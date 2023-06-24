- Home
The Asbury Lanes
209 4th Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Diner Menu
Breakfast
Handhelds
Starters & Salads
Shakes & Sweets
Weekly Specials
Sides
Kids
Wine
Wine Glass
Angeline Pinot Noir GL
$12.00
Charles & Charles Rose GL
$12.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling GL
$12.00
Crios Malbec GL
$11.00
Gruet Brut GL
$15.00
Gruet Rosé GL
$15.00
LaLuca Prosecco GL
$11.00
La Marca Prosecco GL
$14.00
LINE 39 Pinot Grigio GL
$9.00
Matua Sauvignon Blanc GL
$12.00
Murphy-Goode Merlot GL
$12.00
Raeburn Chardonnay GL
$14.00
Substance Cabernet GL
$15.00
ViNO Pinot Grigio GL
$12.00
Whispering Angel GL
$20.00
14 Hands Rose GL
$9.00
14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon GL
$9.00
Red Wine BTL
Rose Wine BTL
Sparkling Wine BTL
White Wine BTL
Beer
Beer Cans
Draft Beer
Classic Cocktails
Aviation
$12.00
Bee's knees
$12.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Dark n Stormy
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French 75
$12.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Gold Rush
$12.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Last Word
$12.00
LIT
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Classic Marg
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Old Fashion
$12.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
Bellini
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Green Tea Shots
$8.00
Dirty Shirely
$11.00
Bay Breeze
$11.00
Liquor
Brandy/Cognac
Coquerel Calvados
$9.00
Courvoisier VS
$11.00
Hennessy V S
$13.00
La Pommiere Calvados
$10.00
Laird's Jersey Lightning
$10.00
Laird's Straight Apple
$10.00
Lairds Apple Jack
$10.00
Leroux Blackberry Brandy
$10.00
Martell Blue Swift
$16.00
Pierre Ferrand Cognac
$12.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$17.00
St. George Pear Brandy
$11.00
Torres 10 Gran Reserva
$9.00
Cordials/Liqueurs
Domaine de Canton
$9.00
Ancho Reyes Chile
$11.00
Anis del Mono Anisette
$9.00
B + B Benedictine
$10.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Campari L'Aperitivo
$10.00
Chambord
$10.00
Chartreuse Green
$16.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Cynar
$10.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$10.00
Dogfish Head Sonic Archeology
$9.00
Fernet-Branca
$9.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Godiva Dark Chocolate
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Grapa di Barbera
$11.00
Hiram Walker Creme de Cacao
$10.00
Hiram Walker Creme de Noyaux
$10.00
Kahlua Original
$10.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino Liquer
$10.00
Licor 43
$10.00
Lillet Aperitif Blanc
$10.00
Lillet Apertif Rose
$10.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$10.00
Midori
$6.00
Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
$9.00
Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth
$9.00
Pernod
$10.00
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
$9.00
Pimms
$9.00
Schonauer Apfel
$10.00
Solerno Blood Orange
$11.00
St. George Absinthe Verde
$16.00
St. George Bruto Americano
$9.00
St. Germain
$10.00
Tempus Fugit Violette
$10.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Banana
$10.00
The Bitter Truth Apricot
$9.00
The Bitter Truth Golden Falernum
$9.00
The Bitter Truth Pimento Dram
$9.00
Tuaca
$10.00
Absente Absinthe
$10.00
