ham, salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, and LTO

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$7.00

House roasted turkey, provolone cheese, and romaine lettuce in flour wrap

Apple

Apple

$1.25
Orange

Orange

$1.25
Banana

Banana

$0.75

Snacks

Kettle chips

Kettle chips

$2.00

North Fork kettle chips

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

$2.00

House made Kismet bagel chips

$1.50
Popcorn

Popcorn

$2.00

House made popcorn with butter

Simple Mills GF Crackers

Simple Mills GF Crackers

$2.00
Cracker Jacks

Cracker Jacks

$2.25
Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$2.50
RX Bar

RX Bar

$2.50
Better Nut Bar

Better Nut Bar

$1.50

Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt bar packed with almonds, cashews and walnuts

Nature Valley Wafer Bar

Nature Valley Wafer Bar

$1.50

Mixed Nuts

$3.00

2oz packaged nut mix

House Made Granola

$3.00

2oz packaged house made granola

Made Good Granola Minis

Made Good Granola Minis

$2.00

Candy

Twix

Twix

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
M&M

M&M

$2.00
Starburst

Starburst

$2.00
Haribo Gummi Bears

Haribo Gummi Bears

$2.50
Located inside the Woodcrest Corporate Center. Currently available for take out only. Kitchen Hours: 8am - 3pm / Cafe Hours: 8am - 4pm. Specialty drinks, grab & go, and bakery items available all day!

101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

