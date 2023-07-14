BAR MENU

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Pear

$8.50

Absolut Peppar

$8.50

Absolut Watermelon

$8.50

Dank Terpene

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red GF

$9.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Sky

$8.50

Smirnoff

$8.50

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Titos

$9.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Mango Chile

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Gosling Black Seal

$8.50

Kraken

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Hornitos

$9.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

Tres Agaves

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Tennesse Fire

$7.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson Black Barrell

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Propper No. 12 Irish Apple

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Skrewball

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Wellers

$8.50

Well Special

$4.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Monkey Shoulders

$9.50

Well Special

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Breakfast Shot

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Cold Brew Pie

$5.25

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Fire & Ice

$7.75

Fireball

$6.50

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Hawaiin Punch

$7.00

Hot Damn

$4.75

Irish Cream

$6.25

Jager

$6.75

Jager Bomb

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Blue Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Rasp Tuaca Lemon Drop

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Pepppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$7.00

Purple Hooker

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Royal Fuck

$7.50

Ruppleminze

$7.25

Soco Lime

$7.00

Tequila Slammer

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Orange Tea

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.25

Vodka Red Bull

$10.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Mexican Candy

$7.50

Kamikaze

$7.50

Cocktails

Mimosa (Glass)

$7.00

Mimosa (Pitcher)

$34.00

Poinsettia (Glass)

$7.00

Poinsettia (Pitcher)

$34.00

BiSexual (Glass)

$7.00

BiSexual (Pitcher)

$34.00

Champagne (Glass)

$7.50

Bloody Mary Call

$11.25

Bloody Mary Well

$9.25

Bloody Mary Prem

$13.25

Bloody Maria

$9.25

Adios Mother Fucker

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$7.75

Bay Breeze

$7.25

Black Russian

$8.00

Boomalicious

$8.25

Cape Cod

$7.00

Club Special

$7.25

Colorado Bulldog

$8.25

Cosmopolitan

$9.25

Creamsickle

$8.25

Dark & Stormy

$10.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Kahlua & Cream

$8.50

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Beach

$8.50

Long Island

$9.00

Raspberry Long Island

$8.75

Mai Tai

$9.00

Martini

$9.75

Margarita

$8.50

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Paloma

$7.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tramp's Pearl Diver

$8.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

White Russian

$7.50

Windex

$8.50

Black Barrell Coffee

$7.75

Skrewed Coffee

$7.75

Blood & Sand

$9.50

Irish Red Head

$13.00

Manhattan

$10.25

Mint Julep

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Presbyterian

$12.50

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sazarec

$11.00

Suffering Bastard

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$6.50

Rum & Coke

$6.50

Vodka Press

$6.50

Vodka Soda

$6.50

Vodka Sprite

$6.50

Vodka Tonic

$6.50

Whiskey Coke

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

B52

$7.00

Boom Tea

$8.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.75

Angry Orchard

$7.75

Rotator

$7.75

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller

$5.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Languinista IPA

$5.25

Corona

$6.25

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Strongbow

$7.25

Beer Special

$2.00

Beer Bucket

$10.00

Deep Eddy - Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy - Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy - Lime

$7.00

High Noon - Peach

$7.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$7.00

Wine

338 Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$33.00

668 Pinot Noir - Bottle

$23.00

E Coppola Merlot - Bottle

$24.00

Hess Chardonnay - Bottle

$30.00

Jacob Creek Shiraz - Bottle

$22.00

Merlot - Glass

$6.25

Relax Reisling - Bottle

$24.00

Yellow Tail Chardonnay - Bottle

$23.00

Yellow Tail Chardonnay - Glass

$6.25

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$23.00

YelTail Pinot Grigio - Glass

$6.25

Zinfandel - Glass

$6.25

Champagne Bttl

$32.50

NA Beverages

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Milk

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Zing Zang

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Sweet & Sour

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.75

Red Bull (SF)

$4.75

[TRIVIA NIGHT]

Entrees

Beef Fajita Taco

$2.00

Seasoned and marinated Fajita Beef with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a

Chicken Fajita Taco

$2.00

Seasoned and marinated Fajita Chicken with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and shredded cheese served with a Ranch Salsa on a soft flour tortilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Taco

$2.00

Marinated BBQ Pulled Pork with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato, and shredded cheese served with Head Country BBQ Sauce on a soft flour tortilla

Black Bean Fire Roasted Corn Taco

$2.00

Seasoned Black Bean & Fire roasted Corn and peppers with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese served with a creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce on a soft

Fish Tacos

$2.00

Deep Fried Cod with slaw cabbage mix, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese with a spicy Baja sauce on a soft flour tortilla

Taco Salad

$8.75

A deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pinto beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and onions served with our homemade salsa

Seasoned Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Chips

$4.50

NC GOLDEN GIRLS - ENTREE INCLUDED]

Entrees

Sophiá's Tortellini Bolognese w/ Short Rib

Cheese stuffed Tortellini with a creamy Bolognese sauce and Italian braised short Rib, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Blanche’s Spicy Southern BBQ Chicken

A grilled spicy BBQ chicken breast served with homemade potato salad, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Rose’s Grilled Raspberry Salmon

Out of stock

Grilled Norwegian Salmon filet with Raspberry glaze served on a bed of salad greens, Vegetable of the Day, Creamy skin on Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of creamy country gravy, honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.50

Half pound of Crispy breaded fried Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce

Fried Okra Basket

$8.00

Breaded Okra deep fried to golden perfection

Mozarella Cheese Sticks

$8.75

Five deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with our seasoned Marinara sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.25

Deep fried Mac & Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.50

Lemon Crème Cake

$9.50

Ticket

Ticket

$50.00

GOLDEN GIRLS - ENTREE NOT INCLUDED]

Entrees

Sophiá's Tortellini Bolognese w/ Short Rib

$19.50

Cheese stuffed Tortellini with a creamy Bolognese sauce and Italian braised short Rib, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Blanche’s Spicy Southern BBQ Chicken

$19.00

A grilled spicy BBQ chicken breast served with homemade potato salad, Vegetable of the Day and Grilled Toast

Rose’s Grilled Raspberry Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Norwegian Salmon filet with Raspberry glaze served on a bed of salad greens, Vegetable of the Day, Creamy skin on Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of creamy country gravy, honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.50

Half pound of Crispy breaded fried Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce

Fried Okra Basket

$8.00

Breaded Okra deep fried to golden perfection

Mozarella Cheese Sticks

$8.75

Five deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks served with our seasoned Marinara sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.25

Deep fried Mac & Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.50

Lemon Crème Cake

$9.50

[SUNDAY BRUNCH]

Food

Bagel Sandwhich

$11.25

Two fried Eggs*, choice of American or Swiss cheese, choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on a toasted Bagel. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.50

Two “BIG” Biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy

Boom Boom Omlet

$16.00

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, spicy sausage & peppers mixture topped with Hollandaise Sauce, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

A half pound flame grilled Certified Angus Beef burger topped with a fried egg*, bacon & American Cheese on a toasted bun with mayonnaise served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and sliced tomato

Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Scrambled Eggs, spicy sausage & pepper/onion mixture and shredded Cheddar Cheese (no modifications please) wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our Garden Fresh homemade Salsa and Au Gratin hash browned potatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

A breaded Certified Angus Beef Chicken Fried Steak topped Country Sausage Gravy and served with Roasted Potatoes, two Fried Eggs* and toast

French Toast Plate

$15.00

Two thick slices of French Toast served with Scrambled Eggs* & choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Ham & Cheese Omlet

$15.50

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese & Ham. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Meat Lovers Omlet

$15.50

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham & Sausage. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Quiche

$12.25

Choice of Quiche Lorraine (Bacon & Swiss Cheese) or Spinach Artichoke topped with creamy Hollandaise sauce. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.25

A toasted Bagel served open faced with Cream Cheese, sliced boiled egg, diced red onion and Capers. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup

Steak or Salmon & Eggs Benedict

$19.50

A toasted English muffin topped with choice of steak medallions or sliced smoked salmon, two poached* eggs covered with Hollandaise sauce with asparagus spears . Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and a Fresh Fruit Cup

Veggie Omlet

$14.50

A Three Egg Omelet filled with Cheddar Cheese, diced green & red peppers, mushrooms and diced onions. Served with Au Gratin hash browned potatoes and toast

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Biscuit

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Fried Eggs

$3.25

Scrambled Eggs

$3.25

Fruit

$2.50

Ham

$3.25

Hollandaise

$1.50

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Drinks

Mimosa (Glass)

$7.00

Mimosa (Pitcher)

$34.00

Poinsettia (Glass)

$7.00

Poinsettia (Pitcher)

$34.00

Bisexual (Glass)

$7.00

Bisexual (Pitcher)

$34.00

Champagne (Glass)

$7.50

Bloody Marry (Well)

$9.25

Bloody Marry (Call)

$11.25

Bloody Marry (Premium)

$13.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$3.75

Juices

$3.75

Extra Plate

$3.50

Split Plate

$3.50

Ticket

Ticket

$7.00

[LATE NIGHT]

Pizza

Cheese Pizza (12")

$12.00

Add'l Toppings: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Extra Cheese - $1.50 each

Chicken Pesto Pizza (12")

$15.00

Grilled Chicken and Pesto Sauce

Meatlovers Pizza (12")

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon and Pepperoni

Pizza Special

$10.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Seasoned & breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with a side of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.75

Six breaded spicy deep fried chicken wings served with Ranch dressing

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.50

Half pound* of a Crispy breaded Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili garlic mayonnaise sauce

Calamari

$12.50

Breaded strips of Calamari deep fried and tossed in our signature spicy sauce topped with red onions and peppers

Fried Okra Basket

$8.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.75

Breaded Mozzarella cheese deep fried & served with our zesty Marinara sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.25

Golden fried macaroni N Cheese bites in your choice of Smoked Gouda or Pepper Jack cheese

Daily Special

Chicken Slammer

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$10.00

[SATURDAY BRUNCH]

Food

Boom Messy Plate

$15.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.50

Biscuit Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken Club Biscuit

$12.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.50

Biscuit and Chicken

$12.75

Bis. Butter

$6.00

Beverages

Bloody Mary Call

$11.25

Bloody Mary Premium

$13.25

Bloody Mary Well

$9.25

Champagne

$7.50

Bisexual

$7.00

Bisexual Pitcher

$34.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$34.00

Poinsettia

$7.00

Poinsettia Pitcher

$34.00

Tinkerbell Mimosa

$7.00

Tinkerbell Pitcher

$34.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juices

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$3.75

Ticket

Brunch Ticket

$10.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Biscuit

$6.00

Two Eggs

$3.35