Don Sebastian Mexican Restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizers

Don Sebastian Combo

$16.95

Mini Chimichangas,Taquitos,Buffalo Wings, Nachos Rancheros, Quesadillas, Guacamole& Sour Cream

Quesadillas

$11.45

Folded Flour tortilla whit melted cheese and green chiles

Quesadilla Chiken

$14.45

Quesadilla Steak

$14.45

Quesadilla Bacon

$14.45

Guacamole Dip small

$6.95

Mashed avocado and spices,served with chips

Guacamole Dip large

$10.95

Mashed avocado and spices,served with chips

Potato Skins

$11.45

Four deep fried potato skin with bacon an cheese

Potato Skins with chiken beef

$14.95

Four deep fried potato skin with bacon an cheese

Chiken Fingers

$11.45

Crispy breaded chiken strips, served whith ranch.

Chiken Fingers Combo

$15.45

Don Sebastian Platter

$30.95

Bacon wrapped shrimp,breaded shrimp,quesadilla,taquitos,guacamole,sour cream,tomato,onion,avocado

Taquitos Pollo

$8.95

Taquitos Beef

$8.95

Nachos

$11.95

Nachos CK

$16.45

Nachos Beef

$16.45

Wings

$15.95

Combinations

#1 Taco

$15.95

Served with rice and beans.

#2 Enchilada

$15.95

#3 Tamale

$15.95

#4 Chile Relleno

$15.95

#5 Two Tacos

$17.95

#6 Two Enchiladas

$17.95

#7 Taco & Enchilada

$17.95

#8 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$17.95

#9 Taco & Tamale

$17.95

#10 Taco & Chile Relleno

$17.95

#11 Taco, Tamale & Chile Relleno

$19.95

#13 Chiken Breast & Enchilada

$19.95

#14 Tacos Mexicanos

$19.95

Two carn asada or carnitas soft tacos,serve with charro beans and mexican rice

#12Taco,Enchilada,Chile relleno

$19.95

House Favorites

#Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.95

Two enchilada overloaded with two types of cheese, smothered with rachera sauce and served whit rice beans, guacamole and sour crema

#Enchiladas de Espinacas

$19.95

Two enchiladas filled with a tomatillo sauce,served with rice,beans and sour cream

#Enchiladas de Carnitas

$19.95

Two enchiladas filled with carnitas and topped with enchilada sauce and cheese,served with rice,beans and sour cream

#Enchiladas Zuizas

$19.95

Two enchiladas filled with chiken and cheese,topped with tomatillo sauce,served with beans and corn

#Enciladas Blancas

$19.95

Two enchiladas filled with chiken and cheese, toppped

Pozole Cup

$6.95

Pozole Bowl

$13.95

Menudo Cup

$6.95

Menudo Bowl

$13.95

Carne En Sujugo

$15.95

Tortas

$14.95

Salads

Chefs Special Salad

$16.95

Chiken with fruit

$16.95

Grilled chicken, avocado,onion,seasonal fruit.

Garden Salad

$6.45

Mixed greens,tomato,cucumber and dressing

Avocado Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens,tomato,cucumber,cheese and dressing

Chiken Salad

$16.95

Flower tortilla bowl wit marinated chicken breast topped whit tomato,cucumber,cheese and dresing and avocado

Chiken Ceasar Salad

$16.95

Romain lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons,caesar dressing.

Shrimp Salad

$20.45

Mixed greens,avocado,grilled shrimp,tomato,cucumber,cheese and dressing

Specialties

Don Sebastian Fajitas Chiken

$22.45

Your Choice of meat sauteed with bell pepper, onion and tomato,served with pico de gallo,guacamole and tortillas

Don Sebastian Fajitas Steak

$24.45

Your Choice of meat sauteed with bell pepper, onion and tomato,served with pico de gallo,guacamole and tortillas

Don Sebastian Fajitas Shrim

$25.45

Your Choice of meat sauteed with bell pepper, onion and tomato,served with pico de gallo,guacamole and tortillas

#Carnitas

$19.95

Braised pork,cooked slowly in spices,sered with avocado relish,pico de gallo and tortillas

#Zarapes

$24.95

Tender New york Steak cut in pieces and covered with ranchea sauce,topped with sour cream and guacamole and wrapped in flour tortilla

Arroz con Pollo

$19.95

Tender strips of chicken breast,cooked with zucchini and onion in a ranchera sauce, over a bed of mexican rice.

Steak Picado

$24.95

Tender beef cooked in special sauce with tomato, onion and bell pepper.

#Taquitos Rancheros

$17.95

Rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef,topped whit guacamole and sour cream

#Flautas

$19.95

Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef,topped whit guacamole and sour cream

#Chile Verde

$19.95

Lean diced pork pieces simmered in a green tomatillo sauce

#Chile Colorado

$19.95

Tasty chunks of beef simmered in our special red sauce

#Carne Asada

$25.95

New York Steak grilled to you taste and topped with a grilled anaheim pepper,served wiyh enchilada and avocado relish.

#Don Sebastian Burrito

$17.95

Large flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of Chile colorado,chile verde,carne asada,or grilled chicken,topped with salsa and cheese,with sour cream an gacamole on the side.

