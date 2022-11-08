- Home
- /
- Westlake Village
- /
- The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar - 32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar 32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109
No reviews yet
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialty Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
$12.00
Tanteo
$13.50
Patron Silver
$13.50
Herradura Gold
$13.50
Herradura Silver
$13.50
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Repo
$14.00
Don Julio 70
$16.00
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Creyante Mezcal
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Clase Azul Plata
$16.00
Clase Azul Repo
$25.00
Clase Azul Mezcal
$40.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$75.00
Clase Azul Ultra
$200.00
Whiskey
Scotch
Lagavulin
$24.00
Macallan 12
$16.00
Macallan 15
$24.00
Macallan 18
$26.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$48.00
Middelton
$26.00
Well Scotch
$12.00
Oban
$22.00
Glenlivet
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12
$16.00
Glenfiddich 15
$24.00
Dewers
$13.00
Balvenie 12
$18.00
Balvenie 21
$35.00
Chivas
$13.00
Glen Scotia
$21.00
JW Blue Label
$35.00
JW Black Label
$16.00
J&B
$13.00
Highland Park 12
$16.00
Highland Park 25
$50.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Averno
$12.00
Amaretto
$10.00
Aperol
$12.50
B&B
$10.00
Baileys
$12.00
Blue Curcacao
$10.00
Brandy
$11.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$13.00
Cointreau
$13.00
Cr De Cassis
$12.00
Cr De Cocoa DK
$10.00
Cr De Cocoa LT
$10.00
Cr De Menth DRK
$10.00
Cr De Menth WHT
$10.00
Cr De Menth GR
$10.00
Di Saronna
$14.00
Drambuie
$13.00
Dry Vermouth
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$12.50
Frangelico
$13.00
Galliano
$13.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Grappa
$14.00
Jagermeister
$13.00
Kahlua
$12.50
Limoncello
$13.00
Midori
$10.00
Ouzo
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$10.00
Pernod
$10.00
Ramos Porto
$10.00
Sambuca
$12.00
Sandeman 40
$18.00
Sweet Vermouth
$10.00
Taylor Fladgate 10
$14.00
Taylor Fladgate 20
$18.00
Taylor Fladgate 30
$24.00
Taylor Fladgate 40
$32.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
Tuaca
$10.00
Bourbon/Rye
Basil Haydens
$15.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Knob Creek
$14.50
Makers Mark
$14.50
Old Forester
$13.00
Southern Comfort
$12.50
Wild Turkey
$13.00
Bulleit
$16.00
Jack Daniels
$13.00
JD Single Barrels
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Duke
$13.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$16.00
Well Bourbon
$12.00
Tullamore Rye
$13.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$16.00
Bulleit Rye
$18.00
Sazerac Rye
$18.00
Basil Hayden Rye
$20.00
Cognac
Mixed Drinks A-L
Amaretto Sour
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Apple Martini
$13.00
B-52
$13.00
Bellini
$12.00
Black Russian
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Blue Hawaiian
$13.00
Brandy Alexander
$13.00
Brandy Manhattan
$13.00
Brandy Sour
$13.00
Cape Cod
$13.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Coffee Alexander
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Cucumber Martini
$16.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French Martini
$14.00
FRZ Daiquiri
$14.00
Fuzzy Navel
$13.00
Gimlet
$13.00
Gin Fizz
$13.00
Grasshopper
$13.00
Greyhound
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$13.00
Irish Coffee Jameson
$14.00
Kahlua & Cream
$13.00
Kamekazi
$13.00
Keoke Coffee
$13.00
Kir
$13.00
Kir Royale
$13.50
L.I.T.
