The Fox Spot 407 N Adams St

review star

No reviews yet

407 N Adams St

Beeville, TX 78102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00+

(4) Slow roasted beef tacos on crisp corn tortillas; topped with perfectly melted Mexican cheese, lime, onion, cilantro and a side of consumme. Available by themselves or with a side of rice & beans, 20 oz. drink and 6 oz. dessert.

Rotel Fries

$7.50+

Golden French fries topped with Rotel queso mixed with seasoned ground beef. Available in 1/2 order (12oz.) or full order (24 oz.)

Fox Puff

$2.00+

Appetizers

Rotel Fries

1/2 Order Rotel Fries

1/2 Order Rotel Fries

$6.50+

French Fries topped with a mixture of queso and seasoned ground beef

Group Appetizers

420 Pack

$42.00

Sample of every entrée on our menu for when you can't decided how to satisfy your munchies. (2) of each taco{Trill/Jeffa/Birria}, (4) Wangs and (8) Fox Puffs.

Drinks

Tea

20 oz Tea

$3.00+

Just your standard tea.

Punch

20 oz Punch

$3.00+

A punch with a flavor that goes perfectly with something a little wild.

Entrees

Tacos

Jeffa Tacos

Jeffa Tacos

$17.50+

(4) tacos on flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef and queso. Topped with spring mix and a side of avocado lime sauce. Available by themselves or with rice & beans, a 20 oz. drink and 6 oz. dessert.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00+

(4) Slow roasted beef tacos on crisp corn tortillas; topped with perfectly melted Mexican cheese, lime, onion, cilantro and a side of consumme. Available by themselves or with a side of rice & beans, 20 oz. drink and 6 oz. dessert.

Trill Tacos

Trill Tacos

$16.50+Out of stock

(4) Seasoned carne picada tacos served on a crisp corn tortilla, mixed and topped with Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and lime. Available by themselves or with a side of rice & beans, 20 oz. drink and 6 oz. dessert.

Chicken

8 - 8

8 - 8

$28.00+

(8) Cajun style Wangs & (8) Fox Puffs drizzled with house made syrup.

4th Down

4th Down

$16.00+

(4) Cajun seasoned Wangs & (4) Fox Puffs drizzled with our house made syrup. Fox puffs can be subbed for 1/2 order of Rotel Fries.

Add on Wangs (2 pieces)

Add on Wangs (2 pieces)

$5.00

(2) Piece Cajun seasoned Wangs

Kids

Halftime

$8.00

Taco Jrs

$6.00+

Sides

Spicy Ketchup Cup

$0.75

Extra Consomme

$1.00

Extra Avocado Lime Sauce

$1.50

Extra Onion and Cilantro

$1.00

Rotel Cup (6 oz)

$5.00

Snack

Rotel Fries

$7.50+

Golden French fries topped with Rotel queso mixed with seasoned ground beef. Available in 1/2 order (12oz.) or full order (24 oz.)

Elote (1)

Elote (1)

$3.00+

Savory roasted corn topped with butter, chile-lime sauce, mixed cheeses and chile powder. Available in 6 oz. or 12 oz.

Mini Jeffa Tacos

$7.50

Mini Trill Tacos

$7.50

Rice

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Blitz

$10.00

Gumbo

Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.00+

4 meat New Orleans style Gumbo full of all the flavors you didn't know were missing if your life. Crab, Shrimp, Sausage, and Chicken happy dancing all over your taste buds.

Dessert

Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad 6 Oz

$5.00

Cakes

Caramel Apple Pecan

$8.00+Out of stock

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding 6oz

$5.00

Fox Puff

Fox Puff

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Fox Spot Vibe. We offer a taste of great Cajun-flavored chicken with a side of South Texas Street food. Come for the food and stay for the vibes.

Location

407 N Adams St, Beeville, TX 78102

Directions

Gallery
The Fox Spot image
The Fox Spot image
The Fox Spot image