#Pollo en Mole

$19.95

Tender chicken smothererd in a tasty spicy/chocolate sauce,A mexican flagship!

Carne Tampiquena

$26.95

Chopped pieces of Sirloin mixed with bell

Fajitas For 2

$39.95

Fajitas Trio

$29.95

Seafood

Camarones Veracruz

$26.95

Large butterflied shrimp sauteed in our wine sauce with green and black olive, bell peppers onion and tomato,served with rice,beans,pico de gallo

Camarones al Ajillo

$26.95

Large shimps sauteed in a garlic sauce,with bell pepper and onion, served with croccoli and rice

Camarones A la Diabla

$26.95

Large shirmp sauteed in a red spicy sauce served with broccoli and rice

#Camarones Don Sebastian

$26.95

Large shrimp cooked to perfection and wrapped in bacon,served overd a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese,serced with corn

Coctel de Camaron

$19.95

Shrimp served on its and a tomato sauce, with pico de gallo, avocado and cucumber, served with crackers

#Tacos de Pescado

$23.95

Two fish tacos,covered with pico de gallo,erved with rice and beans

#Tacos de Camaron

$24.95

Two shrimp tacos,covered with pico de gallo,served with rice and beans

#Enchiladas de Camaron

$24.95

Two enchiladas filled with chunks of shrimp,topped with pico de gallo,served with rice and beans

#Enchiladas Supremas

$24.95

Two enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp and spinach, topped with pico de gallo and served rice and beans

#Enchiladas Trio

$22.45

One beef enchilada topped with red salsa,one chicken enchilada topped with ranchera salsa and one shrimp enchilada with tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans

Tilapia a la Plancha

$16.95

Grilledfresh tilapia fish,served with rice and vegetables

Mojarra Frita

$18.95

Steak& Shrimp

$28.95

Griled New York Steak, and three Don Sebastian shrimp served with rice and beans

Ceviche Cup

$6.95

Ceviche Bowl

$11.95

Camaron Rancheros

$25.95

Kids Menu

#kids Taco

$8.95

Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries

#kids Cheese Enchilada

$8.95

Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries

#kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries

#kids Bean &Chees Burrito

$8.95

Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries

#Kids Cheeseburguer

$8.95

Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries

#kids Chiken Fingers

$8.95

Choice one item,served with rice and beans or fries

A la carte

Taco (hard shell)

$5.75

Enchilada

$5.75

Mini Tacos (4)

$15.95

Carne asada,al pastor,grilled chicken or carnitas

Mini Tacos (4) Camaron

$20.95

T Suave

$5.75

Tamale

$6.45

Beef or chicken

Chile Relleno

$6.75

Stuffed poblano pepper

Bean &Cheese Burrito

$9.45

Burrito

$14.95

Choice of carne asada,grilled chicken,chile colorada,chile verde,shreded beef or carnitas

Chimichanga

$14.95

Deep fried flour tortillas filled with beans,beef and topped with red sauce and melted cheese

Soup Cup

$4.75

Albondiga, Chicken tortilla or veggie soup

Soup Bowl

$8.45

Albondiga, Chicken tortilla or veggie soup

Cheeseburguer

$11.95

Beef patty with cheese,lettuce,tomato and onion,served with fries

Taco Pescado

$8.95

Taco Asada

$6.25

Taco Carnitas

$6.25

Mini (1)

