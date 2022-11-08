Main picView gallery

The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109

32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109

Westlake Village, CA 91361

Specialty Cocktails

Cocktail Special

$18.00

A-G Spritz

$16.00

Blue Drop

$16.00

Boccaccio's Cadillac

$18.00

French Rose

$16.00

Golden Hour

$16.00

House Mojito

$16.00

House Mojito Pineapple

$16.00

House Mojito Raspberry

$16.00

Mezcal Negroni

$16.00

Pineapple Margarita

$16.00

Purple Rain

$16.00

Rye Smash

$16.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$16.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$13.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$12.50

Absolut Grapefruit

$12.50

Absolut Citron

$12.50

Absolut Pear

$12.50

Absolut Vanilla

$12.50

Absolut Mandarin

$12.50

Jewel of Russia

$20.00

Gin

Aviation

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay

$15.00

Empress Gin

$16.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Nolets

$14.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

Mt Gay

$14.50

Well Rum

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Tanteo

$13.50

Patron Silver

$13.50

Herradura Gold

$13.50

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Creyante Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$16.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$200.00

Whiskey

Blanton

$18.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Black

$16.00

Seagram 7

$13.00

Seagram VO

$13.50

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Scotch

Lagavulin

$24.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 15

$24.00

Macallan 18

$26.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$48.00

Middelton

$26.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Oban

$22.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$24.00

Dewers

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 21

$35.00

Chivas

$13.00

Glen Scotia

$21.00

JW Blue Label

$35.00

JW Black Label

$16.00

J&B

$13.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Highland Park 25

$50.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Averno

$12.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$12.50

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Blue Curcacao

$10.00

Brandy

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Cr De Cassis

$12.00

Cr De Cocoa DK

$10.00

Cr De Cocoa LT

$10.00

Cr De Menth DRK

$10.00

Cr De Menth WHT

$10.00

Cr De Menth GR

$10.00

Di Saronna

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.50

Frangelico

$13.00

Galliano

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Grappa

$14.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.50

Limoncello

$13.00

Midori

$10.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Ramos Porto

$10.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sandeman 40

$18.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate 30

$24.00

Taylor Fladgate 40

$32.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Bourbon/Rye

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Knob Creek

$14.50

Makers Mark

$14.50

Old Forester

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$12.50

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

JD Single Barrels

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Duke

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Tullamore Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$20.00

Cognac

Courvo VSOP

$16.00

Courvo XO

$25.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Remy Martin XO

$26.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy XO

$26.00

Martell VS

$14.00

Martell "Blue Swift"

$28.00

Louis XIII 1/2 oz

$100.00

Louis XIII 1 oz

$200.00

Louis XIII 2 oz

$400.00

Van Winkle 10 year

$65.00

Van Winkle 12 year

$75.00

Mixed Drinks A-L

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

B-52

$13.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Brandy Manhattan

$13.00

Brandy Sour

$13.00

Cape Cod

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Coffee Alexander

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

FRZ Daiquiri

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee Jameson

$14.00

Kahlua & Cream

$13.00

Kamekazi

$13.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royale

$13.50

L.I.T.

