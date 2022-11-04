Texas Grind Coffee Co.

- Home
63 Reviews
18083 FM1314 rd
Conroe, TX 77302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialties
Goodnight Ranger
Double(R)/Quad(L) shot of espresso + white mocha + caramel, shaken over ice. Topped with a good splash of half and half. Our favorite syrup for this is white chocolate mocha & caramel - but it can be made with anything! Let us know if you'd prefer a different flavor in the special request box below!
Pumpkin Spice Goodnight Ranger
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato
Bluebonnet Macchiato
Milk + White Mocha & Lavender Syrup + Espresso (on top)
Churro Latte
Brown Sugar Cinnamon + White Mocha + a churro donut on top!
Cinnamon Bun
White mocha + Smoked Sea Salt + Caramel + Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Caramel Drizzle
Carmadillo
White Mocha + Caramel
Lone Star
White Mocha + Mocha
Longhorn
Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Vanilla
Snickers Mocha
Caramel + Toasted Hazelnut + Mocha
Dulce De Leche
Dulce De Leche + Caramel
Almond Joy
Almond + Coconut + Mocha
Keto Latte
Sugar-free latte made with half & half and syrup of choice. Sub. heavy cream for $1. (SF) flavors include: coconut, peppermint, almond, hazelnut, vanilla, mocha, white mocha, caramel, brown sugar cinnamon, pumpkin spice, carmadillo, churro, longhorn, cinnamon bun, lonestar, almond joy, and snickers.
Classics
Americano
R(4)/L(6) shots of espresso + hot water. Flavored syrup and/or splash milk can be added $.
Cappuccino
Espresso + frothed milk. Please specify wet (more milk) or dry (more foam) in the special request box. Flavored syrup can be added $.
Caramel Macchiato
Milk + Caramel & Vanilla syrup + Espresso (on top) + Caramel Drizzle. Can be made upside-down (or stirred) if preferred!
Coffee
Classic drip coffee, brewed fresh daily! Our current offering is our Campfire coffee (dark roast).
Latte
Espresso + Milk. Simple but classic! Flavored syrup can be added $.
Mocha
Espresso + Mocha syrup + Milk
White Mocha
Espresso + White Mocha + Milk
Chai Latte
Chai + Vanilla Syrup + Milk
Dirty Chai Latte
Espresso + Chai + Vanilla Syrup + Milk
Hot Chocolate
Mocha & vanilla syrup + steamed whole milk + whipped cream
Hot Tea
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Lavender & Vanilla Syrup + Half & Half
Double Espresso
Double shot served in a mini cup! Flavored syrup and/or splash of milk are optional.
Matcha Latte
Matcha is packed full of antioxidants and vitamin A! Our matcha is lightly sweetened & is recommended iced or hot.
Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte
Cold Faves
Classic Cold Brew
Our bold, classic cold brew served over ice. Syrup & cream are optional $.
Irish Car Bomb
Nitro cold brew w/ Irish Cream & Vanilla syrup + a splash of heavy cream.
Irish Car Bomb - Sugar Free
Sugar-free version of our Irish Car Bomb! This drink includes our nitro cold brew + SF Irish Cream & SF Vanilla syrup + a splash of heavy cream!
Lemonade
Old fashioned lemonade - slightly sweet, slightly tangy!
Nitro Cold Brew
Creamy Nitrogen-Infused Cold Brew Coffee (16oz only)
Texas Freezer
Blended frappe (made with cold brew coffee): Mocha, White Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, Cookies & Cream, or Reese's.
Texas Freezer - Decaf
Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte
Looking for caffeine without coffee? This drink packs a mighty punch with it's antioxidant-rich matcha powder. Layered w/ strawberry milk, shaken matcha & strawberry inclusions. This is our summer fav!
Arnold Palmer
Iced black tea + old fashioned lemonade = a summer classic! Add an extra caffeine kick or fruit fusions $ for extra flavor!
Iced Tea
Black iced tea - mm, refreshing! Order however sweet or unsweet you'd like. Or try adding one of our fruit fusions $ for extra flavor!
