The Boat House Restaurant Lake Mead Marina

Order Again

Popular Items

Shelter Cove - Club Wrap

Syrupy Delights

Single Waffle

$2.00

1 French Toast

$2.00

Waffles

$3.50

potato waffle

$1.50

Hidden Cove-Sides

Toast

$3.50

Toast Me Up! Pick your choice of bread and jelly!

Muffin

$3.50

Muffins are healthy Right?!?!

Cinnimon Rolls

Cinnimon Rolls

$5.50

OMG!!! Is all I can say!! So much frosting and butter!! I'm not sure im getting up on the board today!!!!!!!!

potato waffle

$1.50

Breakfast special

Breakfast Special

$9.95

Apple Cinn Short Stack

$7.95Out of stock

Apple Cinn Full Stack

$7.95Out of stock

Burgers & Dogs

Little Sandy Burger

$12.95

Mouthwatering charbroiled ground beef burger topped with your choice of cheese lettuce, onions and pickles!

Camping out on Big Sandy

$13.95

Two mouthwatering charbroiled ground beef burgers topped with your favorite cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles.

Sand Island - Hot Dog

$8.95

All Beef dog served with onions and relish.

Wraps

Indian Canyon Cove - Chicken Thai Wrap

$14.25

Grilled chicken, lettuce, fried noodles, grilled onions, tossed in peanut Thai sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Firebowl Cove - Buffalo Wrap

$12.95

Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheddar and lettuce with hot ranch sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Shelter Cove - Club Wrap

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, with lettuce and ranch in a grilled tortilla.

Canyon Point Cove- Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Sandwiches

Battleship Rock -Club Sandwich

Battleship Rock -Club Sandwich

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese layered between three slices of toast.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.95

Charbroiled hamburger patty smothered in Swiss cheese and grilled onions between grilled marbled rye bread.

Saddle Cove - BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with an onion ring.

BLT

$10.95

Classic Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your favorite toast.

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese with your choice of cheese and bread.

On The Lighter Side

Vegas Bay - Cold Sandwiches

$9.95

Ham or turkey on your choice of bread.

Boat House Favorites

Finger Cove - Fingers & Fries

$13.95

Breaded chicken deep fried to a golden brown served with fries.

Box Car Cove - Fish & Chips

$14.95

Deep Fried cod served with fries.

Black Canyon - Catfish Sandwich

$14.95

Deep fried catfish fillet on a hoagie roll topped with tartar sauce.

Lunch Cocktails

Lake Wind

$7.00

Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, With a twist of lime.

Sand In Your Shorts

$9.50

Vodka, Chambord, Peach Schnapps, Midori, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, Orange Juice, and Cranberry Juice.

Relax'n Raft'n

$7.00

Red wine and lemonade sangria with a splash of orange juice.

Mermaid Water

$7.00

Captain Morgan, Malibu, Blue Curacao. Pineapple Juice, Garnished with lime.

Lunch special

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

Corned Reuben

$9.95Out of stock

Roast Beef San

Out of stock

Pulled Pork Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

Korean Bbq Pork Sand

$9.95Out of stock

Taco Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Special

$11.95Out of stock

Hawaiian Chix San

$10.95Out of stock

Cali Chix San

$9.95Out of stock

Meatball Sand

$9.95Out of stock

Meatball San

$9.95Out of stock

Spaghetti Special

$8.95Out of stock

Special Jalp Ched Saus

$8.95Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

Spicy Catfish San

$13.95Out of stock

Blackned Chix Wrap

$9.95Out of stock

Rachel Sandwhich

$8.95Out of stock

Chix Ceaser Sand

$10.95Out of stock

1/2 Rack Bbq Ribs

$12.95Out of stock

Blaxkened Chix San

$10.95Out of stock

Teriyaki Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Chili Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Philly

$9.95Out of stock

Southwest Sliders

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Alfrado Pizza

$16.95Out of stock

Alfrdo Chix San

$10.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.95

Korean Bbq Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.95Out of stock

Cocnut Shrimp

$11.95Out of stock

Itilian Sausage Snd.

$9.95Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken B. L. T. A Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Sloppy Grill Chs

$9.95Out of stock

Fiesta Turkey Melt

$9.95Out of stock

Mush Onion Steak Sandwhich

$11.95Out of stock

Cran Apple Salad

$11.95Out of stock

The Admiral

$9.95Out of stock

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$14.25

Mozzarella sticks, breaded green beans, breaded zucchini chips, and boneless wings.

Basket Of Onion Rings

$8.95

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.50Out of stock

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Calamari

$11.95

Chips And Salsa

$5.95

Cod Bites

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Mini Corn Dog And Fries

$9.95

Pickle Fries

$8.95

Seafood Platter

$15.95

Breaded calamari, fried shrimp, and cod bites.

