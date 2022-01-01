Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Breakfast Bar 605 Albemarle Ave

605 Albemarle Avenue

Greenville, NC 27834

Order Again

Popular Items

Netta's Chicken & Waffles
Fatty's French Toast
Sai's Shrimp and Grits

Platters

The "OG"

$8.99

Netta's Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Dark & Lovely Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

ViV's Veggie Platter

$9.99

Poppy's Pork Chop

$9.99

Sai's Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Diamond Stack

$10.99

Little Sam's Salmon Cakes

$10.99

Fatty's French Toast

$10.99

Aunt Ann's Fish Platter

$11.99

Devon's Deluxe

$21.99

Boneless Nuggets

$7.99+
Catfish Daily Special

$10.99

Oxtails Special

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Build Your Own

Annabelle's Omelet

$12.99

Ty's Trio

$14.99

Ashley's Bowl Addition

$12.99

"4" The Little Ones

Baby OG

$6.00

Minnie Me

$7.00

Picky Pick 3

$8.00

Bartizers

Boneless Nuggets 5 Count

$7.99

Boneless Nuggets 10 Count

$9.99

Bar Sticky Wings

$11.00

Bang Bar Shrimp

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Loaded French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.75

Senior Coffee

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Koolaid

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.50

Redbull

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.75

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.50

Ice cup

$0.50

Meats `a la carte

3 Chicken Wings

$8.25

3 Chicken Strips

$8.25

3 Bacon

$4.75

1 Bacon

$1.75

3 Sausage Patties

$5.75

Sausage Link

$4.75

Salmon Cake

$4.00

2 Fish

$7.50

Pork Chop

$6.00

Steak(T-Bone)

$14.00

Shrimp(5)

$7.00

1 Sausage Patty

$2.00

1 Tur/Bacon

$2.00

1 Tur/Sausage

$2.25

1 Wing

$3.00

1 Leg

$3.25

1 Fish

$3.25

Shrimp(5) Fried

$7.50

1 Thigh

$3.75

1 Fried Catfish

$6.99

1 Boneless

$3.25

Ribeye Steak

$7.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Sandwich

$2.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Sausage Sandwich

$4.00

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Salmon Sandwich

$5.00

Salmon & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Salmon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$15.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

PorkChop Sandwich

$7.00

PorkChop & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

PorkChop, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Fish & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Fish &Slaw Sandwich

$9.00

Fish, Slaw & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

The Bombay Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich Dark meat

$7.50

Sides & Extras

Grits

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Pancakes

$4.75

1 Pancake

$2.25

French Toast

$5.50

1/2 French Toast

$2.75

Belgian Waffle

$5.50

Toast

$1.25

Texas Toast

$1.25

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$7.00

Hashbrowns

$2.95

Potato Cakes

$3.50

1 Egg

$1.50

Slaw

$1.50

Sauces

Single potato cake

$2.00

Oatmeal/add-ins

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Yogurt/add-ins

$4.25

Vodka

Sky

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Sky DBL

$12.00

Ciroc DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

99 Mango

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi Gold DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$12.00

99 Mango DBL

$16.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$20.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.00

Silver 1800

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

House DBL

$12.00

Silver 1800 DBL

$16.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$20.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Hennessey

$10.00

Grand Gala

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Hennessey

$20.00

Grand Gala

$12.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$16.00

Cocktails

The Mimosa

$8.00

The Sneaky Link

$12.00

Pirates Punch

$14.00

Playboy Party

$14.00

Summer On 3rd

$12.00

Jinky Juice

$12.00

Strawberry Lime/Lemonade

$14.00

Strawberry Henny

$12.00

Jacked Java Frap

$12.00

Sun Kissed

$12.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$12.00

Tropical Tequila

$12.00

Morning Wings

$12.00

Blueberry Breakfast Shot

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Passion fruit Mojito

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea (LIT Juice)

$18.00

Jungle Juice

$18.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Corona

$3.00

Heineken

$3.50

Busch Lite

$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.50

Samuel Adams

$3.50

White Claws

$2.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Wine

Prosecco gls

$7.00

Prosecco btl

$37.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$47.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Breakfast Bar is a family-owned restaurant. We wanted to create a space for the community to eat good food! celebrate family & friends while having a wonderful time in a pleasant atmosphere. Our mission is to continue to fulfill the vision ​of why the restaurant was started with many future locations & Franchise Opportunities. The Culture of our business is rooted in God, Family, Communication, Team approach, Structure, Performance & Leadership Our goal is to make The Breakfast Bar your favorite Breakfast/Brunch restaurant!

605 Albemarle Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834

