- Home
- /
- Boulder City
- /
- The Boat House Restaurant - Lake Mead Marina
The Boat House Restaurant Lake Mead Marina
No reviews yet
490 Horsepower Cove
Boulder City, NV 89005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hidden Cove-Sides
Breakfast special
Burgers & Dogs
Little Sandy Burger
Mouthwatering charbroiled ground beef burger topped with your choice of cheese lettuce, onions and pickles!
Camping out on Big Sandy
Two mouthwatering charbroiled ground beef burgers topped with your favorite cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles.
Sand Island - Hot Dog
All Beef dog served with onions and relish.
Wraps
Indian Canyon Cove - Chicken Thai Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, fried noodles, grilled onions, tossed in peanut Thai sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Firebowl Cove - Buffalo Wrap
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheddar and lettuce with hot ranch sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Shelter Cove - Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, with lettuce and ranch in a grilled tortilla.
Canyon Point Cove- Veggie Wrap
Sandwiches
Battleship Rock -Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese layered between three slices of toast.
Patty Melt
Charbroiled hamburger patty smothered in Swiss cheese and grilled onions between grilled marbled rye bread.
Saddle Cove - BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with an onion ring.
BLT
Classic Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your favorite toast.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with your choice of cheese and bread.
On The Lighter Side
Boat House Favorites
Lunch Cocktails
Lake Wind
Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, With a twist of lime.
Sand In Your Shorts
Vodka, Chambord, Peach Schnapps, Midori, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, Orange Juice, and Cranberry Juice.
Relax'n Raft'n
Red wine and lemonade sangria with a splash of orange juice.
Mermaid Water
Captain Morgan, Malibu, Blue Curacao. Pineapple Juice, Garnished with lime.
Lunch special
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Corned Reuben
Roast Beef San
Pulled Pork Tacos
Korean Bbq Pork Sand
Taco Salad
Special
Hawaiian Chix San
Cali Chix San
Meatball Sand
Meatball San
Spaghetti Special
Special Jalp Ched Saus
Brisket Tacos
Spicy Catfish San
Blackned Chix Wrap
Rachel Sandwhich
Chix Ceaser Sand
1/2 Rack Bbq Ribs
Blaxkened Chix San
Teriyaki Burger
Chili Burger
Chicken Philly
Southwest Sliders
Chicken Alfrado Pizza
Alfrdo Chix San
Chili Cheese Dog
Korean Bbq Bowl
Shrimp Po Boy
Cocnut Shrimp
Itilian Sausage Snd.
Tuna Melt
Chicken B. L. T. A Salad
Sloppy Grill Chs
Fiesta Turkey Melt
Mush Onion Steak Sandwhich
Cran Apple Salad
The Admiral
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
Mozzarella sticks, breaded green beans, breaded zucchini chips, and boneless wings.
Basket Of Onion Rings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Calamari
Chips And Salsa
Cod Bites
Fried Shrimp
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Corn Dog And Fries
Pickle Fries
Seafood Platter
Breaded calamari, fried shrimp, and cod bites.
Tator Tots
Spicy Mac N Cheese Bites
Wings
Pound of wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
app special
Stuffed Pretzel
Basket of Fries
Salads
Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, craisins and cherry tomatoes.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce mixed with cabbage, grilled chicken, fried noodles, tossed in a spicy Thai sauce.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with shredded parmesan cheese topped with grilled or crispy chicken.
Tuna Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with a scoop of tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, topped with your favorite dressing.
Chef salad
Salad Special
Specialty Cocktails
Lake Wind
Malibu rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.
Mermaid Water
Captain Morgan, Malibu rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, with a squeeze of lime.
Rumosa
Add a little rum to your mimosa!
Sand in Your Shorts
Vodka, chambord, peach schnapps, Midori, triple sec, orange juice, with a splash of cranberry.
Red Sangria
Red Diamond Merlot, Brandy, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, and a blend of juices.
Botanical Summer
Peach and Orange Blossom Kettle One, Soda, with a splash of lemonade.
Passion Fruit Cherry Limeade
Passionfruit Maliu, Grenadine, Lemonade, Garnished With a Lime.
Dragonberry Twist
Dragonberry Bacardi, a little soda water, a little sprite and a twist of lime.
Cucumber Mint Cooler
Cucumber Mint Kettle One, Soda, with a splash of Sprite.
Austin Mule
Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime juice, With a twist of Lime.
House Margarita
OLD FASHION
Margarita Splasher
Caribbean Punch
Coffee De Cocao
Seasonal Margarita
Purple People Eater
Mango Cooler
Rumchata shot
Rumchata hot chocolate
Fro straw lem
Kentucky Waterfall
Fr Peach Lem
Vodkamosa
Watermelon Spritz
Grapefruit Mule
Zombie Punch
Seasonal Mule
Chai Spice White Russian
Peppermint Cocoa
Fireball Toddy
Whiskey Cherry Crush
Titos Strw Choc Tini
Baileys Mint Tini
Grren Hawaii
Emerald Sunrise
Rasp Lemon Drop
$4 Rum Punch
$1 Beer
Holy Water
Whiskey Peach Tea
Passion Spritz
Red White Blue Mojito
Mango Pina Colada
Electric Lemonade
Kentucky Buck
Mango Bana Colada
Fireball Special
Maple Pumpkin Bourban
Shrimp Cocktail
Cans
Draft Beer
Bottle in a Cup
Specialties
Appetizers (Copy)
Appetizer Platter
Mozzarella sticks, breaded green beans, breaded zucchini chips, and boneless wings.
Basket Of Onion Rings
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Chips And Salsa
Mini Corn Dog And Fries
Spicy Mac N Cheese Bites
Wings
Pound of wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Basket of Fries
Finger Cove - Fingers & Fries (copy)
Box Car Cove - Fish & Chips
Deep Fried cod served with fries.
slice of pizza
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City, NV 89005