Tator Tots

$6.00

Spicy Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.95

Wings

$15.95

Pound of wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

app special

$7.95

Stuffed Pretzel

$8.50Out of stock

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Fishy Fish & Chip

$6.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

Kids Fingers & Fries

$8.50

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$6.50

Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, craisins and cherry tomatoes.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce mixed with cabbage, grilled chicken, fried noodles, tossed in a spicy Thai sauce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.25

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with shredded parmesan cheese topped with grilled or crispy chicken.

Tuna Salad

$12.95

A bed of romaine lettuce topped with a scoop of tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, topped with your favorite dressing.

Chef salad

$14.25

Salad Special

$12.95

Desserts

Milk Shake

$5.50

Chocolate or Vanilla milkshake topped with whipped cream.

Muffin

$5.00

Breakfast or Desert they are always yummy in your tummy!!

Soda Float

$4.50

Ice cream and Soda what can be any better!!!

Cinn Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.95

Specialty Cocktails

Lake Wind

$8.00

Malibu rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.

Mermaid Water

$8.00

Captain Morgan, Malibu rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, with a squeeze of lime.

Rumosa

$6.00

Add a little rum to your mimosa!

Sand in Your Shorts

$11.00

Vodka, chambord, peach schnapps, Midori, triple sec, orange juice, with a splash of cranberry.

Red Sangria

$8.00

Red Diamond Merlot, Brandy, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, and a blend of juices.

Botanical Summer

$7.00

Peach and Orange Blossom Kettle One, Soda, with a splash of lemonade.

Passion Fruit Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Passionfruit Maliu, Grenadine, Lemonade, Garnished With a Lime.

Dragonberry Twist

$6.50

Dragonberry Bacardi, a little soda water, a little sprite and a twist of lime.

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$7.00

Cucumber Mint Kettle One, Soda, with a splash of Sprite.

Austin Mule

$6.50

Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime juice, With a twist of Lime.

House Margarita

$5.00

OLD FASHION

$9.00

Margarita Splasher

$7.00

Caribbean Punch

$7.00

Coffee De Cocao

$6.00

Seasonal Margarita

$7.00

Purple People Eater

$7.50

Mango Cooler

$8.00

Rumchata shot

$5.50

Rumchata hot chocolate

$6.50

Fro straw lem

$6.50

Kentucky Waterfall

$8.00

Fr Peach Lem

$6.75

Vodkamosa

$8.00

Watermelon Spritz

$6.50

Grapefruit Mule

$8.50

Zombie Punch

$7.50

Seasonal Mule

$9.00

Chai Spice White Russian

$8.50

Peppermint Cocoa

$7.00

Fireball Toddy

$7.00

Whiskey Cherry Crush

$6.50

Titos Strw Choc Tini

$8.00

Baileys Mint Tini

$9.00

Grren Hawaii

$7.50

Emerald Sunrise

$6.50

Rasp Lemon Drop

$9.00

$4 Rum Punch

$4.00

$1 Beer

$1.00

Holy Water

$8.00

Whiskey Peach Tea

$7.50

Passion Spritz

$7.00

Red White Blue Mojito

$8.50

Mango Pina Colada

$9.50

Electric Lemonade

$8.50

Kentucky Buck

$8.50

Mango Bana Colada

$9.50

Fireball Special

$4.00

Maple Pumpkin Bourban

$10.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Cans

Miller Light CAN

$5.00

Bud CAN

$5.00

Bud Light CAN

$5.00

Coors CAN

$5.00

Coors Light CAN

$5.00

Corona CAN

$6.00

Michelob Ultra CAN

$5.00

Heineken CAN

$6.00

White Claw CAN

$6.00

PBR CAN

$3.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra Draft

$6.00

Alaskan Amber Draft

$6.50

Kona Longboard Draft

$6.50

Mango Golden Road Draft

$6.50

Shock Top Draft

$6.50

Big Wave Draft

$6.50

Bottle in a Cup

Space Dust IPA BOTTLE

$7.00

Corona CAN

$6.00

Modelo BOTTLE

$6.00

Specialties

Red Beer

$5.00

Michelada

$6.00

Wine

Beringer White Zinfandel

$8.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$8.00

J. Roget Split

$6.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$8.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$8.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00

Luna Pino Grigio

$8.00

La Crema chardonnay

$11.00Out of stock

Lunatic Red Blend

$10.00

Hot

Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cold

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Cafe Latte

$5.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Appetizers (Copy)

Appetizer Platter

$14.25

Mozzarella sticks, breaded green beans, breaded zucchini chips, and boneless wings.

Basket Of Onion Rings

$8.95

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Chips And Salsa

$5.95

Mini Corn Dog And Fries

$9.95

Spicy Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.95

Wings

$15.95

Pound of wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Finger Cove - Fingers & Fries (copy)

$8.99

Box Car Cove - Fish & Chips

$14.95

Deep Fried cod served with fries.

slice of pizza

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City, NV 89005

Directions

Gallery
The Boat House Restaurant image
The Boat House Restaurant image