$15.00

L.I.T. Top Shelf

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$13.50

Mixed Drinks M-Z

Madras

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Perfect Manhattan

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.50

Pink Lady

$13.00

Pom Martini

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Seabreeze

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Stinger

$13.00

Strawberry Daq FRZ

$13.50

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

Virgin Cocktails

$10.00

Wines By The Glass

GL Ruffino,Prosecco,Veneto,Italy

$11.00

BT Ruffino,Prosecco,Veneto,Italy

$36.00

GL Domaine Chandon,Brut,Napa Valley

$13.00

BT Domaine Chandon,Brut,Napa Valley

$44.00

GL Mimosa

$11.00

GL White Zinfandel, Robert Mondavi

$11.00

GL Chenin Blanc & Viognier, Napa Valley

$12.00

BT White Zinfandel, Robert Mondavi

$36.00

BT Chenin Blanc & Viognier, Napa Valley

$40.00

GL Plum Wine

$12.00

GL Kim Crawford,New Zealand

$13.00

BT Kim Crawford,New Zealand

$44.00

GL Grgich Hills Estate, Napa Valley

$14.00

BT Grgich Hills Estate, Napa Valley

$48.00

GL House Sav B

$12.00

BT House Sav B

$34.00

GL Kendall-Jackson,Vitner's Reserve

$13.00

BT Kendall-Jackson,Vitner's Reserve

$44.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer,Russian River Valley

$14.00

BT Sonoma Cutrer,Russian River Valley

$48.00

GL House Chardonnay

$12.00

BT House Chardonnay

$34.00

GL Daou,Paso Robles

$13.00

BT Daou,Paso Robles

$44.00

GL Whispering Angel, France

$14.00

BT Whispering Angel, France

$45.00

GL Barone Fini,Italy

$12.00

BT Barone Fini,Italy

$40.00

GL Santa Margherita

$14.00

BT Santa Margherita

$48.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BT House Pinot Grigio

$34.00

GL Dr.Loosen, Germany

$13.00

BT Dr.Loosen, Germany

$44.00

GL La Storia, Anderson Valley

$13.00

BT La Storia, Anderson Valley

$44.00

GL House Merlot

$12.00

BT House Merlot

$34.00

GL A to Z, Oregon

$13.00

BT A to Z, Oregon

$44.00

GL Meiomi, Central Coast

$14.00

BT Meiomi, Central Coast

$48.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$12.00

BT House Pinot Noir

$34.00

GL J Lohr, Paso Robles

$14.00

BT J Lohr, Paso Robles

$48.00

GL Daou, Paso Robles

$15.00

BT Daou, Paso Robles

$52.00

GL Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$17.00

BT Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$60.00

GL House Cab

$12.00

BT House Cab

$34.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Roederer Estate, Brut, Anderson Valley

$37.00

La Marca, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy

$38.00

Honey Bubbles, Moscato, Italy

$44.00

Moet & Chandon

$78.00

White Varietals, Chardonnay

J. Lohr, Central Coast

$38.00

Ferrari, Sonoma Coast

$39.00

Jordan, Russian River Valley

$52.00

Rombauer, Napa Valley

$68.00

Cakebread, Napa Valley

$72.00

White Varietals, Riesling

August Kessler, Rheingau, Germany

$40.00

White Varietals, Sauvignon Blanc

Cakebread, Napa Valley

$52.00

Red Varietals, Pinot Noir

Relic, Sonoma Coast

$64.00

Belle Glos, Santa Barbara County

$68.00

Red Varietals, Zinfandel

Mountain Zinfandel, Opolo Vineyards, Paso Robles

$45.00

Red Varietals, Red Blend

Conondrum by Caymus, Napa Valley

$42.00

The Prisoner, Napa Valley

$56.00

Red Varietals, Cabernet Sauvignon

Rodney Strong, Sonoma County

$32.00

Justin, Paso Robles

$48.00

Jordan, Alexander Valley

$84.00

Justin Isosceles, Paso Robles

$86.00

Heitz Cellars, Napa Valley

$92.00

Duckhorn, Napa Valley

$105.00

Silver Oak, Alexander Valley

$135.00

Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley

$135.00

Caymus, Napa Valley

$160.00

Caymus,

$340.00

Opus One, Napa Valley

$475.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Japanese Beer

SM Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

LG Kirin Ichiban

$12.00

SM Kirin Light

$7.00

LG Kirin Light

$12.00

SM Sapporo

$7.00

LG Sapporo

$12.00

SM Asahi Dry

$7.00

LG Asahi Dry

$12.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

O'douls (non-alcoholic)

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Lost Coast, Indica IPA

$12.00

Sake

SM House Hot Sake

$7.00

LG House Hot Sake

$13.00

Hakutsuru

$14.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Nigori

$14.00

SM Kikusui, Jumai Ginjo

$24.00

LG Kikusui, Jumai Ginjo

$45.00

Kubota, Daiginjo Genshu

$60.00

Lychee Sake

$18.00

Pineapple Sake

$18.00

White Peach Sake

$18.00

Fuji Apple Sake

$18.00

N/A

Americano

$5.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Dbl Espresso

$5.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Dbl Espresso

$5.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.95

Decaf Latte

$6.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Espresso

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$5.95

Gingerale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea`

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Latte

$6.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Macchiato

$5.95

Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Panna

$7.50

Pellegrino

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Refill

Roy Rodgers

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Tonic Water

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village, CA 91361

