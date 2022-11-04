Texas Grind Coffee Co. imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Texas Grind Coffee Co.

63 Reviews

18083 FM1314 rd

Conroe, TX 77302

Order Again

Popular Items

Goodnight Ranger
Longhorn
Jolly Rancher Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍏

Specialties

Goodnight Ranger

Goodnight Ranger

$5.50+

Double(R)/Quad(L) shot of espresso + white mocha + caramel, shaken over ice. Topped with a good splash of half and half. Our favorite syrup for this is white chocolate mocha & caramel - but it can be made with anything! Let us know if you'd prefer a different flavor in the special request box below!

Pumpkin Spice Goodnight Ranger

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.00

Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.00
Bluebonnet Macchiato

Bluebonnet Macchiato

$5.00

Milk + White Mocha & Lavender Syrup + Espresso (on top)

Churro Latte

Churro Latte

$5.00

Brown Sugar Cinnamon + White Mocha + a churro donut on top!

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

White mocha + Smoked Sea Salt + Caramel + Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Caramel Drizzle

Carmadillo

$5.00

White Mocha + Caramel

Lone Star

$5.00

White Mocha + Mocha

Longhorn

$5.00

Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Vanilla

Snickers Mocha

$5.00

Caramel + Toasted Hazelnut + Mocha

Dulce De Leche

$5.00

Dulce De Leche + Caramel

Almond Joy

$5.00

Almond + Coconut + Mocha

Keto Latte

$5.00+

Sugar-free latte made with half & half and syrup of choice. Sub. heavy cream for $1. (SF) flavors include: coconut, peppermint, almond, hazelnut, vanilla, mocha, white mocha, caramel, brown sugar cinnamon, pumpkin spice, carmadillo, churro, longhorn, cinnamon bun, lonestar, almond joy, and snickers.

Classics

Americano

$3.50+

R(4)/L(6) shots of espresso + hot water. Flavored syrup and/or splash milk can be added $.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso + frothed milk. Please specify wet (more milk) or dry (more foam) in the special request box. Flavored syrup can be added $.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Milk + Caramel & Vanilla syrup + Espresso (on top) + Caramel Drizzle. Can be made upside-down (or stirred) if preferred!

Coffee

$2.75+

Classic drip coffee, brewed fresh daily! Our current offering is our Campfire coffee (dark roast).

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso + Milk. Simple but classic! Flavored syrup can be added $.

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso + Mocha syrup + Milk

White Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso + White Mocha + Milk

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai + Vanilla Syrup + Milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Espresso + Chai + Vanilla Syrup + Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Mocha & vanilla syrup + steamed whole milk + whipped cream

Hot Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea + Lavender & Vanilla Syrup + Half & Half

Double Espresso

$2.00

Double shot served in a mini cup! Flavored syrup and/or splash of milk are optional.

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha is packed full of antioxidants and vitamin A! Our matcha is lightly sweetened & is recommended iced or hot.

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Cold Faves

Classic Cold Brew

$4.00+

Our bold, classic cold brew served over ice. Syrup & cream are optional $.

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00+

Nitro cold brew w/ Irish Cream & Vanilla syrup + a splash of heavy cream.

Irish Car Bomb - Sugar Free

$5.00+

Sugar-free version of our Irish Car Bomb! This drink includes our nitro cold brew + SF Irish Cream & SF Vanilla syrup + a splash of heavy cream!

Lemonade

$3.75+

Old fashioned lemonade - slightly sweet, slightly tangy!

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Creamy Nitrogen-Infused Cold Brew Coffee (16oz only)

Texas Freezer

$5.00+

Blended frappe (made with cold brew coffee): Mocha, White Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, Cookies & Cream, or Reese's.

Texas Freezer - Decaf

$5.00+

Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte

$4.00+

Looking for caffeine without coffee? This drink packs a mighty punch with it's antioxidant-rich matcha powder. Layered w/ strawberry milk, shaken matcha & strawberry inclusions. This is our summer fav!

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Iced black tea + old fashioned lemonade = a summer classic! Add an extra caffeine kick or fruit fusions $ for extra flavor!

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Black iced tea - mm, refreshing! Order however sweet or unsweet you'd like. Or try adding one of our fruit fusions $ for extra flavor!

