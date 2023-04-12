Restaurant header imageView gallery

Updog Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

100 Main Street Unit B

Odem, TX 78370

Popular Items

New York Style
Detroit Style Pizza
The Regional - Cheesy Bread Sticks

Food

NY Style Pizza

This style of pizza is why we have a 4.9 Google Review rating. Might be the best hand tossed thin crust pizza you have ever had.
New York Style

New York Style

Detroit Style Pan Pizza

You will love this pizza. Light and chewy crust. Cheese to the edges to create a caramelized crust that crunches. Sauce on top. Any toppings you want.
Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Style Pizza

Appetizers

Extra cheesy sticks of our signature crust. Served with a side of sauce. Add Mike's Hot Honey or a side of ranch.
The Regional - Cheesy Bread Sticks

The Regional - Cheesy Bread Sticks

$14.00

Extra cheesy sticks of our signature crust. Served with a side of sauce. Add Mike's Hot Honey or a side of ranch. Lady Owl Basketball 3-peated at the Regional tournament in '16, '17, and '18 to earn their name on our Cheesy Bread Sticks.

Fluffy Garlic Dough Knots

$8.00

House Salad

$4.00

Italian Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Menu 11am-3pm Only

Detroit Style + 2 Salads

$18.00

Our Detroit Style pizza is enough to feed 2/3 for lunch. Comes with 2 House Salads. Pick your dressing when you come in.

2 Slices NY Pizza + House Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$4.00

Slices

$2.50

10" Pizza - Build Your Own

$10.00

OMG Are You Serious?

Pickle Pizza XL

$15.00

Tik Tok told us to make a pizza with garlic, cheese, pickles, and ranch. Don't say it's weird until you try it.

Pickle Pizza Medium 12"

$12.00

Something Sweet

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Hot Honey and Ranch

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Big Bottle of Mike's Hot Honey 24 oz

$33.00

Take N Bake Kits

Kits come with a partial baked 10" NY Style Crust and enough of our sauce, cheese, and pepperoni to make an amazing pizza in your own oven.

NY Style Take n Bake Kits

Drinks

Sweet Tea & Sodas

Big Red 16.9 oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper 16.9 oz

$2.25

Sprite 16.9 oz

$2.25

Coke 16.9 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 16.9 oz

$2.25

Sweet Tea 12oz

$2.00

Sweet Tea 1 Gallon

$5.00

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$7.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$7.00Out of stock

Coke 2 Liter

$7.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$7.00Out of stock

Root Beer 2 Liter

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

Clear and wet.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Baseball & Softball Training

Hitting

Basic & Advanced Hitting and Throwing Instruction Available Mon-Thur 4pm-6pm Sat & Sunday 1pm-6pm. Text 361-563-0204 w/ desired time slot.

30 minutes 1 on 1

$30.00

Basic & Advanced Hitting and Throwing Instruction Available Mon-Thur 4pm-6pm Sat & Sunday 1pm-6pm

60 minutes 1 on 1

$50.00

Basic & Advanced Hitting and Throwing Instruction Available Mon-Thur 4pm-6pm Sat & Sunday 1pm-6pm

OLL Concession Stand

Concession Item

$1.00

Item #2

$2.00

Item #3

$3.00

Item #4

$4.00

Item #5

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Updog strives to bring fresh, great tasting pizza to Odem and the surrounding communities. Detroit Style, Traditional Pizza, and Calzones. Our restaurant is run almost exclusively by current and former students of the Odem High School Culinary Arts classes. Come by and see what we've learned!

Location

100 Main Street Unit B, Odem, TX 78370

Directions

