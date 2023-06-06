The Fox Spot 407 N Adams St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the Fox Spot Vibe. We offer a taste of great Cajun-flavored chicken with a side of South Texas Street food. Come for the food and stay for the vibes.
Location
407 N Adams St, Beeville, TX 78102
Gallery
