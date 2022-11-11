The Pub Fountains 12720 SW Frwy
12720 SW Frwy
Stafford, TX 77477
Bottled Beers
Angry Orchard Apple Cider Bottle
Bud Lite Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Premier
Dos Equis Lager Bottle
Heinkin Bottle
Heinkin Zero N/A Bottle
Lonestar Bottle
Lonestar Light Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Odouls
Shiner Bottle
Dressed
Bud Zero
fullbrook
Yuengling Bottle
Yuengling Flight Bottle
Stella
Octoberfest
Draft Beers
2 Hopper IPA Draft
512 Pecan Porter
512 Pecan Porter
Angry Orchard Apple Cider Draft
BB Crush City IPA Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Bud Lite Draft
Coors Light Draft
Crawford Bock Draft
Dos Equis Lager Draft
Ghost In The Machine Draft
Guiness Draught Draft
Karbach Hopadillo IPA Draft
Karbach Love Street Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Miller Lite Draft
Modelo Especial Draft
More Cow Bell
SA Art Car IPA Draft
Sam Adams Draft
Shiner Bock Draft
Snake Bite Dr
SS Bombshell Blonde Draft
St Arnolds Lawnmower Draft
Stella Artois Draft
Truly Berry Draft
Yuengling Flight Draft
Yuengling Lager Draft
Twisted Tea
Corona Premier Draft
Leinenkugels Summer Shandy
Fullbrook
Shiner Cheer
Starters
Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Dill Pickles served with Chpotle Ranch
Fried Mozzarella Stick
Lightly Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Served With marinara
Fried Alligator
8 ounces lightly Bread Alligator Bites Served with a pepper gravy
Calamari
Lightly Breaded Served With marinara
Southwest Egg Rolls
Served with Chipotle Ranch
Chips
Chips and Salsa
Shrimp Popper
Bacon Wrapped Shimp , Stiifed with Jalopeno and Mozzella Cheese served with Mango Habenero Dipping Sauce
Pub Chicken Poppers
Bacon Wrapped Jalopenos Stuffed with Spicy Chicken and Cream Cheese
Philly Rolls
Thinly Sliced Philly Meat with Onoins, Bell Peppers and Cheese, Deep Fried with Ranch Dressing
Boiled Shimp
Cajun Boiled Spicy Shrimp
Loaded Pub
Fries or Tots Topped with Queso, Bacon, Onoins, Sour Cream, and Chives
Pub Nachos
Chips Topped with Ground Beef, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalopenos, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Burger and Dogs
1/2 Pound Classic Burger
Half Pound Beef Patty On a Bochie Bun comes with lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, And Onoins served with Frys
1/2 Pound Classic Cheese Burger
Half Pound Beef Patty On a Bochie Bun comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Onoins served with Fries
Build A Burger
Half Pound Beef Patty On a Bochie Bun comes with lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, And Onoins served with Frys
Hot Dogs
2 All Beef Franks Served on Hawaiin Roll bun Served With Fries
wings
Entrees
Chicken Fried Chicken
Deep Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes, and Texas Toast
Blacken Chicken and Shrimp
Seasoned Chicken Breast with 2 Season Shrimp, Served with Broccolli and Rice
Shrimp Basket
Golden Fried Shrimp Served with Fries and Tartar Tartar Sauce
Tacos
3 Tacos, Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Fried Shrimp, or Fried Cod Topped with Lettuce, Jalapeno Relish and a mixed Cheese Served with Rice
Chicken Tender Basket
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders Served with Fries
Combo Basket
Beer Battered Cod, Hand Braeded Chicken Tenders And Lightly Breaded Fried Shrimp Served with Fries
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Cod, Served with Fries
Catfish Basket
2 Hand Battered Catfish Fillets Served with Fries
Sandwiches
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Seared Ahi Tuna, topped With Spring mix Lettuce Tomatoe, Vingerette, and Wasabi Mayo
Pub Club
Smoked Ham and Turkey, Swiss and American Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast Served with Fries
Po Boy
Your Choice Of Fried Catfish, Grilled Shrimp or Fried Shrimp Served on a Po Boy Roll with Lettuce and Tomato comes with Fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Sirlon Steak, Grilled Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onions on a Philly Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sausage Poboy
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken over Roman Lettuce served with Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce Over Mixed Greens with Diced Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Chicken Pub Salad
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken over a bed of Lettuce topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, and Crotons
Citrus Avocado Salad
Grilled Chicken over a Spring and Romain Lettuce Mix Topped with Bleu Cheese Crunbles, Tomatoes, Avocado, Mandrin Oranges, and Candied Pecans served with a Citrus Honey Dressing
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna Served over a spring and Romain Lettuce Mix Topped with Mandrin Oranges Candied Pecans and a Vinaigrette Dressing
Crawfish
1 pound
2 pounds
3 pounds
4 pounds
5 pounds
2 potato
2 corn
1 pot 1 corn
2 pot 2 corn
Butter
Seasoning
Garlic butter
Sausage
Mayo
1 Potato
1 Corn
Spicy
Mild
Garlic
1 Pound P Crawfish
Kids
Sides
A la Carte
NA Beverages
Coke 32oz
Diet Coke 32oz
Sprite 32oz
Dr Pepper 32oz
Root Beer 32oz
Lemonade
Bottle Water
Sweet Tea 32oz
Tea 32oz
Coffee
Coke ZERO 32oz
Pineapple 16oz
Orange Juice 16oz
Cranberry Juice 16oz
Grape Fruit Juice 16oz
Tonic 32oz
Club Soda
Topo Chico
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Flavored Red Bull
Water
Kids Drink 16oz
Bottle Water
Power Ade 32oz
Seltzers
Topo Chico Lemon/Lime
Topo Chico Tropical Mango
Topo Chico Stawberry Gauve
Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple
White Claw Mango
White Claw Lime
Truly Wild Berry
Truly Berry Draft
Bud Light Wild Cherry Seltzer
Lone River Ranch Rita
Lone River Ranch Water
Lone River Ranch Water Spicy
Brunch
Brunch A la Carte
Brunch Mimosas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
