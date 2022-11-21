Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Backyard 205 Cutting Blvd

205 Cutting Boulevard

Richmond, CA 94804

Popular Items

Backyard Single
BLT
Grilled Cheese

Avocado Toast

Avocado and Honey drizzle served on Acme Bread

AM Avocado Toast

$6.00

Breakfast Box

Scrambled egg, Bacon or 2 sausage patty's and hash brown with sliced toast

Breakfast Box

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon & Egg

$8.00

Bacon, eggs, chedder cheese on a English Muffin

Sausage & Egg

$8.00

Home made sausage, egg, chedder cheese on a English muffin

Avocado & Egg

$8.00

Avocado and egg with cheese served on English muffin

Vegan cheese & Egg

$8.00

Buttered Toast

served on acme bread

Buttered Toast

$2.50

BLT

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, served on Acme bread

BLT

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

Served on Acme Bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Santa Fe Burger

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce & Pickles served on Acme bread

Santa Fe Single

$13.00

Santa Fe Double

$15.00

Tartines

Single Avocado Tartines

$7.00

Avocado, Honey drizzle, micro greens & seared tomatoes, served on Acme bread

Single Margherita Tartines

$8.50

Goat cheese,Cherry tomato,Garlic & balsamic served on Acme bread

Double Margherita Tartines

$16.00

Goat cheese, Cherry tomato, Garlic & balsamic served on Acme bread

Double Avocado Tartines

$13.00

Avocado, Honey drizzle, micro greens & Seared tomatoes, served on Acme Bread

The Backyard Burger

Cheese, Pickled Onions, Special Sauce & Pickles, Served on Acme bread

Backyard Single

$12.00

Backyard Double

$14.00

Vegan GF Burger

vegan cheese, impossible vegan patty, mustard, onion, tomato, lettuce served on Gluten free bread

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Beverages

Bottle Soft Drinks

$3.25

Brew Dr Kombucha

$3.00

Cock n Bull

$2.25

Coffee

$2.55+

Health-ade Kombucha

$4.50

High Brew Coffee

$2.99

Martinellis Apple Juice

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange juice

$2.50

Pellegrino Soda

$1.75

Pellegrino Water

$2.80+

Poppi

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

RedBull

$2.75

Sierra Nevada Hop Splash

$2.25

Smart Water Bottle

$2.50

Tea

$2.55+

Vita Coconut Water

$3.00

Yerbae

$1.75

Suja

$4.00

Merch

T shirt

$40.00

Sides

Acme Bread Croissant

$4.35

Avocado

$2.00

Side Balsamic Salad

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Egg

$3.00

Fries

$2.50+

Side Fruit salad

$3.00

Hashbrown

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Free from : Dairy, Soy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives

Vegan Butter

Sliced Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Pocky Sticks

$2.00

Cutting Blvd. Charcuterie

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Cozy Blanket

Cozy Blanket

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Cutting Boulevard, Richmond, CA 94804

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