Asbury Distilling Espresso Limoncello
$10.00
Asbury Park Aquavit
$9.00
Borghetti
$9.00
Carpano Antica Formula
$9.00
Carpano Bianco
$9.00
Chinola
$9.00
Italicus
$10.00
Montenegro Amaro
$9.00
Mr. Black Coffee
$9.00
Romana Sambuca
$9.00
Suze Bitter
$9.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe
$10.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Banane
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Gin
Asbury Park Barrel Aged Gin
$11.00
Asbury Park Gin
$11.00
Barr Hill Gin
$10.00
Barr Hill Tom Cat
$13.00
Blue Coat
$10.00
Hendrick's
$10.00
Plymouth Gin
$9.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
The Botanist
$16.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Corgi Earl Grey
$10.00
Empress 1908
$12.00
Ford's Gin
$9.00
Ford's Sloe Gin
$9.00
Gray Whale
$11.00
Monkey 47
$13.00
The Botanist
$12.00
Brooklyn Gin
$10.00
Dogfish Head Gin
$10.00
Rum
Avua Cachaca
$12.00
Bacardi Banana
$10.00
Bacardi Coconut
$10.00
Bacardi Grapefruit
$10.00
Bacardi Limon
$10.00
Bacardi Spiced
$10.00
Bacardi Pineapple
$10.00
Bacardi Ron 8 Anos
$10.00
Bacardi Superior
$10.00
Cachaca 51
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Cruzan Aged Rum
$10.00
Cruzan Black Strap Rum
$10.00
Gosling's Black Seal
$10.00
Kraken Black Spiced
$10.00
Leblon Cachaca
$10.00
Malibu Coconut Rum
$10.00
Myer's Original
$10.00
Appleton Estate Singature Blend
$12.00
Diplomatico Mantunano
$11.00
Diplomatico Planas
$10.00
Diplomatico Reserva
$12.00
Hamilton Demerara
$9.00
Hamilton Jamaica Black
$9.00
Mount Gay Eclipse Rum
$9.00
Neisson Agricole Blanc
$10.00
Pitu Cachaca
$9.00
Plantation 3 Stars
$10.00
Plantation Dark
$10.00
Pussers Rum
$10.00
Ron Zacapa 23 yr
$13.00
Ten To One White
$10.00
Ten to One Dark
$12.00
Cardinal Spirits Tiki Rum
$9.00
Scotch
Balvenie 14 yr
$26.00
Balvenie 15
$41.00
Balvenie 17 Year
$50.00
Balvenie double wood 12 year Single Malt 750ml 1.5fl.oz
$18.00
Bowmore 12 Year
$18.00
Chivas Regal 12
$11.00
Compass Box The Peat Monster
$17.00
Deveron 12 Year
$14.00
Dewar's White Label
$10.00
Dimple Pinch 15 YR
$10.00
Glenfiddich, 12 Year
$15.00
Glenfiddich, 15 Year
$20.00
Glenrothes Cask Reserve
$13.00
Glenrothes Vintage Reserve
$10.00
Great King Street
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$63.00
Lagavulin 16 yr
$25.00
Laphroaig 10 year 750ml 1.5fl.oz
$16.00
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00
Oban 14 yr
$25.00
The Famous Grouse
$9.00
The Glenlivet 12
$20.00
The Glenlivet 18
$41.00
The Glenlivet Founders Reserve
$16.00
The Macallan 12 YR
$21.00
The Macallan 15 YR
$38.00
Dalmore 12 Year
$21.00
Dalmore 15 Year
$42.00
Dalmore 18 Year
$92.00
BenRiach Smoky 10 yr
$18.00
BenRiach 10 yr
$16.00
Dewar's White Label
$10.00
Glenfiddich 14 Year
$16.00
Glenglassaugh Revival
$16.00
Glenmorangie X
$11.00
Lagavulin 8 year
$18.00
Oban Little Bay
$15.00
Tequila/Mezcal
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
$10.00
1800 Coconut Tequila
$9.00
Avion Blanco
$11.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Clase Azul Plata
$35.00
Clase Azul Reposada
$46.00
Don Julio 1942
$43.00
Don Julio Anejo
$17.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Espolon Anejo
$13.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.00
Espolon Reposado
$10.00
Partida Anejo
$13.00
Partida Reposado
$11.00
Patron Citronge
$10.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Tanteo Chipotle
$11.00
Tanteo Jalapeno
$10.00