Pumpkin Spiced Cold Brew W/Sweet Cold Foam

$6.50

Lotus Energy Spritzers

Red Bull Spritzers only served in 24oz
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$6.75

Lotus Energy + ANY of the following Combinations: 3 Fruit Fusion Flavors 2 Fruit Fusion Flavors + Supercream 2 Fruit Fusion Flavors + Lemonade/Limeade

Texas Paradise

$6.75

Blue Raspberry, Pinapple and Coconut with a Coconut Cold Foam

Mermaid

Mermaid

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Blue Raspberry Fruit Fusion + Pina Colada Fruit Fusion + Limeade

Hurricane

Hurricane

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Hurricane Fruit Fusion (pineapple, orange, & passionfruit) + Supercream

Berries & Cream

Berries & Cream

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Wildberry Fruit Fusion (strawberry, blueberry, & raspberry) + Supercream

Mango Colada

Mango Colada

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Mango Fruit Fusion + Pina Colada Fruit Fusion

Sunrise

Sunrise

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Strawberry Fruit Fusion + Peach Fruit Fusion + Pineapple Fruit Fusion

Stars & Stripes

Stars & Stripes

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Blue Raspberry Fruit Fusion + Strawberry Fruit Fusion + Supercream

Sharknado

$6.75
Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Cherry Fruit Fusion + Limeade

Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Peach Fruit Fusion + Lemonade

Seasonal

Seasonal

$6.75

Seasonal flavors on rotation year-round! Ask our baristas about our offerings. :)

Seasonal Skinny Lotus

Seasonal Skinny Lotus

$6.75

These spritzers are completely sugar-free! Skinny Lotus Energy + Skinny Syrup of choice.

Power-Up

$6.75

Seasonal Sips ♥️

Buttered Pecan Goodnight Ranger ☕️

Buttered Pecan Goodnight Ranger ☕️

$5.50+

A new take on a shop fave! Double(R)/Quad(L) Espresso + Buttered Pecan + Caramel, shaken over ice. Topped w/ half & half + caramel drizzle.

Campfire Cold Brew 🔥🪵🍫

$5.00+

Cold Brew + White Mocha + Mocha + Toasted Marshmallow Cold Foam + Graham Cracker Topping

Hocus Pocus

$6.75

Jolly Rancher Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍏

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Blue Raspberry + Sour Green Apple + Crushed Tropical Jolly Rancher Sprinkles

Juice Box Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍓🥝

$6.75

Lotus Energy Base + Strawberry + Kiwi

Peach Ring Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍑🍓

Peach Ring Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍑🍓

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Peach + Strawberry + Soda + Peach Ring Candies

Shark Bite Lotus Energy Spritzer 🦈

Shark Bite Lotus Energy Spritzer 🦈

$6.75

Blue Lotus Energy + Passionfruit + Coconut + Nerds Candy Sand + Swedish FIsh + Strawberry Drizzle

Specialty Lemonade / Limeade 🍋

$4.50+

Sugar Free Lotus Energy Spritzer ⚡️

$6.75

The Casper

$6.75

The Monster Mash

$6.75

The Witches Potion

$6.75

The Zombie Frozen Only

$6.50

Trick or Treat

$6.00

Vampire Bite

$5.00
Watermelon Twist Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍉🍏

Watermelon Twist Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍉🍏

$6.75

Lotus Energy + Sour Green Apple + Watermelon + Watermelon Candy Slice

Kids Menu

Lil' Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lil' Freezer

$3.50

Lil' Lemonade

$3.50

Lil' Milk

$3.00

Food

Muffins

$2.50

Cookie

$2.00

Bagel

$2.50+

Bagel Sandwich

$4.50+Out of stock

Assorted Pastries

$2.00

We are currently offering coffee cakes & chocolate filled croissants.

Ground

Chuckwagon

$13.50

(Chuck Wagon - Light/Medium Blend) (Ranch Hand - Medium Roast) (Campfire - Dark Roast) Please specify your preference in the special request box below.

Espresso Roast

$13.50Out of stock

Holiday Blend

$14.50Out of stock

Texas Pecan Roast

$13.50

Ranch Hand

$13.50

Campfire

$13.50

Texas Pecan 1 kilo

$40.00

Campfire 1 kilo

$40.00

Merch

Salmon/Denim Long Sleeve

$24.00

Please specify shirt size in special request box below.

New Tees

$22.00

Please specify shirt size in special request box below.

Mason

$12.00

Mug includes lifetime discount on all drip coffee. Please specify color (red/blue) in special request box below.

Bundle - Shirt + Hat

$40.00

Mug includes lifetime discount on all drip coffee. Please specify shirt size/style and mug color (red/blue) in special request box below.

Bundle - Shirt + Bagged Coffee

$35.00

Please specify shirt size/style in special request box below. Please also specify which coffee flavor & type (whole bean/ground).

Hat

$20.00

TG To-Go

Includes 96 oz. of our signature house drip, plus cups, cream, stir sticks and sweetener.

Traveler (Original)

$20.00

Includes 96 oz. of our signature house drip, plus cups, 16 oz of cream, stir sticks and assorted sweeteners.

Traveler (Non-Dairy)

$22.00

Includes 96 oz. of our signature house drip, plus cups, 16 oz of preferred non-dairy milk, stir sticks and assorted sweeteners.

Texas Grind Coffee Co. image

