The Dutchess Biercafe 1097 Main St

Popular Items

Pomme Frites
Dutchess Burger
Mac & Cheese

GRUB

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

local cheese curds & sriracha aoli

Loaded Everything Pretzel Rings

Loaded Everything Pretzel Rings

$13.00

2 Pretzel Rings w/ everything spice, German mustard, cheese sauce & onion dip

Onion Rings

$8.00

w/ chipotle mayo

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

breaded, fried bite siz pieces of chicken w/ sriracha BBQ

Pretzel Ring

Pretzel Ring

$7.00

w/ House Made Cheese Sauce

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

BURGERS

Dutchess Burger

$10.00

8 oz. signature patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle brioche bun

Brunch Burger

$14.00

8 oz. signature patty, bacon, american cheese, fried egg, dill mayo, brioche bun

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$13.50

8 oz. signature patty, carmelized onions, gruyere cheese, onion ring, maly aioli, brioche bun

Angry Burger

$13.50

8 oz. signature patty, spicy glaze, pickled jalapenos, cole salw, crispy onions, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Notorious P.I.G.

$15.00

8 oz. signature patty, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon aioli, brioche bun

Mac Daddy

$13.50

8 oz. signature patty, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onion, pickle, brioche bun

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

corn veggie patty, fried egg, spicy mayo, allagash dressed lettuce, brioche bun

POMME FRITES

Pomme Frites

Pomme Frites

$6.00+

shoestrong fries w/ side malt vinegar aioli

Poutine

Poutine

$9.00+

gravy, NY cheese curds, chives

FARE

From Brussels with Bacon

From Brussels with Bacon

$14.00

thick cut bacon, brussels sprouts, pomegranate, candied pecans, NY apple cider, maple syrup

The Best of the Wurst

$20.00

knockwurst, bratwurst, weisswurst, amber ale sauerkraut, german mustard, german potato salad

Jagerschnitzel

$17.00

breaded & fried berkshire pork cutlet, red wine & mushroom sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00+

house made cheese sauce, cavatapi pasta

SOUP & SALAD

Crispy Brussels & Endive Salad

Crispy Brussels & Endive Salad

$7.50+

belgian endive, mixed greens, fried brussels sprout leaves, local apple, pecorino, pomegrante dressing

Beet Salad

$7.50+

mized greens, beets, goat cheese, candies pecans, cranberries, almond cranberry dressing

Simple Salad

$6.00+

mized greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, allagash white dressing

Chili

$6.00+

Charred Broccoli Caesar Salad

$13.00

Charred broccoli, chicory, house made croutons, pecorino, black truffle caesar dressing

HANDHELDS

Loaded B.L.T.

Loaded B.L.T.

$14.00

1/2 lb. bacon, lettuce, tomato, dill mayo, texas toast

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

shaved ribeye, grilled onions & peppers, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, ciabatta

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$13.50

Louisiana style fried chicken, belgian waffles, maple bacon jam

Chicken Club

bacon, lettuce, tomato, dill mayo, brioche bun

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$12.50+

pickled vegetables, lentil pate, jalapenos, cucumbers, cilantro, sriracha aioli, ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

roasted red peppers, dill mayo, dressed greens, ciabatta

Hot Nashville

Hot Nashville

$13.50

spicy glazed fried chicken, pickles, apple cider cole slaw, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Bratoberfest Sandwich

Bratoberfest Sandwich

$15.00

two bratwurst, gruyere cheese, onion ring, bier-kraut, german mustard, pretzel bun

Spicy Mac & Nash

Spicy Mac & Nash

$19.00

Spicy glazed fried chicken, apple cider cole slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo, house made Mac & cheese, flaming Cheeto dust on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, parmesan crusted brioche bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Challah bread, American cheese w/ tomato soup

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.00

MOULES

Classic Moules

$17.00

allagash white, white eine, leeks, shallots, thyme, garlic

Red Curry Moules

$17.00

red curry, sriracha, garlic, Allagash white, white wine, coconut milk

Spanish Moules

Spanish Moules

$17.00

Allagash white, white eine, garlic, chorizo, jalapenos

CHILDREN'S MENU

Lil' Chicken & Waffles

$9.00

belgian waffle, two Bell & Evan's chicken fingers, local NY syrup

Lil' Dutchie

$9.00

4 oz. beef patty, lettuce, pickle, potato roll

Lil' Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American cheese, texas toast

Lil' Chicken Fingers

$9.00

three Bell & Evan's chicken fingers

Lil' Loaded BLT

$9.00

Lil' Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

house made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta

Lil' Waffle

$9.00

SPECIALS

SLICED PROSCIUTTO, SUGAR KISS MELON, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER, LEMON AND BALSAMIC GLAZE.

Fried Mac And Cheese Burger

$18.00
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

FRIED SHRIMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, REMOULADE ON CIABATTA

Special Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the day

BLUEBERRY STRUDEL

$9.00

W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM

PIE

$7.00

S'mores Skillet

$9.00

DESSERTS

6 Deep Fried Oreos

6 Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

w/ powdered sugar

Waffle & Ice Cream

$7.00

w/ maple syrup

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Bavik Pilsner

$8.00

Bosteels Kwak

$12.00

Bosteels Tripel Karmeliet

$11.00

Delirium Red

$10.00

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Dubuisson Peche Mel

$10.00

St Bernardus ABT 12

$10.00

Duvel 6.66

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Spritzer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Spritzer

$3.00

Extra Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Sriracha Aioli

$0.25

Sriracha BBQ

$0.25

Extra House Made Spicy Glaze

$1.00

Extra Maple Bacon Jam

$1.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.25

Extra Dill Mayo

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Belgian Inspired!

Location

1097 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524

Directions

