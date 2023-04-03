The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

  • Home
Popular Items

Skinny Margarita
Parrilada Mix

Bar Menu

Cocktails

House Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Michelada

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Pink Coconut

$13.00

The Reserve Old Fashion

$14.00

Mango Mexican Mule

$14.00

Watermelon Candy

$13.00

Reserve Carajillo

$12.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Mix Shots

$8.00

Reserve Mojito

$13.00

Spicy Passion Fruit

$14.00

Pina Tini

$14.00

Giant Margarita on the Rocks

$45.00

Giant Margarita Frozen

$45.00

Reserve Bloody Mary

$11.00

Draft

Paleta de Mango Draft

$8.00

Lakewood muy importante Draft

$8.00

RAHR blood and honey Draft

$8.00

Michelob ultra Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon Draft

$8.00

Dallas Blonde Draft

$8.00

Dallas IPA Draft

$8.00

Bud Light Draft

$8.00

Bishop Cide Pineapple Draft

$8.00

RA Fireman's #4 Draft

$8.00

Independence Native Texas Pills Draft

$8.00

Corona Premier Draft

$9.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$9.00

Pacifico Draft

$9.00

Dos XX Draft

$9.00

Miller Light Draft

$8.00

Shiner Bock Draft

$8.00

El Chingon Draft

$8.00

Manhattan Project/Half Life Draft

$8.00

Texas Ale Project/ 100 Draft

$8.00

Yuengling Large Draft

$8.00

Estrella Jalisco Draft

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Dos xx

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Topo chico StGuava

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Beer Bucket (5)

$25.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Indio

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Dos XX Amber

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

The Reserve Michelada

$11.00

Wines

Steling Vineyards Vintner's (Red Wine)

$12.00

Casillero (Red Wine)

$10.00

Bread and Butter (Red Wine)

$10.00

Triennes Rose (Rose)

$12.00

La Crema (White Wine)

$12.00

Matua Valley (White Wine)

$10.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio (White Wine)

$10.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Mijenta Silver

$11.00

Mijenta Reposado

$13.00

Patron silver

$10.00

Patron xtra anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Sativo silver

$10.00

Sativo reposado

$12.00

Sativo anejo

$14.00

Osadia silver

$11.00

Osadia Reposado

$13.00

Herradura silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura anejo

$16.00

Don Julio silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don julio anejo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones silver

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$12.00

Tres Generacios anejo

$14.00

Don julio 1942

$25.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$48.00

El Tesoro Silver

$11.00

El Tesoro Repo

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$16.00

Ocho silver

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Curado Cupleata

$12.00

Curado Espadin

$12.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Paleta Shot

$10.00

De La Familia Reserva Shot

$40.00

Socorro Silver

$12.00

Socorro Reposado

$14.00

Socorro Anejo

$16.00

Fortaleza Silver

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Añejo

$23.00

Patron Extra Añejo

$22.00

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Painted Donkey

$9.00

Osadia Anejo

$16.00

Hussong Reposado

$13.00

Hussong Anejo

$16.00

Lalo

$14.00

Herradura Legend

$24.00

Casa Dragones

$47.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$16.00

Cantera Negra Repo

$14.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$12.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Regular

$8.00

Deep Eddy CranB

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lem

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapfruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Reyka

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Towns Vodka

$10.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$12.00

Ilegal Añejo

$18.00

Vida

$10.00

Vago

$12.00

El Jolgorio

$14.00

Real Minero

$34.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Hey Campero

$14.00

Bruxo X

$10.00

Mezcal Flight Ilegal

$36.00

Rum

Cruzan coco

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Real McCoy

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Gin

Green House

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Whiskey

Tx

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Regular

$10.00

Knob Creek 12

$12.00

Buchanans 12

$10.00

Jemerson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Angel Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Yellow Rose

$10.00

Scotch

Black Label

$10.00

Highland Park

$16.00

Macallan

$18.00

Blue Label

$44.00

Mixers/Liquers

Grand Manier

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Lukaro

$8.00

Liquer 43

$8.00

Chartreuse green

$14.00

Chartreuse yellow

$12.00

Compari

$10.00

St Germain

$8.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Jager

$10.00

Congac

Hennessy

$12.00

Mimosa

Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Mimosa Bottle

$20.00

Mimosa Tower

$55.00

Drinks

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.89+

Coke Zero

$3.89+

Sprite

$3.89+

Diet Coke

$3.89+

Fanta Orange

$3.89+

Unsweet Tea

$3.89+

Sweet Tea

$3.89+

Water

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Yoli

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.89+

Monster

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Pina

$4.98+

Jamaica

$4.98+

Melon

$4.98+

Horchata

$4.98+

Lemonade

$4.98+

Tamarindo

$4.98+

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Cafe de Olla

$3.98

Regular Coffee

$3.98

Hot Chocolate

$3.98

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.98

Cranberry Juice

$3.98

Pineapple

$3.98

Milk

Glass of Milk

$2.00

Brunch Menu

Desayunos

Breakfast Taco

$3.28

flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, cheese, choice of protein

