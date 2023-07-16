Food

Starters

Chicken Philly Cheese Fries

$11.99

Waffle Fries • Chicken • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños

Beef Philly Cheese Fries

$11.99

Waffle Fries • Beef • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños

Queso Fries

$9.99

Waffle Fries • House-Made Queso

Chips & Salsa

$5.99+

Fresh Tortilla Chips with our Famous House-Made Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.99+

Reguar Size 8oz

Chips & Guac

$9.99+

Regular Size 8oz

The Trifecta

$7.99+

Fresh Tortilla Chips • Quso, Guacamole and Salsa • Choose from 3 sizes

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings • House-Made Ranch Dipping Sauce

2oz Queso

$2.49

4oz Queso

$3.99

Waffle Fry Basket

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Wings

12 Wings Bone-In

$12.99

12 Wings Boneless

$12.99

9 Wings Bone-In

$9.99

9 WIngs Boneless

$9.99

6 Wings Bone-In

$6.99

6 Wings Boneless

$6.99

Salads

Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$8.49

Sandwich

Texadelphia Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Kid Beef Cheesesteak

$6.99

Kid Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Sng

$3.99

3" Mini Cheesesteaks

Classic Beef Mini

$5.99

Classic Chicken Mini

$5.99

Founders Beef Mini

$6.99

Founders Chicken Mini

$6.99

Texican Beef Mini

$6.99

Texican Chicken Mini

$6.99

South Philly Beef Mini

$6.99

South Philly Chicken Mini

$6.99

French Dip Beef Mini

$6.99

French Dip Chicken Mini

$6.99

Hickory Beef Mini

$6.99

Hickory Chicken Mini

$6.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Mini

$6.99

Austin Hippie Chick Mini

$6.99

Grilled Veggie Mini

$6.99

6" Regular Cheesesteaks

Classic BYO Chicken Reg

$8.99

Classic BYO Beef Reg

$8.99

Founders Beef Reg

$9.99

Founders Chicken Reg

$9.99

Texican Beef Reg

$9.99

Texican Chicken Reg

$9.99

South Philly Beef Reg

$9.99

South Philly Chicken Reg

$9.99

French Dip Beef Reg

$9.99

French Dip Chicken Reg

$9.99

Hickory Beef Reg

$9.99

Hickory Chicken Reg

$9.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Reg

$9.99

Austin Hippie Chick Reg

$9.99

Grilled Veggie Reg

$9.99

Pizza Steak Reg

$9.99

12" Double Cheesesteaks

Classic BYO Beef Lrg

$15.98

Classic BYO Chicken Lrg

$15.98

Founders Beef Lrg

$16.98

Founders Chicken Lrg

$16.99

Texican Beef Lrg

$16.98

Texican Chicken Lrg

$16.98

South Philly Beef Lrg

$16.98

South Philly Chicken Lrg

$16.98

French Dip Beef Lrg

$16.98

French Dip Chicken Lrg

$16.98

Hickory Beef Lrg

$16.98

Hickory Chicken Lrg

$16.98

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Lrg

$16.98

Austin Hippie Chick Lrg

$16.98

Grilled Veggie Lrg

$16.98

Pizza Steak Lrg

$16.98

Burgers

Texadelphia Classic Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Avocado Turkey Burger

$12.99

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.99

Sweets

Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side of Fried Pickles

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side of Chips

Catering

Trifecta Tray

$29.99

Chips & Queso Tray

$19.99

Chips & Salsa Tray

$12.50

Chips & Guacamole Tray

$19.99

Beef Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch

$10.99

S Philly Beef Boxed Lunch

$10.99

S Philly Chicken Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Veggie Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray

$99.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray

$99.99

Half n" Half Cheesesteak Tray

$99.99

Texadelphia Wrap Tray

$99.99

Mixed Deli Tray

$99.99

Turkey Provolone Sandwich Tray

$99.99

Chicken Tender Salad Tray

$79.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

$79.99

House Salad Tray

$49.99

Chicken Cheesesteak & Mushroom Salad Tray

$79.99

Dessert Box

$19.99

Catering Utensils

Box Lunch 1

$10.00

Box Lunch 2

$12.00

Gallon Tea

$9.99

Gallon Lemonade

$9.99

N/A Beverages

N/A Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.99

Regular 20oz

Large Fountain Drink

$3.49

Large 32oz

Bottled Water

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Horizon Milk

$2.49

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.49