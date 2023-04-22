Don Sebastian Mexican Restaurant
42040 50th Street West
Quartz Hill, CA 93536
Food Menu
Appetizers
Don Sebastian Combo
Mini Chimichangas,Taquitos,Buffalo Wings, Nachos Rancheros, Quesadillas, Guacamole& Sour Cream
Quesadillas
Folded Flour tortilla whit melted cheese and green chiles
Quesadilla Chiken
Quesadilla Steak
Quesadilla Bacon
Guacamole Dip small
Mashed avocado and spices,served with chips
Guacamole Dip large
Mashed avocado and spices,served with chips
Potato Skins
Four deep fried potato skin with bacon an cheese
Potato Skins with chiken beef
Four deep fried potato skin with bacon an cheese
Chiken Fingers
Crispy breaded chiken strips, served whith ranch.
Chiken Fingers Combo
Don Sebastian Platter
Bacon wrapped shrimp,breaded shrimp,quesadilla,taquitos,guacamole,sour cream,tomato,onion,avocado
Taquitos Pollo
Taquitos Beef
Nachos
Nachos CK
Nachos Beef
Wings
Combinations
#1 Taco
Served with rice and beans.
#2 Enchilada
#3 Tamale
#4 Chile Relleno
#5 Two Tacos
#6 Two Enchiladas
#7 Taco & Enchilada
#8 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
#9 Taco & Tamale
#10 Taco & Chile Relleno
#11 Taco, Tamale & Chile Relleno
#13 Chiken Breast & Enchilada
#14 Tacos Mexicanos
Two carn asada or carnitas soft tacos,serve with charro beans and mexican rice
#12Taco,Enchilada,Chile relleno
House Favorites
#Enchiladas Rancheras
Two enchilada overloaded with two types of cheese, smothered with rachera sauce and served whit rice beans, guacamole and sour crema
#Enchiladas de Espinacas
Two enchiladas filled with a tomatillo sauce,served with rice,beans and sour cream
#Enchiladas de Carnitas
Two enchiladas filled with carnitas and topped with enchilada sauce and cheese,served with rice,beans and sour cream
#Enchiladas Zuizas
Two enchiladas filled with chiken and cheese,topped with tomatillo sauce,served with beans and corn
#Enciladas Blancas
Two enchiladas filled with chiken and cheese, toppped
Pozole Cup
Pozole Bowl
Menudo Cup
Menudo Bowl
Carne En Sujugo
Tortas
Salads
Chefs Special Salad
Chiken with fruit
Grilled chicken, avocado,onion,seasonal fruit.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens,tomato,cucumber and dressing
Avocado Salad
Mixed greens,tomato,cucumber,cheese and dressing
Chiken Salad
Flower tortilla bowl wit marinated chicken breast topped whit tomato,cucumber,cheese and dresing and avocado
Chiken Ceasar Salad
Romain lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons,caesar dressing.
Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens,avocado,grilled shrimp,tomato,cucumber,cheese and dressing
Specialties
Don Sebastian Fajitas Chiken
Your Choice of meat sauteed with bell pepper, onion and tomato,served with pico de gallo,guacamole and tortillas
Don Sebastian Fajitas Steak
Your Choice of meat sauteed with bell pepper, onion and tomato,served with pico de gallo,guacamole and tortillas
Don Sebastian Fajitas Shrim
Your Choice of meat sauteed with bell pepper, onion and tomato,served with pico de gallo,guacamole and tortillas
#Carnitas
Braised pork,cooked slowly in spices,sered with avocado relish,pico de gallo and tortillas
#Zarapes
Tender New york Steak cut in pieces and covered with ranchea sauce,topped with sour cream and guacamole and wrapped in flour tortilla
Arroz con Pollo
Tender strips of chicken breast,cooked with zucchini and onion in a ranchera sauce, over a bed of mexican rice.
Steak Picado
Tender beef cooked in special sauce with tomato, onion and bell pepper.
#Taquitos Rancheros
Rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef,topped whit guacamole and sour cream
#Flautas
Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef,topped whit guacamole and sour cream
#Chile Verde
Lean diced pork pieces simmered in a green tomatillo sauce
#Chile Colorado
Tasty chunks of beef simmered in our special red sauce
#Carne Asada
New York Steak grilled to you taste and topped with a grilled anaheim pepper,served wiyh enchilada and avocado relish.
#Don Sebastian Burrito
Large flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of Chile colorado,chile verde,carne asada,or grilled chicken,topped with salsa and cheese,with sour cream an gacamole on the side.
#Pollo en Mole
Tender chicken smothererd in a tasty spicy/chocolate sauce,A mexican flagship!
