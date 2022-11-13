Hearty Eats

Fish & Chips

$16.25

Two 3 oz freshly battered and fried fish fillets with our signature fries made with a blend of potatoes and sweet potatoes, comes with our garlic herb aioli sauce. We use fresh, never frozen fish. If we are out of 3 oz fillets we will substitute with 2 oz. Strips. INGREDIENTS: Organic* FISH BATTER: Brown Rice Flour*, Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Whole Grain Sorghum flour, Fava Bean Flour, Thyme* AIOLI: Olive Oil*, Brown Rice vinegar*, Umeboshi vinegar*, Oregano*, Garlic*