The Blueberry Muffin - Kingston
577 Reviews
$$
164 Summer St
Kingston, MA 02364
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs
One Egg Meal
Served with home fries and toast
One Egg w/ Meat
Served with home fries and toast
Two Eggs Meal
Served with home fries and toast
Two Eggs w/ Meat
Served with home fries and toast
Breakfast BLT
Served with home fries
The Lumberjack
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Homemade hash served with two eggs any style and toast
Steak & Eggs
Seared NY strip served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast
Eggs Benedict
Toasted english muffin topped with seared ham, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce served with home fries
Southern Comfort
Two eggs any style served with three sausage links, home fries and homemade biscuits covered in gravy
South of the Border
Grilled corn bread topped with scrambled eggs, hollandaise, black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream served with home fries
Sweet Potato Hash
Crumbled sausage, roasted sweet potato, caramelized onion, spinach served with two eggs any style and toast
Braised Short Rib Hash
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
Hash Benedict
Toasted english muffin, seared corned beef hash with two poached eggs, hollandaise and home fries
Braised Short Rib Benedict
Grilled corn bread, tender short rib, arugula, poached eggs with hollandaise, demi glaće and served with home fries
Pancakes & French Toast
1 Plain Pancake
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
2 Plain Pancakes
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
1 Blueberry Pancake
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
2 Blueberries
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
1 Choc. Chip
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
2 Choc. Chip
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
1 Gluten Free Pancake
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
2 Gluten Free Pancakes
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
French Toast (4)
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Blueberry Cake French Toast (3)
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Waffles
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Cheese and Meat Omelette
Served with homefries and toast
Veggie Omelette
Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms served with home fries and toast
Western Omelette
Sauteed onions, peppers, ham scrambler style served with home fries and toast
Bacon, Onion, Gouda
Mexican Omelette
Sauteed onions, peppers with salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream served with home fries and toast
Chourice & Cheddar Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
The Olympia Omelette
Sauteed spinach, tomato, black olives, feta cheese served with home fries and toast
Shaved Steak & Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast
Hash and Cheese
Served with home fries and toast
Short Rib and Cheese
Served with home fries and toast
Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar
Sides
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Bacon
Jalapeno Bacon
Ham
Sausage
Half Bacon / Half Sausage
Bagel
Side of Corn Bread
Bowl Oatmeal
Cereal
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
Half Sausage
Half Bacon
Side Of Greens
Impossible Sausage (3)
Side of Turkey
Pure Maple Syrup
Short Rib Hash
Sweet Potato Hash
Fruit Cup
Toast
Yogurt Parfait
Half Order Homefries
Side of Cream Cheese
Side of Hollandaise
Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage Gravy
Steak
Small Side Fruit
Salsa
Avocado
Takeout Fruit Cup
Takeout Yogurt
Kids
Sandwiches
Healthy Starts
Burgers
Soup, Salad, Sides
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Short Rib Melt
Grilled sourdough with tender short rib, herb aioli, caramelized onions and melty swiss cheese
Bacon Onion Jam BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and our house made bacon onion jam on toasted multigrain
Jalapeno Bacon Melt
Grilled sourdough with sweet and smoky chipotle aioli, fresh tomato, creamy cheddar cheese and our house rubbed jalapeño bacon
Turkey BLT
Gouda Grilled Cheese
Mushroom Melt
Takeout Drinks
Coffee 10oz
Coffee 16oz
Coffee 20oz
Tea 10oz
Tea 16oz
Tea 20oz
Box of Joe
Iced Coffee 16oz
Iced Coffee 24oz
Iced Tea 16oz
Iced Tea 24oz
Coca-Cola 16oz
Diet Coke 16oz
Sprite 16oz
Ginger Ale 16oz
Pink Lemonade 16oz
Iced Tea 16oz
Bottle Water
Coca-Cola 24 oz
Diet Coke 24oz
Sprite 24oz
Ginger Ale 24oz
Pink Lemonade 24oz
Iced Tea 24oz
Apple Juice 10oz
Cranberry Juice 10oz
Orange Juice 10oz
Ruby Red 10oz
Tomato Juice 10oz
Apple Juice 16oz
Cranberry Juice 16oz
Orange Juice 16oz
Ruby Red 16oz
Tomato Juice 16oz
Apple Juice 24oz
Cranberry Juice 24oz
Orange Juice 24oz
Ruby Red 24oz
Tomato Juice 24oz
Milk 10oz
Milk 16oz
Milk 24oz
Choc Milk 10oz
Choc Milk 16oz
Choc Milk 24oz
Hot Choc 10oz
Hot Choc 16oz
Hot Choc 20oz
Cappuccino 10oz
Cappuccino 16oz
Cappuccino 20oz
Coffee Refill
Muffins
Half Dozen Muffins
Dozen Muffins
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Blueberry Bran Muffin
Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffin
Blueberry Corn Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Corn Muffin
Cranberry Muffin
Morning Glory Muffin
Pistachio Muffin
Raspberry Coffee Cake Muffin
Gluten Free Muffin
GF Half Dozen Muffins
Donuts
Decorative Donuts
Half Dozen Donuts
Dozen Donuts
Apple Filled Donut
Blueberry Cake Donut
Boston Cream Donut
Buttercream Filled Donut
Butternut Crunch Donut
Chocolate Frosted Donut
Chocolate Glazed Donut
Chocolate w/ Sprinkles
Dozen Specialty
Coconut Donut
Honey Dew Donut
Honey Dip Donut
Jelly Filled Donut
Lemon Filled Donut
Specialty Donut
Half Dozen Specialty
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
164 Summer St, Kingston, MA 02364