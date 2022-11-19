Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Iron Cactus 8845 West Avenue E-8

review star

No reviews yet

8845 West Avenue E-8

Lancaster, CA 93536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Marta’s Mozzarella Meatballs

$12.99

Elote Dip

$11.99

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Street Tacos

$10.00

Cajun Shrimp

$16.99

Pretzel

$10.00

Salads

Cactus Chopped Cobb

$17.00

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Steak Salad

$21.99

Entrees

Ribeye Steak Entree

$41.99

New York Strip Entree

$44.99

Top Sirloin Entree

$31.99

Pork Chop

$26.99

Pastas

Shrimp pesto Pasta

$20.99

Southwest Pasta

$18.99

Steak Creamy Pasta

$23.99

Burgers

The Tombstone Burger

$18.00

Chili Relleno Burger

$20.00

America Burger

$15.00

Western Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Tumbleweed Turkey Stack

$16.00

Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Little Chaps

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Mac-n-Cheddar

$10.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Smore's Lava Cake

$10.00

Fudge Sundae

$6.00

Birthday Sundae

Sides

Side Salad

$5.99

Soup

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Veggies

$3.99

Dinner Side

$5.99

Extra Pita

$3.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Open Food

Specials

Tomahawk DF2

$148.99Out of stock

DF2 dessert

Lunch

BLTA

$13.99

Open Faced Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Piggy Melt

$13.99

Cactus Cheeseburger

$13.99

Pattymelt

$13.99

Trio

$13.99

Lunch Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Honey Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cactus Shrimp Salad

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8845 West Avenue E-8, Lancaster, CA 93536

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

D's Smokin BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
50th Street West Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Combo Kitchen of Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
6570 West Avenue L 12 Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
44226 10th St W Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Jack's Place
orange starNo Reviews
40352 90th St W Leona Valley, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
orange star4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0277 - Lancaster
orange star4.5 • 1,438
43633 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA105 - Lancaster
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Palmdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston