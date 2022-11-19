VAN'S PIZZA & SPEAKEASY
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small town food with a big city taste! Brick oven pizza at its best!! Full Bar...Beer, Wine, Mixed Beverages.
Location
120 E. San Patricio Avenue, Mathis, TX 78368
Gallery
