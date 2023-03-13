  • Home
View gallery

Flying Pig Coffee Company - Fairhope, AL 100 Plantation Pointe Road

review star

No reviews yet

100 Plantation Pointe Road

Fairhope, AL 36532

DRINKS

EXPRESSO DRINKS

AMERICANO - HOT

$3.00+

type recipe here

Americano - Iced

$3.00+

BREVE

$3.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato - Hot

$4.90+

Caramel Macchiato - Iced

$4.90+

Con Panna

$2.75

ESPRESSO DOPPIO

$2.00

FLAT WHITE

$3.50+

Mocha - Iced

$4.90+

MOCHA- HOT

$4.90+

STEAMER

$3.75+

WHITE MOCHA - HOT

$4.90+

WHITE MOCHA - ICED

$4.90+

LATTES

LATTE - HOT

$4.00+

LATTE - ICED

$4.75+

CHAI TEA LATTE - HOT

$4.00+

CHAI TEA LATTE - ICED

$4.00+

COLD BREW ICED LATTE

$4.00+

FRAPPES

FRAPPE

$4.50+

HOUSE DRINKS

Birthday Cake - HOT

$5.25+

Birthday Cake - ICED

$5.25+

CINNAMON ROLL - HOT

$5.25+

CINNAMON ROLL - ICED

$5.25+

Colonel - ICED

$5.25+

Colonel -HOT

$5.25+

Dirty Blonde - HOT

$5.25+

Dirty Blonde - ICED

$5.25+

DOWNTOWN - HOT

$5.25+

DOWNTOWN - ICED

$5.25+

Ireland - HOT

$5.25+

Ireland - ICED

$5.25+

Ivory Bliss - HOT

$5.25+

Ivory Bliss - ICED

$5.25+

Turtle - HOT

$5.25+

Turtle - ICED

$5.25+

Twilight - HOT

$5.25+

Twilight - ICED

$5.25+

MARDI GRAS

Bananas Foster - HOT

$5.00+

Bananas Foster - ICED

$5.00+

Bananas Foster - FRAPPE

$4.75+

KING CAKE FRAPPE

$4.75+

KING CAKE - HOT

$5.00+

KING CAKE - ICED

$5.00+

King Cake White Chocolate Latte - HOT

$5.00+

King Cake White Chocolate Latte - ICED

$5.00+

King Cake White Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Raspberry Mocha - HOT

$5.00+

Raspberry Mocha - ICED

$5.00+

Raspberry Mocha - FRAPPE

$4.75+

Raspberry White Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Raspberry White Mocha - HOT

$5.00+

Raspberry White Mocha - ICED

$5.00+

Raspberry White Mocha - FRAPPE

$4.75+

COFFEES/ HOT DRINKS

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Nitro Brew

$4.50+

Cold brew

$4.00+

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

FOOD

BAGELS

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.75

CINNAMON RAISIN BAGEL

$2.75

EVERYTING BAGEL

$2.75

MUFFINS

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

COOKIES

COOKIE

$3.00

CAKE

Pound Cake

$3.50

RETAIL

COFFEE

BAG OF COFFEE

$10.00

MUGS

PIG MUG

$12.00

HATS

PIG HAT

$25.00

SHIRTS

PIG SHIRT

$28.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Plantation Pointe Road, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

