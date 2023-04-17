A map showing the location of The Food Architects 1642 Stelton Road Suite 419View gallery

The Food Architects 1642 Stelton Road Suite 419

review star

No reviews yet

1642 Stelton Road Suite 419

Piscataway, NJ 08854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


16" Round Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$19.99
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99
Crumbled Sausage Pizza

Crumbled Sausage Pizza

$21.99
White Veggie Pizza

White Veggie Pizza

$23.99
Red Veggie Pizza

Red Veggie Pizza

$23.99

16" Round Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99
BBQ Pork Pizza

BBQ Pork Pizza

$26.99
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$24.99
Penne a' la Vodka Pizza

Penne a' la Vodka Pizza

$24.99
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$23.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.99
Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$24.99
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$24.99
Broccoli with Ricotta Pizza

Broccoli with Ricotta Pizza

$23.99
Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$24.99

Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.95
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Stromboli

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Stromboli

$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.95

Calzone

Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Ricotta Calzone

Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Ricotta Calzone

$12.75
Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$16.50
Ham Calzone

Ham Calzone

$16.50
Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$16.50

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Brownies

Chocolate Chip Brownies

$3.99
Cupcake (1 dz.)

Cupcake (1 dz.)

$22.50
Cheesecake Brownie

Cheesecake Brownie

$3.99
White Chocolate Chip Cranberry Cookie

White Chocolate Chip Cranberry Cookie

$2.99

Ranch Chips

Ranch Chips

Ranch Chips

$1.99+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1642 Stelton Road Suite 419, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mithaas - Piscataway - Mithaas - Piscataway
orange starNo Reviews
1357 STELTON ROAD PISCATAWAY, NJ 08854
View restaurantnext
Cake Walk - Edison
orange starNo Reviews
170 Talmandge Rd Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
124 TALMADGE RD EDISON, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Art of Salad - Piscataway
orange star4.5 • 1,258
1314 Centennial Ave Piscataway, NJ 08854
View restaurantnext
Cafe Zio - 252 Plainfield Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
252 Plainfield Avenue Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Edison
orange starNo Reviews
561 US Highway 1 Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Piscataway

Art of Salad - Piscataway
orange star4.5 • 1,258
1314 Centennial Ave Piscataway, NJ 08854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Piscataway
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston