The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

900 S. Harwood St.

Dallas, TX 75201

Antojos

Esquite

$7.00

corn topped with sour cream, mayonnaise, queso fresco, salsa, lime juice

Empanadas

$9.00

baked chicken empanadas made of chicken filling enclosed in a buttery and flaky pie crust (3)

Tamales

$9.00

made of pork: green or red salsa (3)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

yellow cheese in a bowl topped with onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, served with fresh tortilla chips

Guacamole and Chips

$10.00

avocados, white onion, diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime, served with fresh tortilla chips

Nachos Apetizer

$10.00

fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, guac, sour cream, lettuce and choice of meat

Taquitos de Papa

$8.00

rolled-up tortilla filled with potato topped with avocado and green salsa

Wings

$15.00

flavors: bbq, buffalo lemon pepper, mango, garlic parmesan (8)

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

mexican shrimp cocktail, avocados, cilantro, tomatoes, onions

Extra chips & salsa

$3.00

Tour

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Soups and Salads

Caldo De Res

$19.00Out of stock

mexican beef soup filled with vegetables, served with a side of rice and tortillas

Caldo Taxqueno

$17.00Out of stock

chicken based soup with chipotle sauce, avocado, asadero, celery

Pozole

$9.00+

made with pork and hominy, served with taquitos de papas (available only thursday)

Sopa de Fideo

$4.00+

noodles in a tomato chicken broth

Menudo

$9.00+

traditional mexican soup, made with meat in broth with a red chili pepper base, served with tortillas (available only friday, saturday and sunday)

Taxco Salad

$18.00

lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, limes, radish, topped with chicken

Avocado Salad

$12.00Out of stock

lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, limes, avocado, house dressing

Dessert

Mango Mousse

$12.00

Chocoflan

$10.00

Flan Napolitano

$10.00

Churro

$9.00

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Empanada Dulce

$9.00Out of stock

Elote

$7.00

Mocha cake

$9.00

Dessert Tour

$25.00

Sides

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado Salad

$4.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Aguacate

$2.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Side Queso Fundido

$5.00

Mexican Hashbrown

$4.00

Taxco Specialties

Tacos

$3.28

tortilla, choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa

Gorditas

$9.00

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Hurache

$16.00

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, queso fresco

Sope

$7.00

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, queso fresco

Quesadilla

$18.00

mozarella cheese, tortilla, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole

Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla, choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, mozzarella cheese

Taxco Especial

$18.00

three tacos: tortilla, choice of meat, rice, refried beans, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa

Chimichanga

$18.00

Nachos Full

$16.00

Taco Happy Hour

$2.75

Trompo Specials

10 Trompo Tacos

$22.00

10 trompo taco order

Trompo Tower 20

$35.00

20 trompo tacos / 30 trompo tacos

Trompo Tower 30

$50.00

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$15.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon

Hawiian Burger

$15.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, pineapple

Double Burger

$17.00

two beef patties, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon

Taxco Burger

$16.00

beef patty, ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo

Loca Cheeseburger

$16.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo

Veggie Burger

$16.00

plant based burger: lettuce, tomatoes, dressing

Regular Burger

$14.00

Sides/Companeros

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Chips and Salsa ToGo

$5.00

Platillos

Enchiladas

$19.00

Flautas

$18.00

Beef Milaneza

$19.00

Parrillada Single

$25.00

Veggie Fajitas

$26.00

Chile Relleno

$19.00

Parrilada Mix

$29.00

Fajita, Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage

Mexican Sirloin

$28.00

Arrachera

$22.00

Enchiladas De Mole

$14.00

Tortas

Regular Torta

$18.00

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, ham

Milaneza Torta

$20.00

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, milaneza

Torta Cubana

$21.00

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, ham, sausage, cheese

Torta Hawaiiana

$18.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ham, pineapple

Torta Planchada

$18.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, ham

Torta El Chavo

$16.00

Del Mar

Mojarra Frita

$20.00

fried mojarra, french fries, rice, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, avocados

Fish Filet

$19.00

fried fish filet, rice, french fries, toasted bread, lettuce, avocados, sliced tomatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

flour tortilla, shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, garlic, melted cheese, rice, avocados

Camarones A La Pina

$25.00

shrimp, pineapple, rice, toasted bread, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, avocados

Extras

Lettuce

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cilantro Cebolla

$1.00

Lime

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Serrano

$1.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Shrimps

$4.00

Onions

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Cake Fee

$30.00

Cocktails

House Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Rose Sangria

$10.00

Pink Coconut

$10.00

Spicy Flower

$10.00

La Flaca

$14.00

Taxco Passion

$13.00

The Reserve Old Fashion

$14.00

Mango Mule

$14.00

Watermelon Candy

$13.00

Reserve Carajillo

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Mix Shots

$8.00

Osadia oXuaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Reserve Mojito

$13.00

Panoramica

$13.00

Spicy Passion Fruit

$14.00

Summer Cloud

$12.00

Sancho

$12.00

Espresso Beam

$14.00

Margarita to go

$10.00

Giant Margarita

$45.00

Drafts/ Mimosa/ BloodyMary

BloodyMary

$12.00

Guiness Draft

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Paleta Mimosa

$12.00

Dos equis Draft

$9.00

Coors Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock draft

$7.00

Lakewood Draft

$7.00

Texas Ale Amber Draft

$7.00

Yuengling Draft

$7.00

Pacifico Draft

$9.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$9.00

Modelo Negra Draft

$9.00

Revolver Draft

$7.00

Trinity Cider Draft

$7.00

El Chingon Draft

$7.00

PBR Draft

$9.00

Michelob Draft

$7.00

Rahr Draft

$7.00

Mimosa Bar Bottle

$20.00

Corona Extra Draft

$9.00

Mimosa Tower

$100.00

El Grito Draft

$7.00

Seltzer Single

$7.00

Bucket Seltzer

$35.00

Dallas Blonde Draft

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Dos xx

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Topo chico StGuava

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Beer Bucket (5)

$20.00

Miller light

$6.00

Wine

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00+Out of stock

Santa Margarita Grigio

$15.00+

Sonoma Cutter Chardonay

$10.00+Out of stock

Olema Sauvignon

$14.00+Out of stock

Charles Krug Sauvignon

$14.00+Out of stock

Folie deux Chardonay

$14.00+Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon

$14.00+Out of stock

Franciscan Chardonay

$14.00+Out of stock

Stags Leap Chardonay

$15.00+Out of stock

Whispering Angel Rose

$16.00+

Seaglass Grigio

$10.00+Out of stock

BlindFold Blend

$90.00Out of stock

Meiomi Cabernet

$80.00

Santa Julia

$10.00+Out of stock

Disruption Cabernet

$14.00+Out of stock

Neyers Cabernet

$150.00

Robert Hall Cabernet

$14.00+Out of stock

Norton Reserva Malbec

$14.00+Out of stock

Austerity noir

$14.00+Out of stock

Experience Cabernet

$15.00+Out of stock

Stella Rosa L Original

$8.00+

Liberation Cabernet

$8.00+

Tequila

Hornitos

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Mijenta Silver

$11.00

Mijenta Reposado

$13.00

Patron silver

$10.00

Patron anejo

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Sativo silver

$10.00

Sativo reposado

$12.00

Sativo anejo

$14.00

Osadia silver

$11.00

Osadia Reposado

$13.00

Herradura silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura anejo

$16.00

Don Julio silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don julio anejo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones silver

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$12.00

Tres Generacios anejo

$14.00

Don julio 1942

$20.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

El Tesoro Silver

$11.00

El Tesoro Repo

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$16.00

Ocho silver

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Curado Cupleata

$12.00

Curado Espadin

$12.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Paleta Shot

$10.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Regular

$8.00

Deep Eddy CranB

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lem

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapfruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Reyka

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$12.00

Vida

$10.00

Vago

$12.00

El Jolgorio

$14.00

Real Minero

$34.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Hey Campero

$14.00

Rum

Cruzan coco

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Real McCoy

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Gin

Green House

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Whiskey

Tx

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Regular

$10.00

Knob Creek 12

$12.00

Buchanans 12

$10.00

Jemerson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Angel Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Scotch

Black Label

$10.00

Highland Park

$16.00

Macallan

$18.00

Blue Label

$44.00

Mixers/Liquers

Grand Manier

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Lukaro

$8.00

Liquer 43

$8.00

Chartreuse green

$14.00

Chartreuse yellow

$12.00

Compari

$10.00

St Germain

$8.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Jager

$10.00

Bruxo Competition

Bruxo Margarita

$12.00

Bruxo Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.89+

Coke Zero

$3.89+

Sprite

$3.89+

Diet Coke

$3.89+

Fanta Orange

$3.89+

Unsweet Tea

$3.89+

Sweet Tea

$3.89+

Water

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Yoli

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.89+

Monster

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Pina

$4.28+

Jamaica

$4.28+

Lemonade

$4.28+

Horchata

$4.28+

Guava

$4.28+

Melon

$4.28+

Coffee

Cafe de olla

$4.00

cafe Regular

$4.00

Kids Plates

Cheeseburger w/fries

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:58 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican cuisine.

Location

900 S. Harwood St., Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

