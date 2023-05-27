  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • The Alcove Coffee Company - 2907 State St
A map showing the location of The Alcove Coffee Company 2907 State StView gallery

The Alcove Coffee Company 2907 State St

review star

No reviews yet

2907 State St

Dallas, TX 75204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Beverages

Café Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Café Americano

$3.75+

Drip

$3.50+

Double Espresso

$4.50

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Flat White

$4.50+

Caffè Macchiato

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$6.00

Bottled Cold Brew

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.95

Ice Water

Decaf Drip

$3.50

Decaf Americano

$3.75+

Decaf Latte

$4.75+

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.75+

Decaf Single Espresso

$2.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.00

Tacos

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$3.25

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$3.25

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese

$3.25

Potato, Egg, & Cheese

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab a coffee and relax with us!

Location

2907 State St, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

White Rhino Coffee - Uptown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2909 Thomas Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
The Standard Pour - 2900 McKinney Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2900 McKinney Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand McKinney & Boll
orange starNo Reviews
2633 McKinney Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pizza Leila
orange starNo Reviews
2111 Flora St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
orange star4.3 • 638
200 Crescent Ct Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Texas Tapyard
orange starNo Reviews
3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston