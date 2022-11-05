Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

3855 Glade Road, Suite 110

Colleyville, TX 76034

Order Again

Pastries & Bakery

Almond Croissant

$4.85

Blueberry Lemon Loaf GF

$4.85
Chocolate Croissant

$4.85

Buttery, flaky pastry filled with chocolate

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.95

Coffee Cake

$4.85
Everything Bagel

$3.95
Plain Bagel

$3.95
Plain Croissant

$3.95

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.85
Sesame Bagel

$3.95

Raspberry Croissant

$4.85

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, & Balsalmic Glaze

Baguette

Fruit Bowl

Fruit, Granola, & Yogurt Parfait

$6.45

Gluten Free Oatmeal - Maple Brown Sugar

$5.00

Quiche Florentine (Vegetarian)

$6.50

Baby Spinach, Artichoke, Cream Cheese, Free Range Eggs, Assiago, Swiss, Roasted Red Pepper

Quiche Lorraine (Meat)

$6.50

Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Free Range Eggs

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Country Style Breakfast Biscuit with Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese.

Sourdough Loaves

Whole Wheat Loaves

Almond Croissant

$4.85
Plain Croissant

$3.95
Chocolate Croissant

$4.85
Blueberry Muffin

$4.85

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.85

Lunch

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.69

Tuna Salad with Havarti, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayonnaise, & Dijon on your choice of Croissant, Bagel, or Bread.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.69

Egg Salad with Havarti, Dill, and Finished with Sunflowerseeds on your choice of Croissant, Bagel, or Bread.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.69

Pimento and mayonnaise on your choice of Croissant, Bagel, or Bread. *Contains Pecans*

Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.69

Chicken salad with havarti, arugla, tomato, mayonnaise, & dijon on your choice of Croissant, Bagel, or Bread. *Contains Toasted Pecans*

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese on toasted bread.

PB&J

$9.00

Creamy Peanut Butter & Grape Jam.

Smoked Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$12.69

Protein Plates

Tarragon Chicken Protein Plate

$12.69

Tarragon Chicken Salad, Tomato, Avocado, your choice of dressing, served on a bed of greens. *Contains Toasted Pecans*

Pimento Cheese Protein Plate

$12.69

Pimento Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, your choice of dressing, served on a bed of greens. *Contains Pecans*

Egg Salad Protein Plate

$12.69

Egg Salad, Tomato, Avocado, your choice of dressing, served on a bed of greens.

Tuna Salad Protein Plate

$12.69

Tuna Salad, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, your choice of dressing, served on a bed of greens.

Grab & Go

Chicken Salad Snack Pack

$7.95

Tarragon Chicken Salad, Paired with Grapes, Cheese Cubes, & Gluten-Free Multi-Grain Crackers.

Hummus Snack Pack

$7.95

Red Pepper Pesto Hummus, Pretzels, Carrots, & Grapes.

Aqua Pana

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Whole Key Lime Pie

Slice of Key Lime Pie

Whole Cobbler

Slice of Cobbler

Cheesecake

Brownies

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Barbecue Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

Jalapeño Chips

Sea Salt Chips

Beverages

Espresso

$2.25

8 oz

Cappucino

$4.75+

8 oz

House Coffee

$2.35+

12 or 16 oz

Latte

$3.95+

12 or 16 oz

Apple Crisp Chai Latte

$5.95+

12 or 16 oz

Americano

$3.25+

12 or 16 oz

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00+

12 or 16 oz

Frappe

$5.00+

12 or 16 oz

Smoothie

$5.25+

12 or 16 oz

Hot Tea

$2.50+

12 or 16 oz

Iced Tea

$2.50+

12 or 16 oz

Italian Soda

$2.50+

12 or 16 oz

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

12 or 16 oz

Drip Coffee

$2.35+

12 or 16 oz

Cortado

$0.00+

12 or 16 oz

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

12 or 16 oz

Matcha Latte

$4.85+

12 or 16 oz

Mocha

$5.50+

12 or 16 oz

Salted Mocha

$0.00+

12 or 16 oz

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Orange Juice

Green Fuel Smoothie

$5.75+

Organic Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Organic Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.75+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00+

White Peach Oolong Tea

$3.00+

Fusion Green & White Tea

$3.00+

Decaf Green Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice ColdBrew (with cold foam)

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Cinnamon Caramel Crunch Frappe

$6.25+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3855 Glade Road, Suite 110, Colleyville, TX 76034

Directions

Popular restaurants in Colleyville