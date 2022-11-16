The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room 100 E Nolana Ste 155
100 E Nolana Ate 155
McAllen, TX 78504
Popular Items
Starters
Boudin Balls
(8) cajun sausage with white rice formed into balls and deep fried.
Buffalo Wings (12)
(12) bone-in or boneless. mild, bbq, hot, lemon pepper, mango habanera, sweet chili, parmesean garlic, extra hot, or choose from our dry rubs.
Buffalo Wings (6)
(12) bone-in or boneless. mild, bbq, hot, lemon pepper, mango habanera, sweet chili, parmesean garlic, extra hot, or choose from our dry rubs.
Ceviche
fresh fish, shrimp, onions, tomato, jalapeno and cilantro
Cheese Board
assorted cheese, fruits, meats and large pretzel.
Chips & Salsa
Our homemade spicy salsa and cajun spiced tortilla chips.
Crawfish Dip
crawfish in a cheesy, sherry cream sauce served with French bread.
Crawfish Fondue
Crawfish & Shrimp, Spinach, Mushrooms in a creamy fondue sauce. Served with toasted bread.
Fried Alligator
1/2 or full pound of freshly cut and lightly battered alligator.
Fried Bites
Choose from our fried bites or get all of them to create the perfect sampler.
Fried Calamari
Freshly cut and lightly battered calamari served with our house marinara sauce.
Jambalaya Empanadas
(3) House made jambalaya in a crispy shell, topped with creama & a Cajun Chimichurri sauce.
Nachos
your choice of beef or chicken on tortilla chips, topped with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos. Make them cajun nachos with shrimp & crawfish: 18
Peel & Eat Shrimp
1/2 lb. of fresh shrimp over ice.
Poke Nachos
ahi tuna, cucumber, onions, avocado, lime, sesame and soy sauce topped with nori and served with fried won tons.
Prime Rib Stuffed Peppers
(4) jalapeno pepper, stuffed with seasoned beef & honey BBQ.
Quarter Sampler
1/2 portions of fried shrimp, crawfish, catfish, and oysters with your choice of cajun fries or homemade chips. FULL SAMPLER : 50
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Oysters on the half shell
Pretzel & Cheese Dip
Local Favorites
Ahi Tuna
sesame seeded seared tuna steak over a bed of rice topped with an eel sauce and served with grilled vegetables.
Big Easy Hamburger
perfectly seasoned patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo & fries.
Chicken Avocado Wrap
grilled chicken avocado, lettuce, bacon, cheese, and ranch wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
Chicken Cesar
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our caesar dressing.
Chicken Fried Chicken
fried chicken breast topped with a green poblano sauce, served with mashed potatoes and honey bbq green beans.
Chicken Stuffed Avocado
marinated grilled chicken stuffed in a fresh avocado, then lightly battered and fried. Topped with cheese and our homemade salsa.
Cobb Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, cheese and grilled chicken.
Elote Scallops
seared scallops on a bed of our version of street corn.
Flatbread Pizza
our crispy thin crust flatbread pizza, house made marinara, mozerella & Pepperoni.
Louisiana Chicken Sandwich
hot fried chicken breast, mayo, lettuce & pickles on a toasted bun. Served with waffle fries.
Pasta Dish
Stuffed Chicken
chicken breast stuffed with a jalapeno cream cheese served on a bed of white rice then topped with a green poblano cream sauce and served with a side of vegetables.
Tacos
(3) your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or fish. served with 1 side.
Cajun Classics
Classic Po' Boy
Po’ Boy. choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or fried oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles on french bread.
Crawfish Combination
portions of our etouffee and fried crawfish served with dirty rice.
Etouffe
crawfish tails smothered in a blend of onions, peppers, celery, and garlic, served over dirty rice.
Fish & Chips
fried fish served with your choice of homemade chips or fries.
Fried Crawfish Tails
crawfish lightly breaded and served with your choice of side.
Fried Oysters
oysters lightly breaded and served with your choice of side.
Fried Shrimp
fresh shrimp lightly breaded and served with your choice of side.
Jambalaya
traditional style with chicken, sausage, dirty rice, bell pepper, onion and celery.
Live Crawfish By The Pound
Cajun spiced boiled Crawfish
Quarter Po' Boy
Po’ Boy. choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or fried oysters, topped with our creamy crawfish sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles on french bread.
Quarter Salmon
grilled salmon topped with our creamy crawfish dip, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach. Served with dirty rice.
Seafood Gumbo
bowl of our fresh New Orleans inspired gumbo.
Cajun Mac & Cheese
Desserts
Banana Caramel Pie
homemade pie with bananas and caramel, topped with whipped cream in a great pie crust. OR TAKE HOME A WHOLE PIE
Bread Pudding
strawberry & blueberry bread pudding, Nutella, whipped cream and a bourbon caramel sauce
French Quarter Beignets
new orleans style fried donuts served with a heavy powdered sugar dusting.
Scoop Of Ice Cream (1)
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Lunch Specials
Brunch
AL LA Carte Items
Barbacoa Bowl
Barbacoa By The Pound
Barbacoa Family Meal
Biscuits & Gravy
Bread Pudding
Breakfast Nachos
Breakfast Platter
Breakfast Tacos
Cajun Eggs Benedict
Chicken & Waffles
Waffles and Boneless Fried Chicken served with maple syrup and strawberry sauce.
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
Chilaquiles
Chips, Chicken, Beans, Eggs and Red Tomatillo Salsa. Topped with Mexican Cheese & Cream Sauce.
French Toast
Fruit and Cream Cheese French Toast served with Cranberry Champagne Fruit Sauce.
New Orleans Beignets
Pancakes Platter
Three Pancakes Topped with powdered sugar, butter & maple syrup served with Hash Browns.
Steak & Eggs
Hangover Burger
Oreo Pancakes
Sides
Red Beans & Rice
Side Carrots & Celery
Side Cesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side Of French Bread
Side Of Cajun Fries
Side Of Dirty Rice
Side Of Homemade Potato Chips
Side Of House Vegetables
Side Of Hush Puppies
Side Of Mashed Potatoes
Side Of Onion Rings
Side Of Potato Salad
Side Of Waffle Fries
Side Of White Rice
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Poblano Sauce
Side Of Spicy Mayo
Side Of Fry Sauce
Side Of Salsa
Cocktails
Bloody Cesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Carreta
Cosmo
Cucumber Martini
classic & simple! vodka, cucumber puree, sugar, citrus.
Daiquiri
Long Island Ice Tea
rum, tequila, whiskey, gin, lime juice, simple sugar, coke.
Man-Mosa
Mango Martini
tamarind infused vodka, mango, chamoy. lime, pickle juice,
Manhattan
bourbon, vermouth, angostura bitters, cherry.
Margarita
Martini
Missionary
gin, cucumber puree, pomegranite vinegar, grapefruit zest.
Moscow Mule
the moscow mule was born in 1941! the perfect combo of vodka, ginger puree.
Negroni
legend tells that count camillo negroni asked his friend, to strengthen his favorite cocktail, the americano, by replacing the soda water with gin.
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, sugar, bitters. We craft ours with love!
Paloma
Pina Colada
Ranch Water
Sazerac
In a 62-33 vote, legislators proclaimed this drink, New Orleans' official cocktail. Rye, Bitters, Sugar, Absenthe, Orange Peel
Strawberry Daquri
Watermelon Mule
vodka, watermelon, lime, sugar, ginger beer