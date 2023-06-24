Main picView gallery

The Asbury Lanes

209 4th Avenue

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Diner Menu

Breakfast

The Big Apple

$16.00

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Asbury Parfait

$17.00

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Asbury Platter

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

Bacon & PJ Omelet

$16.00

Regular Omelet

$10.00

Breakfast Bun

$16.00

__________

Handhelds

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Wagyu Burger

$21.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Rueben

$18.00

Montecristo

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Burger of the Month

$20.00

Starters & Salads

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$16.00

Pork Belly Bites

$15.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Shakes & Sweets

Milk Shake

$8.00

Dessert of the Month

$8.00

Have S'More

$15.00

Death By Chocolate

$15.00

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Let Them Eat Cake

$15.00

Boozy of the Month

$15.00

Weekly Specials

Watermelon Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock

Half Rack

$22.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Taco Egg Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Toast

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side of Eggs

$6.00

Side Corned Beef

$10.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Add Pesto

$1.50

__________

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Concert Window

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Empanada

$10.00

Hot Pretzel

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pierogis

$10.00

Fried pickles

$10.00

Wine

Wine Glass

Angeline Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Charles & Charles Rose GL

$12.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling GL

$12.00

Crios Malbec GL

$11.00

Gruet Brut GL

$15.00

Gruet Rosé GL

$15.00

LaLuca Prosecco GL

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco GL

$14.00

LINE 39 Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc GL

$12.00

Murphy-Goode Merlot GL

$12.00

Raeburn Chardonnay GL

$14.00

Substance Cabernet GL

$15.00

ViNO Pinot Grigio GL

$12.00

Whispering Angel GL

$20.00

14 Hands Rose GL

$9.00

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$9.00

Red Wine BTL

Angeline Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Crios Malbec BTL

$52.00

Substance Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$61.00

Dough Pinot Noir BTL

$66.00

Murphy-Goode Merlot BTL

$52.00

Rose Wine BTL

Gerard Bertrand SOJ BTL

$61.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$84.00

Charles & Charles Rose BTL

$52.00

Sparkling Wine BTL

Gruet Brut Champagne BTL

$61.00

Gruet Brut Rosé BTL

$61.00

LaLuca Prosecco BTL

$42.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$61.00

White Wine BTL

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

ViNO Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Raeburn Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Ste. Michelle Riesling BTL

$56.00

Beer

Beer Cans

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Miller Lite 16 oz.

$6.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

PBR

$5.00

Wild Air

$8.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Draft Beer

Kane Head High

$7.00

Last Wave Lay Back

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Cape May Longliner

$7.00

Asbury Sea Dragon

$7.00

Concert Beer

Asbury Blonde

$10.00

Asbury Sea Dragon

$10.00

Bud Light

$10.00

Budweiser

$10.00

Cape May Longliner

$10.00

Corona Extra

$10.00

Guinness

$10.00

Heineken

$10.00

High Noon 700

$15.00

Last Wave Lay Back

$10.00

Miller High Life

$10.00

Miller Lite

$10.00

PBR

$10.00

Wild Air

$10.00

Yuengling

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's knees

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

LIT

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Classic Marg

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Green Tea Shots

$8.00

Dirty Shirely

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Beverage

NA Bevs

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Liquor

Brandy/Cognac

Coquerel Calvados

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Hennessy V S

$13.00

La Pommiere Calvados

$10.00

Laird's Jersey Lightning

$10.00

Laird's Straight Apple

$10.00

Lairds Apple Jack

$10.00

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$10.00

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

St. George Pear Brandy

$11.00

Torres 10 Gran Reserva

$9.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Domaine de Canton

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$11.00

Anis del Mono Anisette

$9.00

B + B Benedictine

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari L'Aperitivo

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Dogfish Head Sonic Archeology

$9.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grapa di Barbera

$11.00

Hiram Walker Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Hiram Walker Creme de Noyaux

$10.00

Kahlua Original

$10.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino Liquer

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Lillet Aperitif Blanc

$10.00

Lillet Apertif Rose

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Midori

$6.00

Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Schonauer Apfel

$10.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$11.00

St. George Absinthe Verde

$16.00

St. George Bruto Americano

$9.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Violette

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Banana

$10.00

The Bitter Truth Apricot

$9.00

The Bitter Truth Golden Falernum

$9.00

The Bitter Truth Pimento Dram

$9.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Absente Absinthe

$10.00

Asbury Distilling Espresso Limoncello

$10.00

Asbury Park Aquavit

$9.00

Borghetti

$9.00

Carpano Antica Formula

$9.00

Carpano Bianco

$9.00

Chinola

$9.00

Italicus

$10.00

Montenegro Amaro

$9.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$9.00

Suze Bitter

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Banane

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Gin

Asbury Park Barrel Aged Gin

$11.00

Asbury Park Gin

$11.00

Barr Hill Gin

$10.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$13.00

Blue Coat

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Plymouth Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

