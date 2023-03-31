Restaurant header imageView gallery

MPOURIUM

review star

No reviews yet

814 Dickinson Avenue

Greenville, NC 27834

Food

Charcuterie Duet

$7.99

Meat & Cheese Rolls

$6.99

Chips

$2.50

Goldfish

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Popcorn

$5.00

NA Drinks

Juice & Water

OJ

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Can Soda

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mt Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Retail & Misc.

Retail

Hat

$25.00

Short Sleeve

$28.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Crew Neck

$35.00

Koozie

$6.00

Mpourium Pint Glass

$10.00

Regular Pint Glass

$5.00

Misc.

Wristband

$10.00

Wine By The Bottle

Red Wine

White Wine

Champagne

$15.00

Sunday Special

Sunday Drinks

Mimosa Special

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

52 self pour taps of Beer, wine, cider

Location

814 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834

Directions

