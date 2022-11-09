Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reyla/Barrio

366 Reviews

$$

603 Mattison Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkish Hummus (GF)*
Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)*
Hummus (V, DF, GF)*

REYLA'S DOZEN

Hummus, Turkish, Falafel, Blini, Burrata, Salata, Bao Bun, Zucchini Flower, Beet, Chicken, Octopus, Steak
Reyla's Dozen

Reyla's Dozen

$210.00

Hummus, Turkish, Falafel, Artichoke, Burrata, Salata, Bao Bun, Beet, Steak, Calamari, Octopus, Duck, Choice of Dessert

BITES

Hummus (V, DF, GF)*

Hummus (V, DF, GF)*

$13.00

charred lemon, tahini, herbs, arbequina

Turkish Hummus (GF)*

Turkish Hummus (GF)*

$15.00

roasted tomato, cinnamon, tarragon, butter

Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)*

Green Falafel (4) (V, DF, GF)*

$16.00

spicy baba ghanoush, tangy muhammara

Blini (GF)*

Blini (GF)*

$16.00

creamer potato, coconut, orange blossom, whitefish, sumac, caviar

Salata (GF, V+)*

$16.00

tahina caesar, sunflower parmesan, sesame crouton, pickled vegetables

Bacalao

$18.00

STREET FOOD

TAMALE

$20.00Out of stock

braised lamb, chickpea, arabic salad, hungarian feta, harissą demi-glace

Lamb Burger*

Lamb Burger*

$18.00Out of stock

tzatziki, pickled cabbage

FOR THE TABLE

tandoori spice, dried fruit zhoug, smoked goat yogurt, lavender syrup

Broccoli (GF, V+)

$20.00

za'atar, black lentils, farro, saffron pomp puree

Chicken (GF, N)

$28.00

preserved lemon, walnut polenta, pomegranate, raclette, mustard greens

Brisket

$24.00

Fish

$22.00

DESSERT

Strawberry Shortbiscuit

$12.00

pistachio biscuit, strawberry sumac sorbet, honeycomb, rose whipped cream

Assorted Chocolate Truffles

$12.00Out of stock

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

French Press SML

$6.00

French Press LRG

$8.00

SIDES

SIDE CHARIF

SIDE CHARIF

$3.00
SIDE PICKLED VEG

SIDE PICKLED VEG

$6.00
SIDE PITA (3)

SIDE PITA (3)

$3.00
SIDE TZATZIKI

SIDE TZATZIKI

$2.50
SIDE VEG

SIDE VEG

$3.00
SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$4.00
SIDE RICE CRACKER

SIDE RICE CRACKER

$2.00
SPICY BEET KETCHUP

SPICY BEET KETCHUP

$2.00

FETA

$2.00

Online Shop

The Barrio Bundle

The Barrio Bundle

$100.00

Limited Edition Conejo tee Signature House Margy Salts Raise your Spirits Cocktail Book House Favorite Margy Recipe

Raise your Spirits Cocktail Book

Raise your Spirits Cocktail Book

$55.00
Barrio Costero Margarita Salts

Barrio Costero Margarita Salts

$30.00

Chili Lime Pink Peppercorn Chipotle Fennel

Barrio Beanie

Barrio Beanie

$20.00
Reyla Tee

Reyla Tee

$25.00
Agave Spirits Club Tee

Agave Spirits Club Tee

$25.00
Cocktail Party

Cocktail Party

$1,000.00

We’ll bring signature shrubs, tincture and other homemade ingredients you can’t get in the liquor store. Learn and keep 2 of our signature recipes forever! In-person instruction with Pip & Dodge Ask your friends to join we’ll allow up to 20 people. Cocktails for everyone!!!

Chef in your Kitchen

Chef in your Kitchen

$1,200.00

Multi-course menu curated for you and your friends based on your food preferences, dietary restrictions, and allergies. Chef preparation and cooking Casual conversation Professional presentation of each course

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Engaging vibes & unique experiences, a modern Middle Eastern cuisine, with emphasis on sharing plates with fresh & local ingredients. Winner of Best New Restaurant in NJ by New Jersey Monthly. Located within REYLA is a local community cafe and market focusing on the quality and flavor of unique items and local vendors. The market provides fresh produce, meat, dairy, prepared meals, even booze, and have it delivered directly to your front door.

Website

Location

603 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Directions

Gallery
REYLA image
REYLA image
REYLA image
REYLA image

