Shareables

Bonut

Bonut

$3.99

amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar

Sticky Biscuit

Sticky Biscuit

$4.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Loaded Sticky Biscuit

Loaded Sticky Biscuit

$5.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Half Biscuits & Gravy

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Quarter Biscuits & Gravy

Quarter Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

From the Griddle

Pancake Platter

Pancake Platter

$12.99

2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Waffle Platter

Waffle Platter

$12.99

belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

French Toast Platter

French Toast Platter

$12.99

2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.99

housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

two plate-sized pancakes

Classic Belgian Waffle

Classic Belgian Waffle

$8.99

dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast

French Toast

$8.99

3 thick-cut slices

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

$11.99

strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!

The Dark Side

The Dark Side

$11.49

2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Southern Sunrise

Southern Sunrise

$12.49

3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel

Traditional Eggs

2 Eggs Any Style

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Bacon

2 Eggs & Bacon

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Sausage

2 Eggs & Sausage

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)

2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs

Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs

$12.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Diced Ham Scramble

Diced Ham Scramble

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Signature Dishes

Jim's Platter

Jim's Platter

$11.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes

Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy

Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle

Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes

Mayberry

Mayberry

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes

The Alamo

The Alamo

$13.99

enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa

Yard Bird

Yard Bird

$12.99

our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes

3 Car Pile Up

3 Car Pile Up

$18.99

a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy

Big & Healthy

Lo Carb

Lo Carb

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese

Workout Scramble

Workout Scramble

$11.49

egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

Lean & Green

Lean & Green

$12.49

egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

New Orleans Oatmeal

New Orleans Oatmeal

$9.99

banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

$9.99

served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Omelets

Kansas City Omelet

Kansas City Omelet

$14.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Titanic Omelet

The Titanic Omelet

$16.99

gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

Ranchero Omelet

Ranchero Omelet

$13.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Del Rio Omelet

Del Rio Omelet

$13.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Turkey & Spinach Omelet

Turkey & Spinach Omelet

$13.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1

Popeye Omelet

Popeye Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Scram-Bowls

Big Scram-Bowl

Big Scram-Bowl

$13.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Veggie Scram-Bowl

Veggie Scram-Bowl

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Midwest Scram-Bowl

Midwest Scram-Bowl

$14.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl

The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl

$16.99

4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl

Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl

Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl

$13.99

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Laredo Scram-Bowl

Laredo Scram-Bowl

$13.99

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Holly Scram-Bowl

Holly Scram-Bowl

$14.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Benedicts

Traditional

Traditional

$12.49

2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes

Turkey Florentine

Turkey Florentine

$13.99

2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes Quantity 1

Country

Country

$12.49

2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes

Cowboy

Cowboy

$17.99

hand-breaded 1/2 lb chicken fried steak on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy

Almost Famous Chicken

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo served with fries

Honey Money Sandwich

Honey Money Sandwich

$13.49

hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle served with fries

Kick'N Chicken Sandwich

Kick'N Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing served with fries

The Haymaker

The Haymaker

$14.99

a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips, served with a lunch side & a buttermilk biscuit

The Odd Fellow

The Odd Fellow

$12.99

Our ALMOST FAMOUS 24-hour brined and hand-breaded fried chicken, tossed in housemade Buffalo sauce between two thick slices of French toast with pickles. Served with crispy fries and warm syrup for dipping!

Burgers

Royal with Cheese

Royal with Cheese

$13.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side

Bacon Boss

Bacon Boss

$14.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & may on a brioche bun served with a lunch side

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served with a lunch side

Big Sandwiches

The Big BLT Sandwich

The Big BLT Sandwich

$13.99

piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with a lunch side

Boss Tom Sandwich

Boss Tom Sandwich

$14.49

loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with a lunch side

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo & served with fries

Entree Salads

Buttermilk Chicken & BLT Salad

Buttermilk Chicken & BLT Salad

$13.99

romaine, chopped bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with our hand-breaded chicken

Southern Strawberry Spinach Salad

Southern Strawberry Spinach Salad

$10.99

fresh spinach, chopped bacon, strawberries, cremini mushrooms & pecans tossed in a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken & BLT Salad

Buffalo Chicken & BLT Salad

$14.49

romaine, chopped bacon, tomato, cheddar, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with hand-breaded buffalo chicken strips

Sides/A La Carte

Black Label Bacon (3)

Black Label Bacon (3)

$3.99
Hand Pattied Sausage (2)

Hand Pattied Sausage (2)

$3.99
Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak

Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak

$3.99
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.49
Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy

$2.49
Fresh Fruit - Regular

Fresh Fruit - Regular

$3.99
Fresh Fruit - Large

Fresh Fruit - Large

$5.99
Buttermilk Pancake (Single)

Buttermilk Pancake (Single)

$4.99

One plate-sized buttermilk pancake

French Toast Slice

French Toast Slice

$3.99
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99
Italian White Toast

Italian White Toast

$2.49
Honey Wheat Toast

Honey Wheat Toast

$2.49

Honey Wheat Toast

Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$2.49
Marble Rye Toast

Marble Rye Toast

$2.49
Side Grits

Side Grits

$2.49
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Beverages

Mocha Iced Coffee

Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.99

Creamy mocha iced coffee with with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.99

Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.99

Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream

Private Blend Coffee

Private Blend Coffee

$3.49

Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.

French Vanilla Cappuccino

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.99

Warm French vanilla cappuccino with chipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea

Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea

$3.49

Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.49

Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cold and refreshing orange juice

2% Milk

2% Milk

$3.49

Cold and refreshing 2% milk

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cold and refreshing apple juice

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Rich and creamy hot cocoa with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle - a fan favorite!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.59

Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Iced cold chocolate milk - everyone's favorite!

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.59

A 50/50 blend of lemonade and iced tea. The favorite drink of its namesake pro-golfer Arnold Palmer

Lemon Lime-onade

Lemon Lime-onade

$3.59

A 50/50 blend of lemon-lime soda and lemonade

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.59

A classic orange soda - ice cold and refreshing

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.59

A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.59

A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Do the Dew - Mountain Dew served ice cold

Starry

Starry

$3.59

A lemon-lime soda - ice cold and refreshing

Bundles

Bigger Better Breakfast

Bigger Better Breakfast

$74.99

Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, our most popular bundle comes with 16 strips of black label bacon, 8 hand pattied sausages, breakfast potatoes, 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Serves 8-10

Biscuits & Gravy Bundle

Biscuits & Gravy Bundle

$34.99

Enjoy your favorite breakfast packed hot and ready to share. Complete with 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and plenty of sausage gravy.

Half Dozen Sticky Biscuits

Half Dozen Sticky Biscuits

$28.99

Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Half Dozen Loaded Sticky Biscuits

Half Dozen Loaded Sticky Biscuits

$34.99

Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling drizzled with creamy vanilla icing and loaded with raisins, cranberries, & pecans

Bonuts

Bonuts

$11.99
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$14.99
Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$19.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$29.99
Quart of Sausage Gravy

Quart of Sausage Gravy

$7.99
Coffee Tote

Coffee Tote

$19.99
Decaf Coffee Tote

Decaf Coffee Tote

$19.99
Gallon of Orange Juice

Gallon of Orange Juice

$19.99

Retail