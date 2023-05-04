Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brunswick Skillet
5197 Brunswick Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5197 Brunswick Rd

Arlington, TN 38002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Lunch and Dinner

Angry Southern Fried Chicken Bites

$10.59

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.75

Fried Bacon Wrapped Pickle Spears

$9.75

Homemade Chicken Strips

$8.00

Texas Catfish Bites

$12.00

Kicking Chicken Poppers

$10.00

Soups and Salads

House Gumbo

$7.90

Frito Pie

$7.50

House Salad

$8.50

Soup/Stew of the day

$5.50

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Chef Salad

$11.50

Entrees

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Served with two sides

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Served with two sides

Chopped Brisket Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Served with one side and garlic toast

Country Fried Steak

$14.25

Served w/mash potatoes, gravy and one side

Chicken and Dressing

$12.75

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.25

Served w/mash potatoes, gravy and one side

Classic Smoked Chicken

$16.25

Served with two sides

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$15.75

Cajun Fried Cat fish

$13.50

Served with two sides

Grilled Cajun Catfish

$13.50

Smoked Meat Loaf

$15.75

Served with two sides

Chicken and Dumnplings

$11.50

Served with two sides

BBQ Plate

$40.00

Half Rack Baby back, 1/2 lb Brisket, 1/2 lb Pulled Pork, half a Smoked Chicken

Chopped Steak

$13.50

Served with two sides

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.50

Served with two sides

Grilled Pork Chop

$15.50

Served with two sides

1 piece of catfish with 4 hush puppies

$7.25

2 piece of catfish with 4 hush puppies

$13.50

3 piece of catfish with 4 hush puppies

$20.75

Burgers and Sandwiches

All American Club

$12.50

Served with Fries

Monster BLT

$12.00

Served with Fries

Smoked BBQ Bologna

$9.50

Served with Fries

Skillet Burger

$11.50

Served with Fries

Patty Melt

$11.00

Served with Fries

Philly Steak and Cheese

$12.75

Served with Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Served with Fries

Buckeye Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Served with Fries

Brisket Sandwich

$11.50

Served with Fries

Sides

Mixed Greens

$3.50

Candies Yams

$3.50

Skillet Cabbage

$4.75

Baked Mac and Cheese

$4.75

4 hush puppies

$3.75

Okra

$3.75

Rice

$4.25

Green Beans

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Corn Bread

$2.00

White Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Black Eye Peas

$3.00Out of stock

Bake Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Basket Of Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Kids Lunch and Dinner

Grilled Ham Cheese

$6.50

Served with Fries

Mac Cheese

$5.00

Served with Fries

Hot Dog

$5.50

Served with Fries

Kids Burger

$8.00

Served with Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with Fries

Chicken Bites

$7.50

Served with Fries

Kids Tender

$8.00

Served with Fries

Breakfast

From the Griddle

The Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

With Bacon or sausage

Two Belgian Waffles

$9.99

With Bacon or sausage

Three Slices of French Toast

$10.50

With Bacon or sausage

Eggs

Peepaws Plate

$11.00

Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or grilled bologna. Breakfast potatoes or Grits, Biscuit or toast

Mamas Plate

$11.25

Choice of French toast or pancakes. Choice of bacon, sausage or grilled bologna

Sonny Sampler

$15.00

Egg Beauregard

$11.25

TBS Way

$12.50

Joes Loaded Omelet

$13.00

Build Your Own Omelet

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Sandwich

$6.50

Sausage Sandwich

$6.50

Bologna Sandwich

$6.50

Early Riser BLT

$7.50

Egg Sammich

$13.00

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

Sausage Biscuit w/egg

$5.25

Sausage Biscuit w/egg and Cheese

$6.00

Sausage Biscuit w/cheese

$4.25

Bacon Biscuit

$3.50

Bacon Biscuit w/egg

$5.25

Bacon Biscuit w/egg and Cheese

$6.00

Bacon Biscuit w/cheese

$4.25

Breakfast Extras

Egg Your way

$1.75

Side of Bacon (3)

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Bowel of Oatmeal

$4.50

Two Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Sausage Patties (3)

$3.50

Biscuit

$1.75

Grits

$2.30

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.75

Toast

$1.25

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Kids Breakfast

Little Plate

$6.99

Little Cakes

$6.99

Little Toast

$6.99

Drinks

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Banana Fosters Pancakes

$16.99

Banana Fosters Waffles

$16.99

Steak and Eggs

$27.99

Shrimp and Grits

$25.99

Southern Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Steak Benedict

$20.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$25.99

Crawfish Benedict

$25.99

Desserts

Limoncello Pie

$4.50

Caramel Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Salted Caramel Pie

$4.50

Choc Temptation

$4.50

Pecan

$4.50

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk (whole)

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Comfort Food

Location

5197 Brunswick Rd, Arlington, TN 38002

Directions