Tequila 123 Organic Reposado
$10.00
Tequila Ocho Anejo
$17.00
Tequila Ocho Plata
$12.00
Tequila Ocho Respodado
$11.00
21 Seed Cucumber Jalapeno
$10.00
Corazon Blanco
$10.00
El Jimador
$10.00
Gran Coramino Reposado
$26.00
Herradura Silver
$9.00
Herradura Ult Ane
$16.00
Hornitos Plata
$10.00
Madre Mezcal
$12.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Patrón Añejo
$17.00
Gran Patrón Piedra
$91.00
Tanteo Blanco
$11.00
Del Maguey Vida
$11.00
Vodka
360 Double Chocolate Vodka
$9.00
Absolut Vodka
$10.00
Asbury Park Vodka
$11.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose La Poire
$12.00
Hangar 1 Citron
$10.00
Hangar 1 Kaffir Lime
$9.00
Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber & Mint
$11.00
Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose
$11.00
Ketel One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom
$11.00
Ketel One Citroen
$10.00
Ketel One Oranje
$10.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Prairie Cucumber
$9.00
Prairie Organic Vodka
$9.00
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
$9.00
Stolichnaya 80 Proof
$10.00
Stolichnaya Citros
$10.00
Stolichnaya Ohranj
$10.00
Stolichnaya Razberi
$10.00
Stolichnaya Vanilla
$10.00
Svedka
$10.00
Tito's
$11.00
Absolut Elyx
$10.00
Corgi Saddlecoat Vodka
$10.00
Skyy
$10.00
Stolichnaya Blueberi
$9.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Hayden Rye
$10.00
Basil Hayden's Bourbon
$12.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
360 Vodka
$9.00
8-Ball Whiskey
$8.00
Asbury Park Small Batch Bourbon
$14.00
Bushmills
$10.00
Cask & Crew
$10.00
Cazadores Resposado
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Crown Royal Maple 750ml 1.5fl.oz
$12.00
Elijah Craig Bourbon
$10.00
FEW Bourbon
$11.00
Fuyu
$11.00
George Dickel Tabasco
$9.00
Green Spot 80 Proof
$19.00
Hudson Bourbon
$14.00
Jack Daniel's Honey
$10.00
Jack Daniel's
$11.00
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$15.00
Jameson 18
$39.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$12.00
Jameson Blenders Dog
$18.00
Jameson Caskmates IPA
$10.00
Jameson Caskmates Stout
$10.00
Jameson Coopers Croze
$18.00
Jameson Original
$10.00
Jim Beam Apple
$10.00
Jim Beam Black Label
$10.00
Jim Beam White Label
$10.00
Kaiyo 7 Year
$13.00
Knob Creek 9 YR
$11.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Makers 46
$13.00
Michter's Rye
$13.00
Misunderstood Ginger
$10.00
Seagrams VO
$10.00
Spade & Bushel 10 year
$20.00
Suntory Toki
$11.00
Taconic Maple Finished Bourbon
$13.00
Teelings
$19.00
Templeton Rye
$13.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Widow Jane
$21.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Yellow Spot
$31.00
Asbury Park Bourbon
$12.00
James E. Pepper 1776
$9.00
Wild Turkey 1981
$9.00
Four Roses
$9.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$23.00
Canadian Club 6 YR
$9.00
Evan Williams
$9.00
Fireball
$9.00
Greenspot
$34.00
Hidden Still Bourbon
$13.00
Hidden Still Rye
$13.00
Jack Apple
$10.00
Jack Daniel's Bonded
$11.00
Jack Daniel's Triplesmash
$11.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$11.00
Jameson Orange
$11.00
Old Forester
$10.00
Rabbit Hole
$23.00
Redbreast 12
$16.00
Rittenhouse
$9.00
Sagamore Rye
$11.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$12.00
Widow Jane
$21.00
Bowling
Coat Check
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
209 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Gallery
