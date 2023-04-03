The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
1310 Chisholm Trail, suite 100
Euless, TX 76039
Popular Items
Bar Menu
Cocktails
House Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Paloma
Ranch Water
Michelada
Oaxaca Old Fashion
Red Sangria
Rose Sangria
Pink Coconut
The Reserve Old Fashion
Mango Mexican Mule
Watermelon Candy
Reserve Carajillo
Piña Colada
Mix Shots
Reserve Mojito
Spicy Passion Fruit
Pina Tini
Giant Margarita on the Rocks
Giant Margarita Frozen
Reserve Bloody Mary
Draft
Paleta de Mango Draft
Lakewood muy importante Draft
RAHR blood and honey Draft
Michelob ultra Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Dallas Blonde Draft
Dallas IPA Draft
Bud Light Draft
Bishop Cide Pineapple Draft
RA Fireman's #4 Draft
Independence Native Texas Pills Draft
Corona Premier Draft
Modelo Especial Draft
Pacifico Draft
Dos XX Draft
Miller Light Draft
Shiner Bock Draft
El Chingon Draft
Manhattan Project/Half Life Draft
Texas Ale Project/ 100 Draft
Yuengling Large Draft
Estrella Jalisco Draft
Bottle Beer
Dos xx
Victoria
Corona Extra
Topo chico StGuava
Yuengling
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Estrella Jalisco
Modelo Special
Modelo Negra
Beer Bucket (5)
Taj Mahal
Indio
Miller Lite Bottle
Pacifico
Dos XX Amber
Guinness
The Reserve Michelada
Wines
Tequila
Hornitos
1800
Mijenta Silver
Mijenta Reposado
Patron silver
Patron xtra anejo
Patron Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Sativo silver
Sativo reposado
Sativo anejo
Osadia silver
Osadia Reposado
Herradura silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura anejo
Don Julio silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don julio anejo
Tres Generaciones silver
Tres Generaciones Repo
Tres Generacios anejo
Don julio 1942
Clase Azul
Clase Azul Anejo
El Tesoro Silver
El Tesoro Repo
El Tesoro Anejo
Ocho silver
Ocho Reposado
Curado Cupleata
Curado Espadin
Casa Noble
Paleta Shot
De La Familia Reserva Shot
Socorro Silver
Socorro Reposado
Socorro Anejo
Fortaleza Silver
Fortaleza Reposado
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Cincoro Añejo
Patron Extra Añejo
Clase Azul Plata
Painted Donkey
Osadia Anejo
Hussong Reposado
Hussong Anejo
Lalo
Herradura Legend
Casa Dragones
Cantera Negra Anejo
Cantera Negra Repo
Cantera Negra Silver
Vodka
Mezcal
Whiskey
Mixers/Liquers
Congac
Drinks
Sodas
Coffee & Hot Chocolate
Brunch Menu
Desayunos
Breakfast Taco
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, cheese, choice of protein
Chilaquiles
fried corn tortillas, red or green salsa, beans, eggs
Huevos a La Mexicana
scrambled eggs, onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans
Queso a La Mexicana
Huevos Rancheros
fried eggs, salsa ranchera, breakfast potatoes, beans
Sunrise Burrito
flour tortilla, eggs, cheese, protein of choice
Migas
scrambled eggs, fried corn tortilla strips, chorizo, onions, cilantro, potatoes and beans
Reserve Brunch
eggs, chorizo, ham, bacon, potatoes, sausage (choice of two sides: beans, fried potatoes, rice or french fries)
Breakfast Sandwich
toast, eggs, cheese, choice of protein
Breakfast Pancakes (2)
Omelette
Single Waffle
Double Waffle
Chicken and Waffles
Sides
Food Menu
Antojos
Elote Asado (on the cob)
baked chicken empanadas made of chicken filling enclosed in a buttery and flaky pie crust (3)
Esquite
corn topped with sour cream, mayonnaise, queso fresco, salsa, lime juice
La Barbacoa
Empanadas (3 pcs)
Tamales
made of pork: green or red salsa (3)
Nachitos
fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, guac, sour cream, lettuce and choice of meat
Wings (8 pcs)
flavors: bbq, buffalo lemon pepper, mango, garlic parmesan (8)
Shrimp Cocktail
mexican shrimp cocktail, avocados, cilantro, tomatoes, onions
Tour
Mexican Cauliflower
Taquitos de Papa (3pcs)
rolled-up tortilla filled with potato topped with avocado and green salsa
Guacamole and Chips
avocados, white onion, diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime, served with fresh tortilla chips
Extra chips & salsa
Queso Flameado
Soups and Salads
Pozole
made with pork and hominy, served with taquitos de papas (available only thursday)
Sopa de Fideo
noodles in a tomato chicken broth
Menudo
traditional mexican soup, made with meat in broth with a red chili pepper base, served with tortillas (available only friday, saturday and sunday)
The Reserve Salad
lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, limes, radish, topped with chicken
Dessert
Sides
Reserve Specialties
Tacos
tortilla, choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa
Las Gorditas
choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
El Sope
choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, queso fresco
Quesadilla
mozarella cheese, tortilla, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole
Burrito
flour tortilla, choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, mozzarella cheese
Reserve Special
three tacos: tortilla, choice of meat, rice, refried beans, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa
Chimichanga
Nachos Full
Burgers
Bacon Burger
beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon
Double Burger
two beef patties, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon
The Reserve Burger
beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo
Loca Cheeseburger
beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo
Veggie Burger
plant based burger: lettuce, tomatoes, dressing
Regular Burger
Sides/Companeros
Entrees
Tortas
Extras
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
