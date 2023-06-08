Restaurant header imageView gallery

District. Pour House + Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

11101 Johnson Drive

Shawnee Mission, KS 66203

Food

Transport Tacos

Steak Taco

Chicken Taco

Pork Taco

Chip + Salsa

Queso

Chicken Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Appetizers

Hummus

$10.00

Large Gumbo

$9.00

house made gumbo, chicken, Andouille sausage, okra, dark roux

Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

fried sprouts with prosciutto, pumpkins seeds, dried cranberry, sherry vinaigrette

Onion Rings

$8.00

Risotto Balls

$8.00

Fried with red pepper aioli, Havarti cheese stuffed

Seafood Dip

$12.00

Small Gumbo

$6.00

house made gumbo, chicken, Andouille sausage, okra, dark roux

Truffle Fries

$8.00

served with roasted garlic aioli, parmesan cheese, and truffle oil

Wings

$12.00

Salsa

$8.00

Small Bisque

$5.00

Large Bisque

$8.00

Salads

Sedona Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken, black bean pico, shredded cheese, mango, avocado, pickled red onion, tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$16.00

oranges, pickled red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, sherry vinaigrette

Small Cesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large Cesar Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.00

corned beef or turkey, mustard aioli, pickled cabbage, gruyere, rye

Cubano

$14.00

pork shoulder, ham, mojo sauce, gruyere, dijonaise, ciabatta

District Club

$14.00

ham, turkey, gruyere, avocado, tomato, sun dried tomato pesto aioli, greens, wheat

Pulled Pork Torta

$14.00Out of stock

pork shoulder, spicy chipotle sauce, queso fresco, avocado, brioche

WFC Burger

$15.00

smoked gouda, bacon, bbq, greens, tomato, brioche bun

KC CheeseSteak

$14.00

fried onion, bacon, horseradish aioli, bleu cheese, brioche, lettuce, tomato

Fried Chix

$14.00

sriracha buffalo sauce, onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche

BCB Burger

$14.00

Odds and Ends

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

penne, five cheese mix, parmesan cheese, and breadcrumbs

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

pepperoni, bacon, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, marinara

District Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, bacon, white cheese sauce, mozzarella, mushroom

Classic Flatbread

$13.00

Ravioli

$16.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

Pork Chops

$17.00

Shrimp Diablo

$18.00Out of stock

After 5pm

Duck

$20.00Out of stock

mushroom risotto, kale, citrus port reduction, sautéed duck breast

Pork Chop

$17.00

kale, tomato, corn, garlic, white wine, mashed potatoes, chimichurri

Ravioli

$18.00

stuffed pasta, prosciutto, mushroom, white wine pesto cream sauce, baguette

Shrimp Diablo

$18.00

Dessert

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Kids Menu

KidsTenders

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Bar

BEER

BLVD Quirk

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

BLVD Wheat

$6.00

BLVD Pale

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Crane Tea Weiss

$7.00

Blake's Apple Cider

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Dogfish Head Citrus Squall

$6.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00

Holidaily Blonde (GF)

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Martin City Hard Ways

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Mother's Three Blind Mice

$6.00Out of stock

PBR (16 oz)