Pumpkin Spiced Cold Brew W/Sweet Cold Foam
Lotus Energy Spritzers
Build Your Own
Lotus Energy + ANY of the following Combinations: 3 Fruit Fusion Flavors 2 Fruit Fusion Flavors + Supercream 2 Fruit Fusion Flavors + Lemonade/Limeade
Texas Paradise
Blue Raspberry, Pinapple and Coconut with a Coconut Cold Foam
Mermaid
Lotus Energy + Blue Raspberry Fruit Fusion + Pina Colada Fruit Fusion + Limeade
Hurricane
Lotus Energy + Hurricane Fruit Fusion (pineapple, orange, & passionfruit) + Supercream
Berries & Cream
Lotus Energy + Wildberry Fruit Fusion (strawberry, blueberry, & raspberry) + Supercream
Mango Colada
Lotus Energy + Mango Fruit Fusion + Pina Colada Fruit Fusion
Sunrise
Lotus Energy + Strawberry Fruit Fusion + Peach Fruit Fusion + Pineapple Fruit Fusion
Stars & Stripes
Lotus Energy + Blue Raspberry Fruit Fusion + Strawberry Fruit Fusion + Supercream
Sharknado
Cherry Limeade
Lotus Energy + Cherry Fruit Fusion + Limeade
Peach Lemonade
Lotus Energy + Peach Fruit Fusion + Lemonade
Seasonal
Seasonal flavors on rotation year-round! Ask our baristas about our offerings. :)
Seasonal Skinny Lotus
These spritzers are completely sugar-free! Skinny Lotus Energy + Skinny Syrup of choice.
Power-Up
Seasonal Sips ♥️
Buttered Pecan Goodnight Ranger ☕️
A new take on a shop fave! Double(R)/Quad(L) Espresso + Buttered Pecan + Caramel, shaken over ice. Topped w/ half & half + caramel drizzle.
Campfire Cold Brew 🔥🪵🍫
Cold Brew + White Mocha + Mocha + Toasted Marshmallow Cold Foam + Graham Cracker Topping
Hocus Pocus
Jolly Rancher Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍏
Lotus Energy + Blue Raspberry + Sour Green Apple + Crushed Tropical Jolly Rancher Sprinkles
Juice Box Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍓🥝
Lotus Energy Base + Strawberry + Kiwi
Peach Ring Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍑🍓
Lotus Energy + Peach + Strawberry + Soda + Peach Ring Candies
Shark Bite Lotus Energy Spritzer 🦈
Blue Lotus Energy + Passionfruit + Coconut + Nerds Candy Sand + Swedish FIsh + Strawberry Drizzle
Specialty Lemonade / Limeade 🍋
Sugar Free Lotus Energy Spritzer ⚡️
The Casper
The Monster Mash
The Witches Potion
The Zombie Frozen Only
Trick or Treat
Vampire Bite
Watermelon Twist Lotus Energy Spritzer 🍉🍏
Lotus Energy + Sour Green Apple + Watermelon + Watermelon Candy Slice
Ground
Chuckwagon
(Chuck Wagon - Light/Medium Blend) (Ranch Hand - Medium Roast) (Campfire - Dark Roast) Please specify your preference in the special request box below.
Espresso Roast
Holiday Blend
Texas Pecan Roast
Ranch Hand
Campfire
Texas Pecan 1 kilo
Campfire 1 kilo
Merch
Salmon/Denim Long Sleeve
Please specify shirt size in special request box below.
New Tees
Please specify shirt size in special request box below.
Mason
Mug includes lifetime discount on all drip coffee. Please specify color (red/blue) in special request box below.
Bundle - Shirt + Hat
Mug includes lifetime discount on all drip coffee. Please specify shirt size/style and mug color (red/blue) in special request box below.
Bundle - Shirt + Bagged Coffee
Please specify shirt size/style in special request box below. Please also specify which coffee flavor & type (whole bean/ground).
Hat
TG To-Go
Call for Open Hours
18083 FM1314 rd, Conroe, TX 77302