Carne Tampiquena
Chopped pieces of Sirloin mixed with bell
Fajitas For 2
Fajitas Trio
Seafood
Camarones Veracruz
Large butterflied shrimp sauteed in our wine sauce with green and black olive, bell peppers onion and tomato,served with rice,beans,pico de gallo
Camarones al Ajillo
Large shimps sauteed in a garlic sauce,with bell pepper and onion, served with croccoli and rice
Camarones A la Diabla
Large shirmp sauteed in a red spicy sauce served with broccoli and rice
#Camarones Don Sebastian
Large shrimp cooked to perfection and wrapped in bacon,served overd a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese,serced with corn
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp served on its and a tomato sauce, with pico de gallo, avocado and cucumber, served with crackers
#Tacos de Pescado
Two fish tacos,covered with pico de gallo,erved with rice and beans
#Tacos de Camaron
Two shrimp tacos,covered with pico de gallo,served with rice and beans
#Enchiladas de Camaron
Two enchiladas filled with chunks of shrimp,topped with pico de gallo,served with rice and beans
#Enchiladas Supremas
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp and spinach, topped with pico de gallo and served rice and beans
#Enchiladas Trio
One beef enchilada topped with red salsa,one chicken enchilada topped with ranchera salsa and one shrimp enchilada with tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans
Tilapia a la Plancha
Grilledfresh tilapia fish,served with rice and vegetables
Mojarra Frita
Steak& Shrimp
Griled New York Steak, and three Don Sebastian shrimp served with rice and beans
Ceviche Cup
Ceviche Bowl
Camaron Rancheros
Kids Menu
#kids Taco
Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries
#kids Cheese Enchilada
Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries
#kids Quesadilla
Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries
#kids Bean &Chees Burrito
Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries
#Kids Cheeseburguer
Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries
#kids Chiken Fingers
Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries
A la carte
Taco (hard shell)
Enchilada
Mini Tacos (4)
Carne asada,al pastor,grilled chicken or carnitas
Mini Tacos (4) Camaron
T Suave
Tamale
Beef or chicken
Chile Relleno
Stuffed poblano pepper
Bean &Cheese Burrito
Burrito
Choice of carne asada,grilled chicken,chile colorada,chile verde,shreded beef or carnitas
Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortillas filled with beans,beef and topped with red sauce and melted cheese
Soup Cup
Albondiga, Chicken tortilla or veggie soup
Soup Bowl
Albondiga, Chicken tortilla or veggie soup
Cheeseburguer
Beef patty with cheese,lettuce,tomato and onion,served with fries
Taco Pescado
Taco Asada
Taco Carnitas
Mini (1)
Flautas Beef
Flautas Ck
Fries
Tost Flat Beans
Taco De Camaron
Enc De Camaron
T Ch Asado
E Camaron Carta
E Zuisa Carta
Sides
Tostadas
Drinks Menu
cocketeles
Margarita
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Black Russian
Mex Coffe
Pina Colada
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Titos
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Malibu
Jerry Sailor
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café Xo
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Hornitos
Tradicional
Tres Generaciones
Conemorativo
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Cazadores Anejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Tia Maria
Tequia Rose
Don Julio 70
Tradicional
1800 Silver
1800 Anejo
1800 Reposado
1942
Clase Azul silver
Clase Azul reposado
Clase Azul Anejo
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Early Time
Canadian Club
Seagram VO
Seagram 7
Crown Royal
Bushmill
Jonny Walker Red
Jonny Walker Black
Black Velvet
Crown Royal Apple
Jim Beam Red Stag
Fireball
Jack Dan Fire
Buchanans
Jameson
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Kamora
Cerveza
Bud Light
Michelou Ultra
Coorslight
Miler Lite
O'duls
MGD
Coors
Budwiser
Victoria
Estrella
805
Lagunitas
Bluemoon
XX Lag
Modelo
Corona
Tecate
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Corona Light
Corona Premier
XX Ambar
Bohemia
16oz Modelo
24oz Modelo
16oz Modelo Negra
24oz Modelo Negra
16oz Bud Light
24oz Bud Light
16oz Coors Light
24oz Coors Light
Michelada Bud Light
Michelada Michelou Ultra
Michelada Coorslight
Michelada Miler Lite
Michelada O'duls
Michelada Budwiser
Michelada Victoria
Michelada Estrella
Michelada 805
Michelada Lagunitas
Michelada Bluemoon
Michelada XX Lag
Mixhelada Modelo
Michelada Corona
Michelada Tecate
Michelada Negra Modelo
Michelada Pacifico
Michelada Bud Ligh Draft
Michelada Coors Light Draft
Michelada Modelo Draft
Michelada Modelo Negra Draft
Vino
Soft Drinks
Cherry Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr pepper
Pink lemonade
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Orange
Horchata
Coffe
Decafe
Hot Tea
Milk
Apple Juice
Pineapple
Cranberry
Kids Apple
Kids Milk
Kids ChocoMilk
Virg Margarita
Virg Colada
Ice Tea
Ice Tea Rasberry
Hot Chocolate
Margaritas
M.Single
M.Single Flavor
M.Double
M.Double Flavor
M.Triple Cadillac
M.Triple Flavor
M. Cadillac
M. D. Sebastian Cadillac
M. Skinny
M. Skinny Top
M. Skinny Cadillac
M. Skinny Cadillac Top
M. Cadillac Top
Margarita Cadillac Flavor Top
Margarita Doble Julio 70
Margarita Hornitos
Margarita Patron
Margarita Patron Silver
Margarita Anejo
Margarita 1800
Marg Cuervo Gold
Margarita Cazadores
Triple
Marg Casa Amigos
Marg Herradura
Triple Mag Top Shelf
Dacori
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Three over-easy served over a fried corn tortilla, smothered whit salsa
HUevos con Chorizo
Thre scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with tortillas
Huevos con Machaca
Two eggs scrambled with sheredded beef,tomato,onion and bell pepper
Spanish Omelette
Cheese Omelette topped with spanish sauce and tortilla
DonSebastian Omelette
Cheese and avocado omelette topped whith special sauce an melted cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
Ham & egg burrito, topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese
