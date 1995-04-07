Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beast 1064 Main st

1064 Main st

Fishkill, NY 12524

STARTERS

Bao Bun Kakuni

$14.00

2 Steamed Bao Bun, smoked & braised japanese style pork belly, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled fresno chile, sriracha mayo

Chicharron

$9.00

Crispy fried pork skin, lime zest, salt, sazon

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House smoked bacon, egg salad, charred cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, boujee blue cheese, Aged red wine vinegar, chopped iceberg lettuce

Crispy Smoked Wings

$11.00

5 Cherry wood smoked chicken wings w/ Celery & Pickled red onion, tossed in your choice of sauce w/ Boujee Blue Cheese or Green Goddess Ranch on the side

MAINS

Seoul Ribs

$25.00+

St. Louis Cut, gochujang glaze, kimchi slaw, pickled vegetables, smoked leek aioli

Smoked Pernil

$24.00

Hickory smoked Pork, arroz con gandules, Pickled red onion

TEXAS STYLE BRISKET

$26.00

Hickory smoked, pickled red onion, queso mac n cheese, cornbread

Peruvian Smoked Half Chicken

$27.00

Aji Panca Seasoned, Arroz Chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) Aji Verde sauce

Beast Platter

$85.00

1/3 lb brisket & pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, 1/4 rack of ribs, + choice of 2 sides

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Classic

$17.00

Kimchi slaw, crispy leeks, BBQ Sauce, onion brioche

Beef & Cheese - Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Chopped brisket, smoked queso, BBQ sauce, cheddar, challah Bread

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$19.00

Crispy pork belly, lentil pate, cucumbers, pickled red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, fresno chile, Sriracha mayo, club roll

Greek Brisket Gyro

$19.00

Smoked brisket, lettuce, charred tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, herb salt, pita bread

SIDES

Smoked "Queso" Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Curly Fries

$5.00+

red curry, sriracha, garlic, Allagash white, white wine, coconut milk

Cornbread

$5.00+

Allagash white, white eine, garlic, chorizo, jalapenos

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Kimchi Slaw

$5.00+

Arroz Chaufa

$6.00+

Peruvian Fried Rice

Arroz con Gandules

$6.00+

Smoked Maple Baked Beans

$4.00+

SPECIALS

EXTRAS

Extra Items

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Keto Cheesecake

$9.00

Beignets

$9.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

Pulled Pork Classic

$17.00

Kimchi slaw, crispy leeks, BBQ Sauce, onion brioche

Beef & Cheese - Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Chopped brisket, smoked queso, BBQ sauce, cheddar, challah Bread

BLT

$15.00

Smokehouse

$15.00

Chicharron

$9.00

Crispy fried pork skin, lime zest, salt, sazon

Crispy Smoked Wings

$11.00

5 Cherry wood smoked chicken wings w/ Celery & Pickled red onion, tossed in your choice of sauce w/ Boujee Blue Cheese or Green Goddess Ranch on the side

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House smoked bacon, egg salad, charred cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, boujee blue cheese, Aged red wine vinegar, chopped iceberg lettuce

SIDES

Biscuits

$7.00

Breakfast sausage

$5.00

Cheesy Scramble

$6.00

Gravy

$4.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

House smoked Bacon

$6.00

Maple butter

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

Hashbrown

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

1 Pancake

$5.00

EGGS

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$15.00

Homemade Biscuits w/ Smoked sausage gravy, Two poached local eggs and mixed greens

Eggs & Bacon

$11.00

Two local eggs, House cured Bacon, Potato Rösti, Toast, Chives

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Poached local eggs, Smoked salmon, Hollandaise sauce on a Biscuit, Chives, Salmon roe, Potato Rösti

Beast BBQ Omelet

$16.00

Smoked brisket, Caramelized onions, Cheddar cheese, Potato Rösti, Chives, Toast

WAFFLES & PANCAKES

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

w/ Blueberry compote, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar

3 Bananas Foster Pancakes

$15.00

w/ Bananas Foster, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

w/ Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar

Strawberry Waffle

$15.00

Two Waffles, Strawberry Compote, Strawberries, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar

Classic Waffle

$12.00

Two Waffles, Whipped Cream, Smoked Maple Butter, Powdered Sugar

Bananas Foster Waffle

$15.00

Bottles

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Ame Du Vin Rose

$36.00

Angels Ink Pinot Noir

$36.00

D'Orsaria Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Echeverria Chardonnay

$30.00

Horizon De Bichot Pinot Noir

$30.00

Lavradores Cabernet Blend

$30.00

Red Newt Cellars Riesling

$30.00

Substance Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

77 Whiskey 100% Corn

$12.00

77 Whiskey Bourbon Cask, Single Malt

$20.00

77 Whiskey New Charred American Single Malt

$20.00

77 Whiskey Port Cask, Single Malt

$20.00

77 Whiskey The Local, Rye & Corn

$12.00

77 Whiskey The New York, Wheat Whiskey

$12.00

Angel's Envy Straight Bourbon

$16.00

Angels Envy Cask Strength

$70.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blood Oath

$43.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit 10 year old

$18.00

Bulleit Frontier

$14.00

Bulleit Straight Rye

$14.00

Dickel 8 year old, Bourbon

$14.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$28.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$23.00

Great Jones Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Green Spot

$25.00

Heaven Hill 7yr

$17.00

Heaven's Door Double Barrel

$16.00

Heaven's Door Straight Rye Single Barrel

$22.00

Henry McKenna 10 year old, BiB

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

High West American Prarie Bourbon

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$18.00

Hudson Back Room Deal Rye, Peated Cask

$16.00

Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon

$14.00

Hudson Do the Rye Thing

$14.00

Hudson Shortstack Rye, Maple Cask

$16.00

Jack Daniels Black

$10.00

Jack Daniels Classic

$10.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$18.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jefferson Ocean NY Edition

$34.00

Jim Beam Black, Extra Aged

$10.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$10.00

Jim Beam White

$10.00

Kaiyo 7 year old Single Malt

$16.00

Kamiki

$24.00

Kamiki Intense Sakura

$24.00

Kamiki Intense Wood

$24.00

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon

$32.00

Kentucky Owl Batch 11

$80.00

Kikori The Woodsman

$16.00

Knob Creek 12 year old

$18.00

Knob Creek 18yr

$54.00

Knob Creek 9 year old Single Barrel

$18.00

Knob Creek Small Batch

$18.00

Koval Rye, Maple Syrup Cask

$12.00

Koval Single Barrel Bourbon

$14.00

Koval Single Barrel Four Grain

$14.00

Koval Single Barrel Rye

$12.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$20.00

Larceny Small Batch

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark Wood Finishing Series

$20.00

Method & Madness Pot Still Irish

$22.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$16.00

Old Elk

$24.00

Old Forester 1920 prohibition Style

$22.00

Rebel Yell 10yr

$34.00

Redbreast 12yr

$29.00

Redemption Cognac Cask

$21.00

Redemption Sur Lee

$19.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye

$12.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Blend

$12.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$12.00

Rittenhouse Bonded Rye

$14.00

Russell's Reserve 10 year old Bourbon

$16.00

Russell's Reserve 6 year old Rye

$16.00

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Rye

$20.00

Shibu 10 year old

$52.00

Shibui 10 year old Pure Malt

$40.00

Shibui 10 year old White Oak

$56.00

Shibui 15 year old Sherry Cask

$60.00

Shibui 18 year old Sherry Cask

$90.00

Shibui Grain Select

$16.00

Shibui Pure Malt

$22.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$16.00

Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon

$10.00

Smokewagon Uncut

$17.00

Spirits Lab Bull's Head Bourbon

$14.00

Spirits Lab Five Points Rye

$14.00

Spirits Lab Maple Cask Bourbon

$18.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak Single Malt

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Taconic Distilling Cabernet Cask

$18.00

Taconic Distilling Cognac Cask

$18.00

Taconic Distilling Maple Cask

$20.00

Taconic Distilling Private Reserve

$16.00

Taconic Distilling Rye

$16.00

Taconic Distilling Straight Bourbon

$20.00

Taconic Distilling Straight Rye, Cask Strength

$20.00

Tullamore Dew Blended Irish

$12.00

Union Horse Barrel Strength Reunion Rye

$16.00

Union Horse Reunion Straight Rye

$12.00

Union Horse Straight Bourbon

$12.00

WhistlePig 10 year old

$25.00

WhistlePig 12 year old, Old World

$40.00

Whistlepig 6

$20.00

WhistlePig Farmstock #003

$22.00

Widow Jane 10 year old

$22.00

Wigle Barrel Rested Gin

$13.00

Wigle Pennsylvania Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Wigle Pennsylvania Straight Rye

$12.00

Wigle Selected Single Cask Rye

$16.00

Wigle Smoked Bourbon

$20.00

Wigle Wry Rusky

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$47.00

Brandy/Rum

Bacardi Gold Ocho

$12.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Cruzan Light

$12.00

Delamain XO Grande Champagne Cognac

$36.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$14.00

Dos Maderas Aged 5+5

$16.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$12.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$16.00

Cocktails

50/50 Martini

$14.00

Blackberry Beret

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cafe con Beast

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Gin/Tonic

$10.00

Jack/Coke

$10.00

Jameson/Soda

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Never Again, I Swear

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Revenge of the Nerds

$12.00

Rum/Coke

$10.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka/Soda

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$12.00

WOO! Tang

$12.00

Gin

Brooklyn Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Seagram's Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Carpano Classico Rosso

$12.00

Dolin Blanc

$10.00

Dolin Dry

$10.00

Dolin Rouge

$10.00

Domaine de Canton Ginger

$10.00

Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Marie Brizzard White crème de Cocoa

$10.00

Mathilde Casis

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

Mr. Black Mezcal Finished

$14.00

Pernod Absinthe

$18.00

Ramazotti Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Scotch

Bruichladdich Laddie

$22.00

Glendronach 12 year old

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 year old

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10 year old

$18.00

Highland Park 12yr

$24.00

Highland Park 18yr

$58.00

Highland Park Cask Strength

$34.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch

$14.00

Oban 14 year old

$30.00

Port Charlotte

$30.00

Talisker 10 year old

$20.00

Tequila

1800

$20.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$25.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Tobala

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$25.00

Familia Camarena Silver

$12.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$18.00

Kah Extra Anejo

$40.00

La Gritona Reposado

$12.00

Los Arango Blanco

$12.00

Partida Anejo

$18.00

Partida Blanco

$14.00

Partida Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Tapatio Blanco

$12.00

Tapatio Excellencia Gran Reserva

$40.00

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo

$80.00

Vago Mezcal Elote Garcia

$20.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Spritzer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Spritzer

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Beer Mug

$12.00

Kid's Drinks

Apple Cider

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Black Tea

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1064 Main st, Fishkill, NY 12524

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

