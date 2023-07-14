- Home
The Boom 2218 NW 39th St
2218 NW 39th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
BAR MENU
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Watermelon
Dank Terpene
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Ruby Red GF
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Sky
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Peach Lemonade
Stoli
Titos
Well Special
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Special
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Mango Chile
Captain Morgan
Gosling Black Seal
Kraken
Malibu
Well Special
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Hornitos
Patron Silver
Tres Agaves
Well Special
Well Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Tennesse Fire
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrell
Jameson Orange
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Propper No. 12 Irish Apple
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Wellers
Well Special
Well Scotch
Monkey Shoulders
Well Special
Apple Pucker
Breakfast Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cold Brew Pie
Buttery Nipple
Fire & Ice
Fireball
Gummy Bear
Hawaiin Punch
Hot Damn
Irish Cream
Jager
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Blue Raspberry Lemon Drop
Rasp Tuaca Lemon Drop
Mind Eraser
Patron Silver
Peach Schnapps
Pepppermint Schnapps
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
Purple Hooker
Red Headed Slut
Royal Fuck
Ruppleminze
Soco Lime
Tequila Slammer
Green Tea
Orange Tea
Tuaca
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Red Bull
Washington Apple
Watermelon Pucker
Mexican Candy
Kamikaze
Cocktails
Mimosa (Glass)
Mimosa (Pitcher)
Poinsettia (Glass)
Poinsettia (Pitcher)
BiSexual (Glass)
BiSexual (Pitcher)
Champagne (Glass)
Bloody Mary Call
Bloody Mary Well
Bloody Mary Prem
Bloody Maria
Adios Mother Fucker
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Boomalicious
Cape Cod
Club Special
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Creamsickle
Dark & Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kahlua & Cream
Rasp Tuaca Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Beach
Long Island
Raspberry Long Island
Mai Tai
Martini
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Paloma
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Tramp's Pearl Diver
Tom Collins
White Russian
Windex
Black Barrell Coffee
Skrewed Coffee
Blood & Sand
Irish Red Head
Manhattan
Mint Julep
Old Fashioned
Presbyterian
Rusty Nail
Sazarec
Suffering Bastard
Gin & Tonic
Rum & Coke
Vodka Red Bull
Vodka Press
Vodka Soda
Vodka Sprite
Vodka Tonic
Whiskey Coke
Whiskey Sour
B52
Boom Tea
Jager Bomb
Beer
Blue Moon
Angry Orchard
Rotator
Bud Light
Coors Light
PBR
Michelob Ultra
Miller
Bud Zero
Yuengling
Ginger Beer
Stella Artois
Shiner Bock
Guinness
Languinista IPA
Corona
Modelo Especial
Strongbow
Beer Special
Beer Bucket
Deep Eddy - Grapefruit
Deep Eddy - Lemon
Deep Eddy - Lime
High Noon - Peach
High Noon - Watermelon
Wine
338 Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
668 Pinot Noir - Bottle
E Coppola Merlot - Bottle
Hess Chardonnay - Bottle
Jacob Creek Shiraz - Bottle
Merlot - Glass
Relax Reisling - Bottle
Yellow Tail Chardonnay - Bottle
Yellow Tail Chardonnay - Glass
Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio - Bottle
YelTail Pinot Grigio - Glass
Zinfandel - Glass
Champagne Bttl
NA Beverages
[TRIVIA NIGHT]
Entrees
Beef Fajita Taco
Seasoned and marinated Fajita Beef with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a
Chicken Fajita Taco
Seasoned and marinated Fajita Chicken with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a Ranch Salsa on a soft flour tortilla
BBQ Pulled Pork Taco
Marinated BBQ Pulled Pork with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato, and shredded cheese served with Head Country BBQ Sauce on a soft flour tortilla
Black Bean Fire Roasted Corn Taco
Seasoned Black Bean & Fire roasted Corn and peppers with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese served with a creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce on a soft
Fish Tacos
Deep Fried Cod with slaw cabbage mix, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese with a spicy Baja sauce on a soft flour tortilla
Taco Salad
A deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pinto beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and onions served with our homemade salsa
Seasoned Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Chips
NC GOLDEN GIRLS - ENTREE INCLUDED]
Entrees
Sophiá's Tortellini Bolognese w/ Short Rib
Cheese stuffed Tortellini with a creamy Bolognese sauce and Italian braised short Rib, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast
Blanche’s Spicy Southern BBQ Chicken
A grilled spicy BBQ chicken breast served with homemade potato salad, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast
Rose’s Grilled Raspberry Salmon
