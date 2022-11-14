Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar

47 Reviews

$$

1 Ashfield St

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Order Again

Popular Items

The Blue Rock Cheddar Burger
Grandma Jo's Enchiladas
Market Lettuces & Veggies

APPETIZERS

Compostable Utensils

$1.00

Truffle Fries

$8.50

PARMESAN - HERBS & BLACK TRUFFLE ZEST - KETCHUP & AIOLI

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Hand cut thick wedge fries served with house made ketchup.

Warm Olives

$8.00

Java Rubbed Ribs

$13.00

HALF RACK OF COFFEE RUBBED PORK RIBS WITH A BERKSHIRE PORTER BBQ SAUCE & CHOICE OF MASHED POTATO OR COLE SLAW

Calamari

$14.00

Radish toast

$6.00

Artichoke Bruschetta

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

PEI Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Fish Cakes

$15.00

Charred Octopus

$15.00

MAINS

Kids pasta

$7.50

Pasta of the day with butter and cheese

Grandma Jo's Enchiladas

$18.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese - covered with enchilada sauce - jack & cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream & served with rice & beans Gluten free upon request

Szechuan Cauliflower

$18.00

SPICY SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER - CELERY - SESAME - PEANUT - SCALLIONS - RICE Vegan & Spicy

Massaman

$18.00

Statler

$28.00

Carnival Squash

$21.00Out of stock

Papardelle

$28.00

Delmonico (Ribeye)

$38.00

Baked Cod

$29.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$27.00

Denver Leg of Venoson

$38.00

Sandwiches

GRASS FED BOYDEN FARM BEEF & VERMONT CHEDDAR WITH AIOLI - RED ONION & CHOPPED LETTUCE ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRIES & PICKLE

The Blue Rock Cheddar Burger

$18.00

GRASS FED BOYDEN FARM BEEF & VERMONT CHEDDAR WITH AIOLI RED ONION & CHOPPED LETTUCE ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRIES & PICKLE

PB & Jam Burger

$19.00

Salads

Market Lettuces & Veggies

$8.00

WITH CHOICE OF CITRUS VINAIGRETTE (GF)- BALSAMIC (V) OR CREAMY HERB(GF)

Local Beet Carpaccio & Chevre Salad

$15.00

LOCAL GREENS - MAPLE WALNUTS - ORANGE SUPREMES - CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

Soup

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Cup Apple - Butternut Soup

$6.00

Bowl Apple - Butternut Soup

$8.00

Desserts

Strawberry Gelato

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$5.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

Pistachio Gelato

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Blood Orange Sorbet

$5.00

Vin Santo Dessert Chianti Wine

$6.00

Meringue Cookie Sammie

$8.00

Cast Iron Cookie

$8.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Fall Cocktails

Ukraine

$12.00

ALL PROCEEDS GO TOWARDS THE "WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN" WHO ARE ACTIVELY SERVING WARM MEALS AND SUPPLIES TO THOSE AFFECTING BY THE INVASION OF UKRAINE. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFO

Ghostface Killah Margarita

$9.00

GHOST PEPPER INFUSED TEQUILA, PINEAPPLE, LIME, TRIPLE SEC, SIMPLE SYRUP, CILANTRO

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

White rum, lime juice, grapefruit luxardo

Late Checkout

$10.00Out of stock

Royal Tea

$10.00

Autumn Mule

$12.00

EMPRESS BEES KNEES

$10.00

FRENCH PEAR MARTINI

$12.00

PAULIE WALNUTS

$13.00

THE LAST WORD

$13.00

MAPLE OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00

MEZCAL NEGRONI

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Saranac Root Beer

$4.00

Brooklyn Brewing Special Effects Non Alcoholic Beer

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

House made sprite

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Pom-Lime Spritzer

$4.50

Pineapple Cilantro Lime Spritzer

$4.50

Beers on Tap

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout 16oz

$8.00

PV Poet Seat Porter 16oz

$8.00

West co Cider Baldwin 16oz

$8.00

Brooklyn Post Road Pumpkin 16oz

$6.00

Ginger Libation 10oz

$6.00

BBC Turkey Trotter Brown Ale 160z

$7.00

Hudson North Cider Pumpkin Cider 16oz

$8.00

BBC Easy Like IPA 16oz

$7.00

Tilted Barn Sour Cherry Berlinweisse 16oz

$7.00

Finback IPA 16oz

$8.00

Growler

$25.00

Round for the kitchen

3 Draft Pints

$24.00

ENJOYED YOUR FOOD? SHOW THE LOVE TO THE FOLKS WHO COME IN EARLY AND STAY LATER THAN EVERYONE ELSE. SEND A NICE PINT TO COOL THEM OFF AND SAY THANK YOU.

RED WINE

BTL Château Du Trignon, Côtes Du Rhône France

$33.00

BTL Killka Malbec

$33.00

BTL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$33.00

BTL Mon Frere Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

BTL Dehesa La Granja Tempranillo Spain

$34.00

BTL Cypress Merlot

$33.00

BTL Torremoron Tempranillo

$33.00

BTL Pebble Lane Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Bourgone Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Silver Palm Cabernet

$44.00

Domaine de Vieux Lazaret Cheauteneuf Du Pape 375ml (half bottle)

$32.00

Owen Roe Ex Umbris Syrah

$40.00

Ascheri Barolo

$48.00

Cain Cuvee NV California Red Blend

$52.00

Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00Out of stock

Mica Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

Langmeil the blacksmith Cabernet, Australia

$49.00Out of stock

Pey Lescours 2015 St Emillion Grand Cru Bordeaux

$49.00Out of stock

Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$125.00

Cade Howell Mountain Napa Cabernet 2017

$200.00

Durant & Booth Napa Cabernet 2018

$42.00

J Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Paso Robles

$39.00

Les Cadrans de Lassegue Grand Cru 2013

$49.00Out of stock

White Wine

BTL La Fiera Pinot Grigio Italy

$26.00

BTL A To Z Pinot Gris Oregon

$30.00

BTL Josh Carr Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Essence Mosel Riesling Germany

$30.00

BTL Dourthe La Grande Cuvee' rose

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Cambria Chardonnay

$39.00Out of stock

BTL SJP INVIVO Rose

$32.00

BTL Heinz Eifel

$36.00

BTL Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Blanc de Camarsac (Sauvignon Blanc)

$31.00Out of stock

BTL Albarino

$38.00

BTL Grand Bateau

$32.00

LA Chablisienne

$45.00Out of stock

Lucien Crochet Sancerre

$60.00

Sparkling

BTL Valdo Prosecco Brut, Italy

$26.00

BTL Huber Rose Sparkling, Austria

$26.00

BTL Vueve Du Vernay Brut Sparkling, France

$23.00

BTL Headwater New England Dry Cider Hawley, Ma

$23.00Out of stock

BTL West County Cider Seasonal Colrain, Ma

$23.00Out of stock

12oz Bottle Headwater Hey Nineteen Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Perrier-Jouet Brut Champagne

$75.00

Gruet

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

5/1 Take will resume at 5:45 to b e for 6:15 and later If we have disabled Take-out orders during our normal business hours we may be focused on customers in the restaurant at the moment. Please check back at a later point in the evening or call for an update. Thank you so much!

Website

Location

1 Ashfield St, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Directions

