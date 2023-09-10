Menu

Hand Crafted Tacos

All tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Tinga

Taco - Tinga

$3.95

Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Grilled Chicken

Taco - Grilled Chicken

$3.95

Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Chorizo

Taco - Chorizo

$3.95

Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Al Pastor

Taco - Al Pastor

$4.95

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Steak

Taco - Steak

$4.95

Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

Taco - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

$3.95

Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Rajas (Veggie)

Taco - Rajas (Veggie)

$3.95

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

Taco - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

$3.95

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

Taco - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

$4.95

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Mission Style Burritos

All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Tinga

Burrito - Tinga

$10.25

Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Grilled Chicken

Burrito - Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Chorizo

Burrito - Chorizo

$10.25

Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Al Pastor

Burrito - Al Pastor

$11.75

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Steak

Burrito - Steak

$11.75

Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

Burrito - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

$10.25

Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Rajas (Veggie)

Burrito - Rajas (Veggie)

$10.25

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

$10.25

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

Burrito - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

$11.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Box - Burrito

All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Tinga

Box - Tinga

$10.25

Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Grilled Chicken

Box - Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Chorizo

Box - Chorizo

$10.25

Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Al Pastor

Box - Al Pastor

$11.75

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Steak

Box - Steak

$11.75

Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

Box - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

$10.25

Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Rajas (Veggie)

Box - Rajas (Veggie)

$10.25

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

Box - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

$10.25

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Box - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

Box - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

$11.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema

Quesadillas Suiza

All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Tinga

Quesadilla - Tinga

$9.75

Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken

$9.75

Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Chorizo

Quesadilla - Chorizo

$9.75

Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Al Pastor

Quesadilla - Al Pastor

$11.25

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Steak

$11.25

Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa

Quesadilla - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

Quesadilla - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

$9.75

Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Rajas (Veggie)

Quesadilla - Rajas (Veggie)

$9.75

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

Quesadilla - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

$9.75

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

Quesadilla - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

$11.25

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Veggie)

Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Veggie)

$9.75

Cheese only, no salsa, no crema (Vegetarian) *Melted Cheese in a flour tortilla.

Viva La Nachos - Full

Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Tinga

Full - Tinga

$16.00

Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Grilled Chicken

Full - Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Chorizo

Full - Chorizo

$16.00

Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Al Pastor

Full - Al Pastor

$19.00

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Steak

Full - Steak

$19.00

Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

Full - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

$16.00

Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Rajas (Veggie)

Full - Rajas (Veggie)

$16.00

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

Full - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

$16.00

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

Full - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

$19.00

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - No Protein

Full - No Protein

$16.00

No Protein (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with Smokey Roja salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Viva La Nachos - Pie

Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Tinga

Pie - Tinga

$8.75

Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Grilled Chicken

Pie - Grilled Chicken

$8.75

Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Chorizo

Pie - Chorizo

$8.75

Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Al Pastor

Pie - Al Pastor

$10.25

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Steak

Pie - Steak

$10.25

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

Pie - Golden Avocado (Veggie)

$8.75

Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Rajas (Veggie)

Pie - Rajas (Veggie)

$8.75

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

Pie - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)

$8.75

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

Pie - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)

$10.25

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - No Protein (Veggie)

Pie - No Protein (Veggie)

$8.75

No Protein (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

En-Salad-A

All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Tinga

Salad - Tinga

$10.25

Spicy pulled chicken *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Grilled Chicken

Salad - Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Citrus kissed grilled chicken *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Chorizo

Salad - Chorizo

$10.25

Spicy pork *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Al Pastor

Salad - Al Pastor

$11.75

Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Steak

Salad - Steak

$11.75

Spice marinated grilled steak paired *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Golden Avocado

Salad - Golden Avocado

$10.25

Fried avocado (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Rajas

Salad - Rajas

$10.25

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Brussels Sprouts

Salad - Brussels Sprouts

$10.25

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Beyond Tacorizo

Salad - Beyond Tacorizo

$11.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing

Small Bites

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$4.95

Roasted sweet corn smothered with chipotle aioli and topped with cilantro & Cotija cheese

Golden Avocado (2 pcs)

Golden Avocado (2 pcs)

$3.50

Sliced avocado battered in Tacoria's spice blend and fried. Served with a side of chipotle aioli.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$4.95

Fresh house-made chips paired with our awesome Guac.

Chips & Pico De Gallo

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Fresh house-made chips paired with our refreshing house-made Pico de Gallo.

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Fresh cut corn tortillas seasoned with salt and lime

Guacomole - Side

Guacomole - Side

$3.50

Avocado, jalepeno, red onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice

Pico De Gallo - Side

Pico De Gallo - Side

$2.50

Tomatoes, onions, jalepeno, cilantro, fresh lime juice

Dessert

Nutella Nachos

Nutella Nachos

$5.50

Crispy flour tortilla tossed in brown sugar, cinnamon & drizzled with Nutella

Sides

Rice - Side

Rice - Side

$2.50

White rice seasoned with Tacoria’s house blend of spices

Brown Rice - Side

Brown Rice - Side

$2.50

Brown rice seasoned with Tacoria's house blend of spices

Corn Tortilla - Side

$0.25

Flour Tortilla - Side

$0.50
Beans - Side

Beans - Side

$2.50

Seasoned black beans (Vegetarian)

Pineapple Lime Dressing

Pineapple Lime Dressing

$1.50

House made pineapple lime dressing from scratch

Lettuce - Side

$0.50

Nutella - Side

$2.00
Sliced Avocado - Side

Sliced Avocado - Side

$1.25

Plain ole sliced avocado, no frills.

Brussels Sprouts - Side

Brussels Sprouts - Side

$4.50

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian)

Vegan Menu

Hand Crafted Tacos (VEGAN)

All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Taco - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$3.95

Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Rajas (VEGAN)

Taco - Rajas (VEGAN)

$3.95

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

Taco - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

$3.95

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Taco - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

Taco - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

$4.95

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.

Mission Style Burritos (VEGAN)

All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Burrito - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$10.25

Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Rajas (VEGAN)

Burrito - Rajas (VEGAN)

$10.25

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

$10.25

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

Burrito - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

$11.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.

Burrito Box (VEGAN)

All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
Box - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Box - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$10.25

Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo

Box - Rajas (VEGAN)

Box - Rajas (VEGAN)

$10.25

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo

Box - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

Box - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

$10.25

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo

Box - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

Box - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

$11.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo

En-Salad-A (VEGAN)

All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Salad - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$10.25

Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Rajas (VEGAN)

Salad - Rajas (VEGAN)

$10.25

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

Salad - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

$10.25

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing

Salad - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

Salad - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

$11.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing

FULL - Nachos (VEGAN)

Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Full - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$16.00

Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Rajas (VEGAN)

Full - Rajas (VEGAN)

$16.00

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

Full - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

$16.00

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Full - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

Full - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

$19.00

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, salsa & black beans. Topped with Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

PIE - Nachos (VEGAN)

Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Pie - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$8.75

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, salsa & black beans. Topped with Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)

Pie - Rajas (VEGAN)

Pie - Rajas (VEGAN)

$8.75

Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

Pie - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)

$8.75

Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Pie - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

Pie - Tacorizo (VEGAN)

$10.25

Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)

Small Bites (VEGAN)

Mexican Street Corn (VEGAN)

Mexican Street Corn (VEGAN)

$4.95

Roasted sweet corn smothered with Vegan chipotle aioli and topped with cilantro

Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

Golden Avocado (VEGAN)

$3.50

Sliced avocado battered in Tacoria's spice blend and fried. Served with a side of Vegan chipotle aioli.

Kids Menu

Hand Crafted Tacos (Kids)

Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)
Single Taco - Steak (Kids)

Single Taco - Steak (Kids)

$3.75

Spice marinated grilled steak *Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)

Single Taco - Grilled Chicken (Kids)

Single Taco - Grilled Chicken (Kids)

$2.75

Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)

Quesadilla Suiza (Kids)

Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Steak (Kids)

Quesadilla - Steak (Kids)

$8.00

Spice marinated grilled steak *Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken (Kids)

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken (Kids)

$7.00

Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.

Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Kids)

Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Kids)

$5.00

Cheese Only *Quesadilla with only cheese on a flour tortilla

Box - Burrito (Kids)

Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.
Box - Steak (Kids)

Box - Steak (Kids)

$8.00

Spice marinated grilled steak *Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.

Box - Grilled Chicken (Kids)

Box - Grilled Chicken (Kids)

$7.00

Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.

Box - Rice & Beans (Kids)

Box - Rice & Beans (Kids)

$5.00

Seasoned white rice with black beans

Nachos (Kids)

Nachos - Cheese ONLY (Kids)

Nachos - Cheese ONLY (Kids)

$4.00

Chips with melted cheese

Sides (Kids)

Roasted Corn (Kids)

Roasted Corn (Kids)

$1.50

Plain roasted corn (1/2 piece)