The Botanist

$16.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Corgi Earl Grey

$10.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$9.00

Ford's Sloe Gin

$9.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Brooklyn Gin

$10.00

Dogfish Head Gin

$10.00

Rum

Avua Cachaca

$12.00

Bacardi Banana

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi Grapefruit

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi Spiced

$10.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$10.00

Bacardi Ron 8 Anos

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Cachaca 51

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan Aged Rum

$10.00

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$10.00

Kraken Black Spiced

$10.00

Leblon Cachaca

$10.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$10.00

Myer's Original

$10.00

Appleton Estate Singature Blend

$12.00

Diplomatico Mantunano

$11.00

Diplomatico Planas

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$12.00

Hamilton Demerara

$9.00

Hamilton Jamaica Black

$9.00

Mount Gay Eclipse Rum

$9.00

Neisson Agricole Blanc

$10.00

Pitu Cachaca

$9.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$10.00

Pussers Rum

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23 yr

$13.00

Ten To One White

$10.00

Ten to One Dark

$12.00

Cardinal Spirits Tiki Rum

$9.00

Scotch

Balvenie 14 yr

$26.00

Balvenie 15

$41.00

Balvenie 17 Year

$50.00

Balvenie double wood 12 year Single Malt 750ml 1.5fl.oz

$18.00

Bowmore 12 Year

$18.00

Chivas Regal 12

$11.00

Compass Box The Peat Monster

$17.00

Deveron 12 Year

$14.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Dimple Pinch 15 YR

$10.00

Glenfiddich, 12 Year

$15.00

Glenfiddich, 15 Year

$20.00

Glenrothes Cask Reserve

$13.00

Glenrothes Vintage Reserve

$10.00

Great King Street

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$63.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$25.00

Laphroaig 10 year 750ml 1.5fl.oz

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban 14 yr

$25.00

The Famous Grouse

$9.00

The Glenlivet 12

$20.00

The Glenlivet 18

$41.00

The Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$16.00

The Macallan 12 YR

$21.00

The Macallan 15 YR

$38.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$21.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$42.00

Dalmore 18 Year

$92.00

BenRiach Smoky 10 yr

$18.00

BenRiach 10 yr

$16.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14 Year

$16.00

Glenglassaugh Revival

$16.00

Glenmorangie X

$11.00

Lagavulin 8 year

$18.00

Oban Little Bay

$15.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.00

1800 Coconut Tequila

$9.00

Avion Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposada

$46.00

Don Julio 1942

$43.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Anejo

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Partida Anejo

$13.00

Partida Reposado

$11.00

Patron Citronge

$10.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$11.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Tequila 123 Organic Reposado

$10.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Respodado

$11.00

21 Seed Cucumber Jalapeno

$10.00

Corazon Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Gran Coramino Reposado

$26.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura Ult Ane

$16.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Madre Mezcal

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patrón Añejo

$17.00

Gran Patrón Piedra

$91.00

Tanteo Blanco

$11.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Vodka

360 Double Chocolate Vodka

$9.00

Absolut Vodka

$10.00

Asbury Park Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$12.00

Hangar 1 Citron

$10.00

Hangar 1 Kaffir Lime

$9.00

Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber & Mint

$11.00

Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose

$11.00

Ketel One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom

$11.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00

Ketel One Oranje

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Prairie Cucumber

$9.00

Prairie Organic Vodka

$9.00

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$9.00

Stolichnaya 80 Proof

$10.00

Stolichnaya Citros

$10.00

Stolichnaya Ohranj

$10.00

Stolichnaya Razberi

$10.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$10.00

Svedka

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Corgi Saddlecoat Vodka

$10.00

Skyy

$10.00

Stolichnaya Blueberi

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$12.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

360 Vodka

$9.00

8-Ball Whiskey

$8.00

Asbury Park Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Cask & Crew

$10.00

Cazadores Resposado

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Maple 750ml 1.5fl.oz

$12.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$10.00

FEW Bourbon

$11.00

Fuyu

$11.00

George Dickel Tabasco

$9.00

Green Spot 80 Proof

$19.00

Hudson Bourbon

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$15.00

Jameson 18

$39.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson Blenders Dog

$18.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$10.00

Jameson Coopers Croze

$18.00

Jameson Original

$10.00

Jim Beam Apple

$10.00

Jim Beam Black Label

$10.00

Jim Beam White Label

$10.00

Kaiyo 7 Year

$13.00

Knob Creek 9 YR

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Michter's Rye

$13.00

Misunderstood Ginger

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Spade & Bushel 10 year

$20.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Taconic Maple Finished Bourbon

$13.00

Teelings

$19.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Widow Jane

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Yellow Spot

$31.00

Asbury Park Bourbon

$12.00

James E. Pepper 1776

$9.00

Wild Turkey 1981

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$23.00

Canadian Club 6 YR

$9.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Greenspot

$34.00

Hidden Still Bourbon

$13.00

Hidden Still Rye

$13.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Triplesmash

$11.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Rabbit Hole

$23.00

Redbreast 12

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

Widow Jane

$21.00

Bowling

Bowling

1/2 hour Bowling

$30.00

Adult Shoes

$5.00

Kids Shoes

$5.00

Coat Check

Coat Check

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

