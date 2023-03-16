Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Leila

review star

No reviews yet

Flora Street

120

Dallas, TX 75201

Food

Appetizers

Parmesan Garlic Knots

Parmesan Garlic Knots

$7.00

really, really, really spicy pizza sauce

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Always a Side of Extra Dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Tons of veggies, Italian Deli Meats, and Mozzarella

Meatballs & Sauce

Meatballs & Sauce

$14.00

Toasted Focaccia and Whipped Ricotta Cheese

Cacio E Pepe Arancini

Cacio E Pepe Arancini

$11.00

Pecorino, Fresh Herbs, and Mike's Hot Honey

Little Sicilian

Artichoke & Spinach

Artichoke & Spinach

$4.50

Creamy Braised Artichokes, Fennel, and Baby Spinach

BBQ Short Ribs & Kimchi

BBQ Short Ribs & Kimchi

$5.00

Marinated Short Ribs, Caramelized Kimchi, Scallions, Sesame seeds

Grandma's Square

Grandma's Square

$4.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Sauce, and Hand-Picked Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$4.50

Mozzarella, Oregano, Pepperoni, and Pecorino

Pineapple & Bacon

Pineapple & Bacon

$5.00

Charred Pineapples, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresno Chili and Mike's Hot Honey

Quadruple Cheese

Quadruple Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Pecorino, and Parmesan

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$5.00

Chorizo, Charred Poblanos, Queso Oaxaca, and Wild Mushrooms

Sweet & Spicy Soppressata

Sweet & Spicy Soppressata

$4.50

Arrabiata Sauce, Bomb Peppers, Texas Honey, and Salami

Texas Brisket

Texas Brisket

$5.00

BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Mozzarella, and Jalapenos

The Butcher

The Butcher

$4.50

Italian Sausage, Pit Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni

Vodka Sausage & Peppers

Vodka Sausage & Peppers

$4.50

Vodka Cream Sauce, Italian Sausage, and Yellow Peppers

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$5.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Goat Cheese, Arugula, and Truffle Oil

Spicy Vegan Pepperoni

Spicy Vegan Pepperoni

$5.00Out of stock

Simply Plant Mozzarella Cheese, Arrabiatta Sauce, and Vegan Pepperoni

Build Your Own Square

$4.00

Big Sicilian (12x18)

Artichoke & Spinach (12x18)

Artichoke & Spinach (12x18)

$34.00

Creamy Braised Artichokes, Fennel, and Baby Spinach

BBQ Short Rib & Kimchi (12x18)

BBQ Short Rib & Kimchi (12x18)

$38.00

Marinated Short Ribs, Caramelized Kimchi, Scallions, Sesame seeds

Grandma's Square (12x18)

Grandma's Square (12x18)

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Sauce, and Hand-Picked Basil

Pepperoni (12x18)

Pepperoni (12x18)

$32.00

Mozzarella, Oregano, Pepperoni, and Pecorino

Pineapple & Bacon (12x18)

Pineapple & Bacon (12x18)

$36.00

Charred Pineapples, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresno Chili and Mike's Hot Honey

Quadruple Cheese (12x18)

Quadruple Cheese (12x18)

$30.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Pecorino, and Parmesan

Queso Fundido (12x18)

Queso Fundido (12x18)

$38.00

Chorizo, Charred Poblanos, Queso Oaxaca, and Wild Mushrooms

Spicy & Sweet Soppressata (12x18)

Spicy & Sweet Soppressata (12x18)

$34.00

Arrabiatta Sauce, Cherry Bomb Peppers, Texas Honey, and Salami

Texas Brisket (12x18)

$36.00

BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Mozzarella, and Jalapenos

The Butcher (12x18)

The Butcher (12x18)

$34.00

Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pit Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni

Vodka Sausage & Peppers (12x18)

Vodka Sausage & Peppers (12x18)

$34.00

Vodka Cream Sauce, Italian Sausage, and Yellow Peppers

Wild Mushroom (12x18)

$36.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Goat Cheese, Arugula, and Truffle Oil

Spicy Vegan Pepperoni (12x18)

Spicy Vegan Pepperoni (12x18)

$40.00Out of stock

Simply Plant Mozzarella Cheese, Arrabiatta Sauce, and Vegan Pepperoni

Build Your Own Big Square

$30.00

Extra Stuff

Extra Arrabbiata Sauce

$5.00

Extra Really Spicy Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Extra Tomato Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Housemade Buttermilk Dressing

$1.50

Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz

$7.00

Lyre's Classico

$7.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkiling Water

$3.00

Acqua Panna Water

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Peroni

$5.00

Manhattan Proj Hoppenheimer IPA

$5.00

Stell Artois

$10.00

Austin EastCiders Pineapple

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Heiniken Zero

$5.00

Rotari Brut 187ml

$9.00

Rotari Brut Rose 187ml

$9.00

Ruffino Modus 375ml

$13.00

Coltibuono Chianti Classico 375ml

$13.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio 375ml

$24.00

Vietti Moscato D'asti 375ml

$14.00Out of stock

Alios Lageder Pinot Grigio

$14.00Out of stock

Luxardo Aperitivo Spritz

$12.00

Luxardo Bianco Spritz

$12.00

Nitro Negroni

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire G&T

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Retail

Merchandise

T Shirts

$24.00

Hats

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique and Modern Sicilian-style pizzeria with counter-top service in the heart of the Arts District in Downtown Dallas

Location

Flora Street, 120, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

