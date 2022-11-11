Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pub Fountains 12720 SW Frwy

review star

No reviews yet

12720 SW Frwy

Stafford, TX 77477

Order Again

Bottled Beers

Angry Orchard Apple Cider Bottle

$6.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$4.25

Budweiser Bottle

$4.25

Coors Light Bottle

$4.25

Corona Bottle

$5.75

Corona Premier

$5.75

Dos Equis Lager Bottle

$5.75

Heinkin Bottle

$5.75

Heinkin Zero N/A Bottle

$5.75

Lonestar Bottle

$4.25

Lonestar Light Bottle

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.62

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.25

Modelo Bottle

$5.75

Odouls

$4.00

Shiner Bottle

$5.25

Dressed

Bud Zero

$4.25Out of stock

fullbrook

$5.25

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Flight Bottle

$4.50

Stella

$6.75

Octoberfest

$5.00

No Make

Draft Beers

2 Hopper IPA Draft

$6.00

512 Pecan Porter

$7.00

512 Pecan Porter

$7.00

Angry Orchard Apple Cider Draft

$6.50

BB Crush City IPA Draft

$7.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.25

Bud Lite Draft

$3.50

Coors Light Draft

$4.25

Crawford Bock Draft

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager Draft

$7.00

Ghost In The Machine Draft

$10.00

Guiness Draught Draft

$7.50

Karbach Hopadillo IPA Draft

$7.00

Karbach Love Street Draft

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.25

Miller Lite Draft

$4.25

Modelo Especial Draft

$7.00

More Cow Bell

$10.00

SA Art Car IPA Draft

$7.00

Sam Adams Draft

$6.25

Shiner Bock Draft

$5.50

Snake Bite Dr

$7.00

SS Bombshell Blonde Draft

$7.00

St Arnolds Lawnmower Draft

$7.00

Stella Artois Draft

$6.75Out of stock

Truly Berry Draft

$6.00

Yuengling Flight Draft

$4.50

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$5.50

Corona Premier Draft

$7.00

Dressed

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$4.50

Fullbrook

$5.25

Shiner Cheer

$5.50

Starters

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Deep Fried Dill Pickles served with Chpotle Ranch

Fried Mozzarella Stick

$9.99

Lightly Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Served With marinara

Fried Alligator

$14.99Out of stock

8 ounces lightly Bread Alligator Bites Served with a pepper gravy

Calamari

$11.99

Lightly Breaded Served With marinara

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.99

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Chips

$2.99

Chips and Salsa

Shrimp Popper

$12.99

Bacon Wrapped Shimp , Stiifed with Jalopeno and Mozzella Cheese served with Mango Habenero Dipping Sauce

Pub Chicken Poppers

$11.99

Bacon Wrapped Jalopenos Stuffed with Spicy Chicken and Cream Cheese

Philly Rolls

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Philly Meat with Onoins, Bell Peppers and Cheese, Deep Fried with Ranch Dressing

Boiled Shimp

$6.99

Cajun Boiled Spicy Shrimp

Loaded Pub

$7.99

Fries or Tots Topped with Queso, Bacon, Onoins, Sour Cream, and Chives

Pub Nachos

$11.99

Chips Topped with Ground Beef, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalopenos, Guacamole and Sour Cream

As Appetizer

Burger and Dogs

1/2 Pound Classic Burger

$10.99

Half Pound Beef Patty On a Bochie Bun comes with lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, And Onoins served with Frys

1/2 Pound Classic Cheese Burger

$11.99

Half Pound Beef Patty On a Bochie Bun comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Onoins served with Fries

Build A Burger

$10.99

Half Pound Beef Patty On a Bochie Bun comes with lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, And Onoins served with Frys

Hot Dogs

$9.99

2 All Beef Franks Served on Hawaiin Roll bun Served With Fries

Game Hotdog

$5.00

wings

Pub Wings

Trandional or Boneless tossed in Your choice of Your Flavor of Sauce Served with Celery stick, Ranch or Bleu Cheese

PIG wings

$13.99

Astros 8 wings

$13.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Deep Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes, and Texas Toast

Blacken Chicken and Shrimp

$14.99

Seasoned Chicken Breast with 2 Season Shrimp, Served with Broccolli and Rice

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Golden Fried Shrimp Served with Fries and Tartar Tartar Sauce

Tacos

$15.99

3 Tacos, Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Fried Shrimp, or Fried Cod Topped with Lettuce, Jalapeno Relish and a mixed Cheese Served with Rice

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders Served with Fries

Combo Basket

$15.99

Beer Battered Cod, Hand Braeded Chicken Tenders And Lightly Breaded Fried Shrimp Served with Fries

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Beer Battered Cod, Served with Fries

Catfish Basket

$13.99

2 Hand Battered Catfish Fillets Served with Fries

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$14.99

Seared Ahi Tuna, topped With Spring mix Lettuce Tomatoe, Vingerette, and Wasabi Mayo

Pub Club

$12.99

Smoked Ham and Turkey, Swiss and American Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast Served with Fries

Po Boy

$13.99

Your Choice Of Fried Catfish, Grilled Shrimp or Fried Shrimp Served on a Po Boy Roll with Lettuce and Tomato comes with Fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Shaved Sirlon Steak, Grilled Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onions on a Philly Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sausage Poboy

$10.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken over Roman Lettuce served with Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce Over Mixed Greens with Diced Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Pub Salad

$12.99

Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken over a bed of Lettuce topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, and Crotons

Citrus Avocado Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken over a Spring and Romain Lettuce Mix Topped with Bleu Cheese Crunbles, Tomatoes, Avocado, Mandrin Oranges, and Candied Pecans served with a Citrus Honey Dressing

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.99

Seared Ahi Tuna Served over a spring and Romain Lettuce Mix Topped with Mandrin Oranges Candied Pecans and a Vinaigrette Dressing

Crawfish

1 pound

$9.99Out of stock

2 pounds

$15.98Out of stock

3 pounds

$23.97Out of stock

4 pounds

$31.96Out of stock

5 pounds

$25.00Out of stock

2 potato

$1.50

2 corn

$1.50

1 pot 1 corn

$1.50

2 pot 2 corn

$3.00

Butter

$0.50

Seasoning

$0.50

Garlic butter

$0.75

Sausage

$2.50

Mayo

$0.75

1 Potato

$0.75

1 Corn

$0.75

Spicy

Mild

Garlic

$0.50

1 Pound P Crawfish

Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids

Kids Hotdog

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Fry Basket

$3.00

Tatar Tots

$3.00

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Tator Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Extra Seasoning

Side Avacado

$1.50

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Okra

$3.99

A la Carte

Fried Shrimp (4)

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Tuna Steak

$7.00

Catfish Filet

$6.00

Extra Taco

$4.99

Tamales

Half Dozen

$14.99

3 Tamales

$9.99

NA Beverages

Coke 32oz

$3.25

Diet Coke 32oz

$3.25

Sprite 32oz

$3.25

Dr Pepper 32oz

$3.25

Root Beer 32oz

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea 32oz

$3.25

Tea 32oz

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coke ZERO 32oz

$3.25

Pineapple 16oz

$3.50

Orange Juice 16oz

$3.50

Cranberry Juice 16oz

$3.50

Grape Fruit Juice 16oz

$3.50

Tonic 32oz

$3.25

Club Soda

Topo Chico

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Flavored Red Bull

$4.50

Water

Kids Drink 16oz

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Power Ade 32oz

$3.25

Seltzers

Topo Chico Lemon/Lime

$5.50

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.50

Topo Chico Stawberry Gauve

$5.50

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$5.50

Truly Wild Berry

$5.50

Truly Berry Draft

$6.00

Bud Light Wild Cherry Seltzer

$2.00

Lone River Ranch Rita

$5.50

Lone River Ranch Water

$5.50

Lone River Ranch Water Spicy

$5.50

Red

House Cabernet

$4.75

House Merlot

$4.75

White

House Zin

$4.75

House Chardonay

$4.75

House Pinot Grigio

$5.50

House Moscato

$6.00

Champagne

Mimosa

$4.00

Champagne Glass

$4.75

Brunch

French Toast

$12.99

Three Egg Omelet

$14.99

Yogart Bowls

$10.99

Biscuts and Gravy

$11.99

Breakfest Sampler

$13.99

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Kids Waffle

$7.99

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Brunch A la Carte

2 Eggs

$3.99

3 Bacon

$3.99

2 Spicy Sausage

$3.99

2 Ham

$3.99

Country Potatoes

$3.99

Sliced Strawberrys

$2.99

Blueberrys

$2.99

Sliced Banana

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

2 Toast

$1.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Syrup 2 oz

$1.99

Pecans 2 oz

$2.99

Granola 2 oz

$2.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Brunch Mimosas

Brunch Mimosas

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12720 SW Frwy, Stafford, TX 77477

Directions

Gallery
The Pub Fountains image
The Pub Fountains image
The Pub Fountains image

