Hearty Eats

review star

No reviews yet

24 Bridge St.

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fries
Fish Tacos
Fish Bites

Signature Bowls

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.50

Brown Rice, Line Caught Ahi Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Sesame Seeds, Creamy Cashew Dressing INGREDIENTS: CREAMY CASHEW: Cashews*, Apple, Cider Vinegar*, Lemon*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Maple Syrup* TUNA MARINADE: Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Scallions*, Lime*, Brown Rice Vinegar* SEAWEED SALAD: Arame, Red Cabbage*, Gingered Carrots*, scallion*, Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Lime*, Brown Rice Vinegar* PICKLED RED ONIONS: Red Onions*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Sea Salt, Maple Syrup*

The Southwestern Rice Bowl

The Southwestern Rice Bowl

$12.25

Brown Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato, Pico de gallo, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, cilantro, and choice of Chipotle or Cilantro Lime Dressing. Or get Both! INGREDIENTS: *Organic CILANTRO LIME DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt CHIPOTLE DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Garlic*, Maple Syrup*, Chipotle Powder*, Cumin* SWEET POTATOES: Sweet Potatoes*, Rice Bran Oil, Sea Salt TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS: Pumpkin seeds*, Sea Salt BLACK BEANS: Black beans *, Garlic*, Carrot*, Onion*, Cumin*, Chili*, Coriander*, Cilantro*

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.50

Brown Rice, Roasted Sweet Potato, Massaged Kale, Pickled Red Onions, Choice of sauce INGREDIENTS: *Organic PICKLED RED ONIONS: Red Onions*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Sea Salt, Maple Syrup* ROASTED SWEET POTATO: Sweet potato*, Rice Bran Oil, Sea Salt CREAMY CASHEW: Cashews*, Apple, Cider Vinegar*, Lemon*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Maple Syrup* CILANTRO LIME DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt CHIPOTLE DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Garlic*, Maple Syrup*, Chipotle Powder*, Cumin* PEANUT DRESSING: Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Brown Rice Vinegar*, Honey*, Peanut Butter AIOLI: Olive Oil*, Brown Rice vinegar*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Oregano*, Garlic*

Peanut Noodle Bowl

Peanut Noodle Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Rice Noodles, Peanut Sauce, Pickled Gingered Carrots, Cucumber, Black Sesame Seed, Scallions INGREDIENTS: *Organic PICKLED CARROTS: Carrots*, Ginger*, Sea Salt PEANUT DRESSING: Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Brown Rice Vinegar*, Honey*, Peanut Butter

Cilantro Lime Noodle Bowl

Cilantro Lime Noodle Bowl

$11.50

Rice Noodles. Cilantro Lime Dressing, Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro INGREDIENTS: *Organic PICKLED RED ONIONS: Red Onions*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Sea Salt, Maple Syrup* CILANTRO LIME DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt SEAWEED SALAD: Arame, Red Cabbage*, Gingered Carrots*, scallion*, Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Lime*, Brown Rice Vinegar*

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.25

Two 3 oz freshly battered and fried fish fillets with our signature fries made with a blend of potatoes and sweet potatoes, comes with our garlic herb aioli sauce. We use fresh, never frozen fish. If we are out of 3 oz fillets we will substitute with 2 oz. Strips. INGREDIENTS: Organic* FISH BATTER: Brown Rice Flour*, Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Whole Grain Sorghum flour, Fava Bean Flour, Thyme* AIOLI: Olive Oil*, Brown Rice vinegar*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Oregano*, Garlic*

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Signature Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75+

Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onions, Scallions & Choice of Dressing INGREDIENTS: *Organic PICKLED RED ONIONS: Red Onions*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Sea Salt, Maple Syrup* CREAMY CASHEW: Cashews*, Apple, Cider Vinegar*, Lemon*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Maple Syrup* CILANTRO LIME DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt CHIPOTLE DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Garlic*, Maple Syrup*, Chipotle Powder*, Cumin* PEANUT DRESSING: Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Brown Rice Vinegar*, Honey*, Peanut Butter AIOLI: Olive Oil*, Brown Rice vinegar*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Oregano*, Garlic*

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Arame, Red Cabbage*, Gingered Carrots*, scallion*, Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Lime*, Brown Rice Vinegar*

Sweet Beet Salad

Sweet Beet Salad

$11.75

Lettuce, Pickled Beet with Cardamom, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Chickpeas, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Creamy Cashew Dressing INGREDIENTS: *Organic CREAMY CASHEW: Cashews*, Apple, Cider Vinegar*, Lemon*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Maple Syrup* PICKLED RED ONIONS: Red Onions*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Sea Salt, Maple Syrup* PICKLED BEETS: Beets*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Cardamom*, Sea Salt

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$12.75

Lettuce, 4 Falafels, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Pickled Red Onions, Creamy Cashew Dressing INGREDIENTS: *Organic FALAFEL: Sprouted chick pea*, Red onion*, Parsley*, Garlic*, Cumin*, Coriander*, Sea Salt CREAMY CASHEW: Cashews*, Apple, Cider Vinegar*, Lemon*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Maple Syrup* PICKLED RED ONIONS: Red Onions*, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Sea Salt, Maple Syrup* PICO DE GALLO: Tomatoes*, Yellow Onion *, Sea Salt, Brown Rice Vinegar*

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.50

Massaged Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds & Creamy Cashew Dressing INGREDIENTS: *Organic CREAMY CASHEW: Cashews*, Apple, Cider Vinegar*, Lemon*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Rice Bran Oil, Maple Syrup* MASSAGED KALE: Kale*, Olive Oil*, Brown Rice Vinegar*, Sea Salt SWEET POTATOES: Sweet Potatoes*, Rice Bran Oil, Sea Salt TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS: Pumpkin seeds*, Sea Salt

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

Soups & Bites

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.75+

South River Miso's Sweet Tasting Brown Rice Miso, wakame & fresh scallion

Red Lentil Stew

Red Lentil Stew

$5.00+

Red Lentil Stew topped with Cilantro Lime Sauce & Cilantro INGREDIENTS: Organic* RED LENTIL STEW: Red Lentils*, Onion*, Sweet Potato*, Carrot*, Tomato*, Chickpeas*, Rice Bran Oil, Sea Salt, Cumin*, Coriander*, Turmeric*, Cinnamon*, Ginger*, Cashews*, Bay leaf*, Cilantro*, Lemon* CILANTRO LIME SAUCE: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt

Fish Cowder

Fish Cowder

$4.50+

INGREDIENTS: fish, yellow onion, potato, carrot, celeriac, rutabaga, thyme, oregano, salt, cashews, umeboshi vinegar, pepper

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$12.00

Three rice based fish cakes served with our garlic herb aioli, salad greens and pickled red onion.

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Freshly made in house

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Hand cut mix of russet & sweet potatoes, served with choice of dipping sauce INGREDIENTS: *Organic AIOLI: Olive Oil*, Brown Rice vinegar*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Oregano*, Garlic* CILANTRO LIME DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt CHIPOTLE DRESSING: Olive Oil*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Garlic*, Maple Syrup*, Chipotle Powder*, Cumin*

Fish Bites

Fish Bites

$7.00

3 oz of Wild Atlantic Pollock bites freshly battered and fried. Choose dipping sauce (about 7 pcs) INGREDIENTS: Organic* FISH BATTER: Brown Rice Flour*, Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Whole Grain Sorghum flour, Fava Bean Flour, Thyme* AIOLI: Olive Oil*, Brown Rice vinegar*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Oregano*, Garlic*

Tempeh Bites with Peanut Sauce

$5.50

8 fried tempeh bites served with peanut dipping sauce INGREDIENTS: *Organic PEANUT DRESSING: Tamari*, Toasted Sesame Oil*, Garlic*, Ginger*, Brown Rice Vinegar*, Honey*, Peanut Butter TEMPEH: Soy Beans*, Rice*

Rice & Black Beans

Rice & Black Beans

$3.50

INGREDIENTS: Organic* BLACK BEANS: Black beans *, Garlic*, Carrot*, Onion*, Cumin*, Chili*, Coriander*, Cilantro*

Sides

If you want your sides packaged separately, order them as separate items. Otherwise all sides ordered as one item will be plated together.

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

Freshly battered and fried wild atlantic pollock, on a corn tortilla, topped with choice of sauce, pickled red onions, pico de gallo & cilantro.

Tempeh Tacos

Tempeh Tacos

Freshly battered and fried VT Rhaposdy Tempeh, on a corn tortilla, topped with choice of sauce, pickled red onions, pico de gallo & cilantro.

Sweet Potato, Kale & Black Bean Tacos

Sweet Potato, Kale & Black Bean Tacos

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Creating a bridge between the health food and fast food worlds!

24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

