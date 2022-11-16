  • Home
  Mcallen
  The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155
The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room 100 E Nolana Ste 155

No reviews yet

100 E Nolana Ate 155

McAllen, TX 78504

Order Again

Popular Items

Barbacoa By The Pound
Boudin Balls
Classic Po' Boy

Tuesday Specials

Beef Taco

$1.00

Fried Fish Taco

$1.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$1.00

Margarita To Go

$5.00

Starters

Boudin Balls

$11.00

(8) cajun sausage with white rice formed into balls and deep fried.

Buffalo Wings (12)

$14.00

(12) bone-in or boneless. mild, bbq, hot, lemon pepper, mango habanera, sweet chili, parmesean garlic, extra hot, or choose from our dry rubs.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$11.00

(12) bone-in or boneless. mild, bbq, hot, lemon pepper, mango habanera, sweet chili, parmesean garlic, extra hot, or choose from our dry rubs.

Ceviche

$16.00

fresh fish, shrimp, onions, tomato, jalapeno and cilantro

Cheese Board

$26.00

assorted cheese, fruits, meats and large pretzel.

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Our homemade spicy salsa and cajun spiced tortilla chips.

Crawfish Dip

$15.00

crawfish in a cheesy, sherry cream sauce served with French bread.

Crawfish Fondue

$19.00

Crawfish & Shrimp, Spinach, Mushrooms in a creamy fondue sauce. Served with toasted bread.

Fried Alligator

$18.00

1/2 or full pound of freshly cut and lightly battered alligator.

Fried Bites

$14.00

Choose from our fried bites or get all of them to create the perfect sampler.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Freshly cut and lightly battered calamari served with our house marinara sauce.

Jambalaya Empanadas

$14.00

(3) House made jambalaya in a crispy shell, topped with creama & a Cajun Chimichurri sauce.

Nachos

$16.00

your choice of beef or chicken on tortilla chips, topped with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos. Make them cajun nachos with shrimp & crawfish: 18

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00

1/2 lb. of fresh shrimp over ice.

Poke Nachos

$16.00

ahi tuna, cucumber, onions, avocado, lime, sesame and soy sauce topped with nori and served with fried won tons.

Prime Rib Stuffed Peppers

$14.00

(4) jalapeno pepper, stuffed with seasoned beef & honey BBQ.

Quarter Sampler

$29.00

1/2 portions of fried shrimp, crawfish, catfish, and oysters with your choice of cajun fries or homemade chips. FULL SAMPLER : 50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Oysters on the half shell

$3.00

Pretzel & Cheese Dip

$7.00

Local Favorites

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

sesame seeded seared tuna steak over a bed of rice topped with an eel sauce and served with grilled vegetables.

Big Easy Hamburger

$11.00

perfectly seasoned patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo & fries.

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken avocado, lettuce, bacon, cheese, and ranch wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Cesar

$15.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our caesar dressing.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

fried chicken breast topped with a green poblano sauce, served with mashed potatoes and honey bbq green beans.

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

marinated grilled chicken stuffed in a fresh avocado, then lightly battered and fried. Topped with cheese and our homemade salsa.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, cheese and grilled chicken.

Elote Scallops

$18.00

seared scallops on a bed of our version of street corn.

Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

our crispy thin crust flatbread pizza, house made marinara, mozerella & Pepperoni.

Louisiana Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

hot fried chicken breast, mayo, lettuce & pickles on a toasted bun. Served with waffle fries.

Pasta Dish

$14.00

Stuffed Chicken

$18.00

chicken breast stuffed with a jalapeno cream cheese served on a bed of white rice then topped with a green poblano cream sauce and served with a side of vegetables.

Tacos

$14.00

(3) your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or fish. served with 1 side.

Cajun Classics

Classic Po' Boy

$14.00

Po’ Boy. choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or fried oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles on french bread.

Crawfish Combination

$18.00

portions of our etouffee and fried crawfish served with dirty rice.

Etouffe

$15.00

crawfish tails smothered in a blend of onions, peppers, celery, and garlic, served over dirty rice.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

fried fish served with your choice of homemade chips or fries.

Fried Crawfish Tails

$18.00

crawfish lightly breaded and served with your choice of side.

Fried Oysters

$16.00

oysters lightly breaded and served with your choice of side.

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

fresh shrimp lightly breaded and served with your choice of side.

