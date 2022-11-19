Main picView gallery

VAN'S PIZZA & SPEAKEASY

review star

No reviews yet

120 E. San Patricio Avenue

Mathis, TX 78368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Wings

WINGS

$1.25

Oven baked wings

Salads

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Italiano

$7.00

Meatball Sub

$7.00

Pastas

Spaghetti

$7.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.00

Pizzas

The Don

$16.00+

The Bugsy

$13.50+

La Rueda

$18.00+

El Sicario

$14.00+

The Gotti

$13.50+

La Cosa Nostra

$15.00+

The Godfather

$17.00+

The Margherita

$8.99+

B-Y-O Medium

$8.00

B-Y-O Large

$10.00

Half/Half Specialty Medium

$1.00

Half/Half Specialty Large

$1.50

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$9.00

Specialty Calzones

$1.00

Bowls

BYO Low Carb Bowl

$6.00

Specialty Low Carb Bowl

$12.00

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$7.00

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Pickle

$0.25

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Side Chimichurri

$2.00

Side Roasted Tomatoes

$1.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Basalmic

$0.50

Extra Meatballs

$1.00

Soups

Minestrone Soup (Cup)

$3.49

Specials

Slice Lunch Special

$7.99

Medium Lunch Special

$10.99

2 for Tuesday

$22.00

Freedom Special

$17.76

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water on tap

Employee Drink

$2.00

Draft Beer

Eight

$4.00

Hopadillo

$4.00

St Arnold Amber Ale

$4.00

Woodchuck Sangria

$4.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Four Corners Mango Fresca

$4.00

Lorelei Khryseis

$4.00

Ranger Creek Oktoberfest

$4.00

St Arnold Lawnmower

$4.00

UFO Blueberry

$4.00

6666 Amber

$4.00

6666 Pilsner

$4.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Dos XX

$3.75

Estrella Jalisco

$3.75

Flight

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Canned Beer

6666 Ranch Water Blackberry Pom

$3.75

6666 Ranch Water Natural Lime

$3.75

6666 Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$3.75

6666 Ranch Water Spicy Habanero

$3.75

6666 Amber Can

$3.75

6666 IPA Can

$3.75

Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Cucumber Martini

$7.00

Cumber-Melon Martini

$7.50

Il Naufragio (The Shipwreck)

$7.50

Margarita on the Rocks

$7.50

Mimosas

$4.00

Salty Dog

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Texas Tea

$7.50

Cherry Vodka Sour

$7.50

Wine

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Pinot Noir

$5.50

Pouilly-Fuisse Chardonnay (bottle)

$35.00

Girardin Pouilly-Fuisse Chardonnay (bottle)

$38.00

Napa Valley Quilt (bottle)

$41.00

Ice

10lb Bag of Ice

$1.50

Vodka

CIROC

$6.00

DEEP EDDY Grapefruit

$5.50

EFFEN Cucumber

$6.00

GREY GOOSE

$6.00

TITO'S

$5.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

WILD RAG

$5.50

WILD RAG Mesquite Bean

$5.50

WILD RAG Tx Torch

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$7.75

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Ciroc

$10.00

DBL Gry Goose

$11.00

DBL Tito's Vodka

$10.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$11.00

DBL Wild Rag

$9.50

DBL Wild Rag Tx Torch

$9.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

DBL Well Gin

$7.75

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.50

Malibu Lime

$5.50

Malibu Strawberry

$5.50

Malibu Watermelon

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.75

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.50

DBL Malibu

$9.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Herradura

$7.50

DBL Well Tequila

$7.75

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$9.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Herradura

$13.00

Whiskey

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Tennessee Honey

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$6.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.75

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Tennessee Honey

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.75

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Macallan 12 year

$12.50

Macallan 15 year

$15.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bailey's

$6.50

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

WELL Amaretto

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.50

DBL Bailey's

$9.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL WELL Amaretto

$8.00

Shots

Star F'er

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Comedy Show

Comedy Show Ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small town food with a big city taste! Brick oven pizza at its best!! Full Bar...Beer, Wine, Mixed Beverages.

Location

120 E. San Patricio Avenue, Mathis, TX 78368

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vans Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
411 E. Magnolia St Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Rise & Grind - 521 FM-3024
orange starNo Reviews
521 FM-3024 Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Weber's Boat Landing - Weber’s Boat Landing - TX
orange starNo Reviews
747 Carmel Drive Sandia, TX 78383
View restaurantnext
Updog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Unit B Odem, TX 78370
View restaurantnext
Cotten's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
15013 Northwest Boulevard Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mathis
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston