Beast 1064 Main st
1064 Main st
Fishkill, NY 12524
STARTERS
Bao Bun Kakuni
2 Steamed Bao Bun, smoked & braised japanese style pork belly, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled fresno chile, sriracha mayo
Chicharron
Crispy fried pork skin, lime zest, salt, sazon
Cobb Salad
House smoked bacon, egg salad, charred cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, boujee blue cheese, Aged red wine vinegar, chopped iceberg lettuce
Crispy Smoked Wings
5 Cherry wood smoked chicken wings w/ Celery & Pickled red onion, tossed in your choice of sauce w/ Boujee Blue Cheese or Green Goddess Ranch on the side
MAINS
Seoul Ribs
St. Louis Cut, gochujang glaze, kimchi slaw, pickled vegetables, smoked leek aioli
Smoked Pernil
Hickory smoked Pork, arroz con gandules, Pickled red onion
TEXAS STYLE BRISKET
Hickory smoked, pickled red onion, queso mac n cheese, cornbread
Peruvian Smoked Half Chicken
Aji Panca Seasoned, Arroz Chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) Aji Verde sauce
Beast Platter
1/3 lb brisket & pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, 1/4 rack of ribs, + choice of 2 sides
SANDWICHES
Pulled Pork Classic
Kimchi slaw, crispy leeks, BBQ Sauce, onion brioche
Beef & Cheese - Grilled Cheese
Chopped brisket, smoked queso, BBQ sauce, cheddar, challah Bread
Pork Belly Banh Mi
Crispy pork belly, lentil pate, cucumbers, pickled red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, fresno chile, Sriracha mayo, club roll
Greek Brisket Gyro
Smoked brisket, lettuce, charred tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, herb salt, pita bread
SIDES
Smoked "Queso" Mac & Cheese
Curly Fries
red curry, sriracha, garlic, Allagash white, white wine, coconut milk
Cornbread
Allagash white, white eine, garlic, chorizo, jalapenos
Potato Salad
Kimchi Slaw
Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian Fried Rice
Arroz con Gandules
Smoked Maple Baked Beans
SPECIALS
EXTRAS
HOUSE SPECIALS
BLT
Smokehouse
SIDES
EGGS
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Homemade Biscuits w/ Smoked sausage gravy, Two poached local eggs and mixed greens
Eggs & Bacon
Two local eggs, House cured Bacon, Potato Rösti, Toast, Chives
Salmon Eggs Benedict
Poached local eggs, Smoked salmon, Hollandaise sauce on a Biscuit, Chives, Salmon roe, Potato Rösti
Beast BBQ Omelet
Smoked brisket, Caramelized onions, Cheddar cheese, Potato Rösti, Chives, Toast
WAFFLES & PANCAKES
3 Blueberry Pancakes
w/ Blueberry compote, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar
3 Bananas Foster Pancakes
w/ Bananas Foster, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar
3 Buttermilk Pancakes
w/ Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar
Strawberry Waffle
Two Waffles, Strawberry Compote, Strawberries, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar
Classic Waffle
Two Waffles, Whipped Cream, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar
Bananas Foster Waffle
Bourbon/Whiskey
1792 Small Batch
77 Whiskey 100% Corn
77 Whiskey Bourbon Cask, Single Malt
77 Whiskey New Charred American Single Malt
77 Whiskey Port Cask, Single Malt
77 Whiskey The Local, Rye & Corn
77 Whiskey The New York, Wheat Whiskey
Angel's Envy Straight Bourbon
Angels Envy Cask Strength
Basil Hayden
Blood Oath
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit 10 year old
Bulleit Frontier
Bulleit Straight Rye
Dickel 8 year old, Bourbon
Eagle Rare 10yr
Elijah Craig 12yr
Great Jones Straight Bourbon
Green Spot
Heaven Hill 7yr
Heaven's Door Double Barrel
Heaven's Door Straight Rye Single Barrel
Henry McKenna 10 year old, BiB
Hibiki Harmony
High West American Prarie Bourbon
High West Double Rye
High West Rendezvous Rye
Hudson Back Room Deal Rye, Peated Cask
Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon
Hudson Do the Rye Thing
Hudson Shortstack Rye, Maple Cask
Jack Daniels Black
Jack Daniels Classic
Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson
Jefferson Ocean NY Edition
Jim Beam Black, Extra Aged
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
Jim Beam White
Kaiyo 7 year old Single Malt
Kamiki
Kamiki Intense Sakura
Kamiki Intense Wood
Kavalan Ex-Bourbon
Kentucky Owl Batch 11
Kikori The Woodsman
Knob Creek 12 year old
Knob Creek 18yr
Knob Creek 9 year old Single Barrel
Knob Creek Small Batch
Koval Rye, Maple Syrup Cask
Koval Single Barrel Bourbon
Koval Single Barrel Four Grain
Koval Single Barrel Rye
Larceny Barrel Proof
Larceny Small Batch
Maker's Mark
Makers Mark Wood Finishing Series
Method & Madness Pot Still Irish
Michter's Straight Rye
Old Elk
Old Forester 1920 prohibition Style
Rebel Yell 10yr
Redbreast 12yr
Redemption Cognac Cask
Redemption Sur Lee
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Blend
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
Rittenhouse Bonded Rye
Russell's Reserve 10 year old Bourbon
Russell's Reserve 6 year old Rye
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Rye
Shibu 10 year old
Shibui 10 year old Pure Malt
Shibui 10 year old White Oak
Shibui 15 year old Sherry Cask
Shibui 18 year old Sherry Cask
Shibui Grain Select
Shibui Pure Malt
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon
Smokewagon Uncut
Spirits Lab Bull's Head Bourbon
Spirits Lab Five Points Rye
Spirits Lab Maple Cask Bourbon
Stranahan's Blue Peak Single Malt
Suntory Toki
Taconic Distilling Cabernet Cask
Taconic Distilling Cognac Cask
Taconic Distilling Maple Cask
Taconic Distilling Private Reserve
Taconic Distilling Rye
Taconic Distilling Straight Bourbon
Taconic Distilling Straight Rye, Cask Strength
Tullamore Dew Blended Irish
Union Horse Barrel Strength Reunion Rye
Union Horse Reunion Straight Rye
Union Horse Straight Bourbon
WhistlePig 10 year old
WhistlePig 12 year old, Old World
Whistlepig 6
WhistlePig Farmstock #003
Widow Jane 10 year old
Wigle Barrel Rested Gin
Wigle Pennsylvania Straight Bourbon
Wigle Pennsylvania Straight Rye
Wigle Selected Single Cask Rye
Wigle Smoked Bourbon
Wigle Wry Rusky
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Woodford Reserve
Yamazaki 12yr
Brandy/Rum
Cocktails
50/50 Martini
Blackberry Beret
Bloody Mary
Cafe con Beast
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Martini
Gin/Tonic
Jameson/Soda
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Never Again, I Swear
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Revenge of the Nerds
Rum/Coke
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka/Soda
Whisky Sour
WOO! Tang
Liqueur
Aperol
Bailey's
Campari
Carpano Classico Rosso
Dolin Blanc
Dolin Dry
Dolin Rouge
Domaine de Canton Ginger
Ferrand Dry Curacao
Grand Marnier
Luxardo Amaretto
Luxardo Maraschino
Marie Brizzard White crème de Cocoa
Mathilde Casis
Montenegro Amaro
Mr. Black
Mr. Black Mezcal Finished
Pernod Absinthe
Ramazotti Sambuca
St. Germain
Scotch
Bruichladdich Laddie
Glendronach 12 year old
Glenfiddich 12 year old
Glenmorangie 10 year old
Highland Park 12yr
Highland Park 18yr
Highland Park Cask Strength
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Blue
Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch
Oban 14 year old
Port Charlotte
Talisker 10 year old
Tequila
1800
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Del Maguey Mezcal Tobala
Don Julio Anejo 1942
Don Julio Blanco
El Tesoro Anejo
Familia Camarena Silver
Illegal Mezcal Joven
Kah Extra Anejo
La Gritona Reposado
Los Arango Blanco
Partida Anejo
Partida Blanco
Partida Reposado
Patron Anejo
Siete Leguas Reposado
Tapatio Blanco
Tapatio Excellencia Gran Reserva
Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo
Vago Mezcal Elote Garcia
Soda
FREE REFILL
Heaven's Door Double Barrel
Jack Daniels Classic
Luxardo Maraschino
Don Julio Blanco
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1064 Main st, Fishkill, NY 12524