$3.95

Flautas Beef

$10.95

Flautas Ck

$10.95

Fries

$5.25

Tost Flat Beans

$5.75

Taco De Camaron

$8.95

Enc De Camaron

$8.95

T Ch Asado

$6.25

E Camaron Carta

$8.95

E Zuisa Carta

$5.50

Sides

Side Rice

$5.25

Sour Cream

$2.25

Side Beans

$5.25

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.00

Side de Aguacate

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

Side of Pico Con

$2.25

Fries

$5.25

Tortillas

$2.25

Side of Beans

$3.95

Lg Salsa

$4.50

Lg Chips

$5.00

Sm Chips

$3.00

Sm Salsa

$2.50

Desserts

Flan

$6.25

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Cheese Cake

$6.75

Cold Stone

$7.95

Tostadas

Tost Small

$10.95

Tost Lg

$14.25

Tost Small Ck Grill

$11.95

Tost Lg Ck Grill

$15.45

Tost Small Asada

$11.95

Tost Lg Asada

$15.45

Tostada Lg Carnitas

$15.25

Drinks Menu

cocketeles

Margarita

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.25

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Gimlet

Greyhound

$8.25

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$11.25

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.25

Madras

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.50

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.25

Mint Julep

Mojito

$10.95

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Sidecar

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.50

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.00

Mex Coffe

$9.50

Pina Colada

$11.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.50

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Admiral Nelson

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Meyers Silver

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Jerry Sailor

$9.00

Well Tequila

$7.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.25

Casa Noble

$9.25

Corazon Reposado

$9.25

Cuervo Silver

$9.75

Don Julio Anejo

$9.75

Patron Anejo

$10.25

Patron Café Xo

$35.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$24.95

Patron Reposado

$9.75

Patron Silver

$9.75

Patron Xo Café

$29.50

Hornitos

$9.25

Tradicional

$9.25

Tres Generaciones

$9.25

Conemorativo

$9.75

Casa Amigos Reposado

$9.50

Casa Amigos Anejo

$9.50

Cazadores Reposado

$9.50

Cazadores Silver

$9.50

Cazadores Anejo

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$9.75

Herradura Reposado

$9.75

Herradura Anejo

$9.75

Tia Maria

$9.00

Tequia Rose

Don Julio 70

$11.00

Tradicional

$11.00

1800 Silver

$9.75

1800 Anejo

$28.95

1800 Reposado

$20.00

1942

$18.00

Clase Azul silver

$15.00

Clase Azul reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$28.95

Well Whiskey

$8.50

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.25

Knob Creek

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

Early Time

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Seagram VO

$9.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Bushmill

$9.00

Jonny Walker Red

$10.00

Jonny Walker Black

$9.00

Black Velvet

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$9.50

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Dan Fire

$9.50

Buchanans

$9.50

Jameson

$9.00

Well Scotch

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$9.00

J & B

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$9.25

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.25

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.75

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Kamora

$7.00

Cerveza

Bud Light

$5.75

Michelou Ultra

$5.75

Coorslight

$5.75

Miler Lite

$5.75

O'duls

$5.75

MGD

$5.75

Coors

$5.75

Budwiser

$5.75

Victoria

$6.50

Estrella

$6.50

805

$6.50

Lagunitas

$6.50

Bluemoon

$6.50

XX Lag

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Tecate

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.25

Corona Premier

$6.25

XX Ambar

$6.25

Bohemia

$6.25

16oz Modelo

$7.00

24oz Modelo

$8.00

16oz Modelo Negra

$7.00

24oz Modelo Negra

$8.00

16oz Bud Light

$6.00

24oz Bud Light

$7.00

16oz Coors Light

$6.00

24oz Coors Light

$7.00

Michelada Bud Light

$9.50

Michelada Michelou Ultra

$9.50

Michelada Coorslight

$9.50

Michelada Miler Lite

$9.50

Michelada O'duls

$9.50

Michelada Budwiser

$9.50

Michelada Victoria

$9.50

Michelada Estrella

$9.50

Michelada 805

$9.50

Michelada Lagunitas

$9.50

Michelada Bluemoon

$9.50

Michelada XX Lag

$9.50

Mixhelada Modelo

$9.50

Michelada Corona

$9.50

Michelada Tecate

$9.50

Michelada Negra Modelo

$9.50

Michelada Pacifico

$9.50

Michelada Bud Ligh Draft

$9.50

Michelada Coors Light Draft

$9.50

Michelada Modelo Draft

$9.50

Michelada Modelo Negra Draft

$9.50

Vino

Cabernet - Rojo

$8.00+

Merlot - Rojo

$8.00+

Zinfandell - Rose

$8.00+

Chablis

$7.25

Chardonay

$7.25

Champane

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Cherry Coke

$4.75

Coke

$4.75

Diet Coke

$4.75

Sprite

$4.75

Dr pepper

$4.75

Pink lemonade

$4.75

Shirley Temple

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Orange

$4.75

Horchata

$4.75

Coffe

$4.45

Decafe

$4.45

Hot Tea

$4.45

Milk

$4.75

Apple Juice

$4.75

Pineapple

$4.75

Cranberry

$4.75

Kids Apple

$3.25

Kids Milk

$3.25

Kids ChocoMilk

$4.75

Virg Margarita

$6.00

Virg Colada

$6.00

Ice Tea

$4.75

Ice Tea Rasberry

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Margaritas

M.Single

$7.00

M.Single Flavor

$8.00

M.Double

$9.50

M.Double Flavor

$10.00

M.Triple Cadillac

$16.00

M.Triple Flavor

$13.00

M. Cadillac

$14.75

M. D. Sebastian Cadillac

$19.50

M. Skinny

$13.00

M. Skinny Top

$14.95

M. Skinny Cadillac

$15.75

M. Skinny Cadillac Top

$16.95

M. Cadillac Top

$16.00

Margarita Cadillac Flavor Top

$17.95

Margarita Doble Julio 70

$18.95

Margarita Hornitos

$12.95

Margarita Patron

$13.75

Margarita Patron Silver

$13.75

Margarita Anejo

$13.95

Margarita 1800

$11.75

Marg Cuervo Gold

$11.75

Margarita Cazadores

$11.75

Triple

$12.00

Marg Casa Amigos

$12.75

Marg Herradura

$12.75

Triple Mag Top Shelf

Dacori

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Three over-easy served over a fried corn tortilla, smothered whit salsa

HUevos con Chorizo

$13.95

Thre scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with tortillas

Huevos con Machaca

$13.95

Two eggs scrambled with sheredded beef,tomato,onion and bell pepper

Spanish Omelette

$13.95

Cheese Omelette topped with spanish sauce and tortilla

DonSebastian Omelette

$13.95

Cheese and avocado omelette topped whith special sauce an melted cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Ham & egg burrito, topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese

