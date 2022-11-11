  • Home
The Bank by Pizza Shack of Clinton 200 W Leake St Suite B

No reviews yet

200 W Leake St Suite B

Clinton, MS 39056

Popular Items

Meat Eater
Cheesy Bread
Traditional Wings

Build Your Own Pizza

Small 8"

$6.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Small 10"

$11.00

Medium 12"

$12.25

Large 14"

$16.75

Specialty Pizzas

3 Cheese

Traditional Marinara, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses

Athenos

Traditional Marinara, Feta, Mozzarella, Gyro Meat, Onion, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts

Big Nasty

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Pork Sausage, Beef, and Black Olives

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Spicy Marinara, Mozzarella, Swiss, Bacon, Buffalo Style Chicken Breast

Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes and Banana Peppers

Classic Pizza

Traditional Marinara Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Great American Burger

Comeback Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Angus Beef, Sliced Pickles and Diced Tomatoes

Hawaiian

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

Italian Cowboy

Kitchen Sink

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

Margherita

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, and Roma Tomatoes

Meat Eater

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pork Sausage, Beef

Philly Queso

Queso Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Ribeye Steak, Bell Pepper and Onions

Pit Master

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions and BBQ Chicken

Thai Chicken

Veggie Pizza

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, and Green Olives

When Pigs Fly

Queso Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pork Sausage Aligator Andouille Sausage, and topped with a BBQ Swirl.

Half and Half Pizzas

Half and Half Medium 12"

Half and Half Large 14"

Apps

Breadsticks

$4.00

Served with Marinara

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Wings

Traditional Wings

Boneless Wings

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Salami, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese

Chicken BLT Salad

$11.75

Romaine Lettuce, Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Grape Tomato, Cucumber with a Honey Mustard Dressing

MGT

$8.00

Spring Mix, Carrots, Croutons, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, with a Comeback Dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, feta cheese, with a House Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Choice of White or Wheat Bread w/Kettle Cooked Chips and a Pickle

BLT

$11.75

Basil Mayo, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.

Chicken Club

$11.75

Sliced Chicken Breast, Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Honey Mustard.

Meatball

$8.75

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Philly

$10.75

Ribeye Steak cooked in Au Jus, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese

Turkey Melt

$10.75

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese Applewood smoked Bacon, Lettuce Tomato and Mayo.

Kids

Kid's Pizza

$4.50

Cheese Pizza and choice of one topping

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Make it Deluxe and add a Scoop of Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream Drizzled with Fudge and Caramel.

Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

½ & ½ Tea

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Legal Drinking age 21+

Location

200 W Leake St Suite B, Clinton, MS 39056

Directions

Main pic