Grilled Norwegian Salmon filet with Raspberry glaze served on a bed of salad greens, Vegetable of the Day, Creamy skin on Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of creamy country gravy, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Half pound of Crispy breaded fried Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce
Fried Okra Basket
Breaded Okra deep fried to golden perfection
Mozarella Cheese Sticks
Five deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with our seasoned Marinara sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Deep fried Mac & Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack
GOLDEN GIRLS - ENTREE NOT INCLUDED]
Entrees
Sophiá's Tortellini Bolognese w/ Short Rib
Cheese stuffed Tortellini with a creamy Bolognese sauce and Italian braised short Rib, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast
Blanche’s Spicy Southern BBQ Chicken
A grilled spicy BBQ chicken breast served with homemade potato salad, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast
Rose’s Grilled Raspberry Salmon
Grilled Norwegian Salmon filet with Raspberry glaze served on a bed of salad greens, Vegetable of the Day, Creamy skin on Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of creamy country gravy, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Half pound of Crispy breaded fried Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce
Fried Okra Basket
Breaded Okra deep fried to golden perfection
Mozarella Cheese Sticks
Five deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with our seasoned Marinara sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Deep fried Mac & Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack
[SUNDAY BRUNCH]
Food
Bagel Sandwhich
Two fried Eggs*, choice of American or Swiss cheese, choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on a toasted Bagel. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup
Biscuits & Gravy
Two “BIG” Biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy
Boom Boom Omlet
A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, spicy sausage & peppers mixture topped with Hollandaise Sauce, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast
Breakfast Burger
A half pound flame grilled Certified Angus Beef burger topped with a fried egg*, bacon & American Cheese on a toasted bun with mayonnaise served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and sliced tomato
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, spicy sausage & pepper/onion mixture and shredded Cheddar Cheese (no modifications please) wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our Garden Fresh homemade Salsa and Au Gratin hash browned potatoes
Chicken Fried Steak
A breaded Certified Angus Beef Chicken Fried Steak topped Country Sausage Gravy and served with Roasted Potatoes, two Fried Eggs* and toast
French Toast Plate
Two thick slices of French Toast served with Scrambled Eggs* & choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage
Ham & Cheese Omlet
A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese & Ham. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast
Meat Lovers Omlet
A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham & Sausage. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast
Quiche
Choice of Quiche Lorraine (Bacon & Swiss Cheese) or Spinach Artichoke topped with creamy Hollandaise sauce. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup
Smoked Salmon Bagel
A toasted Bagel served open faced with Cream Cheese, sliced boiled egg, diced red onion and Capers. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup
Steak or Salmon & Eggs Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with choice of steak medallions or sliced smoked salmon, two poached* eggs covered with Hollandaise sauce with asparagus spears . Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and a Fresh Fruit Cup
Veggie Omlet
A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, diced green & red peppers, mushrooms and diced onions. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast
Bacon
Sausage
Biscuit
Bagel
Fried Eggs
Scrambled Eggs
Fruit
Ham
Hollandaise
Hashbrowns
Drinks
Mimosa (Glass)
Mimosa (Pitcher)
Poinsettia (Glass)
Poinsettia (Pitcher)
Bisexual (Glass)
Bisexual (Pitcher)
Champagne (Glass)
Bloody Marry (Well)
Bloody Marry (Call)
Bloody Marry (Premium)
Iced Tea
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Juices
Extra Plate
Split Plate
[LATE NIGHT]
Pizza
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Chicken Wings
Six breaded spicy deep fried chicken wings served with Ranch dressing
Boom Boom Shrimp
Half pound* of a Crispy breaded Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce
Calamari
Breaded strips of Calamari deep fried and tossed in our signature spicy sauce topped with red onions and peppers
Fried Okra Basket
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella cheese deep fried & served with our zesty Marinara sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Golden fried macaroni N Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack cheese
Daily Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Dinner, Drinks, Dancing and Drama!
2218 NW 39th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112