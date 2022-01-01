Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hidden Pig

255 Reviews

$$

128-130 Washington Street

Haverhill, MA 01832

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Bad Wolf
Boneless Tenders
OG

Starters

Bacon Jam Crab Rangoon

$13.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.00

Buffalo Egg Rolls

$12.00

*SPECIAL*

Bacon Board

$16.00+

Small Bacon Board - (1) Slice Ea.Large Bacon Board - (3) Slices Ea.

Boneless Tenders

$13.00

Please choose (1-2) flavors. More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

BONE-IN | Please choose (1-2) flavors. More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.

Bacon Truffle Fries

$10.00

french fries w. parmesan • bacon fat • bacon bits

Buffalo Tots!

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$11.00

*POPULAR* Tots topped w. our homemade cheese sauce • parmesan • bacon bits • scallions • hidden spice

Loaded Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts topped w. our homemade cheese sauce • parmesan • bacon bits • scallions • hidden spice

Burnt Pork Ends

$16.00

*POPULAR* Pork Ends tossed in our homemade maple-bacon bourbon sauce

Poutine

$13.00

crispy french fries • confit porkbelly • cheese curds • gravy • sunny egg • scallions • hidden spice +ADD Chicken Tenders $3

Fried Pickles

$9.00

served w. spicy aioli

Hidden Nachos

$15.00+

Choice of No Meat, Pulled Pork OR Grilled Chicken. + Add On Guac|Sour Cream -- *ALL SUBJECT TO UPCHARGE*

Greens

Big Mac Burger Bowl

$17.00

Caesar

$5.00+

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

(3) romaine lettuce wraps w. grilled chicken • gorgonzola onion • bacon bits • ranch+buffalo drizzle

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

(3) romaine lettuce wraps w. pulled pork • jalapeño pineapple slaw • pigs gold

Burgers

Shreddy Kreuger

$18.00

Juicy Lucy

$18.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

American Cheese, Bacon on a Brioche Bun

OG

$17.00

American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Hidden Sauce on a Brioche Bun

5th Year

$17.00

American Cheese, Bacon, Sunny Egg, Caramelized Onion, Spicy Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Big Bad Wolf

$19.00

*MOST POPULAR* Orange Cheddar, Confit PorkBelly, Blueberry Jam, Maple-Bacon Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Big Rig

$18.00

*Opt. to Add Pulled Pork* Orange Cheddar, Bacon, Pickles, Pigs Gold, Onion Ring on a Brioche Bun

Black+Bleu

$17.00

Blood-Sweat-Tears

$17.00

Gorgonzola, Roasted Habanero Aioli, Jalapeno Bacon, Onion, Bread+Butter Pickled Jalapeno on a Brioche Bun

Fancy Pants

$18.00

White Cheddar, Truffle Aioli, Bacon, Tomato, Argula on a Brioche Bun

Flyin Hawaiian

$18.00

orange cheddar • grilled pineapple bacon • lettuce • onion • ginger soy apricot sweet chili sauce

Impossible

$17.00

*Plant-Based* Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hidden Sauce. $1 UpCharge to ADD Cheese

Red Riding Hood

$19.00

That's My Jam

$18.00

Orange Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Blue-Cheese Mayo, Bacon-Shallot Jam on a Brioche Bun

WestCoast

$17.00

American Cheese, Guacamole, Tomato, Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Dogs+Sandw

Alabama Chicken

$18.00

crispy fried chicken • orange cheddar bacon • chipolte slaw • pickles alabama white sauce

BLT

$12.00

Served on Sourdough - Bacon•Lettuce•Tomato•Mayo

Chubby Buff

$17.00

Chubby Chicken

$16.00

*POPULAR*

Cuban

$15.00

Gold Chicken Sanger

$17.00

The Porker

$16.00

PorkBelly Reuben

$16.00

served on marble rye bread w. corned beef • crispy porkbelly swiss • sauerkraut • hidden sauce

Ty'PIG'al Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Classic Dog

$9.00

Ketchup or Mustard UPON REQUEST*

Beer Dog

$12.00

Pig Dog

$11.00

Plates

Sweet Chili Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.00

Three Little Piggies

$16.00

Chicken+Waffles

$21.00

*POPULAR*

Pork Fried Rice Bowl

$19.00

*POPULAR*

Mixed Veggie

$17.00

Vegetarian Option*

Plain Mac+Cheese

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac+Cheese

$18.00

Pulled Pork Mac+Cheese

$18.00

Donuts+Pops

Waffle Pop

$9.00

S'more Donut

$8.00

Dunkaroonuts

$8.00

Oreo Donuts

$8.00

Maple-Bacon Glazed Donuts

$8.00

Includes (2) 'Cake' Donuts per Order. Topped w. Cream Cheese Glaze+Bacon Bits

Reese's Donuts

$8.00

Donut Combo

$8.00+

Side

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mac

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Jalapeno Pineapple Slaw

$4.00

Our seasonal Jalapeno Pineapple Slaw. MUST TRY*

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

(2) Bacon Slices

$3.00

(4) Bacon Slices

$5.50

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Independently Owned+Operated GastroPub. Serving Downtown Haverhill, MA + the Merrimack Valley. TopQuality Meats, Local Produce, Craft Beers.

Website

Location

128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill, MA 01832

Directions

