Updog Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Updog strives to bring fresh, great tasting pizza to Odem and the surrounding communities. Detroit Style, Traditional Pizza, and Calzones. Our restaurant is run almost exclusively by current and former students of the Odem High School Culinary Arts classes. Come by and see what we've learned!
Location
100 Main Street Unit B, Odem, TX 78370
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
No Reviews
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
View restaurant
Mr. G's Bar-B-Que - 4701 IH 37 Access Road
No Reviews
4701 Interstate 37 Corpus Christi, TX 78408
View restaurant