The Breakfast Bar 605 Albemarle Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Breakfast Bar is a family-owned restaurant. We wanted to create a space for the community to eat good food! celebrate family & friends while having a wonderful time in a pleasant atmosphere. Our mission is to continue to fulfill the vision of why the restaurant was started with many future locations & Franchise Opportunities. The Culture of our business is rooted in God, Family, Communication, Team approach, Structure, Performance & Leadership Our goal is to make The Breakfast Bar your favorite Breakfast/Brunch restaurant!
Location
605 Albemarle Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834
Gallery