Jambalaya

$14.00

traditional style with chicken, sausage, dirty rice, bell pepper, onion and celery.

Live Crawfish By The Pound

$7.99+

Cajun spiced boiled Crawfish

Quarter Po' Boy

$16.00

Po’ Boy. choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or fried oysters, topped with our creamy crawfish sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles on french bread.

Quarter Salmon

$21.00

grilled salmon topped with our creamy crawfish dip, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach. Served with dirty rice.

Seafood Gumbo

$14.00

bowl of our fresh New Orleans inspired gumbo.

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Desserts

Banana Caramel Pie

$6.00+

homemade pie with bananas and caramel, topped with whipped cream in a great pie crust. OR TAKE HOME A WHOLE PIE

Bread Pudding

$9.00

strawberry & blueberry bread pudding, Nutella, whipped cream and a bourbon caramel sauce

French Quarter Beignets

$9.00

new orleans style fried donuts served with a heavy powdered sugar dusting.

Scoop Of Ice Cream (1)

$2.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Lunch Specials

Brunch

AL LA Carte Items

Barbacoa Bowl

$14.00

Barbacoa By The Pound

$10.00

Barbacoa Family Meal

$22.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Breakfast Nachos

$14.00

Breakfast Platter

$16.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Cajun Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Waffles and Boneless Fried Chicken served with maple syrup and strawberry sauce.

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Chips, Chicken, Beans, Eggs and Red Tomatillo Salsa. Topped with Mexican Cheese & Cream Sauce.

French Toast

$12.00

Fruit and Cream Cheese French Toast served with Cranberry Champagne Fruit Sauce.

New Orleans Beignets

$9.00

Pancakes Platter

$14.00

Three Pancakes Topped with powdered sugar, butter & maple syrup served with Hash Browns.

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Oreo Pancakes

$14.00

Sides

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$7.00

Side Cesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Of French Bread

$7.00

Side Of Cajun Fries

$7.00

Side Of Dirty Rice

$7.00

Side Of Homemade Potato Chips

$7.00

Side Of House Vegetables

$7.00

Side Of Hush Puppies

$7.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Of Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Of Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Of Waffle Fries

$7.00

Side Of White Rice

$7.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Salsa

$0.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Chesse

$9.99

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fries Fish Bites

$9.99

Cocktails

Bloody Cesar

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Carreta

$8.75

Cosmo

$9.00

Cucumber Martini

$7.00

classic & simple! vodka, cucumber puree, sugar, citrus.

Daiquiri

$3.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

rum, tequila, whiskey, gin, lime juice, simple sugar, coke.

Man-Mosa

$6.50

Mango Martini

$9.00

tamarind infused vodka, mango, chamoy. lime, pickle juice,

Manhattan

$8.00

bourbon, vermouth, angostura bitters, cherry.

Margarita

$8.75

Martini

$9.00

Missionary

$7.00

gin, cucumber puree, pomegranite vinegar, grapefruit zest.

Moscow Mule

$7.00

the moscow mule was born in 1941! the perfect combo of vodka, ginger puree.

Negroni

$7.00

legend tells that count camillo negroni asked his friend, to strengthen his favorite cocktail, the americano, by replacing the soda water with gin.

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Bourbon, sugar, bitters. We craft ours with love!

Paloma

$8.75

Pina Colada

$9.00

Ranch Water

$8.50

Sazerac

$9.00

In a 62-33 vote, legislators proclaimed this drink, New Orleans' official cocktail. Rye, Bitters, Sugar, Absenthe, Orange Peel

Strawberry Daquri

$9.00

Watermelon Mule

$9.00

vodka, watermelon, lime, sugar, ginger beer

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Hurricanes

Cat 5 Hurricane

$12.00

Classic Hurricane

$6.00

Cucumber Hurricane

$6.00

Green Tea Hurricane

$9.00

Long Island Hurricane

$7.00

Mango Hurricane

$6.00

Mexican Lollypop Hurricane

$6.00

Quarter Punch Hurricane

$6.00

Original Cocktails

The Houligan

$7.00

Soco Coco Loco

$7.00

Farmers Tan

$7.00

Six Toed Cat

$7.00

Trini Daddy Issues

$7.00

Shots

3 Wisemen Shot

$9.00

Bandera Shot

$7.00

Bomb Pop Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Captain America Shot

$8.00

Captain America Shot

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo Shot

$7.00

Espolon Blano Shot

$6.00