$15.00
L.I.T. Top Shelf
$20.00
Lemon Drop
$13.50
Mixed Drinks M-Z
Madras
$13.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Mexican Coffee
$13.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Mudslide
$13.00
Negroni
$13.00
Nutty Irishman
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Perfect Manhattan
$13.00
Pina Colada
$13.50
Pink Lady
$13.00
Pom Martini
$14.00
Rob Roy
$13.00
Rusty Nail
$13.00
Screwdriver
$13.00
Seabreeze
$14.00
Sex on the Beach
$14.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Singapore Sling
$13.00
Stinger
$13.00
Strawberry Daq FRZ
$13.50
Strawberry Margarita
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Russian
$13.00
Virgin Cocktails
$10.00
Wines By The Glass
GL Ruffino,Prosecco,Veneto,Italy
$11.00
BT Ruffino,Prosecco,Veneto,Italy
$36.00
GL Domaine Chandon,Brut,Napa Valley
$13.00
BT Domaine Chandon,Brut,Napa Valley
$44.00
GL Mimosa
$11.00
GL White Zinfandel, Robert Mondavi
$11.00
GL Chenin Blanc & Viognier, Napa Valley
$12.00
BT White Zinfandel, Robert Mondavi
$36.00
BT Chenin Blanc & Viognier, Napa Valley
$40.00
GL Plum Wine
$12.00
GL Kim Crawford,New Zealand
$13.00
BT Kim Crawford,New Zealand
$44.00
GL Grgich Hills Estate, Napa Valley
$14.00
BT Grgich Hills Estate, Napa Valley
$48.00
GL House Sav B
$12.00
BT House Sav B
$34.00
GL Kendall-Jackson,Vitner's Reserve
$13.00
BT Kendall-Jackson,Vitner's Reserve
$44.00
GL Sonoma Cutrer,Russian River Valley
$14.00
BT Sonoma Cutrer,Russian River Valley
$48.00
GL House Chardonnay
$12.00
BT House Chardonnay
$34.00
GL Daou,Paso Robles
$13.00
BT Daou,Paso Robles
$44.00
GL Whispering Angel, France
$14.00
BT Whispering Angel, France
$45.00
GL Barone Fini,Italy
$12.00
BT Barone Fini,Italy
$40.00
GL Santa Margherita
$14.00
BT Santa Margherita
$48.00
GL House Pinot Grigio
$12.00
BT House Pinot Grigio
$34.00
GL Dr.Loosen, Germany
$13.00
BT Dr.Loosen, Germany
$44.00
GL La Storia, Anderson Valley
$13.00
BT La Storia, Anderson Valley
$44.00
GL House Merlot
$12.00
BT House Merlot
$34.00
GL A to Z, Oregon
$13.00
BT A to Z, Oregon
$44.00
GL Meiomi, Central Coast
$14.00
BT Meiomi, Central Coast
$48.00
GL House Pinot Noir
$12.00
BT House Pinot Noir
$34.00
GL J Lohr, Paso Robles
$14.00
BT J Lohr, Paso Robles
$48.00
GL Daou, Paso Robles
$15.00
BT Daou, Paso Robles
$52.00
GL Austin Hope, Paso Robles
$17.00
BT Austin Hope, Paso Robles
$60.00
GL House Cab
$12.00
BT House Cab
$34.00
Champagne & Sparkling
White Varietals, Chardonnay
White Varietals, Riesling
White Varietals, Sauvignon Blanc
Red Varietals, Pinot Noir
Red Varietals, Zinfandel
Red Varietals, Red Blend
Red Varietals, Cabernet Sauvignon
Rodney Strong, Sonoma County
$32.00
Justin, Paso Robles
$48.00
Jordan, Alexander Valley
$84.00
Justin Isosceles, Paso Robles
$86.00
Heitz Cellars, Napa Valley
$92.00
Duckhorn, Napa Valley
$105.00
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley
$135.00
Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley
$135.00
Caymus, Napa Valley
$160.00
Caymus,
$340.00
Opus One, Napa Valley
$475.00
Corkage Fee
Japanese Beer
Beer
N/A
Americano
$5.95
Apple Juice
$4.95
Arnold Palmer
$3.95
Cappuccino
$6.95
Coffee
$3.95
Coke
$3.95
Cranberry Juice
$4.95
Dbl Espresso
$5.95
Decaf Coffee
$3.95
Decaf Dbl Espresso
$5.95
Decaf Espresso
$4.95
Decaf Latte
$6.95
Diet Coke
$3.95
Espresso
$4.95
Ginger Beer
$5.95
Gingerale
$3.95
Grapefruit Juice
$4.95
Hot Chocolate
$3.95
Hot Tea`
$3.95
Iced Tea
$3.95
Latte
$6.95
Lemonade
$3.95
Macchiato
$5.95
Milk
$3.95
Orange Juice
$3.95
Panna
$7.50
Pellegrino
$7.50
Pineapple Juice
$4.95
Refill
Roy Rodgers
$3.95
Shirley Temple
$3.95
Soda Water
Sprite
$3.95
Tomato Juice
$4.95
Tonic Water
$4.95
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boccaccio's Restaurant - 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
No Reviews
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurant
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
No Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westlake Village
More near Westlake Village
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.