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

BLVD Tank 7

$9.00

Libations

Basil Bash

$11.00Out of stock

Berry Mint Gimlet

$11.00Out of stock

Black & Basil Martini

$11.00Out of stock

Bourbon Slush

$9.00

Charhound

$11.00Out of stock

Chihuahua

$11.00Out of stock

Cuc-Cosmo

$11.00

Dirty Spice

$11.00Out of stock

District Hot Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

District Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

District Old Fashioned

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Fall Feather

$11.00Out of stock

French 75

$11.00Out of stock

Infused Bloody

$10.00

Infusion Bottles

$40.00

Maid of Honor

$11.00Out of stock

Man-Mosa

$5.50

Mango Tango

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Red Sangria

$11.00Out of stock

Rejuvenator

$11.00Out of stock

Rosemary Maple Whiskey Sour

$11.00Out of stock

Rum & Hyde

$11.00Out of stock

S'more

$11.00

Smoke N Clove

$11.00

Smokey and the Bandit

$11.00Out of stock

The 913

$11.00Out of stock

White Sangria

$11.00

Wine

(G)Decoy Merlot

$13.00

(G)Bonanza Cab

$9.00

(G)Alamos Malbec

$7.00

(G)Cline ZIn

$7.00

(G)Elouan Pinot Noir

$9.00

(G)Caricature Red Blend

$9.00

(G)Campo Viejo Garnacha

$7.00

(G)Wycliff

$6.00

(G)St. Michelle Brut

$6.00

(G)Mionetto Prosecco

$12.00

(G)Bouvet Brut Rose

$12.00

(G)La Vielle Ferme Rose

$7.00

(G)Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$9.00

(G)Medici Lambrusco

$12.00

(G)Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$9.00

(G)Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

(G)Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$16.00

(G)Mer Soleil Silver Chard

$14.00

(BTL)Bouvet Brut Rose

$48.00

(BTL)La Vielle Ferme Rose

$21.00

(BTL)Medici Lambrusco

$42.00

(BTL)Mionetto Prosecco

$48.00

(BTL)Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$36.00

(BTL)St. Michelle Brut

$27.00

(BTL)Wycliff

$15.00

(BTL)Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$24.00

(BTL)Frog's Leap Chard

$57.00

(BTL)Mer Soleil Silver Chard

$52.00

(BTL)Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$54.00

(BTL)Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$34.00

(BTL) St Michelle Reisling

$32.00

(BTL) Alamos Malbec

$27.00

(BTL) Belle Glos Pinot

$64.00

(BTL) Bonanza Cab

$32.00

(BTL) Campo Viejo Garnacha

$25.00

(BTL) Caricature Red Blend

$36.00

(BTL) Cline Zin

$28.00

(BTL) Decoy Merlot

$52.00

(BTL) Elouan Pinot

$34.00

(BTL) Quilt Cab

$60.00

Spirits

360 Citrus

$6.00

360 Vanilla

$6.00

Belevedere

$12.00

Brickway

$5.50

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Reiger

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Appleton

$9.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Meyer's Dark

$7.00

Pussers

$7.00

RumHaven Coconut

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Well Teqila

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

La Gritona Silver

$9.00

Teremana Silver

$10.00

Bozal Mezcal

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Single Barrel

$9.00

Reiger

$10.00

Woodford

$13.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$16.00

Jameson

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Dark Horse Distillery

$9.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$11.00

Straight Edge

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Union Horse Rye

$10.00

Union Horse

$7.00

Hibiki Suntory

$16.00

Eagle Rare 10year

$15.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Dewar's 15

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Deveron 12

$16.00

Aberfeldy 12

$15.00

The Balvenie 15

$17.00

Caigellachile 13

$16.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Lucano Amaro

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Infusions

Five Pepper Vodka

$8.00

Mixed Berry Gin

$8.00

Honey & Clove Whiskey

$8.00

Cherry Vodka

$8.00

Marshmallow Vodka

$8.00

Five Pepper Tequila

$8.00

Olive Vodka

$8.00

Mango Rum

$8.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Vodka

$8.00

Mango Pineapple Tequila

$8.00

Strawberry Vodka

$8.00

Strawberry Tequila

$8.00

Apricot Vodka

$8.00

Pickle Vodka

$8.00

Pepperoncini Vodka

$8.00

Cucumber Melon Gin

$8.00

Brown Sugar Pecan Whiskey

$8.00

Mango Pineapple Vodka

$8.00

Brunch

Brunch

American Scramble

$15.00

pork, bacon, cheese, potato, eggs, sausage gravy

B. Poutine

$13.00

French fries, sausage gravy, shredded cheese, bacon, scrambled egg

BELT

$14.00

Benedict

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

three flour tortilla, corn black bean, tomatillo, shredded cheese

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

chicken tenders, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, potato, biscuit

Chilaquiles

$14.00

pork, egg, tomatillo, corn black bean pico, avocado, jalapeno, cheese, sriracha, tortilla chips

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

peppers, onions, bloody mary sauce, scrambled eggs, corned beef

District Breakfast

$13.00

District Club

$14.00

Large Biscuit and Gravy

$14.00

sausage gravy, potatoes, eggs your way, and biscuits

Lox

$13.00

smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, baguette, capers, tomato, onions, jam

Salmon Toast

$14.00

Sausage Sandy

$13.00

Small Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

sausage gravy, potatoes, eggs your way, and biscuits

Strawberry French Toast

$13.00

strawberry cream cheese stuffed French toast, whipped, strawberry drizzle, bacon

Veggie Scramble

$14.00

chicken, mushroom, spinach, shredded cheese, Cajun, potatoes

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Egg

$4.00

White Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.00

Sausage

$4.00

Side French Toast

$6.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Soda

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee/Tea/Juice

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee Mission, KS 66203

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