Chilaquiles

$12.98

fried corn tortillas, red or green salsa, beans, eggs

Huevos a La Mexicana

$10.98

scrambled eggs, onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans

Queso a La Mexicana

$10.98

Huevos Rancheros

$12.98

fried eggs, salsa ranchera, breakfast potatoes, beans

Sunrise Burrito

$9.98

flour tortilla, eggs, cheese, protein of choice

Migas

$13.98

scrambled eggs, fried corn tortilla strips, chorizo, onions, cilantro, potatoes and beans

Reserve Brunch

$15.98

eggs, chorizo, ham, bacon, potatoes, sausage (choice of two sides: beans, fried potatoes, rice or french fries)

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.98

toast, eggs, cheese, choice of protein

Breakfast Pancakes (2)

$12.98

Omelette

$13.98

Single Waffle

$6.00

Double Waffle

$10.98

Chicken and Waffles

$15.98

Sides

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Food Menu

Antojos

Elote Asado (on the cob)

$7.98

baked chicken empanadas made of chicken filling enclosed in a buttery and flaky pie crust (3)

Esquite

$6.98

corn topped with sour cream, mayonnaise, queso fresco, salsa, lime juice

La Barbacoa

$15.98

Empanadas (3 pcs)

$9.98

Tamales

$9.98

made of pork: green or red salsa (3)

Nachitos

$10.98

fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, guac, sour cream, lettuce and choice of meat

Wings (8 pcs)

$15.98

flavors: bbq, buffalo lemon pepper, mango, garlic parmesan (8)

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

mexican shrimp cocktail, avocados, cilantro, tomatoes, onions

Tour

$16.98

Mexican Cauliflower

$10.98

Taquitos de Papa (3pcs)

$9.98

rolled-up tortilla filled with potato topped with avocado and green salsa

Guacamole and Chips

$11.98

avocados, white onion, diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime, served with fresh tortilla chips

Extra chips & salsa

$3.00

Queso Flameado

$10.98

Soups and Salads

Pozole

$8.98+

made with pork and hominy, served with taquitos de papas (available only thursday)

Sopa de Fideo

$6.98+

noodles in a tomato chicken broth

Menudo

$7.98+

traditional mexican soup, made with meat in broth with a red chili pepper base, served with tortillas (available only friday, saturday and sunday)

The Reserve Salad

$14.98

lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, limes, radish, topped with chicken

Dessert

Chocoflan

$10.00

Flan Napolitano

$10.00

Churro (6pcs)

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Dessert Tour

$19.00

Churros (4pcs), Flan Naolitano, and Tres Leches

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Sides

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado Salad

$4.00

Tortillas (4pcs)

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Queso Fundido

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Queso Fresco

$3.00

Side Mozzarella

$3.00

Reserve Specialties

Tacos

$3.98

tortilla, choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa

Las Gorditas

$15.98

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

El Sope

$13.98

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, queso fresco

Quesadilla

$17.98

mozarella cheese, tortilla, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole

Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla, choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, mozzarella cheese

Reserve Special

$15.98

three tacos: tortilla, choice of meat, rice, refried beans, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa

Chimichanga

$17.98

Nachos Full

$18.98

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$15.98

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon

Double Burger

$15.98

two beef patties, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon

The Reserve Burger

$15.98

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo

Loca Cheeseburger

$16.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo

Veggie Burger

$16.00

plant based burger: lettuce, tomatoes, dressing

Regular Burger

$14.00

Sides/Companeros

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$3.00

Mozzarella

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Butter

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Extra syrup

$1.00

Chips and Salsa ToGo

$5.00

Entrees

Enchiladas

$18.98

Enchiladas De Mole

$19.98

Flautas

$18.98

Beef Milaneza

$19.98

Parrillada Single

$21.98+

Parrilada Mix

$24.98+

Fajita, Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage

Chile Relleno

$17.98

Arrachera

$20.98

Veggie Fajitas

$19.98

The Chef's Signature Dish

$23.98

Tortas

Regular Torta

$15.98

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, ham

Milaneza Torta

$17.98

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, milaneza

Cubana Torta

$20.98

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, ham, sausage, cheese

Extras

Lettuce

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cilantro Cebolla

$1.00

Lime

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Serrano

$1.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Shrimps

$4.00

Onions

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Cake Fee

$30.00

Syrup

$1.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids CheeseBurger with fries

$9.98

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.98

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.98

Kids Burrito with Fries

$8.98

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.98
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican cuisine.

Location

1310 Chisholm Trail, suite 100, Euless, TX 76039

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

